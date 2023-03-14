G-League shuts down presumptive No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson for season

By Mar 14, 2023, 6:19 PM EDT
G-League Ignite v College Park Skyhawks
Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Think of this like all the potential NFL draft picks who skipped their bowl games as a health precaution.

The G-League Ignite are shutting down presumptive No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson for the rest of the season, reports Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

“I’m just ready. I’m trying to prepare myself for the next level,” Henderson told NBC Sports during All-Star Weekend. “I feel right there.”

With the Ignite at 11-16 and on the outside looking in at the G-League playoffs, the risk was not worth the reward for Henderson. He came into the season as the projected No. 2 pick and went on to cement that standing averaging 16.5 points and 6.8 assists a game through the Ignite’s regular season (after returning from a nasal fracture and concussion). In the G-League Showcase he averaged 21.2 points and 5.8 assists a game.

Henderson stumbled a little the second half of the G-League season, and with Alabama’s Brandon Miller playing well as his team heads into the tournament, some teams are rethinking the possible selection at No. 2, Givony said.

Henderson is an elite athlete at the point who draws comparisons to the young versions of Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose. He explodes to the rim, has a diverse scoring package, and shows a natural feel for the game. He needs polish — he shot 27.5% from 3 in the G-League season — but he has a maturity about him and a sense he knows what he has to do.

“I think it just being consistent with my shot making and just being consistent as a talker, as a communicator on the floor and as a leader,” Henderson said of what he is working on heading into the draft. “I think that those are big things.”

This is the smart play by Henderson and the G-League. There is nothing he can do to pass Victor Wembanyama for the top spot in next June’s draft, and an injury or something else unexpected could drop him down—time to reduce the risk of that unexpected thing.

Here's more on the NBA Draft

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 22 Alabama at South Carolina
Has Brandon Miller’s draft stock fallen after news he delivered gun...
2023 NBA All-Star - NBA G League Next Up Game
Scoot Henderson not doing anything halfway heading toward NBA draft
Basketball All Star Game
Watch Wembanyama score 27, win MVP in French league’s All-Star game

 

D’Angelo Russell reportedly wants to stay with Lakers, feeling mutual

By Mar 14, 2023, 1:28 PM EDT
New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
0 Comments

D'Angelo Russell‘s second go around with the Lakers is going a lot better than the first — 19.2 points and 6.2 assists a game, with a very efficient 66.2 true shooting percentage. His shot creation at the point, paired with the additions of Jared Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley, have the Lakers looking like a dangerous playoff team if they could just get everyone healthy at once.

Russell is happy and wants to stay with the Lakers, something that Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN talked about Monday on NBA Countdown (hat tip Real GM).

“D’Angelo Russell very much wanted a second chance in L.A. with the Lakers and you’ve seen the impact he made coming back against Toronto the other night, playing great in a win, and again tonight. He wants to be the point guard of the future for this organization. He’ll be a free agent this summer.”

There has been mutual interest from the Lakers. The question, as always, is money. Russell is making $31.2 million this season in the final year of the four-year, $117 million contract he signed in Minnesota. The sides could work out a contract extension off that number, but what do the sides see as a fair number? Miami’s Tyler Herro signed a four-year, $120 million contract last summer and Russell likely will be in that ballpark or worth a little more — very similar numbers to the money he is making this season.

The Lakers have a lot of roster decisions to make this offseason beyond Russell: Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura are both restricted free agents who will command eight figures per year, Dennis Schroder and Lonnie Walker IV are unrestricted free agents, and should the Lakers bring back Mo Bamba at $10 million or let him walk? With LeBron James and Anthony Davis eating up $87.5 million of the cap between just them, there may be limits on how much the Lakers can and will spend to get the entire band back together. And that’s not even getting into the rumors about other players wanting to come to Los Angeles (such as Kyrie Irving, although making that work financially is very difficult).

Russell has proven a good fit in his return to Los Angeles. The question is will he get to stay this time around?

