Watch Markelle Fultz untie Terrence Ross’ shoe before free throw

By Mar 17, 2023, 2:03 PM EDT
0 Comments

There had been a rash of guys trying to untie opposing players’ shoes a few years back, but we hadn’t seen anything for a while.

Until the Magic’s Markelle Fultz untied former teammate Terrence Ross‘ shoe Thursday night, just before Ross was to take some game-sealing free throws.

That’s a tricky move, untying a shoe while walking past. Ross was headed to the free throw line with his team up one and 6.5 seconds on the clock, Fultz was trying to throw him off. It didn’t work, Ross drained both. (Then Josh Okogie blocked a Paolo Banchero 3-pointer at the buzzer to seal the Suns’ win.)

No technical foul was called, although there can be for that move. Fultz got away with it, but you can be sure the referees noticed later and will be on alert.

The Suns won 116-113, but Fultz — who has developed into a quality point guard — led all scorers with 25.

Here's more on the Suns

Philadelphia 76ers v Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks hold on to top spot but 76ers jump up to second
Los Angeles Lakers play the New York Knicks in an NBA regular season game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Mar. 12, 2023.
Three things to Know: Lakers blow out Pelicans for key win in West playoff...
Milwaukee Bucks v Sacramento Kings
Three things to Know: Bucks fight their way past Kings for victory

Lakers rumors: LeBron not near return, team doesn’t plan to pursue Kyrie Irving

By Mar 17, 2023, 1:18 PM EDT
Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images
0 Comments

For a handful of games after the All-Star break, there was a genuine spark of hope for Lakers fans. With the team’s trade deadline additions they had improved shooting, defense, secondary shot creation and size around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who were both finally healthy. They looked like a threat in the wide-open West.

Then LeBron James felt something pop and has been out since with a tendon issue in his foot. The Lakers have gone 5-4 without LeBron and hung around in a compact bottom half of the West, but they shouldn’t expect him to ride in like the cavalry anytime soon, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast (hat tip Real GM).

“From what I’ve heard on LeBron, he is not close. That’s what I’ve been told. He’s not close…

“LeBron is not close to returning from what I’m told. I know everybody said the three weeks, but I think it was very clear three weeks is when he will get an official reevaluation. It didn’t mean he was coming back in three weeks.”

LeBron understands that this team looked like a threat and that he only has so many swings left. He doesn’t want this pitch to go by. However, his 38-year-old body may not give him much of a choice.

Before the return of D'Angelo Russell, the defense of Jarred Vanderbilt and the shooting of Malik Beasley helped give LeBron and the Lakers that hope, there had been rumblings around the league that the Lakers might make a run at free agent to be Kyrie Irving in the offseason. It was always unlikely due to cap logistics, but the league was talking. The Lakers, however, are not talking about that anymore The Athletic’s Jovan Buha said on “The HoopsHype Podcast with Michael Scotto” (hat tip CBS Sports).

“So I do think the Lakers are going to largely run this back with most of the impending free agents that they have…

“From what I’ve been told, they’re not going to be pursuing Kyrie Irving this offseason. Of course, that could change. We’ll see how the rest of the regular season plays out. We’ll see what happens in the postseason if they make it. But to my knowledge, and [from] what I’ve been told, the Kyrie ship I think has sailed.”

Irving with LeBron is a combo that won a ring seven years ago but would be very different now. There would be significant risks.

There are risks with the run-it-back plan too — this team has no margin for error or injury — but the Lakers are leaning into its potential.

Here is more on the Lakers

Philadelphia 76ers v Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks hold on to top spot but 76ers jump up to second
Los Angeles Lakers play the New York Knicks in an NBA regular season game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Mar. 12, 2023.
Three things to Know: Lakers blow out Pelicans for key win in West playoff...
New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers
D’Angelo Russell reportedly wants to stay with Lakers, feeling mutual

Bogdanovic agrees to four-year, $68 million extension with Hawks

By Mar 17, 2023, 10:10 AM EDT
Atlanta Hawks v Washington Wizards
Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Bogdan Bogdanovic should fit well in new coach Quin Snyder’s system in Atlanta — he can space the floor (40.1% from 3), and is a microwave scorer who can do some secondary playmaking.

Which is why the Hawks decided to keep him around with a four-year, $68 million contract extension, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and later officially announced by the team.

Bogdanovic had a player option for next season at $18 million, one he was expected to decline to hit free agency. Now the Hawks avoid that mess. Bogdanovic still will decline his option and take a little less in the short term (likely $15.2 million next season, though that is not official) for the security of three more seasons beyond that one (likely all fully guaranteed).

After missing the first 22 games of this season recovering from knee surgery, Bogdanovic has averaged 14.1 points per game with a 57.1 true shooting percentage (right around the league average). That level of production made him a trade target at the deadline with the Cavaliers leading a host of teams who called about his services. The Hawks wanted to keep Bogdanovic — as evidenced by the extension — and made it clear they had to be blown away by an offer to talk trade. No offer to their liking came in.

While he turned 30 this season and has had knee issues, Bogdanovic should be able to maintain close to that level of production throughout the life of the contract.

Here is more on the Hawks

Philadelphia 76ers v Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks hold on to top spot but 76ers jump up to second
Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks
Watch Marcus Smart get ejected after scuffle with Trae Young
Charlotte Hornets v New York Knicks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks stay on top, Knicks vault up to third

Three things to Know: Lonzo Ball to have third knee surgery, may miss all of next season

By Mar 17, 2023, 9:37 AM EDT
0 Comments

Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Lonzo Ball to have third knee surgery, may miss all of next season

For the third time in 14 months, Lonzo Ball will have surgery on his left knee.

