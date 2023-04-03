It wasn’t just players, some smaller-market teams opposed NBA hard cap

Early in the negotiations of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), at the urging of a group of owners, the NBA proposed an “upper spending limit” to replace the top of the luxury tax.

It was dead on arrival — the players know a hard cap when they see it and that’s an issue they were willing to strike over. (Adam Silver had to realize it was DOA as well, but he works at the pleasure of the owners, plus every negotiation like this includes a few pie-in-the-sky ideas expected to be shot down.)

The thing is, it wasn’t just the players who killed it, some of the smaller market owners did as well, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on his podcast (hat tip Real GM).

“Even a lot of small market teams were worried about a hard cap in places, like let’s say Cleveland, where all of a sudden you’re good enough to win a championship. You have a team and you’re willing to go into the tax to keep that team together. Then all of a sudden with a hard cap and guaranteed contracts, the Cavs, using them as an example, or Oklahoma City four or five years from now, the smaller market teams worried ‘This is going to work against us.’

“If Cleveland can’t keep Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. They have to pick one of them and one of those guys leaves and goes to a market, it defeats the purpose of why you wanted a hard cap to protect yourselves from Steve Ballmer spending or Joe Lacob spending and that didn’t happen. That was off the table fairly early.”

What drove the request by some owners was an effort to rein in the spending of new, richer owners who largely ignore the luxury tax.

For example, the Golden State Warriors (fueled by the cash cow that is the Chase Center) are set to spend just shy of $170 million in luxury tax alone this season — more than 20 NBA teams pay in total payroll for their roster. The Clippers — owned by former Microsoft executive Steve Ballmer, who is estimated to be worth more than $75 billion and is one of the 10 richest people on the planet — are poised to spend $140.3 million in luxury tax this season (on top of $193 million in payroll this season, meaning a total bill of $333.3 million). After extending Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors payroll + luxury tax bill for the 2023-24 season is already at $483 million, and that is without Draymond Green opting in or reaching a new deal with the team, or filling in other roster spots.

However, the point made by smaller markets — and by the Warriors, for that matter — is valid. Why should they be penalized for drafting well then wanting to keep their own players?

In the end, the league settled on a second tax apron — teams more than $17.5 million over the luxury tax will lose access to the mid-level exception, cannot bring in more money in a trade than they send out, and are limited in how far out they can trade draft picks. That doesn’t make for a hard cap, but it’s a strong disincentive to spend freely.

This season that second apron would have impacted six teams. It already hits two for next season (the Clippers and Warriors), although this is likely to be phased in and we don’t have the details on it yet.

Could Mavericks shut down Dončić, Irving for final three games?

The Dallas Mavericks sit as the No. 11 seed in the West, outside even the play-in and one game back of the No.10 seed Thunder… except that’s really two games with the Thunder owning the tiebreaker.

With three games left in their season, the Mavericks need to win out and hope to get some help from the Thunder to make the play-in (fivthirtyeight.com projects both teams finish 39-43, with the tie going to the Thunder). It’s a long shot. On top of that, the Mavericks pick this year is owed to the Knicks (the Kristaps Porzingis trade) but is top-10 protected — Dallas currently would keep that pick at No.10, but Utah is tied in the loss column right now but half-a-game back overall.

All of which is why the Mavericks are considering shutting down Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving for the season, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“I’m told that the organization is seriously considering the possibility of shutting down those guys. They have a top 10 protected pick, so being out of the play-in race, it behooves them to try to keep their pick. And at that point, you have the flexibility of having that there’s a top 10 pick. You have three first-round picks that you can trade this offseason to go get a star and potentially more players in the marketplace. They’re going to be one of the more active teams.”

Oklahoma City plays at Golden State on Tuesday, the outcome of that game could impact the Mavericks’ decision about the next step. But even if the Mavericks get into the play-in as the 10 seed, they would need to win two road games to make the playoffs. Wednesday the Mavericks host a good but stumbling Kings team.

Irving is an unrestricted free agent this summer and while the fit with Dončić has been clunky so far, the buzz around the league is Dallas will try to re-sign him (the length of that deal will be interesting) and surround him and Dončić with better defenders and shooters. Plus, ideally, a third quality shot creator. (Ultimately, if the pairing doesn’t work out, the Mavericks can trade Irving, but if he walks they do not have the cap space to replace him.)

All of that roster shuffling is easier to do if the Mavericks have a top-10 pick to trade.

Dallas will be one of the most entertaining teams to watch this off-season. No matter what happens in the final three games.

Watch LeBron tie Jason Kidd for fourth all-time in triple-doubles

It feels like every time LeBron James steps on the court, he sets a record or ties some other famous person on an all-time list.