Check out more on the Lakers

Brooklyn Nets v Denver Nuggets
Three things to Know: Denver drops third straight. How concerning is that?
Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Lakers
D’Angelo Russell scores 28 in return, leads Lakers past Raptors
Charlotte Hornets v New York Knicks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks stay on top, Knicks vault up to third

 

USA Basketball will not require players to sign up for World Cup to make Olympic roster

By Mar 14, 2023, 12:45 PM EDT
Australia Opals v United States
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
0 Comments

When Jerry Colangelo and Mike Krzyzewski made their first steps to turning around the USA Basketball men’s program almost two decades ago, one of their first steps was a mandate to force continuity: If a player wanted to be on the Olympic roster, they had to commit to the World Cup as well.

New USA Basketball president Grant Hill says it’s time to move on from that. Here’s his quote, via Brian Windhorst at ESPN:

“There’s no commitment necessary, no ‘if you want to play in the Olympics, you have to play here,'” Hill said Monday… “I understood why that was implemented and I think it was tremendously successful…But we feel like we had to make a change in that regard. So no tryouts, no commitment.”

“You have to adapt to the times,” Hills said. “If you looked at the NBA, it has changed tremendously. It’s changed since I retired in 2013. Every generation’s different and it’s important for us as leadership, particularly USA Basketball, to recognize that and be willing to adapt with that change.”

This is not entirely new, even for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 USA Basketball did not have a tryout and cuts, and it did not require a previous World Cup commitment (although the pandemic threw the timing of all of that off). Hill is taking the next step, which he has to make if he wants to land the best American talent.

Part of the need for a change can be laid at the feet of FIBA. Basketball’s international governing body changed its basketball calendar and now has the Word Cup one year before the Olympics — asking a commitment for both events means requesting a player to give up consecutive summers to the national program. While plenty of players would still be up for that, considering the NBA’s focus on rest and recovery, the very best (and often slightly older) players who use the offseason to rest and prepare their bodies for the marathon of the NBA grind will not give up two offseasons in a row.

Hill said he has been in conversations with interested players about this year’s World Cup, but the roster is evolving due to injuries, plus a long playoff run could impact the decision of some players USA Basketball would want on the team. There will be a 12-man roster named and they will start camp this summer in Las Vegas, before heading to Abu Dhabi and eventually on to the World Cup in the Philippines.

The World Cup is this September, with the USA playing all its games in Manila (the USA has already qualified). The 2024 Olympic Games are in Paris. Warriors coach Steve Kerr will head USA Basketball for both tournaments.

Here's more on the World Cup

Atlanta Hawks v Milwaukee Bucks - NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022
USA Basketball headed to Abu Dhabi for World Cup tune-up games
BASKET-WC-2023-QUALIFIER-URU-USA
USA beats Uruguay, officially clinches spot in 2023 FIBA World Cup
The Olympic Games-Tokyo 2020
Kerr said he hopes Durant returns to Team USA for 2024 Paris Olympics

Watch Brook Lopez, Trey Lyles get into scuffle at end of Bucks win against Kings

By Mar 14, 2023, 10:09 AM EDT
0 Comments

Apparently, Giannis Antetokounmpo can’t dribble a game out correctly. At least in the eyes of Sacramento.

Antetokounmpo returned to the Bucks’ lineup and was his dominant self scoring 46 with 12 rebounds, but as he tried to dribble out the win with :15 seconds left, he bumped into the Kings’ Trey Lyles and suddenly it was on, with Brook Lopez jumping in to defend his guy.

Brooks and Lyles were given technicals and ejected. The league will follow with fines in the coming day or two.

What was this all about? The Kings took exception to what they saw as Antetokounmpo not just quietly dribbling the game out and instead cutting in front of Lyles. To a man, his Kings teammates had Lyles’ back, starting with coach Mike Brown.

“I don’t know what happened, but we ain’t taking s*** from nobody,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “Trust me on that. And they’re all going to have each other’s backs in there.”

Lopez said he would always jump in to defend a teammate.

The scuffle overshadowed a quality win that, combined with the Celtics’ inexplicable loss to the Rockets, has the Bucks back up 2.5 games in the East (and three over the Nuggets for the best record in the league).

As for the Kings, they hung with a contender. Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double — 23 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists (his 10th triple-double of the season) — going against Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Lopez.