That disturbing news came Thursday from the team and his agency, Klutch Sports. This time it is an operation — a cartilage transplant — that means he may also miss all of next season.

“This has been a frustrating process, but I’m confident these next steps are the best path forward,” Ball said in a statement. “The support of my family, friends, fans and medical staff throughout my recovery is what keeps me moving forward. I can’t wait to get back to what I love doing most – playing basketball.”

It’s fair to wonder if Ball will ever step on an NBA court again — which is devastating for a 25-year-old passionate about the game. He also proved to be exactly the kind of defender, outside shooter and guard who would push the pace that the Bulls needed in the 35 games he played for them. Ball has two seasons at $41.9 million remaining on his contract (the second season is a player option).

It also is part of a run of bad point guard injury luck with the Bulls, starting with Jay Williams, through Derrick Rose, to Ball.

Ball had surgery on the knee in January of 2022 and was expected back before the season ended, however, his recovery was slow and there was still pain. He had a second surgery in September. Recovery was slow from that surgery as well, and recently the Bulls shut him down for the remainder of this season. Now comes this third surgery and it’s a more radical procedure in an attempt to grow cartilage and put it in the knee.

“I continue to admire Lonzo’s perseverance throughout this journey,” Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Artūras Karnišovas said in a statement. This has been a long and challenging road for him, and this decision has been a difficult one to make. The organization is behind him, and he has our full support. Our training and medical staff continue their commitment to Lonzo’s rehabilitation and to working with him throughout this next phase to ensure his healthy return to basketball.”

Karnišovas and the Bulls’ front office will need to address the point guard situation this offseason. At this point, anything they get in future years from Ball has to be seen as a bonus, but not something they can expect.

2) Watch Myles Turner put Giannis in a poster. Also, the Pacers won.

The Bucks have been the best team in the NBA since Feb. 1, while the struggling Pacers were without All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton. That made the Bucks the heavy favorite heading into Thursday night…

Welcome to the NBA. The Pacers scored 49 points in the third quarter, knocked down 22-of-46 (47.8%) from 3 for the game, and got 24 points from Andrew Nembhard on their way to a 139-123 win.

However, the play everyone is talking about is Myles Turner putting Giannis Antetokounmpo in a poster.

Antetokounmpo got his on Turner, too.

The Bucks have a cushion atop the East and can afford an off night against a hot-shooting team. It happens. Milwaukee just can’t let it become a trend (some other top teams have stumbled lately — we’re looking at you, Denver).

3) Michael Jordan in talks to sell his share of Hornets

Michael Jordan has been an important owner for the NBA — the only black majority team owner, and also an iconic player who has been a critical bridge between the players’ union and ownership during CBA negotiations.

Now it looks like Jordan is getting out. He is in talks to sell his majority stake in the team to a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin plus Rick Schnall, a minority owner of the Hawks. It’s relatively early in talks, but the sides reportedly have gained momentum.

Jordan would retain a minority interest in the team he bought into back in 2009 (he purchased the rest of the franchise and took sole ownership in 2019). Jordan eventually sold minority shares of the team, including to Plotkin.

What this means for the Hornets remains up in the air, but they are under lease to stay in the Spectrum Center in Charlotte through 2030. The Hornets are a young team on the rise, built around franchise-cornerstone guard LaMelo Ball. This could be a very good team in a few years (especially depending on how this draft lottery goes), which could make this the perfect time to buy the franchise.

Here's more on the Bulls

Philadelphia 76ers v Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks hold on to top spot but 76ers jump up to second
NBA: MAR 15 Kings at Bulls
Another day, another De’Aaron Fox game-winner, this time to beat Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls
Report: Lonzo Ball could face third knee surgery this offseason

Report: Michael Jordan in talks to sell his majority share of Hornets

By Mar 16, 2023, 8:23 PM EDT
Michael Jordan
FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
0 Comments

Michael Jordan, the North Carolina native who bought the Hornets and is the only black majority owner of an NBA team, is in talks to sell his shares of the franchise, according to an unexpected report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is engaged in serious talks to sell a majority stake in the franchise to a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

No deal is imminent, but there’s significant momentum on a sale that would eventually install Plotkin and Schnall as the co-governors of the Hornets, sources said.

Jordan reportedly would hold on to a minority share of the team.

Jordan first bought a stake in the Hornets in 2009 and became the team’s governor and face of ownership. In 2019 he purchased the rest of the franchise and took over sole ownership, and in doing so set a bar that players such as Grant Hill — minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks — have followed and others such as LeBron James aspire to.

Jordan has since sold off some minority shares, including to Plotkin. Forbes estimates the value of the Hornets franchise at $1.7 billion, although the publication’s estimates have been off (and often on the low side). Jordan also owns the NASCAR team 23XI Racing along with current Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin.

This could be a good time to buy in on the Hornets. In part because the NBA is expected to have soon a new labor deal followed by a new — and likely doubled in revenue — national television deal, bringing income and stability to the league. On the court, the Hornets are rebuilding but have a cornerstone in LaMelo Ball and a high draft pick this June in a stacked draft. This could be a very good time to buy low on Charlotte.

And Jordan may be ready for whatever is next in his life.

Check out more on the Hornets

Indiana Pacers v Chicago Bulls
Three things to Know: Lonzo Ball to have third knee surgery, may miss all...
Philadelphia 76ers v Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks hold on to top spot but 76ers jump up to second
Charlotte Hornets v New York Knicks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks stay on top, Knicks vault up to third