Sunday night that was Hall of Famer Jason Kidd. LeBron’s 18 point, 11 assist, 10 rebound triple-double gave him 107 of those for his career, tying him for fourth all-time with Kidd.

In case you’re curious, the top three on that list are Russell Westbrook (198), Oscar Robertson (181) and Magic Johnson (138).

The Lakers beat the hapless Rockets Sunday to make it wins in 6-of-7 and 10-of-14 as they have pushed themselves into the tight bunch in the West between seeds 5-8.

“We just want to put ourselves in the position to compete for a championship,” James said after the win in Houston. “It’s a journey and obviously we don’t have as much chemistry as a lot of other teams that have aspirations to win a championship, but we’ve been building over the last month or so.

“These last four games are very important for our team, not only wins and losses but also the chemistry side as well. We must continue building what we’ve been building over the last month or so. We’ll see what happens.”

The biggest of those four games is Wednesday night against the Clippers. That battle of L.A. may well determine which team gets a top-six seed.

Three things to Know: With one week to go, breaking down playoff pictures in East, chaotic West

1) With one week to go, bottom half of West playoff race remains chaotic

What Adam Silver and the league office wanted with the play-in tournament was for teams, fans, and the media to focus on who was getting into the postseason and not on who was tanking for Victor Wembanyama (or any particular year’s No.1 pick). What he wanted was this — there is chaos and a great race for the 5-8 seeds and Dallas struggling to even make the play-in despite having one of the game’s best players and a second superstar.

Let’s break it down:

• After this weekend, the top four spots are locked in. That’s not mathematically official yet, but it might as well be.

Denver was still without the injured Nikola Jokić Sunday but still beat the Golden State Warriors (who lost again on the road), the Nuggets have a three-game lead over the second-place Grizzlies with four to play. The Grizzlies, who fell to a Bulls team playing well, has a couple of game cushion over a Kings team that is stumbling toward the finish line after clinching — they lost to the tanking Spurs on Sunday. The Suns are now 4-0 when Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Devin Booker play and might be the team to beat out West right now, but they enter the playoffs in fourth.

• Seeds 5-8 are chaos, with all four teams having 38 losses. The two spots to avoid the play-in — and the better two seeds of the play-in — are wide open.

The hottest team in this group might be the Lakers, who are finally healthy, have Anthony Davis playing like it’s the bubble again, and have won three straight including beating the nine-seed Timberwolves on Friday (and the hapless Rockets Sunday). The game to circle on your calendar: Lakers at Clippers on Wednesday night; the winner of that one has the upper hand in getting a top-six seed. The Pelicans have the hardest remaining schedule of this group (games against the Grizzlies, Kings and Knicks, but how hard are those teams trying this week) but also are playing well behind a resurgent Brandon Ingram, who outdueled Kawhi Leonard in a Pelicans win on Saturday.

If you believe in the Warriors, you believe in the muscle memory of the playoffs. And Stephen Curry. (I remain unconvinced based on this season’s performance.)

• Seeds 9-10 have a team that expected better and one that did not. This is not where the Timberwolves expected to find themselves (or we expected them to be, for that matter), but they finally have Karl-Anthony Towns healthy, have a better fit at the point in Mike Conley, and they are a legitimate threat to come out of the play-in, even if they have to win a second game on the road.

Oklahoma City continues to impress — especially Jalen Williams (smart people are making his case for Rookie of the Year) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Honestly, I am debating SGA or Luka Dončić for fifth on the MVP ballot, the Thunder guard has been that good. First-team All-NBA also is reasonable.

The Dallas Mavericks look like a broken team. Could Dallas climb into the play-in? Sure, but they are a game back and it is essentially two because the Thunder have the tiebreaker. Mathematically it could happen, the Thunder have the tougher remaining schedule (Grizzlies, Warriors, Jazz) but Luka and Kyrie Irving need to get hot enough to cover up the Dallas defense and win out (Kings, Spurs, Bulls). The Mavs do not look like a team ready to string together three wins.

It is going to be a wild off-season in Dallas.

2) The East playoff chase is far more settled, except the bottom of the play-in

There is far less drama in the East playoff chase, where things are largely settled except for a few seeds. Let’s take a look.

• Boston could get the top seed — and getting the top seed matters. The Heat have the inside track on being the No.7 seed and the No.2 seeds first-round matchup, then the two seed likely faces the 76ers in the second round. That is a gauntlet. The path for the top seed to the conference finals is far less daunting (sorry, Cleveland).

