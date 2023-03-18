Watch Maxi Kleber’s 3-point game winner at buzzer, Mavericks beat Lakers

Mar 18, 2023
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maxi Kleber drilled the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer on a crosscourt pass from Kyrie Irving, who scored 38 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ stunning 111-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

With Luka Doncic sidelined, Kleber did a remarkable imitation of the injured superstar who has repeatedly beaten the Lakers with big shots over the years. The German big man’s teammates piled on him in celebration after he silenced the Lakers’ crowd with his only 3-pointer of the night.

“I never had a shot like that before,” said a grinning Kleber, who scored six of his 10 points in the final 7.2 seconds.

Kleber first hit three free throws after Anthony Davis unwisely fouled him on a 3-point attempt, and Davis made just one of two for Los Angeles with 6.7 seconds left after getting fouled on the ensuing inbounds pass. Dallas got the ball to Irving, who drew a double-team and found Kleber for an open 3-pointer released over Davis’ outstretched arm just before the horn.

“When he passed it, I knew I had to just quick-fire it,” Kleber said. “It was a pretty amazing feeling. Once I let it go, I saw the ball in the air, and I was like, ‘Oh, damn, it has a chance to go in.’ All of a sudden it went in, and the next thing I knew, the whole team was running at me. It was a pretty cool experience.”

The play also was redemption for Kleber, who threw away an inbounds pass with 1.8 seconds left in regulation against San Antonio on Wednesday night. The Spurs subsequently tied it and went on to win in overtime.

“Knowing Ky, he wanted to go for the win,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said about the final play. “With the double team, he had to give the ball up. That’s just trust with his teammates, and Maxi was at the right place at the right time.”

Irving scored 13 points in the fourth quarter of his return from a three-game injury absence for the Mavs, who avoided falling into a three-way tie with the Lakers and the Timberwolves in the tight Western Conference standings.

“We fought hard to get back into the game, so that’s a tough one,” said Davis, who also missed crucial last-minute free throws in losses to Boston and Philadelphia. “You’ve got to be able to win basketball games, whether it’s at the free throw line, or me making the right read defensively.”

Davis had 26 points and 10 rebounds before making a handful of enormous last-minute mistakes for the Lakers, who missed 12 of their 31 free throw attempts and couldn’t make a field goal in the final 3:16 of another blow to their playoff hopes. Los Angeles led by four points and had the ball with less than 20 seconds to play, but still lost for the third time in four games.

“We make our free throws, we’re probably not having this conversation,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said.

Austin Reaves scored 16 points for Los Angeles, and Dennis Schröder had 15. Los Angeles overcame a nine-point deficit to begin the fourth quarter, but choked down the stretch with LeBron James watching in street clothes.

James sat out his 10th straight game since the Lakers’ win in Dallas last month, and the Lakers fell to 5-5 without the NBA’s career scoring leader.

Watch Vucevic poster dunk seal Bulls 2OT win over Timberwolves

Mar 18, 2023
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 49 points, Zach LaVine finished with 39 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-131 in double overtime on Friday night.

DeRozan and LaVine joined Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen as the only Bulls duo with 39 points or more in the same game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The two Hall of Famers did it against the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 18, 1996, with Jordan going for 44 and Pippen finishing with 40.

“When we’ve got it rolling like that, it makes everything so much easier not even just to score, just to get everybody else involved,” said DeRozan, who had some trouble seeing after getting hit in the eye.

Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and had a game-sealing poster dunk.

Minnesota All-Star Anthony Edwards left with a sprained right ankle in the first quarter, and the Timberwolves lost for the fourth time in five games.

Mike Conley led Minnesota with 28 points, nailing a career-high 8 of 12 3-pointers. Rudy Gobert finished with 21 points and 19 rebounds before fouling out in the first OT, and Jaden McDaniels scored 25 points.

The Bulls led 130-125 in the second OT before Conley hit a 3-pointer. Minnesota’s Naz Reid had a layup rim out, and DeRozan made a turnaround jumper to bump Chicago’s lead to 132-28 with 1:27 remaining.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker made the second free throw after an airball to pull the Timberwolves within three, but Vucevic brought the Bulls bench to its feet with a thunderous one-handed dunk for a three-point play with just over a minute left.

Reid drove for a layup to make it a four-point game. But DeRozan made four free throws in the final 36 seconds to help Chicago come away with a wild win.

Edwards was hurt late in the first quarter when he landed awkwardly after jumping while throwing a pass. He stayed down clutching his ankle before being helped to the back, and coach Chris Finch wasn’t sure how long he’ll be out, though Edwards wasn’t ruling out playing at Toronto on Saturday.

