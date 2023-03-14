Raptors score 49 in first quarter, hand Nuggets fourth straight loss

Mar 14, 2023
TORONTO (AP) – Fred VanVleet scored 36 points, O.G. Anunoby had 24 and the Toronto Raptors used a franchise-record, 49-point first quarter to beat Denver 125-110 on Tuesday, handing the slumping Nuggets their season-high fourth straight loss.

Nikola Jokic scored 28 points, Michael Porter Jr. added 23 and Aaron Gordon had 18 for the Western Conference-leading Nuggets, who are winless since a March 6 home victory over the Raptors.

“Right now we’re just in chill mode, and you can’t be in chill mode with 13 games to go in the season,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We’ve got to try to find a way to get our swagger back.”

Denver opponents have scored 100 or more points in five straight games, and 120 or more in each of the past three.

“Maybe we’ve gotten a little soft with success,” Malone said. “We’ve been on cruise control for so long, No. 1 in the West since like December 15. I just told our players we’ve gotten away from who we are.”

Malone said several Denver veterans spoke up after the game, urging the team to play better. Asked whether he thought the Nuggets needed to hear those words, Jokic was clear, saying: “Yes.”

VanVleet shot 13 for 22 and made a season-high eight of his 12 attempts from distance as Toronto extended its home winning streak to five.

VanVleet had seven assists, three steals and just two turnovers in nearly 38 minutes.

“Freddie called an incredible game tonight,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “He really had us incredibly organized. He found a bunch of little wrinkles.”

Jakob Poeltl had 12 points and 11 rebounds, Pascal Siakam scored 12 points and Gary Trent Jr. had 11 for the Raptors, who never trailed.

Denver guard Jamal Murray shot 5 for 18 and scored 14 points and Bruce Brown added 12, but the Nuggets lost the opener of a season-high, five-game road trip.

The Raptors shot 20 for 28 in the first to lead 49-30 after one.

“We just dug too much of a big hole and couldn’t climb the mountain from there,” Murray said.

Toronto was up 88-64, its biggest lead of the game, after Siakam’s basket with 8:16 left in the third. Denver used a 28-10 run to cut the gap to 98-92, but the Nuggets couldn’t keep it up in the fourth.

“When you expend so much energy getting back in the game you have nothing left to finish,” Malone said.

After sitting out the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to Brooklyn because of soreness in his left knee, Murray returned to the lineup to play his first game north of the border since December 2018, and had some 40 to 50 family and friends on hand to watch him.

“It’s always nice being home, seeing everybody, seeing people I haven’t seen for years,” Murray said. “It always brings you back to earth.”

Murray is from Kitchener, Ontario, about 65 miles west of Toronto. He missed the last part of the 2020-21 season and all of last season after surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. Still, Malone said before the game that “there was no way (Murray) wasn’t playing.” Murray received a warm ovation when the starters were introduced.

G-League shuts down presumptive No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson for season

G-League Ignite v College Park Skyhawks
Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images
Think of this like all the potential NFL draft picks who skipped their bowl games as a health precaution.

The G-League Ignite are shutting down presumptive No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson for the rest of the season, reports Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

“I’m just ready. I’m trying to prepare myself for the next level,” Henderson told NBC Sports during All-Star Weekend. “I feel right there.”

With the Ignite at 11-16 and on the outside looking in at the G-League playoffs, the risk was not worth the reward for Henderson. He came into the season as the projected No. 2 pick and went on to cement that standing averaging 16.5 points and 6.8 assists a game through the Ignite’s regular season (after returning from a nasal fracture and concussion). In the G-League Showcase he averaged 21.2 points and 5.8 assists a game.

Henderson stumbled a little the second half of the G-League season, and with Alabama’s Brandon Miller playing well as his team heads into the tournament, some teams are rethinking the possible selection at No. 2, Givony said.

Henderson is an elite athlete at the point who draws comparisons to the young versions of Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose. He explodes to the rim, has a diverse scoring package, and shows a natural feel for the game. He needs polish — he shot 27.5% from 3 in the G-League season — but he has a maturity about him and a sense he knows what he has to do.

“I think it just being consistent with my shot making and just being consistent as a talker, as a communicator on the floor and as a leader,” Henderson said of what he is working on heading into the draft. “I think that those are big things.”

This is the smart play by Henderson and the G-League. There is nothing he can do to pass Victor Wembanyama for the top spot in next June’s draft, and an injury or something else unexpected could drop him down—time to reduce the risk of that unexpected thing.

D'Angelo Russell reportedly wants to stay with Lakers, feeling mutual

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
D'Angelo Russell‘s second go around with the Lakers is going a lot better than the first — 19.2 points and 6.2 assists a game, with a very efficient 66.2 true shooting percentage. His shot creation at the point, paired with the additions of Jared Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley, have the Lakers looking like a dangerous playoff team if they could just get everyone healthy at once.