Boston is two games back of Milwaukee with four to play, but the teams face each other on Tuesday — if the Celtics win they will be one game back and have the tiebreaker. Philly would need to find some wins against the Hawks, Heat and Nets (all trying to seal postseason seeds) to hold on to the top spot, while Boston likely would need to win out against the Hawks and the Raptors twice.

Also on Tuesday, does Milwaukee need to make some kind of statement against Boston?

• Seeds 3-7 are pretty much set. The 76ers are the third-best team in the NBA and legit title contenders (in my view), but they are still third in the East. Cleveland is fourth and not an easy out in the playoffs (three straight 40+ point games for Donovan Mitchell, making his All-NBA case), but they need Jarrett Allen back consistently and healthy to solidify the defense. Credit to the Knicks, who clinched a playoff spot with Sunday’s win over the Wizards — it’s going to be hard to leave Tom Thibodeau off Coach of the Year ballots or not have Jalen Brunson as an All-NBA guard, but both are in brutally deep fields and deserving men are going to miss the cut.

The Nets have a two-game cushion and the tiebreaker against the Heat, they would need to lose out and Miami win out to give up that spot. The Heat can start selling tickets for the first play-in game, they will host it.

• Seeds 8-10 are where the chaos is in the East. The Hawks, Raptors and Bulls could end up in any order — Atlanta sits eighth now after an OT win over Dallas Sunday, but the Raptors and Bulls are playing better basketball (both 7-3 over their last 10). Look for the Bulls to climb up, they have a much easier schedule (they do face the Bucks, but also have the Pistons and Mavericks) while the Raptors have the Bucks and Celtics left, and the Hawks have the Celtics and 76ers on the docket.

The game to circle on the calendar is Tuesday: Atlanta at Chicago. That will have a big say in how things play out.

3) Why Victor Wembanyama is unlike any other

LeBron James said Victor Wembanyama “is more like an alien” than a unicorn.

If you want evidence, here you go. Watch the 7’3″ player out of France take a comfortable step-back 3 — and when it clanks off the front rim, he gets his own rebound for the putback dunk.

That is your No.1 pick come June. No questions asked.

Antetokounmpo outduels Embiid, Bucks beat 76ers 117-104

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer believes Giannis Antetokounmpo has done enough to merit a third MVP award.

Antetokounmpo says he’s more concerned about trying to win a championship.

“When you think about the MVP, it just puts pressure on yourself,” Antetokounmpo said after scoring 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in the Bucks’ 117-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. “At the end of the day, I’m happy. I’m happy where I am in life. I’m happy I’m blessed with this talent. I’m happy I’m able to go out there every day and chase my dream that I had as a little kid, try to improve, go out there and play with an edge.”

Antetokounmpo outperformed fellow MVP candidate Joel Embiid as the Bucks moved one step closer to clinching the Eastern Conference’s top seed. The other main MVP candidate is Denver’s Nikola Jokic, who won the last two seasons.

The Bucks (56-22) have a two-game lead over Boston (54-24) with four games left. Boston won the season series with Milwaukee and has the tiebreaker. Philadelphia (51-27) is third in the East.

“We certainly feel like Giannis is the MVP,” Budenholzer said. “I think what our team has been able to do – we’ve still got some more work to have the best record in the league – but best player, best record. What he does on both ends of the court – the rebounding the blocked shots, the defense, the guarding on the perimeter – he does everything. Playmakes, attacks, gets to the free-throw line. We feel like he’s in the conversation or he should be the guy.”

Antetokounmpo won the MVP in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. He’s averaging 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists this season.

“It’s a great compliment to be the Most Valuable Player in the league,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m happy that the last five years I’m able to be in that conversation. I’m happy I’m able to be consistent. I’m happy I’m able to help my team be great. But that’s the goal. That’s the only goal – try to keep putting myself in position to help my team be great.”

Antetokounmpo got plenty of help Sunday.

Brook Lopez scored 21 points, Khris Middleton had 19 and Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis each added 18 as the Bucks never trailed. Middleton also had nine assists.

Tyrese Maxey had 29 points to lead the 76ers. Embiid had 28.

“I thought they just kicked our butt,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers. “They were more aggressive, they were prepared. They beat us all the way around.”

The Bucks bounced back three nights after a 140-99 home loss to Boston that matched their most-lopsided defeat of the season.

Milwaukee made its first eight shots from the floor and 12 of its first 13. The Bucks led by as many as 20 during a first half in which they shot 67.4%.

“Hot shooting to start the game,” Embiid said. “They jumped on us and we didn’t have any answers.”

The 76ers got within four in the third quarter, but the Bucks soon regained a double-digit advantage and broke the game open by going on a 16-2 run that began late in the third and carried over to the final period.

