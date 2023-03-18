Trail Blazers’ Justise Winslow has ankle procedure, likely done for season

Mar 18, 2023
Atlanta Hawks v Portland Trail Blazers
Soobum Im/Getty Images
A few days before Christmas, Trail Blazers’ wing Justise Winslow suffered a Grade 2 sprained ankle in a game against the Thunder. He has not set foot on a court since.

Now he has undergone an ankle procedure that likely sidelines him for the rest of this season. From the official Trail Blazers release:

Post All-Star break, Winslow received a second opinion, and a subsequent bone marrow aspirate concentrate procedure was performed in March to address continued left ankle discomfort.

A bone marrow aspirate concentrate procedure involves taking bone marrow from another part of the body, distilling it into a concentrate, then injecting that marrow into the injured area to promote healing. It is not unheard of in the NBA, Dwight Howard had it back in 2015, and the recovery time is traditionally 4-6 weeks.

In this case, that would be past the end of the season. It’s doubtful we’ll see Winslow back on the court for Portland this season. Winslow averaged 6.8 points and five rebounds a game for the Blazers when he did play.

The Trail Blazers sit 13th in the West despite brilliant play from Damian Lillard this season, and the team is 2.5 games out of the final play-in spot. Portland desperately needs some wins to have a chance.

Winslow is an unrestricted free agent this summer.

NBA fines Dillon Brooks $35,000 for shoving cameraman

Mar 18, 2023
Dillon Brooks was chasing a loose ball in the second quarter against the Heat Thursday night, an innocent enough play but Brooks crashed into the cameraman crouched next to the courtside table.

Then Brooks shoved the cameraman. That earned him a $35,000 fine from the league.

 

The cameraman was injured and was still undergoing medical evaluation two days later, according to Heat radio play-by-play man Jason Jackson.

The Heat went on to win that game 138-119, keeping them solidly in seventh in the East with an outside shot at climbing into the top six. Memphis is tied with Sacramento for the 2-3 seeds in the West and may get Ja Morant back from his suspension next week.

Watch Vucevic poster dunk seal Bulls 2OT win over Timberwolves

Mar 18, 2023
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 49 points, Zach LaVine finished with 39 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-131 in double overtime on Friday night.

DeRozan and LaVine joined Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen as the only Bulls duo with 39 points or more in the same game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The two Hall of Famers did it against the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 18, 1996, with Jordan going for 44 and Pippen finishing with 40.

“When we’ve got it rolling like that, it makes everything so much easier not even just to score, just to get everybody else involved,” said DeRozan, who had some trouble seeing after getting hit in the eye.

Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and had a game-sealing poster dunk.

Minnesota All-Star Anthony Edwards left with a sprained right ankle in the first quarter, and the Timberwolves lost for the fourth time in five games.

Mike Conley led Minnesota with 28 points, nailing a career-high 8 of 12 3-pointers. Rudy Gobert finished with 21 points and 19 rebounds before fouling out in the first OT, and Jaden McDaniels scored 25 points.

The Bulls led 130-125 in the second OT before Conley hit a 3-pointer. Minnesota’s Naz Reid had a layup rim out, and DeRozan made a turnaround jumper to bump Chicago’s lead to 132-28 with 1:27 remaining.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker made the second free throw after an airball to pull the Timberwolves within three, but Vucevic brought the Bulls bench to its feet with a thunderous one-handed dunk for a three-point play with just over a minute left.

Reid drove for a layup to make it a four-point game. But DeRozan made four free throws in the final 36 seconds to help Chicago come away with a wild win.

Edwards was hurt late in the first quarter when he landed awkwardly after jumping while throwing a pass. He stayed down clutching his ankle before being helped to the back, and coach Chris Finch wasn’t sure how long he’ll be out, though Edwards wasn’t ruling out playing at Toronto on Saturday.

“I’m gonna see how it feels tomorrow,” he said. “Hopefully I can play.”