“I’m gonna see how it feels tomorrow,” he said. “Hopefully I can play.”

Losing Edwards, who came into the game averaging 25 points and made his first All-Star team this year, would be a big blow for the Timberwolves, particularly with Karl-Anthony Towns appears poised to return from a calf injury that has sidelined him for most of the season. The Timberwolves are trying to avoid the play-in and build some momentum with the regular season winding down.

“You want to be getting guys healthy and playing at your best, guys in a great rhythm,” Conley said. “Obviously being without KAT and then losing Ant, two of our best players, at such an important time of the season is very tough. This team’s got to be resilient. This is gonna be a great time for us to grow up together and figure it out.”

Anthony Edwards has to leave game after rolling ankle

Mar 17, 2023
This could be trouble for a Timberwolves team trying to make the playoffs.

Anthony Edwards inadvertently came down on Alex Caruso‘s foot and rolled his ankle. He had to be helped off the court.

Edwards was ruled out of the rest of the game. There are no further updates on his condition.

Edwards, in his third NBA season, has become a critical scorer and shot creator for the Timberwolves, averaging 25 points a game this season. His role with the team and the offense have grown since Karl-Anthony Towns went out.

This is a critical game for both teams. At 35-35, the Timberwolves sit as the No.7 seed in the compacted West, but just 1.5 games from falling out of the playoffs entirely. The Bulls sit 12th in the East, but are just half-a-game out of the play-in.

Watch Markelle Fultz untie Terrence Ross' shoe before free throw

Mar 17, 2023
There had been a rash of guys trying to untie opposing players’ shoes a few years back, but we hadn’t seen anything for a while.

Until the Magic’s Markelle Fultz untied former teammate Terrence Ross‘ shoe Thursday night, just before Ross was to take some game-sealing free throws.

That’s a tricky move, untying a shoe while walking past. Ross was headed to the free throw line with his team up one and 6.5 seconds on the clock, Fultz was trying to throw him off. It didn’t work, Ross drained both. (Then Josh Okogie blocked a Paolo Banchero 3-pointer at the buzzer to seal the Suns’ win.)

No technical foul was called, although there can be for that move. Fultz got away with it, but you can be sure the referees noticed later and will be on alert.

The Suns won 116-113, but Fultz — who has developed into a quality point guard — led all scorers with 25.

Lakers rumors: LeBron not near return, team doesn't plan to pursue Kyrie Irving

Mar 17, 2023
For a handful of games after the All-Star break, there was a genuine spark of hope for Lakers fans. With the team’s trade deadline additions they had improved shooting, defense, secondary shot creation and size around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who were both finally healthy. They looked like a threat in the wide-open West.

Then LeBron James felt something pop and has been out since with a tendon issue in his foot. The Lakers have gone 5-4 without LeBron and hung around in a compact bottom half of the West, but they shouldn’t expect him to ride in like the cavalry anytime soon, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast (hat tip Real GM).

“From what I’ve heard on LeBron, he is not close. That’s what I’ve been told. He’s not close…

“LeBron is not close to returning from what I’m told. I know everybody said the three weeks, but I think it was very clear three weeks is when he will get an official reevaluation. It didn’t mean he was coming back in three weeks.”

LeBron understands that this team looked like a threat and that he only has so many swings left. He doesn’t want this pitch to go by. However, his 38-year-old body may not give him much of a choice.

Before the return of D'Angelo Russell, the defense of Jarred Vanderbilt and the shooting of Malik Beasley helped give LeBron and the Lakers that hope, there had been rumblings around the league that the Lakers might make a run at free agent to be Kyrie Irving in the offseason. It was always unlikely due to cap logistics, but the league was talking. The Lakers, however, are not talking about that anymore The Athletic’s Jovan Buha said on “The HoopsHype Podcast with Michael Scotto” (hat tip CBS Sports).

“So I do think the Lakers are going to largely run this back with most of the impending free agents that they have…

“From what I’ve been told, they’re not going to be pursuing Kyrie Irving this offseason. Of course, that could change. We’ll see how the rest of the regular season plays out. We’ll see what happens in the postseason if they make it. But to my knowledge, and [from] what I’ve been told, the Kyrie ship I think has sailed.”

Irving with LeBron is a combo that won a ring seven years ago but would be very different now. There would be significant risks.

There are risks with the run-it-back plan too — this team has no margin for error or injury — but the Lakers are leaning into its potential.

