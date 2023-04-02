Pelicans move up to seventh, Clippers slide to sixth after Ingram sparks New Orleans win

Associated PressApr 2, 2023, 9:05 AM EDT
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When Clippers star Kawhi Leonard hit big shots in the closing minutes, the Pelicans answered with Brandon Ingram, whose recent form has sent his team surging up the standings.

Ingram scored 36 points, bringing fans to their feet with an array of clutch, mid-range jump shots, and New Orleans beat Los Angeles 122-114 on Saturday night.

“If you want to be the best, you’ve got to go against the best and you’ve got to beat them,” Ingram said. “That’s one of the things that was in my head tonight, just trying to get this win.”

Jonas Valanciunas scored 23 points – 15 in the third quarter – and grabbed 12 rebounds for New Orleans (40-38), which won for the seventh time in eight games and pulled within a half-game of the Clippers (41-38) for sixth place in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles lost its second straight despite getting 40 points from Leonard, who played 41 minutes in New Orleans after being restricted to 18 minutes during a loss at Memphis a night earlier so that he’d be more available against the hotly pursuing Pelicans.

“We just have to give credit to them as they played amazing,” Leonard said. “Ingram played great.”

CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III each added 19 points for New Orleans, which trailed for most of the first three quarters but maintained a slim lead throughout the fourth.

Ingram made 13 of 23 shots, including nine shots away from the rim, ranging from pull-ups to tough turnaround fades.

“Those are I’m-just-better-than-you shots,” McCollum said of Ingram’s shot selection. “He’s relying on his skill set and his comfort level. Regardless of analytics and what’s considered a good shot, that’s a great shot for him.”

Ingram also made 10 of 11 free throws, and has now scored 25 or more points in nine straight games.

“Just maneuvering a little bit, seeing what’s open, seeing what spot I can get to on the floor, not forcing the game,” Ingram said. “That’s the biggest thing: Seeing what’s the best shot for the team, but also making sure that I stay aggressive.”

Russell Westbrook had 24 points and nine assists for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac added 15 points and Norman Powell 12.

Westbrook, who scored 36 in a victory over Memphis on Wednesday, had 19 in the first half in New Orleans, helping the Clippers build a lead as large as 12.

Ingram and McCollum each scored 15 in the first two periods to help the Pelicans gradually trim that deficit down substantially by halftime, when Los Angeles led 56-55.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said Los Angeles defenders tried to blitz Ingram when the star forward had the ball, and “he still got where he got with the blitz.”

“It was just a tough night for us defensively,” Lue added. “After that first quarter, they really picked up the offensive scoring and it was just tough to slow them down.”

Pelicans coach Willie Green made a defensive switch in the second half, assigning the 6-foot-8 Ingram to guard the 6-3 Westbrook. Ingram limited the explosive guard to five points from that point on.

“I was just trying to put some length on him and trying to discourage him going to the rim,” Ingram said.

There were no screaming headlines or pronouncements of doom leading up to the NBA and NBPA announcing a new seven-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), mainly because there just wasn’t much drama or tension in the talks (and the sides did a good job not negotiating through the media).

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and players union executive director Tamika L. Tremaglio have an excellent working relationship, not the underlying distrust and animosity between the sides that helped fuel the last NBA lockout a dozen years ago. Also, both sides are making a lot of money — and about to make more with the new television deal in a couple of years — and nobody sane wanted to screw that up with a work stoppage. So the sides found a middle ground and got a deal that’s not radically different from the last one (the split of basketball-related income is not changing).

However, there are changes in the CBA. Nothing is official yet (both the owners and players have to vote to approve it), but here’s what we know about the new CBA.

• NBA players will now be able to invest in NBA and WNBA teams under the new CBA (owners were banned from playing under the old rules). This is an opportunity for players to tap into the real wealth of the sport — rapidly rising franchise values — and it’s an opportunity for teams to reward and keep top players. To use an example from last offseason, Portland might have offered Damian Lillard the chance to invest in the Trail Blazers franchise to keep him in the city (he signed that extension without that incentive and has not asked for a trade).

• Players also can invest in sports gambling ventures — not betting on games, but investing in the companies — as well as cannabis businesses. Both those gambling and cannabis companies must be in states where those businesses are legal.

• The sides agreed to a smoothing of salary cap increases once the next national broadcast rights deal is struck, with the cap going up by 10% a season (the players do still get their 50% split of revenue, it’s just not all being dumped into the salary cap at once, as happened in 2016; that cleared the way for Kevin Durant to go to Golden State and had other teams signing questionable longer-term deals).

• The mid-season tournament is happening, likely starting next season. The group-play games will be part of the regular season as this is Adam Silver’s attempt to add weight and meaning to those early regular season games. The top eight teams from group play then enter a single-elimination tournament.

• Players on the winning team of the mid-season tournament will earn an extra $500,000. That would dramatically impact the earnings of players at the end of the bench (and even the middle of it sometimes), but often not the stars that decide games.

