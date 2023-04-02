Watch Victor Wembanyama with putback dunk off his own missed 3

By Apr 2, 2023, 4:09 PM EDT
There may be a discussion about who will go No.2 in June’s NBA Draft, but not the top spot — Victor Wembanyama is your lock at No.1.

If you have any questions, watch the 7’3″ Wembanyama take a comfortable step-back 3 — and when it misses, he gets his own rebound for the putback dunk.

Insane.

This is a deep draft coming up, but the man at the top looks to be a rare, true franchise-changing player for whomever the basketball gods smile upon the night of the lottery. He is a unique talent — he “is more like an alien” is how LeBron James put it — and this putback dunk is evidence of what makes him special.

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 24 Div I Men's Championship - San Diego State vs Alabama
Missouri v Alabama
Alabama v Texas A&M
Kerr says ‘really good possibility that we keep things going’ with Warriors

By Apr 2, 2023, 1:45 PM EDT
Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
The Golden State Warriors do not have the resume of a contender if you look at this season: 12th in offense, 18th in defense, 15th in net rating. Even after the All-Star Game, they are ninth in defense and 12h in net rating. Believers in the Warriors trust the muscle memory of seasons past and that they can flip the switch to last June again.

Golden State’s decline in play this season — combined with the looming contract decisions for Draymond Green (player option, the Warriors chose not to extend him last offseason) and GM Bob Myers (his contract expires after the season) — has led to a feeling this could be the final run of this Warriors era.

Kerr shot that idea down, speaking to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic.

“This is not ‘The Last Dance,’” Kerr said on my podcast earlier this week, referring to the epic 10-episode 2020 documentary recounting those weighty Bulls days. “That was made clear in Chicago (back in 1997), that that was going to be it, Phil was done and everybody’s contracts were up. That was going to be it.

“That’s not the case here at all. I know that Joe (Lacob) would love to keep this thing going. He’s been incredible in his financial commitment to keep this team strong and relevant for a decade. He’s always committed to that. So I think there’s a really good possibility that we keep things going here.”

Keep things going with the same core, with this team’s defensive anchor and architect still in place? Or, keep things going because Stephen Curry and his brilliance remain with enough scoring and playmaking around him, but with some key differences?

Green’s situation will be telling. There are signs of his game declining at age 33 — though not much defensively, he has remained elite on that end and should be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year (the Warriors’ shoddy team defense is a check against him). He has a $27.6 million player option for next season. The Warriors chose to spend their money last offseason on massive extensions for Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, not Green, who was eligible and wanted one. Lacob and ownership in Golden State has talked about the team approaching a maximum of what they can spend in terms of salary and luxury tax, and Green will have other suitors (even though his game is not exactly plug-and-play). Is Green the guy standing without a chair when the music stops? Does he feel snubbed enough by last season to look elsewhere? Despite the decline in his game, his defense and secondary playmaking as a passer remain keys to unlocking what the Warriors can do.

What kind of a playoff run the Warriors make may factor into all of this. The West feels wide open, but can this Warriors team take advantage of that?

In this photo illustration, a National Basketball
Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns
Milwuakee Bucks v Denver Nuggets
By Apr 2, 2023, 10:49 AM EDT
In this photo illustration, a National Basketball
Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
There were no screaming headlines or pronouncements of doom leading up to the NBA and NBPA announcing a new seven-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), mainly because there just wasn’t much drama or tension in the talks (and the sides did a good job not negotiating through the media).

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and players union executive director Tamika L. Tremaglio have an excellent working relationship, not the underlying distrust and animosity between the sides that helped fuel the last NBA lockout a dozen years ago. Also, both sides are making a lot of money — and about to make more with the new television deal in a couple of years — and nobody sane wanted to screw that up with a work stoppage. So the sides found a middle ground and got a deal that’s not radically different from the last one (the split of basketball-related income is not changing).

However, there are changes in the CBA. Nothing is official yet (both the owners and players have to vote to approve it), but here’s what we know about the new CBA.

• NBA players will now be able to invest in NBA and WNBA teams under the new CBA (owners were banned from playing under the old rules). This is an opportunity for players to tap into the real wealth of the sport — rapidly rising franchise values — and it will be done through a private equity firm.

• Players also can be sponsored by sports gambling ventures — not betting on games, but working with the companies — as well as cannabis businesses. Both those gambling and cannabis companies must be in states where those businesses are legal.

• Teams now can have more than two designated super-max players, that had limited teams moves before (for example, Brooklyn with Ben Simmons, when it was trying to add to the talent pool around Durant/Irving). As noted by Wojnarowski at ESPN, Cleveland may be the biggest beneficiary with its young core, it might have had to trade Darius Garland or Donovan Mitchell to give Evan Mobley the max he deserves in a year. Now the Cavs do not.

