USA Basketball will not require players to sign up for World Cup to make Olympic roster

By Mar 14, 2023, 12:45 PM EDT
Australia Opals v United States
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
When Jerry Colangelo and Mike Krzyzewski made their first steps to turning around the USA Basketball men’s program almost two decades ago, one of their first steps was a mandate to force continuity: If a player wanted to be on the Olympic roster, they had to commit to the World Cup as well.

New USA Basketball president Grant Hill says it’s time to move on from that. Here’s his quote, via Brian Windhorst at ESPN:

“There’s no commitment necessary, no ‘if you want to play in the Olympics, you have to play here,'” Hill said Monday… “I understood why that was implemented and I think it was tremendously successful…But we feel like we had to make a change in that regard. So no tryouts, no commitment.”

“You have to adapt to the times,” Hills said. “If you looked at the NBA, it has changed tremendously. It’s changed since I retired in 2013. Every generation’s different and it’s important for us as leadership, particularly USA Basketball, to recognize that and be willing to adapt with that change.”

This is not entirely new, even for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 USA Basketball did not have a tryout and cuts, and it did not require a previous World Cup commitment (although the pandemic threw the timing of all of that off). Hill is taking the next step, which he has to make if he wants to land the best American talent.

Part of the need for a change can be laid at the feet of FIBA. Basketball’s international governing body changed its basketball calendar and now has the Word Cup one year before the Olympics — asking a commitment for both events means requesting a player to give up consecutive summers to the national program. While plenty of players would still be up for that, considering the NBA’s focus on rest and recovery, the very best (and often slightly older) players who use the offseason to rest and prepare their bodies for the marathon of the NBA grind will not give up two offseasons in a row.

Hill said he has been in conversations with interested players about this year’s World Cup, but the roster is evolving due to injuries, plus a long playoff run could impact the decision of some players USA Basketball would want on the team. There will be a 12-man roster named and they will start camp this summer in Las Vegas, before heading to Abu Dhabi and eventually on to the World Cup in the Philippines.

The World Cup is this September, with the USA playing all its games in Manila (the USA has already qualified). The 2024 Olympic Games are in Paris. Warriors coach Steve Kerr will head USA Basketball for both tournaments.

Watch Brook Lopez, Trey Lyles get into scuffle at end of Bucks win against Kings

By Mar 14, 2023, 10:09 AM EDT
Apparently, Giannis Antetokounmpo can’t dribble a game out correctly. At least in the eyes of Sacramento.

Antetokounmpo returned to the Bucks’ lineup and was his dominant self scoring 46 with 12 rebounds, but as he tried to dribble out the win with :15 seconds left, he bumped into the Kings’ Trey Lyles and suddenly it was on, with Brook Lopez jumping in to defend his guy.

Brooks and Lyles were given technicals and ejected. The league will follow with fines in the coming day or two.

What was this all about? The Kings took exception to what they saw as Antetokounmpo not just quietly dribbling the game out and instead cutting in front of Lyles. To a man, his Kings teammates had Lyles’ back, starting with coach Mike Brown.

“I don’t know what happened, but we ain’t taking s*** from nobody,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “Trust me on that. And they’re all going to have each other’s backs in there.”

Lopez said he would always jump in to defend a teammate.

The scuffle overshadowed a quality win that, combined with the Celtics’ inexplicable loss to the Rockets, has the Bucks back up 2.5 games in the East (and three over the Nuggets for the best record in the league).

As for the Kings, they hung with a contender. Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double — 23 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists (his 10th triple-double of the season) — going against Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Lopez.

Three things to Know: Bucks fight their way past Kings for victory

By Mar 14, 2023, 9:51 AM EDT
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Bucks fight their way past Kings; Lopez/Lyle scuffle

We should be talking about Giannis Antetokounmpo returning to the Bucks’ lineup and scoring 46 with 12 rebounds. Or the fact Khris Middleton was back in the Bucks starting lineup and scoring 31 while leading Milwaukee to a quality road win against a scrappy Sacramento team.

Instead, we are talking about this scuffle between Trey Lyles and Brook Lopez as the clock was winding down.

Brooks and Lyles were given technicals and ejected (expect fines to follow). The Kings took exception to what they saw as Antetokounmpo not just quietly dribbling the game out and instead cutting in front of Lyles. To a man, his Kings teammates had Lyles’ back.

“I don’t know what happened, but we ain’t taking s*** from nobody,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “Trust me on that. And they’re all going to have each other’s backs in there.”

As for the game itself, there are no moral victories in the NBA — but if there were this was one for the Kings. The question now isn’t if the Kings make the playoffs — they will almost certainly be the two or three seed in the West — but if this team is playoff ready. Can they win a round or two? While they lost 133-124 after Antetokounmpo sparked a 7-0 run that put the Bucks up five with five minutes to go and then they held on, the Kings put up a good fight against an NBA contender. They looked more than playoff ready. Domantas Sabonis led the way with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists (his 10th triple-double of the season) while going against Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Lopez.