• Players will no longer face discipline from the league for marijuana use, which has been taken out of the league’s drug testing program.

• All-NBA voting will be positionless under the new CBA. This is a needed change. The best example is Joel Embiid, who has finished second in MVP voting the past two years but has made zero first-team All-NBA squads because Nikola Jokić (the MVP winner) gets that nod. Making it positionless is fairer, it allows All-NBA to be the 15 best players in the league. (It will not end the debates, however, because drawing the line between the 14th and 15th best players in the league and 16th or 17th is still splitting hairs.)

• To qualify for All-NBA or other end-of-season awards such as MVP, players must take the court for at least 65 games (however, there reportedly are conditions on that number, which have yet to be detailed by the league). The NBA’s goal is to reduce star players missing games due to load management, and if that 65-game limit were in place this season (it is not) then likely All-NBA players such as Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Ja Morant would be ineligible (again, depending on the yet-to-be-detailed conditions).

• Changes are being made to penalize the highest-spending teams that far exceed the luxury tax, something some owners had pushed hard for (they wanted more drastic measures, such as an upper spending limit, but the players were never going to allow that as it was a hard cap by another name). The new CBA creates a second tax apron $17.5 million above the luxury tax line, and teams that exceed it will not be able to use the taxpayer mid-level exception to add a player, nor will they be able to bring back more money in a trade than the money they send out.

• For example, this season, that second-apron would apply to six teams (the Clippers, Warriors, Bucks, Celtics, Mavericks and Suns) and they would have limits on how they could add players.

• To balance that out, teams below the tax will have expanded opportunities in free agency or to generate larger trade exceptions (as an incentive to spend more).

• The mid-level exception will go up by 7.5% starting next season (it was expected to be around $11.3 million next season), and the room exception will jump by 30% (it was expected to be about $5.8 million).

• The luxury tax brackets will rise yearly as much as the salary cap does (under the previous CBA they did not, they were locked in at $5 million increments).

• In an effort to help teams retain players, veteran contract extensions can start as high as 140% of the previous year’s salary (up from 120% in the current CBA).

• Also, non-max rookie contract extensions can now be five years. (Previously, only max rookie extensions could be five years, the rest had to be four.)

• There will be a third two-way player contract allowed per team.

• The one-and-done rule remains, the league is not changing its draft-age minimum (one year after a player’s class graduates high school).

Butler scores 35, Heat beat Mavericks in battle of desperate teams

Associated PressApr 2, 2023, 1:42 AM EDT
MIAMI (AP) — Miami was desperate. So was Dallas.

Jimmy Butler and the Heat had just enough to help their playoff position – while dealing the Mavericks a big blow.

Butler had 35 points and 12 assists, Cody Zeller added 20 points and the Heat held off the Mavericks 129-122 on Saturday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Max Strus and Kevin Love each scored 18 and Tyler Herro added 15 for the Heat. Miami won despite allowing Dallas to shoot a season-best 61%.

“I wouldn’t necessarily have drawn it up this way,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Luka Doncic was brilliant again for Dallas, finishing with 42 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 31 points and Kyrie Irving added 23 points and eight assists for the Mavericks.

“A win is a win,” Butler said. “I don’t like the fact that they shot 61%. But I do like the fact that we finally won a game.”

The Mavs had been 7-0 this season when shooting at least 54%, and fell to 30-2 all-time, including playoffs, in games where they shot at least 60%.

“Our defense was nonexistent,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. “Couldn’t get stops.”

Both clubs went to the conference finals last season; the Heat are trying to get out of the play-in round, and the Mavericks are trying to just have a shot at the playoffs.

The win moves Miami (41-37) closer to securing no worse than the No. 7 seed and most advantageous spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. The Heat are now 2 1/2 games ahead of both No. 8 Atlanta (38-39) and No. 9 Toronto (also 38-39).

Miami moved within 1 1/2 games of No. 6 Brooklyn (42-35). Even if the Heat win out and finish with 45 wins, the Nets – who hold the head-to-head tiebreaker – would only need to go 3-2 in their final five games to ensure they would finish ahead of Miami.

Meanwhile, it’s a big blow to Dallas (37-41).

The Mavs fell a full game back of No. 10 Oklahoma City (38-40) in the race for the last Western Conference play-in spot, and worse, the Thunder own the head-to-head tiebreaker. Dallas is now two games back of No. 9 Minnesota (39-39) and just a half-game ahead of No. 12 Utah (36-41).

“Just got to play hard, play with desperation and anything can happen,” Hardaway said. “Anything can happen.”

Miami changed its starting lineup, partly out of necessity. Center Bam Adebayo didn’t play because of a right hip contusion, so Zeller – starting a game for the first time since May 15, 2021, for Charlotte – took his spot and Strus took the forward starting spot that had been held by Love since he joined the Heat in February.

The moves paid immediate dividends. Strus was 3 for 3, all 3-pointers, in his first shift. Love was 3 for 3 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line for 13 points in his first 8 minutes off the bench, and Zeller had 12 points by halftime.

