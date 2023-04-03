Joel Embiid makes MVP case dropping 52, 76ers hold off Celtics

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Doc Rivers wasn’t subtle:

"The MVP race is over." Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid following his performance against the Celtics. 😤 pic.twitter.com/BEuqy9mjTT — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 5, 2023

Doc Rivers can lean toward hyperbole at times, but this is the kind of effort by Joel Embiid in a nationally televised game against an elite defense that gets noticed. Embiid scored 18 points in the first quarter and finished with 52 points on 20-of-25 shooting plus grabbing 13 rebounds, sparking the 76ers to a 103-101 win.

JOEL EMBIID 50 PIECE 🗣️ 52 PTS

13 REB

6 AST

80% FG

W pic.twitter.com/tcYz4bC4pa — NBA (@NBA) April 5, 2023

Joel Embiid is the first center with 3 50-point games in a season since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1971-72 (5). Wilt did it a bunch obviously. @ESPNStatsInfo — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) April 5, 2023

The 76ers victory, combined with the Bucks beating the Wizards 140-128 on Tuesday, almost assures that Boston will finish as the No.2 seed (the Bucks are three games up on the Celtics with three to play). Philadephia appears headed for the No.3 seed — it lines the Celtics and 76ers up for a potential second-round series.

Boston was without Jaylen Brown or Robert Williams III (the first night of a back-to-back so key players got the night off), but got strong guard play courtesy of Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon, who combined for 61 points. White finished with 26 points and had another strong defensive game (he may make an All-Defensive Team with his play this season).

ON A SCALE OF 1 TO DERRICK WHITE WHAT'S YOUR HUSTLE LIKE Stream: https://t.co/uSr28gFzzp pic.twitter.com/gWlZhyoDJh — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 5, 2023

James Harden finished with 20 points and 10 assists, while P.J. Tucker reminded everyone while Philadelphia bright him in — he played strong defense and hit key corner 3s to help fuel the 76ers in the fourth, when Boston made its push.

However, Embiid didn’t get that much help — the rest of the Sixers shot 35.9% on the night. Fortunately for Philly, Boston had no answer for the MVP candidate big man. Boston has a few more weeks to find an answer for Embiid before possibly taking him on in playoff games.