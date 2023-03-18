Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards out indefinitely with ankle injury

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

This could knock the Timberwolves’ playoff dream off its axis.

Anthony Edwards is still in a walking boot and out indefinitely with an ankle injury, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said pregame on Saturday.

Chris Finch said Ant is still in a boot and they don’t have a sense of how long he might be out. https://t.co/UrbaVpKpPA — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) March 18, 2023

This is no small thing, Edwards has not missed a game this season and prides himself on playing nightly in a load management era.

Edwards has evolved into Minnesota’s primary shot creator and leading scorer, averaging 24.7 points a game this season. His role expanded with Karl-Anthony Towns out due to a calf injury, and the Timberwolves have been outscored by 3.4 points per 100 possessions when he has been off the court.

Now the Timberwolves will have to rework their offense amid a play-in chase where they sit as the No. 8 seed but are just one game above missing the postseason entirely. Kyle Anderson, Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels will have more asked of them. Conley, in particular, who has intentionally been more of a playmaker since the trade that brought him to Minnesota, needs to step up his scoring. Without the downhill play of Edwards, Minnesota needs Conley to get into the paint and hit some floaters.

Edwards injured his ankle when inadvertently came down on Alex Caruso‘s foot against the Bulls on Friday night.

For those who haven't seen the Anthony Edwards right ankle injury: #Timberwolves #RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/5LozJ7nHN3 — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) March 18, 2023

There have been no details about the injury, but if it’s a Grade 2 sprain (or worse) Edwards could be out the rest of this season and postseason.