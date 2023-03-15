Timberwolves announce Karl-Anthony Towns to return ‘in coming weeks’

By Mar 15, 2023, 12:14 PM EDT
Karl-Anthony Towns last stepped on an NBA court just four days after Thanksgiving, but then suffered a strained calf that was expected to sideline him 4-6 weeks. It looked scarier than that when it happened, but Towns being back just after Christmas or maybe a few days into 2023 was the official timeline.

On March 15, the Timberwolves announced that Towns is improving and should return “in the coming weeks.” Here is the official statement:

Towns is continuing to progress in his rehabilitation program and has been participating in basketball activities. He is expected to return in the coming weeks and further updates to his playing status will be provided when available.

Minnesota has 13 games remaining in its season. In the 21 games he played before the injury, Towns averaged 21.4 points and 8.5 rebounds a game but was shooting 32.8% on 3-pointers. The fit was not smooth or seamless with Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards, and when all three were on the court together the Timberwolves had an -11.8 net rating (via Cleaning the Glass).

Fit will be the challenge when Towns comes back — the Timberwolves have developed a rhythm and style of play while Towns was out, with trading for a more traditional point guard in Mike Conley being a part of that. Dropping Towns back in will be a disruption.

The Timberwolves also have to do it — they need to see what they have with Towns, Gobert and Edwards in the lineup and how this can work. Or if it can work. Minnesota gave up a container ship full of picks and prospects to get Gobert and they have yet to get a sense of what this team will look like with everyone getting some time on the court. The early results may not have been promising, but they need time to see if things can be smoothed out.

They may also get to test how it fits together in the playoffs.

Morant suspended eight games by NBA for ‘irresponsible’ and ‘reckless’ gun incident

By Mar 15, 2023, 4:07 PM EDT
Calling his flashing of a gun in a club and broadcasting it on social media “irresponsible” and “reckless,” the NBA announced it has suspended Ja Morant for eight games without pay.

That came after Morant met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to discuss his actions, the league’s investigation, and his punishment.

“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous,” Silver said in a statement announcing the suspension. “It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him. He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior. Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court.”

The eight-game suspension is retroactive and includes the five games he’s already missed, Wednesday night’s game against the Heat, and two more over the weekend (at Spurs, then Warriors). Morant could return to the club on Monday when they face Dallas, however, he has not been playing while in counseling in Florida and likely will miss a little more time ramping up to play again, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The suspension will cost Morant $668,659 in pay, reports Bobby Marks of ESPN. Morant has faced other financial issues from the incident — Powerade pulled the ad they planned to run during March Madness — and it could impact whether he makes All-NBA, which would give him a Rose-rule supermax.

While the league suspended Morant for his actions, its investigation concluded it was not his gun. From the league’s announcement:

“Based on the information obtained during the investigation, the league did not conclude that the gun at issue belonged to Morant, was brought by him into the nightclub or was displayed by him beyond a brief period. The investigation also did not find that Morant possessed the gun while traveling with the team or in any NBA facility, and the Colorado authorities did not find sufficient cause to charge Morant with a crime.”

No details were released by the league on the gun, however, Colorado is an open carry state (no permit needed) and it’s certainly possible – if not likely — no laws were broken.

Morant had checked into counseling in Florida but is out now, according to reports.

Throughout the fallout from the incident, the Grizzlies organization has supported Morant and looked for ways to help guide him and help the 23-year-old find his path. Morant the person has been the most important thing in Memphis, not punishment. It was the right way to handle it.

But the Grizzlies could use the All-Star starter back on the court as well as they try to hang on to the No.2 seed in the West.

Kings’ Lyles suspended one game, Bucks’ Lopez fined for altercation

By Mar 15, 2023, 12:41 PM EDT
All that had to happen was Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbling out the final 15 seconds of an already-decided game. However, when Antetokounmpo cut in front of and bumped into Trey Lyles, the Kings’ forward took exception and pushed Antetokounmpo, then Brook Lopez jumped in to defend his guy, and it was a thing.

Wednesday the NBA announced it was suspending Lyles one game without pay for starting the incident with a shove — then escalating things by “striking Lopez in the face and grabbing and holding Lopez around the neck area” — while Lopez was fined $25,000 for his role in escalating everything. Both players were ejected at the time.

Lyles will serve his suspension Wednesday night when the Kings take on the Bulls.

“I don’t know what happened, but we ain’t taking s*** from nobody,” Kings coach Mike Brown said after the incident. “Trust me on that. And they’re all going to have each other’s backs in there.”