Check out more on the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Sacramento Kings
Three things to Know: Bucks fight their way past Kings for victory
Milwaukee Bucks v Golden State Warriors
Buckets, blocks, Curry does it all in final minutes to lead Warriors past...
Charlotte Hornets v New York Knicks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks stay on top, Knicks vault up to third

Three things to Know: Bucks fight their way past Kings for victory

By Mar 14, 2023, 9:51 AM EDT
0 Comments

Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Bucks fight their way past Kings; Lopez/Lyle scuffle

We should be talking about Giannis Antetokounmpo returning to the Bucks’ lineup and scoring 46 with 12 rebounds. Or the fact Khris Middleton was back in the Bucks starting lineup and scoring 31 while leading Milwaukee to a quality road win against a scrappy Sacramento team.

Instead, we are talking about this scuffle between Trey Lyles and Brook Lopez as the clock was winding down.

Brooks and Lyles were given technicals and ejected (expect fines to follow). The Kings took exception to what they saw as Antetokounmpo not just quietly dribbling the game out and instead cutting in front of Lyles. To a man, his Kings teammates had Lyles’ back.

“I don’t know what happened, but we ain’t taking s*** from nobody,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “Trust me on that. And they’re all going to have each other’s backs in there.”

As for the game itself, there are no moral victories in the NBA — but if there were this was one for the Kings. The question now isn’t if the Kings make the playoffs — they will almost certainly be the two or three seed in the West — but if this team is playoff ready. Can they win a round or two? While they lost 133-124 after Antetokounmpo sparked a 7-0 run that put the Bucks up five with five minutes to go and then they held on, the Kings put up a good fight against an NBA contender. They looked more than playoff ready. Domantas Sabonis led the way with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists (his 10th triple-double of the season) while going against Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Lopez.

The Bucks’ win, along with the Celtics somehow getting upset by the Rockets, has Milwaukee up 2.5 games again for the top seed in the East. The Bucks are also up three games on the Nuggets, a few more wins and the Bucks can lock down the best record in the NBA for the season (and homecourt throughout the playoffs).

2) Morant enters counseling program in Florida; his teammates beat Mavs anyway

In his statement when stepping away from the Grizzlies, Ja Morant said he needed “to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.” That came in the wake of Morant flashing a gun at a club and broadcasting it on his social media. 

That has meant Morant entering a counseling program in Florida. The Grizzlies were not adding detail to the report, working to keep things quiet and in-house).

“Outside of what I’ve said in the past, respectful to the nature of the situation and stuff, I think I said on the outset he was taking time and responsibility to get better himself so he could be better for our team,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said, via the Associated Press. “I’m not going to really comment further until there’s more updates necessary.”

Most importantly, hopefully this means Morant finds the help he seeks in finding his path forward at age 23. In pure basketball terms, it’s tough to say what this would mean for Morant returning to the Grizzlies, there is no timeline. Officially the Grizzlies have said Morant is out through Friday, March 17, but it seems unlikely he will be back that soon.

On the court Monday, Memphis picked up a win against a Dallas team without Luka Doncic (calf strain) or Kyrie Irving (foot soreness). Desmond Bane scored 23 points and rookie David Roddy again played well with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

The Grizzlies need the wins as they are in a race with the Kings for the No. 2 seed in the West. The Mavericks continue to tumble as they find their post-trade deadline footing and are now a game below .500 and need wins to hold on to the No. 7 or 8 seed in the play-in (or to climb back into the top six and avoid the play-in).

3) Stephen Curry goes off and Warriors win at home. Again.

The Golden State Warriors have won eight straight at home.

They have lost eight straight on the road and looked like a totally different team — one that has no idea how to defend.

Monday night the Warriors were home against the Suns, which meant a win and the Stephen Curry show.

Although it was more the Klay Thompson show. While Curry had 23 points, Thompson had 38 — 33 in the first half — and drained eight 3-pointers.

Both of these teams have championship aspirations. Both have work to do. The Suns need Kevin Durant to return from his sprained ankle first, they are not the same team on either end of the court without him (then we can discuss if the team has enough time to build championship chemistry). The Warriors must figure out how to take this show from the Chase Center on the road.

However, it’s hard to count either of them out in this West.