Russell is happy and wants to stay with the Lakers, something that Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN talked about Monday on NBA Countdown (hat tip Real GM).

“D’Angelo Russell very much wanted a second chance in L.A. with the Lakers and you’ve seen the impact he made coming back against Toronto the other night, playing great in a win, and again tonight. He wants to be the point guard of the future for this organization. He’ll be a free agent this summer.”

There has been mutual interest from the Lakers. The question, as always, is money. Russell is making $31.2 million this season in the final year of the four-year, $117 million contract he signed in Minnesota. The sides could work out a contract extension off that number, but what do the sides see as a fair number? Miami’s Tyler Herro signed a four-year, $120 million contract last summer and Russell likely will be in that ballpark or worth a little more — very similar numbers to the money he is making this season.

The Lakers have a lot of roster decisions to make this offseason beyond Russell: Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura are both restricted free agents who will command eight figures per year, Dennis Schroder and Lonnie Walker IV are unrestricted free agents, and should the Lakers bring back Mo Bamba at $10 million or let him walk? With LeBron James and Anthony Davis eating up $87.5 million of the cap between just them, there may be limits on how much the Lakers can and will spend to get the entire band back together. And that’s not even getting into the rumors about other players wanting to come to Los Angeles (such as Kyrie Irving, although making that work financially is very difficult).

Russell has proven a good fit in his return to Los Angeles. The question is will he get to stay this time around?

USA Basketball will not require players to sign up for World Cup to make Olympic roster

Australia Opals v United States
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
When Jerry Colangelo and Mike Krzyzewski made their first steps to turning around the USA Basketball men’s program almost two decades ago, one of their first steps was a mandate to force continuity: If a player wanted to be on the Olympic roster, they had to commit to the World Cup as well.

New USA Basketball president Grant Hill says it’s time to move on from that. Here’s his quote, via Brian Windhorst at ESPN:

“There’s no commitment necessary, no ‘if you want to play in the Olympics, you have to play here,'” Hill said Monday… “I understood why that was implemented and I think it was tremendously successful…But we feel like we had to make a change in that regard. So no tryouts, no commitment.”

“You have to adapt to the times,” Hills said. “If you looked at the NBA, it has changed tremendously. It’s changed since I retired in 2013. Every generation’s different and it’s important for us as leadership, particularly USA Basketball, to recognize that and be willing to adapt with that change.”

This is not entirely new, even for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 USA Basketball did not have a tryout and cuts, and it did not require a previous World Cup commitment (although the pandemic threw the timing of all of that off). Hill is taking the next step, which he has to make if he wants to land the best American talent.

Part of the need for a change can be laid at the feet of FIBA. Basketball’s international governing body changed its basketball calendar and now has the Word Cup one year before the Olympics — asking a commitment for both events means requesting a player to give up consecutive summers to the national program. While plenty of players would still be up for that, considering the NBA’s focus on rest and recovery, the very best (and often slightly older) players who use the offseason to rest and prepare their bodies for the marathon of the NBA grind will not give up two offseasons in a row.

Hill said he has been in conversations with interested players about this year’s World Cup, but the roster is evolving due to injuries, plus a long playoff run could impact the decision of some players USA Basketball would want on the team. There will be a 12-man roster named and they will start camp this summer in Las Vegas, before heading to Abu Dhabi and eventually on to the World Cup in the Philippines.

The World Cup is this September, with the USA playing all its games in Manila (the USA has already qualified). The 2024 Olympic Games are in Paris. Warriors coach Steve Kerr will head USA Basketball for both tournaments.

Watch Brook Lopez, Trey Lyles get into scuffle at end of Bucks win against Kings

Apparently, Giannis Antetokounmpo can’t dribble a game out correctly. At least in the eyes of Sacramento.

Antetokounmpo returned to the Bucks’ lineup and was his dominant self scoring 46 with 12 rebounds, but as he tried to dribble out the win with :15 seconds left, he bumped into the Kings’ Trey Lyles and suddenly it was on, with Brook Lopez jumping in to defend his guy.

Brooks and Lyles were given technicals and ejected. The league will follow with fines in the coming day or two.

What was this all about? The Kings took exception to what they saw as Antetokounmpo not just quietly dribbling the game out and instead cutting in front of Lyles. To a man, his Kings teammates had Lyles’ back, starting with coach Mike Brown.

“I don’t know what happened, but we ain’t taking s*** from nobody,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “Trust me on that. And they’re all going to have each other’s backs in there.”

Lopez said he would always jump in to defend a teammate.

The scuffle overshadowed a quality win that, combined with the Celtics’ inexplicable loss to the Rockets, has the Bucks back up 2.5 games in the East (and three over the Nuggets for the best record in the league).

As for the Kings, they hung with a contender. Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double — 23 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists (his 10th triple-double of the season) — going against Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Lopez.

