Watch Desmond Bane get ejected for shot to Kevin Love’s groin

By Mar 15, 2023, 10:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

It was a rough night for the Grizzlies’ top-ranked defense (and the Grizzlies as a whole). The Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro had their way and combined for 73 points on 25-of-40 shooting (62.5%), and Miami blew the doors off Memphis for an easy win.

Maybe it was out of frustration that Desmond Bane used his off arm on a drive to take a shot to Kevin Love‘s “groin.” Whatever the reason, he did it and got ejected for it.

I get the ejection, that is not a natural basketball act or motion. That looks intentional. Bane could see a fine from the league for that one.

Earlier in the day, the NBA announced that Memphis guard Ja Morant was suspended for eight games after flashing a gun at a club and broadcasting it on social media. It was a retroactive suspension that includes the six games (including this one) he missed, although he is expected to miss the first game he could return (Monday against Dallas) as he plays his way back into shape. Memphis needs peak Ja Morant if they are going to hold on to the No.2 seed in the West and make any kind of playoff run.

The Grizzlies also need to get their focus back as a team, and part of that is not getting ejected for stupid fouls.

Warriors Andre Iguodala to undergo surgery for fractured left wrist

By Mar 15, 2023, 8:07 PM EDT
0 Comments

The depth concerns with the Golden State Warriors just got worse.

Andre Iguodala — who has been back in the Warriors rotation for five games and averages about 14 minutes a night in that stretch — will have surgery next week to repair a fractured left wrist, the team announced Wednesday. They did not announce a timetable for his return, but with a little more than three weeks left in the season it’s difficult to be optimistic about an Iguodala return.

Iguodala injured his wrist on a hard fall in the third quarter against the Suns.

Iguodala missed the first 39 games of the season recovering from a hip injury and has played in just eight games this season. Beyond wing depth, he provides a professional, veteran voice in the locker room.

Iguodala had been subbing out Draymond Green, Kerr will have to come up with some new rotations while the Warriors fight to hang on to a top-six seed in the West (which means they need to start winning some road games).

Morant suspended eight games by NBA for ‘irresponsible’ and ‘reckless’ gun incident

By Mar 15, 2023, 4:07 PM EDT
0 Comments

Calling his flashing of a gun in a club and broadcasting it on social media “irresponsible” and “reckless,” the NBA announced it has suspended Ja Morant for eight games without pay.

That came after Morant met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to discuss his actions, the league’s investigation, and his punishment.

“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous,” Silver said in a statement announcing the suspension. “It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him. He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior. Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court.”

The eight-game suspension is retroactive and includes the five games he’s already missed, Wednesday night’s game against the Heat, and two more over the weekend (at Spurs, then Warriors). Morant could return to the club on Monday when they face Dallas, however, he has not been playing while in counseling in Florida and likely will miss a little more time ramping up to play again, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The suspension will cost Morant $668,659 in pay, reports Bobby Marks of ESPN. Morant has faced other financial issues from the incident — Powerade pulled the ad they planned to run during March Madness — and it could impact whether he makes All-NBA, which would give him a Rose-rule supermax.

While the league suspended Morant for his actions, its investigation concluded it was not his gun. From the league’s announcement:

“Based on the information obtained during the investigation, the league did not conclude that the gun at issue belonged to Morant, was brought by him into the nightclub or was displayed by him beyond a brief period. The investigation also did not find that Morant possessed the gun while traveling with the team or in any NBA facility, and the Colorado authorities did not find sufficient cause to charge Morant with a crime.”

No details were released by the league on the gun, however, Colorado is an open carry state (no permit needed) and it’s certainly possible – if not likely — no laws were broken.

Morant had checked into counseling in Florida but is out now, according to reports.

Throughout the fallout from the incident, the Grizzlies organization has supported Morant and looked for ways to help guide him and help the 23-year-old find his path. Morant the person has been the most important thing in Memphis, not punishment. It was the right way to handle it.

But the Grizzlies could use the All-Star starter back on the court as well as they try to hang on to the No.2 seed in the West.

Kings’ Lyles suspended one game, Bucks’ Lopez fined for altercation

By Mar 15, 2023, 12:41 PM EDT
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

All that had to happen was Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbling out the final 15 seconds of an already-decided game. However, when Antetokounmpo cut in front of and bumped into Trey Lyles, the Kings’ forward took exception and pushed Antetokounmpo, then Brook Lopez jumped in to defend his guy, and it was a thing.

Wednesday the NBA announced it was suspending Lyles one game without pay for starting the incident with a shove — then escalating things by “striking Lopez in the face and grabbing and holding Lopez around the neck area” — while Lopez was fined $25,000 for his role in escalating everything. Both players were ejected at the time.

Lyles will serve his suspension Wednesday night when the Kings take on the Bulls.

“I don’t know what happened, but we ain’t taking s*** from nobody,” Kings coach Mike Brown said after the incident. “Trust me on that. And they’re all going to have each other’s backs in there.”

Lopez said he would always have a teammate’s back.

The NBA sided more with Lopez.

Timberwolves announce Karl-Anthony Towns to return ‘in coming weeks’

By Mar 15, 2023, 12:14 PM EDT
Washington Wizards v Minnesota Timberwolves
David Berding/Getty Images
0 Comments

Karl-Anthony Towns last stepped on an NBA court just four days after Thanksgiving, but then suffered a strained calf that was expected to sideline him 4-6 weeks. It looked scarier than that when it happened, but Towns being back just after Christmas or maybe a few days into 2023 was the official timeline.

On March 15, the Timberwolves announced that Towns is improving and should return “in the coming weeks.” Here is the official statement:

Towns is continuing to progress in his rehabilitation program and has been participating in basketball activities. He is expected to return in the coming weeks and further updates to his playing status will be provided when available.

Minnesota has 13 games remaining in its season. In the 21 games he played before the injury, Towns averaged 21.4 points and 8.5 rebounds a game but was shooting 32.8% on 3-pointers. The fit was not smooth or seamless with Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards, and when all three were on the court together the Timberwolves had an -11.8 net rating (via Cleaning the Glass).

Fit will be the challenge when Towns comes back — the Timberwolves have developed a rhythm and style of play while Towns was out, with trading for a more traditional point guard in Mike Conley being a part of that. Dropping Towns back in will be a disruption.

The Timberwolves also have to do it — they need to see what they have with Towns, Gobert and Edwards in the lineup and how this can work. Or if it can work. Minnesota gave up a container ship full of picks and prospects to get Gobert and they have yet to get a sense of what this team will look like with everyone getting some time on the court. The early results may not have been promising, but they need time to see if things can be smoothed out.

They may also get to test how it fits together in the playoffs.

