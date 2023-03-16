Five potential lottery picks for NBA fans to watch in NCAA Tournament

Mar 16, 2023
NBA teams doing their scouting right already have a very good picture of a college prospect by this point in the season — they have watched the film, seen him in person, talked to his coach, and have a good sense of what they might be drafting. While the scouts will watch the NCAA Tournament games, it shouldn’t shift the draft board much — until the owner falls in love with a player during the tournament and blows everything up.

The top of this year’s NBA Draft board has a lot of guys not playing in the tournament — Victor Wembanyama is playing in France, Scoot Henderson is in the G-League, the Thomspon twins are with Overtime Elite, and even someone such as Villanova’s Cam Whitmore didn’t make the big dance. However, here are five players that NBA fans — particularly those of you in San Antonio, Houston, Detroit and Charlotte — may want to keep an eye on.

1) Brandon Miller (Alabama)

Thursday, 2:45 vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Let’s start with everyone’s first question about the Alabama forward: Will his off-the-court troubles — police say he brought a gun to former Alabama teammate Darius Miles, who allegedly used it to shoot and kill Jamea Jonae Harris — impact his draft status? No. Multiple front office sources have told NBC Sports that unless Miller is arrested and charged with a crime — he has not been and the District Attorney said there are no plans to do so — it will not change his status.

That status has improved throughout the season to the point he is in the mix for the No.2 pick with Scoot Henderson. What to watch is Miller is maybe the best pure shooter in the draft (39.9% from 3), but what has impressed scouts is his improved finishing at the rim and playmaking. Scouts think he could become an elite offensive player at the next level because of his size and athleticism.

At 6’9″ he can play the three or the four in the NBA, high-value positions in the league. It won’t be hard to miss what he does, he is Mr. Everything for Alabama.

2) Nick Smith, Arkansas

Thursday, 4:30 vs. Illinois

Smith has slid down draft boards to the lower lottery over the course of the season because he missed a chunk of the season with “knee maintenance” and shot just 34.4% from 3 while the Thompson twins and others were playing and climbing. Smith, an elite combo guard, is back for the tournament and it’s a chance for him to make a statement and for fans to get a look at him.

He’s a high-upside pick, a catch-and-shoot specialist who can put the ball on the floor and finish or create a little. He’s not a one, but in the best version of himself he can run the point a little — that idealized Smith has a game kind of like CJ McCollum. But Smith has a long way to go to prove he can get there and this tournament can be a first step.

3) Keynote George, Baylor

Friday, 1:30 p.m. vs. UC Santa Barbara

Projected as a mid-first-round pick, George is a 6’4″ point guard with a game built more around guile and craft than explosive athleticism. He averaged 15.8 points per game and shot 34.9% from 3, although his struggles inside the arc raised eyebrows. That shooting, particularly from 3, will be his meal ticket at the next level, so he has to prove he can do it under pressure.

George has shown defensive improvement throughout the season, which leads to a good test in Baylor’s tournament opener against Ajay Mitchell[, the Gaucho combo guard who was the Big West Player of the Year.

4) Jarace Walker (Houston)

Thursday, 9:20 p.m. vs. Northern Kentucky

The Houston forward is projected as a top-10 pick and will enter the league with an NBA body — he’s a solid 6’8″ but with a 7’2″ wingspan that lets him guard up. While the idea of him as a versatile defender is what raised his draft stock — that and his constant energy on the court — but he’s improved as a shooter and a good passer who could thrive at the next level as a fourth or fifth offensive option (but defensive stopper). With star  Marcus Sasser nursing a groin injury the first games could be a chance for Walker to shine for the No.1 seed Cougars.

5) Cason Wallace (Kentucky)

Friday, 7:10 p.m. vs. Providence

There is a long list of guards in the NBA who looked okay at Kentucky then thrived once they got out from under Calipari’s thumb — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Maxey, Immanuel Quickley, Tyler Herro, and the list goes on — and Wallace could be next in that line. The combo guard has been a quality defender for the Wildcats and on offense is a good shooter (34.7% from 3) who can do some secondary shot creation.

Wallace is projected as a a late lottery player with a high floor — he can help a team — that could surprise if his offensive game is better than expected at the next level.

PBT Podcast: Where do Grizzlies go next? What about USA Basketball?

Mar 16, 2023
Ja Morant and his gun incident at a club have understandably drawn the headlines — and an eight-game suspension from the NBA — but the issues with the Grizzlies are larger than that.

There are the injuries to Steven Adams (he could return for the postseason) and Brandon Clarke (torn Achilles), but also there is what NBC Sports’ Corey Robinson describes as a “punk rock attitude” about the team that can be a source of strength but also lead to undisciplined moments. [Editor’s note: This podcast was recorded just a couple of hours before the NBA handed down Morant’s suspension.]

Robinson and NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin dive into that and what steps the Grizzlies need to take in a tight West playoff race. From there it is Corey’s Jukebox segment, with some underground Los Angeles hip-hop for the Clippers, and some classic Irish music for the Knicks’ Julius Randle.

Finally, the duo discusses the changes at USA Basketball under Grant Hill — now players don’t have to play in a World Cup to play in the Olympics? It’s a concession to the modern game, but is it good for the American squad in an era where the gap between them and the world’s other top teams has shrunk dramatically? The duo also talks a little March Madness — go UC Santa Barbara Gauchos.

