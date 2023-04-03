Draymond Green on new NBA CBA: ‘Players lose again… Smh!’

By Apr 3, 2023, 8:44 PM EDT
0 Comments

If the sign of a fair compromise is not everyone is happy, then maybe the new NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) qualifies.

While reaction to the deal has been relatively muted, one voice came through loudly: Draymond Green is no fan of the new CBA, partly because he could be directly impacted by it this summer.

What Green objects to is the “second apron,” a new addition to the CBA that ties the hands of teams $17.5 million over the luxury tax — which the Warriors already are for next season, and that is before Green decides on opting out of the $27.6 million he is owed and negotiating an extension (or becoming a free agent). Teams over that second apron forfeit the rights to things that might help them to keep spending on a competitive roster (they lose the right to the mid-level exception, they can’t tap the buyout market, and they can’t bring back more in a trade than they send out, for example).

(It should be noted that it’s unclear how this might or might not impact Green, features such as this are being phased in with the new CBA and we don’t have the details on what that looks like, yet.)

The NBA’s counter to that argument is twofold. First, more money is coming in for players. For example, for the first time league licensing revenue will count towards Basketball Related Income (BRI) to be split with the players. That is expected to be about $160 million next season. Second, teams below the tax line (and below the salary cap) will get expanded opportunities in free agency or generate larger trade exceptions (as an incentive to spend more).

Green’s point is that if those owners wanted to spend more, they could. They choose not to, and now the league has tied the hands of the few owners who do.

The trick of making the CBA fair to both the league’s biggest stars and highest earners — such as Green — and the league’s “middle class” of players has always been a delicate dance.

This second apron is because of a push from some owners. Today’s NBA owners are seeing rapid changes — in their franchise valuations, the amount of money leagues generate flowing into them, and the financial expectations upon them. It’s not just the cost of players that is going up (that money is locked in, with the players and owners splitting the BRI roughly 50/50), it’s also the costs of things like a new practice facility, staffing costs and more. Keeping up with the Jones of other owners is a challenge, especially when those owners can spend like the Clippers’ Steve Ballmer or the Warriors ownership group.

It may be too early to tell how this CBA will impact the players overall. However, we can see how it might impact Green, who some observers around the league thought was the guy standing without a chair when the music stopped after the Warriors extended Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole last summer.

Andrew Wiggins nears return to Warriors after missing 22 games

By Apr 3, 2023, 5:51 PM EDT
Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
0 Comments

Andrew Wiggins has been away from the Warriors since mid-February dealing with a family medical issue. The Warriors have given him all the time and space he needed, but hoped he would return before the playoffs.

It looks like that will happen. Wiggins is back in the Bay Area and will be at Tuesday night’s game against the Thunder, but will not play yet, according to reports from Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The hope is to get Wiggins in game shape and little time on the court before the playoffs, but what matters most is that he is back and ready to roll when the postseason starts. Wiggins averaged 17.1 points, five rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, but more importantly he plays a key defensive role for Golden State, its defense is 3.1 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court.

The Warriors went 12-10 in the games Wiggins missed, but they did not push him to return. The Warriors are currently fifth in the West but are part of a four-team grouping from the 5-8 seeds all tied in the loss column.

“He’s a great player, but he’s a great human being,” Steve Kerr said last month, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s just a great teammate, I love coaching him. So anytime you see one of your guys struggling, dealing with something, all you can do is support that player and give them space and that’s what we’ve tried to do.”

Could Mavericks shut down Dončić, Irving for final three games?

By Apr 3, 2023, 1:33 PM EDT
Dallas Mavericks v Atlanta Hawks
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Dallas Mavericks sit as the No. 11 seed in the West, outside even the play-in and one game back of the No.10 seed Thunder… except that’s really two games with the Thunder owning the tiebreaker.

With three games left in their season, the Mavericks need to win out and hope to get some help from the Thunder to make the play-in (fivthirtyeight.com projects both teams finish 39-43, with the tie going to the Thunder). It’s a long shot. On top of that, the Mavericks pick this year is owed to the Knicks (the Kristaps Porzingis trade) but is top-10 protected — Dallas currently would keep that pick at No.10, but Utah is tied in the loss column right now but half-a-game back overall.

All of which is why the Mavericks are considering shutting down Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving for the season, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“I’m told that the organization is seriously considering the possibility of shutting down those guys. They have a top 10 protected pick, so being out of the play-in race, it behooves them to try to keep their pick. And at that point, you have the flexibility of having that there’s a top 10 pick. You have three first-round picks that you can trade this offseason to go get a star and potentially more players in the marketplace. They’re going to be one of the more active teams.”