Lopez said he would always have a teammate’s back.

The NBA sided more with Lopez.

Reports: Brandon Miller in mix for No. 2 pick with Scoot Henderson

By Mar 15, 2023, 10:58 AM EDT
Victor Wembanyama will go first overall in this June’s NBA Draft. It doesn’t matter who wins the Draft Lottery, this is a lock.

However, Scoot Henderson at No.2 is no longer the lock it looked like a few months ago, according to multiple reports.

Henderson didn’t show much growth during the G-League’s regular season — he shot 27.5% from 3 — while Alabama’s Brandon Miller has shown growth on the court and now is challenging Henderson for the No.2 pick, according to multiple reports. First is Sam Vecenie at The Athletic:

And one opinion starting to solidify for executives in front offices across the NBA is that Alabama forward Brandon Miller is very much in the conversation at No. 2 overall, behind Wembanyama… It is not a foregone conclusion that Henderson will be picked at No. 2. I’ve talked with a number of lead front-office executives as well as high-level scouts who either think the margin between Miller and Henderson is razor thin or just have Miller ahead at this point…

Largely, it has do with Miller’s play. He’s shown improvement over the course of the season in the exact areas in which scouts wanted to see growth.

Miller is one of the best shooters in the college game — 40.1% from 3 despite defenses being focused on him — and he has evolved into a better finisher at the rim and a quality playmaker, filling in his weaknesses. That caught scout’s attention. John Hollinger at The Athletic added this:

On the court, Miller has made an impression. A 6-foot-9 wing who can handle the ball, shoot with range and defend on the perimeter, Miller is the prototype for the positionless league of big, skilled wings. While his shot can come out a bit flat, he has shot 40.1 percent from the 3-point arc on massive volume (12.6 attempts per 100 possessions) and 85.6 percent from the line. I’d say he’s a plus-shooter. Miller also offers rebounding from the small forward spot, secondary rim protection and passes the ball well enough in the pick-and-roll to serve as a primary initiator.

Let’s get to the big question about Miller: Will his involvement in the Jan. 15 fatal shooting of Jamea Jonae Harris impact his draft stock?

No. Or at least not unless he is arrested or there is a new revelation about the case, according to multiple front office personnel NBC Sports has asked about the situation. Those front offices will do a deep dive into Miller and his associates, they will want more information, but if nothing new turns up then his draft status will be unaffected. A police investigator testified in court that Miller brought the gun to the scene where former Alabama teammate Darius Miles allegedly used it to shoot and kill Harris. Miller’s attorney pushed back on the police narrative and said Miller didn’t touch the gun and wasn’t aware it was in the car. Miller has not been arrested or charged with any crime.

Which player goes No.2 will come down to who teams rate higher on the court between Miller and Henderson. The Ignite have shut Henderson down for the season.

“I’m just ready. I’m trying to prepare myself for the next level,” Henderson told NBC Sports during All-Star Weekend. “I feel right there.”

Henderson averaged 16.5 points and 6.8 assists a game through the Ignite’s regular season, while during the G-League Showcase he averaged 21.2 points and 5.8 assists a game.

It will not be easy to pass on Henderson, whose athleticism draws comparisons to players such as Derrick Rose or Anthony Edwards. Also, Henderson is younger and spent this season playing against the men in the G-League with professional coaching guiding him, a step up from what Miller faced.

That said, it’s now an honest debate for the second pick, and that is a change in scouts’ thinking.

Three things to Know: Lakers blow out Pelicans for key win in West playoff chase

By Mar 15, 2023, 8:00 AM EDT
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Lakers blow out Pelicans, key win in West playoff chase

The Lakers at Pelicans was a showdown of two teams in an insanely close race for a play-in spot in the West  — this game set up as the kind of late-season contest that can swing races.

So it would have been nice for New Orleans to show up. The Pelicans started 0-of-6 shooting from the field (with some questionable shot selection at points) while the Lakers were hot, raced out to a 14-0 lead, and never looked back, cruising to an easy win. Anthony Davis had 35 points and 17 rebounds — he has to play at that level for the Lakers to have a chance without LeBron James (foot injury).

Where does that leave the West playoff race? Let’s break it down.

• Denver remains in control of the top seed despite its four-game losing streak, which continued Tuesday night against Toronto. The Nuggets still have a four-game cushion over the Suns. But things are trending in the wrong direction and the Nuggets need to put their foot back on the gas.

• The Grizzlies and Kings will finish second and third, the only question is what order.