“K-Love is always, always has been about winning,” Butler said. “As long as we win, he’s not going to complain.”

It all helped add up to the third highest-scoring first half in Heat history: Miami led 76-64 at the break, stretched the lead to 18 in the second half – then had to hang on in the final moments anyway.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo suspended one game for headbutting Blake Griffin

By Apr 1, 2023, 6:05 PM EDT
The Celtics thought it was funny — Jaylen Brown jokingly offered Blake Griffin his mask after the Bucks’ Thanasis Antetokounmpo headbutted the Celtic forward.

The NBA didn’t find it as amusing and suspended Antetokounmpo for one game for the incident.

Griffin was given a Flagrant 1 foul at the time, but mostly the Celtics had a good laugh.

It’s easier to laugh when you are blowing out your opponent, and the Celtics made a statement with a 41-point win over the Bucks.

The Celtics are 1.5 games back of the Bucks for the No.1 seed in the East (and NBA), and they are two games back in the loss column. While Boston has the tiebreaker, it will need some help from Milwaukee to catch them. The Bucks play the 76ers in a key game on Sunday, but will do so without Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

It’s official: Popovich, Wade headline international class (Gasol, Nowitzki, Parker) into Hall of Fame

By Apr 1, 2023, 1:55 PM EDT
San Antonio Spurs v Boston Celtics
Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images
In an incredibly deep Hall of Fame class, the man who garners the most respect — legendary Spurs coach Gregg Popovich — is the man who feels least like he belongs in these hallowed halls.

“In all honesty, I always felt the Hall of Fame is like for Red Holzman, Red Auerbach and Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. … I’ve never felt like I really belonged, to be honest with you,” Popovich told the Associated Press, and it’s not a gimmick. “I’m not trying to be ‘Mr. Humble’ or anything. I’m a Division III guy. I’m not a Hall of Fame guy.”

Popovich is a Hall of Fame guy. While it has been expected for a while, it became official on Saturday with an announcement in Houston during the NCAA Final Four.

Popovich is part of one of the great Hall of Fame classes ever: Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol and Becky Hammon are the headliners.

“To me, it’s a no-brainer that all of these guys are first-ballot guys,” Heat president Pat Riley told the Associated Press. “Look at the records. Look at the longevity that they’ve had in this league. Look what they’ve done for the league, and how much the league calls them back – because they’re ambassadors of this great league and they have a great voice and a great message. Dwyane being a first-ballot was a no-brainer.”

Let’s break down the cases for the biggest, NBA tied-names:

• Gregg Popovich led the San Antonio Spurs to five titles and 18 consecutive seasons of 50+ wins. “Pop” also coached USA Basketball to the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics, and was active. Popovich will go down as one of the greatest coaches of all time, a man who adapted his system to the personnel he had — how the Tim Duncan/David Robinson Spurs won was very different than the 2014 team led by Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard (and still Duncan).

• Dwyane Wade is one of the greatest shooting guards the game has ever seen. He helped the Miami Heat to three NBA titles and was the 2006 Finals MVP, and along the way racked up eight All-NBA teams and 13 trips to the All-Star game. He is the greatest Heat player ever and is an easy Hall of Fame choice.

• Dirk Nowitzki is the greatest Dallas Maverick ever, an NBA champion and Finals MVP, plus he won the regular season MVP in 2007. His resume includes being a 12-time All-NBA player and 14-time All-Star, plus playing 21 seasons all for the same franchise.

• Tony Parker is a four-time NBA champion for Popovich and his San Antonio Spurs, and Parker was the Finals MVP in 2007. His NBA resume includes four All-NBA nods and six All-Star trips, but his international resume secured his place in the Hall of Fame, for example he was the MVP of EuroBasket 2013, which France won.

• Pau Gasol won two NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers (as Kobe Bryant’s co-star), is a four-time All-NBA player and six-time All-Star, plus he was the Rookie of the Year in 2002. Like Parker, it is Gasol’s international resume that cements his spot in the Hall, he led Spain to the FIBA World Championship in 2006 and won three Olympic medals (two silver, one bronze).

• Becky Hammon, who most NBA fans know as the first women’s assistant coach in the NBA and current coach of the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, but before that she was a six-time WNBA All-Star.

Also entering the Hall of Fame this year:

• Jim Valvano, who coached North Carolina State to the 1983 NCAA Championship, and created The V Foundation for Cancer Research
• Gene Bess, All-time winningest college coach (1,300), 2-time NJCAA Coach of the Year.
• David Hixon, who racked up 826 wins and was a two-time D3 national champion and two-time D3 Coach of the Year.
• Gene Keady, best known for coaching 25 years at Purdue, was a six-time NCAA Coach of the Year and made 17 NCAA Tournament appearances.
• Gary Blair, who coached in the women’s game for 37 years, amassing 852 wins, including winning the 2011 National Championship with Texas A&M.
• The 1976 Women’s USA Olympic Basketball Team – Silver medalists in inaugural appearance for Women’s Olympic Basketball.