Oklahoma City plays at Golden State on Tuesday, the outcome of that game could impact the Mavericks’ decision about the next step. But even if the Mavericks get into the play-in as the 10 seed, they would need to win two road games to make the playoffs. Wednesday the Mavericks host a good but stumbling Kings team.

Irving is an unrestricted free agent this summer and while the fit with Dončić has been clunky so far, the buzz around the league is Dallas will try to re-sign him (the length of that deal will be interesting) and surround him and Dončić with better defenders and shooters. Plus, ideally, a third quality shot creator. (Ultimately, if the pairing doesn’t work out, the Mavericks can trade Irving, but if he walks they do not have the cap space to replace him.)

All of that roster shuffling is easier to do if the Mavericks have a top-10 pick to trade.

Dallas will be one of the most entertaining teams to watch this off-season. No matter what happens in the final three games.

It wasn’t just players, some smaller-market teams opposed NBA hard cap

By Apr 3, 2023, 12:36 PM EDT
0 Comments

Early in the negotiations of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), at the urging of a group of owners, the NBA proposed an “upper spending limit” to replace the top of the luxury tax.

It was dead on arrival — the players know a hard cap when they see it and that’s an issue they were willing to strike over. (Adam Silver had to realize it was DOA as well, but he works at the pleasure of the owners, plus every negotiation like this includes a few pie-in-the-sky ideas expected to be shot down.)

The thing is, it wasn’t just the players who killed it, some of the smaller market owners did as well, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on his podcast (hat tip Real GM).

“Even a lot of small market teams were worried about a hard cap in places, like let’s say Cleveland, where all of a sudden you’re good enough to win a championship. You have a team and you’re willing to go into the tax to keep that team together. Then all of a sudden with a hard cap and guaranteed contracts, the Cavs, using them as an example, or Oklahoma City four or five years from now, the smaller market teams worried ‘This is going to work against us.’

“If Cleveland can’t keep Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. They have to pick one of them and one of those guys leaves and goes to a market, it defeats the purpose of why you wanted a hard cap to protect yourselves from Steve Ballmer spending or Joe Lacob spending and that didn’t happen. That was off the table fairly early.”

What drove the request by some owners was an effort to rein in the spending of new, richer owners who largely ignore the luxury tax.

For example, the Golden State Warriors (fueled by the cash cow that is the Chase Center) are set to spend just shy of $170 million in luxury tax alone this season — more than 20 NBA teams pay in total payroll for their roster. The Clippers — owned by former Microsoft executive Steve Ballmer, who is estimated to be worth more than $75 billion and is one of the 10 richest people on the planet — are poised to spend $140.3 million in luxury tax this season (on top of $193 million in payroll this season, meaning a total bill of $333.3 million). After extending Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors payroll + luxury tax bill for the 2023-24 season is already at $483 million, and that is without Draymond Green opting in or reaching a new deal with the team, or filling in other roster spots.

However, the point made by smaller markets — and by the Warriors, for that matter — is valid. Why should they be penalized for drafting well then wanting to keep their own players?

In the end, the league settled on a second tax apron — teams more than $17.5 million over the luxury tax will lose access to the mid-level exception, cannot bring in more money in a trade than they send out, and are limited in how far out they can trade draft picks. That doesn’t make for a hard cap, but it’s a strong disincentive to spend freely.

This season that second apron would have impacted six teams. It already hits two for next season (the Clippers and Warriors), although this is likely to be phased in and we don’t have the details on it yet.

Watch LeBron tie Jason Kidd for fourth all-time in triple-doubles

By Apr 3, 2023, 10:09 AM EDT
0 Comments

It feels like every time LeBron James steps on the court, he sets a record or ties some other famous person on an all-time list.

Sunday night that was Hall of Famer Jason Kidd. LeBron’s 18 point, 11 assist, 10 rebound triple-double gave him 107 of those for his career, tying him for fourth all-time with Kidd.

In case you’re curious, the top three on that list are Russell Westbrook (198), Oscar Robertson (181) and Magic Johnson (138).

The Lakers beat the hapless Rockets Sunday to make it wins in 6-of-7 and 10-of-14 as they have pushed themselves into the tight bunch in the West between seeds 5-8.

“We just want to put ourselves in the position to compete for a championship,” James said after the win in Houston. “It’s a journey and obviously we don’t have as much chemistry as a lot of other teams that have aspirations to win a championship, but we’ve been building over the last month or so.

“These last four games are very important for our team, not only wins and losses but also the chemistry side as well. We must continue building what we’ve been building over the last month or so. We’ll see what happens.”

The biggest of those four games is Wednesday night against the Clippers. That battle of L.A. may well determine which team gets a top-six seed.

