Celtics blown lead to Jazz, plus another Embiid-fueled 76ers win, drops Celtics to third in East

By Mar 19, 2023, 10:53 AM EDT
The Boston Celtics led by 19 in the first half in Utah. They led by four with 1:19 remaining. But the Celtics have played lately like a team that is comfortable — plus they miss Robert Williams III — and that led to another loss, this time 119-118 to the Jazz on the road.

This one came dramatically when Grant Williams — who was hot and hit seven 3-pointers in the game — broke off a play designed to be a dribble hand-off for Jayson Tatum and went to the rim, only to get rejected by rookie Walker Kessler.

Despite the loss, the Celtics clinched a playoff spot with the Heat’s loss to the Bulls. Utah’s Lauri Markkanen was hot and led all scorers with 28.

Earlier in the day, the 76ers had little trouble with the Pacers and picked up their eighth-straight win while Joel Embiid scored 31 points — his ninth straight game with 30+ points as he makes an MVP push.

The 76ers’ win and the Celtics’ loss moves Philadelphia percentage points ahead of Boston into the No. 2 seed in the East.

The Celtics and 76ers are destined to finish as the two and three seeds in the East, setting up a second-round clash (barring any first-round upsets). The seeding matters mostly for home court in that series and that could make a difference in what will be a physical, intense match-up that likely goes at least six games.

Meanwhile, the Bucks sit as the top seed with a two-game cushion and would love to watch the Celtics and 76ers beat each other up in the second round before having to face either.

Jackson scores 31, Grizzlies hand Warriors another road loss

Associated PressMar 19, 2023, 9:20 AM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 31 points and four blocks and the Memphis Grizzlies used a fourth-quarter push to defeat the Golden State Warriors 133-119 on Saturday night.

Desmond Bane added 26 points for Memphis and Dillon Brooks finished with 18 points while shooting 7 of 10, including all four of his 3-point attempts.

Jonathan Kuminga matched his season high with 24 points to lead the Warriors. Jordan Poole had 21 points and Stephen Curry scored 16, but was 5 of 15 from the field. Klay Thompson added 14 points on 6-of-17 shooting, part of the Warriors finishing the night at just 43%.

The Grizzlies were able to close out the game capitalizing on the Warriors’ mistakes and poor shooting. Golden State was 7 of 21 in the fourth quarter and made only one of its eight 3-point attempts.

While Memphis outscored Golden State 29-19 in the final frame, no player reached double figures.

“The ball’s moving and multiple guys are getting opportunities,” Bane said. “Coming down the stretch when everybody’s been involved in the game, it is easy to step up and knock down a big shot.”

The Warriors faced a 14-point deficit in the third but made 16 of 19 free throws and a handful of 3-pointers to cut into Memphis’ advantage. Golden State got within one possession a couple of times early in the fourth, but Memphis went on a 21-3 run to seal its fourth win in the last five games.

“I think we stopped making simple plays,” Draymond Green said of the Warriors’ fourth-quarter collapse. “We got back into the game just by making simple plays. Then you don’t make simple plays and make a couple of mistakes.

“We were fighting an uphill battle all night, so it’s hard to continue to come back.”

For the Grizzlies, it is a change from not so long ago when they struggled in the fourth quarter. They have played better closing games recently.

“It’s really on the defensive side when we’re executing our game plan,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “That’s the biggest thing. Holding teams to 19 points in the fourth quarter is really huge for us.”

The game was the last of Ja Morant‘s league-imposed suspension. The Grizzlies’ All-Star guard was suspended eight games for displaying a gun while at a Colorado strip club in the early hours of March 4. While Morant is eligible to return to the team for Monday’s game against Dallas, he is not expected to play in order to give him time to get back in shape after two weeks away from basketball.

“We’ll see when he gets back in the team environment on Monday,” Jenkins said. “But our anticipation is he is at least out on Monday. We will cross the bridge (regarding Wednesday against Houston) as we get closer.”

Jalen Brunson returns, scores 24 to spark Knicks as Nuggets slide continues

Associated PressMar 18, 2023, 7:31 PM EDT
Denver Nuggets v New York Knicks
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 24 points in his return from a left foot injury, leading the New York Knicks to a 116-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Brunson had 16 points in the first quarter to get the Knicks off to a quick start, then finished strong to help them come back after trailing by 13 in the second half. New York was protecting a two-point lead when he made two free throws with 43 seconds remaining, then pushed the ball up the court and threw a lob that Mitchell Robinson slammed down to make it 116-110 with 24 seconds to go.

Brunson had missed five of the last six games and made it through only half the one game he did play because of soreness. With their point guard back, the Knicks won their third straight and improved to 42-20, guaranteeing just their second winning record in the last 10 seasons.

