Jalen Brunson returns, scores 24 to spark Knicks as Nuggets slide continues

Mar 18, 2023
Denver Nuggets v New York Knicks
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 24 points in his return from a left foot injury, leading the New York Knicks to a 116-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Brunson had 16 points in the first quarter to get the Knicks off to a quick start, then finished strong to help them come back after trailing by 13 in the second half. New York was protecting a two-point lead when he made two free throws with 43 seconds remaining, then pushed the ball up the court and threw a lob that Mitchell Robinson slammed down to make it 116-110 with 24 seconds to go.

Brunson had missed five of the last six games and made it through only half the one game he did play because of soreness. With their point guard back, the Knicks won their third straight and improved to 42-20, guaranteeing just their second winning record in the last 10 seasons.

RJ Barrett added 21 points and Julius Randle had 20 for the Knicks. Robinson grabbed nine rebounds.

Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets, who lost for the fifth time in six games. Jamal Murray scored 25 points.

The Western Conference leaders had snapped their longest losing streak of the season at four games on Thursday at Detroit, but fell into a quick hole in this one, with Brunson’s early burst providing the Knicks and a sold-out crowd of 19,812 more energy than usual for a day game.

It was close for just about the whole fourth quarter, with Randle’s basket snapping a 110-all tie with 2:21 left.

Brunson scored the first five points and later in the first quarter had a pair of three-point plays, the latter with 3:55 left giving him 16 points to match Denver’s total for the game at that point.

New York led 36-28 after one and extended it to 45-32 after a quick 7-0 run. But the Nuggets began to get comfortable midway through the second, when Jokic’s three-point play triggered a 7-0 burst, and they sped by the Knicks just before halftime.

Murray hit consecutive 3-pointers to end a 13-2 surge that gave Denver a 67-59 lead before Randle made a three-point play to cut it to five at the break.

The Nuggets ran off 10 straight points early in the third to make it 79-67, but the Knicks outscored them 16-5 to end the period and tie it at 91.

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards out indefinitely with ankle injury

Mar 18, 2023
This could knock the Timberwolves’ playoff dream off its axis.

Anthony Edwards is still in a walking boot and out indefinitely with an ankle injury, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said pregame on Saturday.

This is no small thing, Edwards has not missed a game this season and prides himself on playing nightly in a load management era.

Edwards has evolved into Minnesota’s primary shot creator and leading scorer, averaging 24.7 points a game this season. His role expanded with Karl-Anthony Towns out due to a calf injury, and the Timberwolves have been outscored by 3.4 points per 100 possessions when he has been off the court.

Now the Timberwolves will have to rework their offense amid a play-in chase where they sit as the No. 8 seed but are just one game above missing the postseason entirely. Kyle Anderson, Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels will have more asked of them. Conley, in particular, who has intentionally been more of a playmaker since the trade that brought him to Minnesota, needs to step up his scoring. Without the downhill play of Edwards, Minnesota needs Conley to get into the paint and hit some floaters.

Edwards injured his ankle when inadvertently came down on Alex Caruso‘s foot against the Bulls on Friday night.

There have been no details about the injury, but if it’s a Grade 2 sprain (or worse) Edwards could be out the rest of this season and postseason.

Trail Blazers’ Justise Winslow has ankle procedure, likely done for season

Mar 18, 2023
Atlanta Hawks v Portland Trail Blazers
Soobum Im/Getty Images
A few days before Christmas, Trail Blazers’ wing Justise Winslow suffered a Grade 2 sprained ankle in a game against the Thunder. He has not set foot on a court since.

Now he has undergone an ankle procedure that likely sidelines him for the rest of this season. From the official Trail Blazers release:

Post All-Star break, Winslow received a second opinion, and a subsequent bone marrow aspirate concentrate procedure was performed in March to address continued left ankle discomfort.

A bone marrow aspirate concentrate procedure involves taking bone marrow from another part of the body, distilling it into a concentrate, then injecting that marrow into the injured area to promote healing. It is not unheard of in the NBA, Dwight Howard had it back in 2015, and the recovery time is traditionally 4-6 weeks.

In this case, that would be past the end of the season. It’s doubtful we’ll see Winslow back on the court for Portland this season. Winslow averaged 6.8 points and five rebounds a game for the Blazers when he did play.

The Trail Blazers sit 13th in the West despite brilliant play from Damian Lillard this season, and the team is 2.5 games out of the final play-in spot. Portland desperately needs some wins to have a chance.

Winslow is an unrestricted free agent this summer.

NBA fines Dillon Brooks $35,000 for shoving cameraman

Mar 18, 2023
Dillon Brooks was chasing a loose ball in the second quarter against the Heat Thursday night, an innocent enough play but Brooks crashed into the cameraman crouched next to the courtside table.

Then Brooks shoved the cameraman. That earned him a $35,000 fine from the league.

 

The cameraman was injured and was still undergoing medical evaluation two days later, according to Heat radio play-by-play man Jason Jackson.

The Heat went on to win that game 138-119, keeping them solidly in seventh in the East with an outside shot at climbing into the top six. Memphis is tied with Sacramento for the 2-3 seeds in the West and may get Ja Morant back from his suspension next week.

Watch Vucevic poster dunk seal Bulls 2OT win over Timberwolves

Mar 18, 2023
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 49 points, Zach LaVine finished with 39 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-131 in double overtime on Friday night.

DeRozan and LaVine joined Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen as the only Bulls duo with 39 points or more in the same game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The two Hall of Famers did it against the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 18, 1996, with Jordan going for 44 and Pippen finishing with 40.

“When we’ve got it rolling like that, it makes everything so much easier not even just to score, just to get everybody else involved,” said DeRozan, who had some trouble seeing after getting hit in the eye.

Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and had a game-sealing poster dunk.

Minnesota All-Star Anthony Edwards left with a sprained right ankle in the first quarter, and the Timberwolves lost for the fourth time in five games.

Mike Conley led Minnesota with 28 points, nailing a career-high 8 of 12 3-pointers. Rudy Gobert finished with 21 points and 19 rebounds before fouling out in the first OT, and Jaden McDaniels scored 25 points.

The Bulls led 130-125 in the second OT before Conley hit a 3-pointer. Minnesota’s Naz Reid had a layup rim out, and DeRozan made a turnaround jumper to bump Chicago’s lead to 132-28 with 1:27 remaining.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker made the second free throw after an airball to pull the Timberwolves within three, but Vucevic brought the Bulls bench to its feet with a thunderous one-handed dunk for a three-point play with just over a minute left.

Reid drove for a layup to make it a four-point game. But DeRozan made four free throws in the final 36 seconds to help Chicago come away with a wild win.

Edwards was hurt late in the first quarter when he landed awkwardly after jumping while throwing a pass. He stayed down clutching his ankle before being helped to the back, and coach Chris Finch wasn’t sure how long he’ll be out, though Edwards wasn’t ruling out playing at Toronto on Saturday.

“I’m gonna see how it feels tomorrow,” he said. “Hopefully I can play.”

Losing Edwards, who came into the game averaging 25 points and made his first All-Star team this year, would be a big blow for the Timberwolves, particularly with Karl-Anthony Towns appears poised to return from a calf injury that has sidelined him for most of the season. The Timberwolves are trying to avoid the play-in and build some momentum with the regular season winding down.

“You want to be getting guys healthy and playing at your best, guys in a great rhythm,” Conley said. “Obviously being without KAT and then losing Ant, two of our best players, at such an important time of the season is very tough. This team’s got to be resilient. This is gonna be a great time for us to grow up together and figure it out.”