You can always watch the video of some of the podcast above (the Christmas games segment) or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Watch Stephen Curry drop 50, it not be enough to beat Clippers on road

Mar 16, 2023
LOS ANGELES — Even in the midst of Stephen Curry putting on a shooting clinic during the third quarter, Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers didn’t get rattled.

They were able to weather Curry’s best punches, kept their lead and then pulled away from the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter.

Leonard continued his hot play with 30 points, Paul George had 24 and the Clippers overcame Curry’s 50-point night to beat the Warriors 134-126 on Wednesday night.

“You know they are going to make big runs, but we kept our composure, stayed steady and executed on the offensive end,” said Leonard, who had his fourth 30-point effort in the last eight games. He was 10 of 19 from the field and had eight rebounds and five assists.

The Clippers (37-33) have won four straight to move into fifth place in the Western Conference. The defending NBA champion Warriors (36-34) are a game back as the teams split the four-game season series.

“We didn’t get stagnant. We executed our shots,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “When a guy like that (Curry) explodes, we stayed with the game plan. I thought our offense really carried us.”

Curry tied a season-high in points with the 12th 50-point game of his career. He was 20 of 28 and made eight 3-pointers.

“It’s nice to play and shoot well. It is what I expect to do every night,” Curry said. “No matter what the stat sheet looks like after the game, it’s just frustrating when you can’t get over the hump and figure out a way to get a win.”

Jordan Poole added 19 points for the Warriors. They have lost nine straight road games.

Curry had 21 points in the third quarter, and hit three 3-pointers. He was 9 of 11 and had one stretch where he hit five straight shots. Despite that, the Clippers had a 99-93 lead going into the final 12 minutes.

Los Angeles had a three-point advantage early in the fourth before it went on a 10-1 run to pull away. Batum’s 3-pointer with 9:07 remaining put the Clippers up 109-97.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said one of the biggest keys in the game was the Clippers grabbing 16 offensive rebounds and having a 27-11 advantage in second-chance points.

“With the way our roster is right now, we’re vulnerable on the glass,” Kerr said. “I thought the Clippers played a great game. Steph was sublime. It was incredible to watch him play tonight. It was a great, great game. We just came up short.”

Draymond Green received his 16th technical foul of the season with 40.8 seconds remaining when he threw the ball off Russell Westbrook‘s face following a Clippers’ layup.

Players receive one-game suspensions once they reach 16 in a season and then are suspended a game for each two additional technical fouls.

Green, who had eight points before he fouled out, is tied with Memphis’ Dillon Brooks for the most technicals in the NBA.

Green was optimistic that he might avoid having to sit out Friday night’s game at Atlanta.

“I expect some changes. I got one technical this year because a ref yelled at me,” he said. “I said, `If I yell at you, I’m going to get fined.’ And I got a tech for it. So I think something will change.”

On the ensuing trip down the floor, Marcus Morris Sr. received a Flagrant-2 foul and was ejected with 31 seconds remaining in the first half.

Morris and Green were vying in the paint for position while Curry was trying a 3-pointer when it appeared Morris hit Green in the face.

Referee Kevin Scott said on the ESPN broadcast: “All the components (for a Flagrant 2) were met: wind-up, impact, follow-through above the shoulders, high potential for injury and a non-basketball play.”

Another day, another De’Aaron Fox game-winner, this time to beat Bulls

Mar 16, 2023
A couple of end-of-season awards are already locked up (or close to it). Paolo Banchero is going to win Rookie of the Year. Mike Brown is starting to pull away from the pack for Coach of the Year.

And De'Aaron Fox will be the inaugural winner of the Clutch Player of the Year award. If anyone had doubts, he cemented that with another game-winner on Wednesday, this time to beat the Bulls with 0.7 seconds left.

Fox leads the NBA in total clutch points scored — in the final five minutes of a game within five points — with 180. Second place is a tie between the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan and the Heat’s Jimmy Butler with 138. It’s not close.

Outside of DeRozan, the Bulls have not been clutch this season — they are 12-23 in clutch games. As K.C. Johnson points out at NBC Sports Chicago, the Bulls have now lost six games where they led by 16 or more points this season. DeRozan led the Bulls with 33 points.

Fox led the Kings with 32 points, while Malik Monk had 19 off the bench and Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double of 14 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. With the win, the Kings moved into a tie for second in the West with the Grizzlies (who fell to the Heat).

Watch Desmond Bane get ejected for shot to Kevin Love’s groin

Mar 15, 2023
It was a rough night for the Grizzlies’ top-ranked defense (and the Grizzlies as a whole). The Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro had their way and combined for 73 points on 25-of-40 shooting (62.5%), and Miami blew the doors off Memphis for an easy win.

Maybe it was out of frustration that Desmond Bane used his off arm on a drive to take a shot to Kevin Love‘s “groin.” Whatever the reason, he did it and got ejected for it.

I get the ejection, that is not a natural basketball act or motion. That looks intentional. Bane could see a fine from the league for that one.

Earlier in the day, the NBA announced that Memphis guard Ja Morant was suspended for eight games after flashing a gun at a club and broadcasting it on social media. It was a retroactive suspension that includes the six games (including this one) he missed, although he is expected to miss the first game he could return (Monday against Dallas) as he plays his way back into shape. Memphis needs peak Ja Morant if they are going to hold on to the No.2 seed in the West and make any kind of playoff run.

The Grizzlies also need to get their focus back as a team, and part of that is not getting ejected for stupid fouls.