• The sides agreed to a smoothing of salary cap increases once the next national broadcast rights deal is struck, with the cap going up by 10% a season (the players do still get their 50% split of revenue, it’s just not all being dumped into the salary cap at once, as happened in 2016; that cleared the way for Kevin Durant to go to Golden State and had other teams signing questionable longer-term deals).

• That salary cap will increase because, for the first time, league licensing revenue will be added to the Basketball Related Income (BRI) split between the owners and players. That is an estimated $160 million for next season.

• The mid-season tournament is happening, likely starting next season. The group-play games will be part of the regular season as this is Adam Silver’s attempt to add weight and meaning to those early regular season games. The top eight teams from group play then enter a single-elimination tournament.

• Players on the winning team of the mid-season tournament will earn an extra $500,000. That would dramatically impact the earnings of players at the end of the bench (and even the middle of it sometimes), but often not the stars that decide games.

• Players will no longer face discipline from the league for marijuana use, which has been taken out of the league’s drug testing program.

• All-NBA voting will be positionless under the new CBA. This is a needed change. The best example is Joel Embiid, who has finished second in MVP voting the past two years but has made zero first-team All-NBA squads because Nikola Jokić (the MVP winner) gets that nod. Making it positionless is fairer, it allows All-NBA to be the 15 best players in the league. (It will not end the debates, however, because drawing the line between the 14th and 15th best players in the league and 16th or 17th is still splitting hairs.)

• To qualify for All-NBA or other end-of-season awards such as MVP, players must take the court for at least 65 games (however, there reportedly are conditions on that number, which have yet to be detailed by the league). The NBA’s goal is to reduce star players missing games due to load management, and if that 65-game limit were in place this season (it is not) then likely All-NBA players such as Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Ja Morant would be ineligible (again, depending on the yet-to-be-detailed conditions).

• Changes are being made to penalize the highest-spending teams that far exceed the luxury tax, something some owners had pushed hard for (they wanted more drastic measures, such as an upper spending limit, but the players were never going to allow that as it was a hard cap by another name). The new CBA creates a second tax apron $17.5 million above the luxury tax line, and teams that exceed it will not be able to use the taxpayer mid-level exception to add a player, nor will they be able to bring back more money in a trade than the money they send out.

• For example, this season, that second-apron would apply to six teams (the Clippers, Warriors, Bucks, Celtics, Mavericks and Suns) and they would have limits on how they could add players.

• To balance that out, teams below the tax will have expanded opportunities in free agency or to generate larger trade exceptions (as an incentive to spend more).

• The mid-level exception will go up by 7.5% starting next season (it was expected to be around $11.3 million next season), and the room exception will jump by 30% (it was expected to be about $5.8 million).

• The luxury tax brackets will rise yearly as much as the salary cap does (under the previous CBA they did not, they were locked in at $5 million increments).

• In an effort to help teams retain players, veteran contract extensions can start as high as 140% of the previous year’s salary (up from 120% in the current CBA).

• Also, non-max rookie contract extensions can now be five years. (Previously, only max rookie extensions could be five years, the rest had to be four.)

• There will be a third two-way player contract allowed per team.

• The one-and-done rule remains, the league is not changing its draft-age minimum (one year after a player’s class graduates high school).

New Orleans Pelicans v Portland Trail Blazers
Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets
Pelicans move up to seventh, Clippers slide to sixth after Ingram sparks New Orleans win

Associated PressApr 2, 2023, 9:05 AM EDT
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When Clippers star Kawhi Leonard hit big shots in the closing minutes, the Pelicans answered with Brandon Ingram, whose recent form has sent his team surging up the standings.

Ingram scored 36 points, bringing fans to their feet with an array of clutch, mid-range jump shots, and New Orleans beat Los Angeles 122-114 on Saturday night.

“If you want to be the best, you’ve got to go against the best and you’ve got to beat them,” Ingram said. “That’s one of the things that was in my head tonight, just trying to get this win.”

Jonas Valanciunas scored 23 points – 15 in the third quarter – and grabbed 12 rebounds for New Orleans (40-38), which won for the seventh time in eight games and pulled within a half-game of the Clippers (41-38) for sixth place in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles lost its second straight despite getting 40 points from Leonard, who played 41 minutes in New Orleans after being restricted to 18 minutes during a loss at Memphis a night earlier so that he’d be more available against the hotly pursuing Pelicans.

“We just have to give credit to them as they played amazing,” Leonard said. “Ingram played great.”

CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III each added 19 points for New Orleans, which trailed for most of the first three quarters but maintained a slim lead throughout the fourth.