• The Suns, with a loss to the Bucks on Tuesday (skip ahead to item two of Three Things), are seeing their grip on the four seed loosen. The Suns now have a one-game lead over the Warriors and Clippers for the four seed, and the Timberwolves lurk just two games back. The Suns also have a much tougher schedule the rest of the way than the Clippers or Warriors, and those later two teams have their stars healthy while the Suns wait on Kevin Durant.

• Three games separate the Clippers and Warriors at 5-6 and the 12th-seeded Pelicans. This could go any way. Minnesota has been playing better, is above .500 and is currently the No. 7 seed, but do things continue to look smooth when they have to re-incorporate Karl-Anthony Towns soon? The Thunder win when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plays, and if he can stay healthy they have a good chance to make the play-in. The Lakers look better and if LeBron can return they will be a threat. Dallas has to get Luka Dončić healthy, playing next to Kyrie Irving, and hope they can just put up so many points they can’t lose (because the Mavericks’ defense isn’t stopping anyone).

Any team that gets hot between the four seed and the 12th seed can quickly leap up the standings. It should be noted the Lakers have the easiest schedule of any of these teams.

And sorry Trail Blazers fans, but two games out of the play-in with a few teams to leapfrog makes it a long shot they make even the play-in. Damian Lillard said the next handful of games will determine if the Trail Blazers can get into the postseason, but I’m already off that bandwagon. Despite how great Lillard has been this season.

2) Antetokounmpo keeps making MVP case, Bucks keep on winning

That the Bucks beat the Suns on Tuesday night — even though Milwaukee was on the second night of a back-to-back — was not shocking. It simply comes down to this: The Bucks had Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Suns did not have Kevin Durant (sprained ankle).

After the game, Suns coach Monty Williams, Deven Booker, and others were quick to point out Antetokounmpo got to the free throw line 24 times, the Suns as a team just 16. There are reasons for that, starting with Antetokounmpo is the best downhill player in the league and forces contact while Booker and Chris Paul settle for jumpers or floaters (and Deandre Ayton has never drawn much contact). The referees were calling the game a certain way tonight and Antetokounmpo adjusted better than the Suns. We can pick out individual plays where Booker should have gotten a call or Antetokounmpo shouldn’t have, but on the whole the aggressor playing downhill got the calls. Welcome to the NBA.

With the 116-104 win the Bucks became the first team to officially clinch a playoff spot. This win puts the Bucks three games clear of second-place Boston in the East and four games up on top-seeded Denver in the West (after the Nuggets’ loss to the Raptors). The Bucks should have home court throughout the playoffs.

The Bucks’ run has put Antetokounmpo back in the MVP conversation (along with Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid, in my book, anyway). Our friend Matt Moore of the Action Network posted this interesting stat.

Recency bias has a strong pull on the human mind, and NBA awards voters are no different — Antetokounmpo and the Bucks thriving down the stretch while Jokić and the Nuggets struggle will stick with voters. How much it impacts thinking and where Joel Embiid fits in all this remains to be seen, but this is an incredibly close three-way race for the award.

3) Diamond Sports files for bankruptcy impacting 16 team’s local broadcasts

This has been expected for a while, the league has been anticipating it and preparing for it, but Monday it landed.

Diamond Sports Group — the parent company of the Bally’s regional sports networks that broadcast games of 16 NBA teams as well as multiple MLB and NHL teams — has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company announced Monday evening.

“DSG will continue broadcasting games and connecting fans across the country with the sports and teams they love,” David Preschlack, CEO of Diamond, said in a press release. “With the support of our creditors, we expect to execute a prompt and efficient reorganization and to emerge from the restructuring process as a stronger company.”

This was expected for some time, and Bally’s will not just abandon the teams and networks. But things are changing. The question for the NBA has been what’s next?

In an ideal world, the NBA would like to buy up those local rights, combine them with the rights of the 14 other teams, and be able to sell those rights in more of an NFL-style package where the league controls and sets the terms for everything. That’s also not going to happen, or at least not quickly and certainly not cheaply. There are high-value RSNs not interested in selling, such as the Lakers, who essentially have their own channel in Los Angeles at a ridiculous dollar value. Same with the Knicks in New York — does anyone think the Dolans would sell MSG Network? Then there is our parent company Comcast/NBC which currently has the local broadcast rights to a number of the best properties around the league — Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, etc. — and is not looking to sell.

Diamond is going to sell the regionals it has, including the rights to the 14 NBA teams. When, to whom, and for how much are the not-so-little questions left to answer. It’s something to watch while the NBA also is in the early stages of hammering out a new national broadcast rights deal that will begin in 2025.