The Bucks’ win, along with the Celtics somehow getting upset by the Rockets, has Milwaukee up 2.5 games again for the top seed in the East. The Bucks are also up three games on the Nuggets, a few more wins and the Bucks can lock down the best record in the NBA for the season (and homecourt throughout the playoffs).

2) Morant enters counseling program in Florida; his teammates beat Mavs anyway

In his statement when stepping away from the Grizzlies, Ja Morant said he needed “to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.” That came in the wake of Morant flashing a gun at a club and broadcasting it on his social media. 

That has meant Morant entering a counseling program in Florida. The Grizzlies were not adding detail to the report, working to keep things quiet and in-house).

“Outside of what I’ve said in the past, respectful to the nature of the situation and stuff, I think I said on the outset he was taking time and responsibility to get better himself so he could be better for our team,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said, via the Associated Press. “I’m not going to really comment further until there’s more updates necessary.”

Most importantly, hopefully this means Morant finds the help he seeks in finding his path forward at age 23. In pure basketball terms, it’s tough to say what this would mean for Morant returning to the Grizzlies, there is no timeline. Officially the Grizzlies have said Morant is out through Friday, March 17, but it seems unlikely he will be back that soon.

On the court Monday, Memphis picked up a win against a Dallas team without Luka Doncic (calf strain) or Kyrie Irving (foot soreness). Desmond Bane scored 23 points and rookie David Roddy again played well with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

The Grizzlies need the wins as they are in a race with the Kings for the No. 2 seed in the West. The Mavericks continue to tumble as they find their post-trade deadline footing and are now a game below .500 and need wins to hold on to the No. 7 or 8 seed in the play-in (or to climb back into the top six and avoid the play-in).

3) Stephen Curry goes off and Warriors win at home. Again.

The Golden State Warriors have won eight straight at home.

They have lost eight straight on the road and looked like a totally different team — one that has no idea how to defend.

Monday night the Warriors were home against the Suns, which meant a win and the Stephen Curry show.

Although it was more the Klay Thompson show. While Curry had 23 points, Thompson had 38 — 33 in the first half — and drained eight 3-pointers.

Both of these teams have championship aspirations. Both have work to do. The Suns need Kevin Durant to return from his sprained ankle first, they are not the same team on either end of the court without him (then we can discuss if the team has enough time to build championship chemistry). The Warriors must figure out how to take this show from the Chase Center on the road.

However, it’s hard to count either of them out in this West.

Report: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant enters counseling program in Florida

By Mar 13, 2023, 11:56 PM EDT
“I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

That was part of Ja Morant‘s statement when he stepped away from the Grizzlies in the wake of his flashing of a gun at a club and broadcasting it on his social media. “Learning better methods of dealing with stress” means Morant has checked himself into a counseling program in Florida, reports Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has entered a counseling program in Florida and remains without a timetable on a return to the NBA season, sources told ESPN on Monday.

What kind of counseling and how long Morant will be there are both unknown and secondary — what matters most is a 23-year-old man with an incredibly bright future finds the path forward that is best for him. The Grizzlies had said he would be out at least through Friday, March 17, but it appears he will be out past that date.

That said, the Grizzlies need the All-NBA level guard back if they are going to make any kind of playoff run this season.

With their win tonight over the shorthanded Mavericks, the Grizzlies have won three in a row, and are 3-2 overall, since Morant stepped away. Memphis has the second-easiest schedule in the NBA the rest of the way as they scrap to hold on to the No. 2 seed against a red-hot Kings team.

Morant has faced financial consequences for his actions. Powerade has pulled the national advertising campaign featuring him that was going to run a lot during the NCAA’s March Madness (it’s unclear if that might return). Nike, which is set to release his signature shoe next month, has stood by Morant and said in a statement, “We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being.”

Nets’ Ben Simmons remains out with no timetable for return

By Mar 13, 2023, 5:47 PM EDT
If ever there was a “non-update update,” this would be it:

The Nets say there is still no timetable for the return of Ben Simmons from back and knee issues that have sidelined him for a month now. That means he may or may not return this season or for the playoffs. Is that vague enough for everyone? Here is what Jacque Vaughn said Sunday, via Brian Lewis at the New York Post.

“Yeah, I think first of all I’ll just be pretty simple. He’s still managing his back and knee soreness,” Vaughn said. “He’s back home in Brooklyn. We’ll get a chance to kind of see where he’s at when we get back home after this trip.”

The Nets return home Wednesday from a five-game road trip (they are 3-1 on it so far, making it more likely they will hold on to a top-six seed).

Simmons has been in and out of the Nets lineup all season due to injuries, and that along with his offensive struggles — he has been hesitant to shoot outside a few feet from the basket and is averaging 6.9 points a game — has reduced him to playing as a backup center. When he plays at all.

Simmons has two fully guaranteed years and $78 million remaining on his contract after this season.