Ingram made 13 of 23 shots, including nine shots away from the rim, ranging from pull-ups to tough turnaround fades.

“Those are I’m-just-better-than-you shots,” McCollum said of Ingram’s shot selection. “He’s relying on his skill set and his comfort level. Regardless of analytics and what’s considered a good shot, that’s a great shot for him.”

Ingram also made 10 of 11 free throws, and has now scored 25 or more points in nine straight games.

“Just maneuvering a little bit, seeing what’s open, seeing what spot I can get to on the floor, not forcing the game,” Ingram said. “That’s the biggest thing: Seeing what’s the best shot for the team, but also making sure that I stay aggressive.”

Russell Westbrook had 24 points and nine assists for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac added 15 points and Norman Powell 12.

Westbrook, who scored 36 in a victory over Memphis on Wednesday, had 19 in the first half in New Orleans, helping the Clippers build a lead as large as 12.

Ingram and McCollum each scored 15 in the first two periods to help the Pelicans gradually trim that deficit down substantially by halftime, when Los Angeles led 56-55.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said Los Angeles defenders tried to blitz Ingram when the star forward had the ball, and “he still got where he got with the blitz.”

“It was just a tough night for us defensively,” Lue added. “After that first quarter, they really picked up the offensive scoring and it was just tough to slow them down.”

Pelicans coach Willie Green made a defensive switch in the second half, assigning the 6-foot-8 Ingram to guard the 6-3 Westbrook. Ingram limited the explosive guard to five points from that point on.

“I was just trying to put some length on him and trying to discourage him going to the rim,” Ingram said.

Milwuakee Bucks v Denver Nuggets
New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors
Butler scores 35, Heat beat Mavericks in battle of desperate teams

Associated PressApr 2, 2023, 1:42 AM EDT
MIAMI (AP) — Miami was desperate. So was Dallas.

Jimmy Butler and the Heat had just enough to help their playoff position – while dealing the Mavericks a big blow.

Butler had 35 points and 12 assists, Cody Zeller added 20 points and the Heat held off the Mavericks 129-122 on Saturday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Max Strus and Kevin Love each scored 18 and Tyler Herro added 15 for the Heat. Miami won despite allowing Dallas to shoot a season-best 61%.

“I wouldn’t necessarily have drawn it up this way,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Luka Doncic was brilliant again for Dallas, finishing with 42 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 31 points and Kyrie Irving added 23 points and eight assists for the Mavericks.

“A win is a win,” Butler said. “I don’t like the fact that they shot 61%. But I do like the fact that we finally won a game.”

The Mavs had been 7-0 this season when shooting at least 54%, and fell to 30-2 all-time, including playoffs, in games where they shot at least 60%.

“Our defense was nonexistent,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. “Couldn’t get stops.”

Both clubs went to the conference finals last season; the Heat are trying to get out of the play-in round, and the Mavericks are trying to just have a shot at the playoffs.

The win moves Miami (41-37) closer to securing no worse than the No. 7 seed and most advantageous spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. The Heat are now 2 1/2 games ahead of both No. 8 Atlanta (38-39) and No. 9 Toronto (also 38-39).

Miami moved within 1 1/2 games of No. 6 Brooklyn (42-35). Even if the Heat win out and finish with 45 wins, the Nets – who hold the head-to-head tiebreaker – would only need to go 3-2 in their final five games to ensure they would finish ahead of Miami.

Meanwhile, it’s a big blow to Dallas (37-41).

The Mavs fell a full game back of No. 10 Oklahoma City (38-40) in the race for the last Western Conference play-in spot, and worse, the Thunder own the head-to-head tiebreaker. Dallas is now two games back of No. 9 Minnesota (39-39) and just a half-game ahead of No. 12 Utah (36-41).

“Just got to play hard, play with desperation and anything can happen,” Hardaway said. “Anything can happen.”

Miami changed its starting lineup, partly out of necessity. Center Bam Adebayo didn’t play because of a right hip contusion, so Zeller – starting a game for the first time since May 15, 2021, for Charlotte – took his spot and Strus took the forward starting spot that had been held by Love since he joined the Heat in February.

The moves paid immediate dividends. Strus was 3 for 3, all 3-pointers, in his first shift. Love was 3 for 3 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line for 13 points in his first 8 minutes off the bench, and Zeller had 12 points by halftime.

“K-Love is always, always has been about winning,” Butler said. “As long as we win, he’s not going to complain.”

It all helped add up to the third highest-scoring first half in Heat history: Miami led 76-64 at the break, stretched the lead to 18 in the second half – then had to hang on in the final moments anyway.

San Antonio Spurs v Boston Celtics
Milwuakee Bucks v Denver Nuggets