Losing Edwards, who came into the game averaging 25 points and made his first All-Star team this year, would be a big blow for the Timberwolves, particularly with Karl-Anthony Towns appears poised to return from a calf injury that has sidelined him for most of the season. The Timberwolves are trying to avoid the play-in and build some momentum with the regular season winding down.

“You want to be getting guys healthy and playing at your best, guys in a great rhythm,” Conley said. “Obviously being without KAT and then losing Ant, two of our best players, at such an important time of the season is very tough. This team’s got to be resilient. This is gonna be a great time for us to grow up together and figure it out.”

Watch Maxi Kleber’s 3-point game winner at buzzer, Mavericks beat Lakers

Mar 18, 2023
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maxi Kleber drilled the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer on a crosscourt pass from Kyrie Irving, who scored 38 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ stunning 111-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

With Luka Doncic sidelined, Kleber did a remarkable imitation of the injured superstar who has repeatedly beaten the Lakers with big shots over the years. The German big man’s teammates piled on him in celebration after he silenced the Lakers’ crowd with his only 3-pointer of the night.

“I never had a shot like that before,” said a grinning Kleber, who scored six of his 10 points in the final 7.2 seconds.

Kleber first hit three free throws after Anthony Davis unwisely fouled him on a 3-point attempt, and Davis made just one of two for Los Angeles with 6.7 seconds left after getting fouled on the ensuing inbounds pass. Dallas got the ball to Irving, who drew a double-team and found Kleber for an open 3-pointer released over Davis’ outstretched arm just before the horn.

“When he passed it, I knew I had to just quick-fire it,” Kleber said. “It was a pretty amazing feeling. Once I let it go, I saw the ball in the air, and I was like, ‘Oh, damn, it has a chance to go in.’ All of a sudden it went in, and the next thing I knew, the whole team was running at me. It was a pretty cool experience.”

The play also was redemption for Kleber, who threw away an inbounds pass with 1.8 seconds left in regulation against San Antonio on Wednesday night. The Spurs subsequently tied it and went on to win in overtime.

“Knowing Ky, he wanted to go for the win,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said about the final play. “With the double team, he had to give the ball up. That’s just trust with his teammates, and Maxi was at the right place at the right time.”

Irving scored 13 points in the fourth quarter of his return from a three-game injury absence for the Mavs, who avoided falling into a three-way tie with the Lakers and the Timberwolves in the tight Western Conference standings.

“We fought hard to get back into the game, so that’s a tough one,” said Davis, who also missed crucial last-minute free throws in losses to Boston and Philadelphia. “You’ve got to be able to win basketball games, whether it’s at the free throw line, or me making the right read defensively.”

Davis had 26 points and 10 rebounds before making a handful of enormous last-minute mistakes for the Lakers, who missed 12 of their 31 free throw attempts and couldn’t make a field goal in the final 3:16 of another blow to their playoff hopes. Los Angeles led by four points and had the ball with less than 20 seconds to play, but still lost for the third time in four games.

“We make our free throws, we’re probably not having this conversation,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said.

Austin Reaves scored 16 points for Los Angeles, and Dennis Schröder had 15. Los Angeles overcame a nine-point deficit to begin the fourth quarter, but choked down the stretch with LeBron James watching in street clothes.

James sat out his 10th straight game since the Lakers’ win in Dallas last month, and the Lakers fell to 5-5 without the NBA’s career scoring leader.

Anthony Edwards has to leave game after rolling ankle

Mar 17, 2023
This could be trouble for a Timberwolves team trying to make the playoffs.

Anthony Edwards inadvertently came down on Alex Caruso‘s foot and rolled his ankle. He had to be helped off the court.

Edwards was ruled out of the rest of the game. There are no further updates on his condition.

Edwards, in his third NBA season, has become a critical scorer and shot creator for the Timberwolves, averaging 25 points a game this season. His role with the team and the offense have grown since Karl-Anthony Towns went out.

This is a critical game for both teams. At 35-35, the Timberwolves sit as the No.7 seed in the compacted West, but just 1.5 games from falling out of the playoffs entirely. The Bulls sit 12th in the East, but are just half-a-game out of the play-in.