RJ Barrett added 21 points and Julius Randle had 20 for the Knicks. Robinson grabbed nine rebounds.

Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets, who lost for the fifth time in six games. Jamal Murray scored 25 points.

The Western Conference leaders had snapped their longest losing streak of the season at four games on Thursday at Detroit, but fell into a quick hole in this one, with Brunson’s early burst providing the Knicks and a sold-out crowd of 19,812 more energy than usual for a day game.

It was close for just about the whole fourth quarter, with Randle’s basket snapping a 110-all tie with 2:21 left.

Brunson scored the first five points and later in the first quarter had a pair of three-point plays, the latter with 3:55 left giving him 16 points to match Denver’s total for the game at that point.

New York led 36-28 after one and extended it to 45-32 after a quick 7-0 run. But the Nuggets began to get comfortable midway through the second, when Jokic’s three-point play triggered a 7-0 burst, and they sped by the Knicks just before halftime.

Murray hit consecutive 3-pointers to end a 13-2 surge that gave Denver a 67-59 lead before Randle made a three-point play to cut it to five at the break.

The Nuggets ran off 10 straight points early in the third to make it 79-67, but the Knicks outscored them 16-5 to end the period and tie it at 91.

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards out indefinitely with ankle injury

By Mar 18, 2023, 7:16 PM EDT
UPDATE: This is from Shams Charania of The Athletic on Sunday morning.

This update — likely from Edwards’ agent/camp trying to put a positive spin on things — should lift the spirit of Timberwolves fans, especially combined with the coach’s comments that the sprain was “not as bad as initially feared.” There still is no timeline for Edwards’ return.

Minnesota is walking a fine line between needing their young star back on the court and wanting to make sure his ankle is fully healed before he plays again — ankles are incredibly easy to re-injure if not fully healed. The Timberwolves (and Edwards) don’t want this to be a lingering issue into the postseason.

———————————–

This could knock the Timberwolves’ playoff dream off its axis.

While saying the injury was “not as bad as initially feared,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said pregame on Saturday that Anthony Edwards is still in a walking boot and out indefinitely — day to day, officially — with an ankle injury.

This is no small thing, Edwards has not missed a game this season and prides himself on playing nightly in a load management era.

Edwards has evolved into Minnesota’s primary shot creator and leading scorer, averaging 24.7 points a game this season. His role expanded with Karl-Anthony Towns out due to a calf injury, and the Timberwolves’ offensive rating falls to 109.6 when he is off the court (which would be the worst in the league over the course of a season). Minnesota has been outscored by 3.4 points per 100 possessions when Edwards sits.

Now the Timberwolves will have to rework their offense amid a play-in chase where they sit as the No. 8 seed but are just one game above missing the postseason entirely. Kyle Anderson, Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels will have more asked of them. Conley, in particular, who has intentionally been more of a playmaker since the trade that brought him to Minnesota, needs to step up his scoring. Without the downhill play of Edwards, Minnesota needs Conley to get into the paint and hit some floaters.

Edwards injured his ankle when inadvertently came down on Alex Caruso‘s foot against the Bulls on Friday night.

There have been no details about the severity injury (outside of Finch’s “not as bad as feared” comment), but he’s going to miss time. Minnesota has to hope that doesn’t expand into the postseason.

Trail Blazers’ Justise Winslow has ankle procedure, likely done for season

By Mar 18, 2023, 1:36 PM EDT
Atlanta Hawks v Portland Trail Blazers
Soobum Im/Getty Images
A few days before Christmas, Trail Blazers’ wing Justise Winslow suffered a Grade 2 sprained ankle in a game against the Thunder. He has not set foot on a court since.

Now he has undergone an ankle procedure that likely sidelines him for the rest of this season. From the official Trail Blazers release:

Post All-Star break, Winslow received a second opinion, and a subsequent bone marrow aspirate concentrate procedure was performed in March to address continued left ankle discomfort.

A bone marrow aspirate concentrate procedure involves taking bone marrow from another part of the body, distilling it into a concentrate, then injecting that marrow into the injured area to promote healing. It is not unheard of in the NBA, Dwight Howard had it back in 2015, and the recovery time is traditionally 4-6 weeks.

In this case, that would be past the end of the season. It’s doubtful we’ll see Winslow back on the court for Portland this season. Winslow averaged 6.8 points and five rebounds a game for the Blazers when he did play.

The Trail Blazers sit 13th in the West despite brilliant play from Damian Lillard this season, and the team is 2.5 games out of the final play-in spot. Portland desperately needs some wins to have a chance.

Winslow is an unrestricted free agent this summer.

