Three things to Know: Denver drops third straight. How concerning is that?

By Mar 13, 2023, 9:39 AM EDT
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Denver drops third straight. How concerning is that?

Have the Denver Nuggets — with their comfortable five-game lead in the West — taken their foot off the gas?

They looked passive for much of their game Sunday against the Nets, especially to start the second half, and they ended up down 15 midway through the fourth. The Nuggets flipped the switch — and Nikola Jokić did his part with 35 points, 20 rebounds, and 11 assists — but his attempted game-winner clanged off the rim and the Nets got the 122-120 win.

Give the Nets credit, Spencer Dinwiddie dished out 16 assists and this is a quality road win for a team trying to hang on to a top-six seed. Brooklyn may not be the same threat they were before the trade deadline, but they are not a pushover.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone’s reaction to the three-game losing streak? “It happens … We probably spoiled a lot of people.”

The Nuggets have seemed more passive of late, beyond just this three-game losing streak, as evidenced by Jokić. There was buzz about him shooting less a few games back after he was 5-of-8 in a win over the Raptors (he has shot more during this losing streak, including 14-of-23 attempts on Sunday). And as Matt Moore of the Action Network has pointed out, Jokić has called a lot more drop coverage for himself of late on defense, which is not his strength and can lead to a team like the Spurs scoring 68 points in the paint and getting the win (Jokić is a much better defender on pick-and-rolls when active and up at the level of the ball — when he’s engaged and not passive).

The question is, should we read anything into it? Is it, as Malone suggested, a blip in what has otherwise been the most consistent high-level performance in the West? Is this just a mini-slump from a good team — Boston had a three-game losing streak recently, too. Probably. But Boston went to the Finals a year ago had has our trust. Same with the Bucks if they lose a few in a row, they have a ring and continuity. Denver has yet to earn that level of trust.

The Nuggets need to prove they are a contender during these playoffs. No team enters the postseason with more pressure, and no player with more pressure than Jokić. But for now, we’ll go with Malone and say, “it happens.”

(Don’t bring the idea these games have special weight in the MVP race either. The debate around that award — and the debate around the debate — has grown increasingly toxic and stupid. It’s a season-long award, and no single magic bullet stat decides it, no stretch of three games swings it. Each voter will decide for themselves what matters most, what stats, what about a player’s performance separates guys in a tight race. There is no wrong choice between Jokić, Joel Embiid or Giannis Antetokounmpo in my book, there is a legit case for any of them. The need to tear down the other guy to make the case for your guy has become one of the worst trends of the MVP debate.)

2) Julius Randle, Knicks outduels D'Angelo Russell, Lakers to earn win

What a duel. Julius Rankle finished with 33 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Knicks. D’Angelo Russell finished with 33 points, eight assists and five rebounds for the Lakers.

The difference was the supporting cast. RJ Barrett came alive and scored 20 of his 30 points in the second half, and the Knicks’ size as the Lakers played smaller led to New York getting the offensive rebound on 30% of their missed shots. Add in the fact Anthony Davis was not elite like these LeBron-less Lakers need him to be — 17 points on 8-of-18 shooting, some key missed free throws, but with 16 boards — and Spike Lee got to watch his Knicks hold on and beat the Lakers 112-108.

What really matters to these teams is the return of their stars, the guys that make their offenses click. LeBron James was not in a walking boot anymore and coach Darvin Ham said his recovery is “going according to plan,” but it will be a couple of weeks before he is re-evaluated. Jalen Brunson continues to get treatment on his foot and Tom Thibodeau did not have a timeline for his return, he has missed four of the Knicks’ last five games.

3) Trey Murphy III goes off for nine 3-pointers, scores 41

The Pelicans need some big performances down the stretch. Especially with Zion Williamson out (but maybe returning during the regular season) as well as Brandon Ingram (he still has soreness in his sprained right ankle). And especially against a Trail Blazers team trying to crawl back into the bottom of the play-in race.

Enter Trey Murphy III, who hit nine 3-points and scored 41 against Portland Sunday.

CJ McCollum added 22 for New Orleans.

The Pelicans are in a four-way tie for the 9-12 seeds in the West with the Jazz, Thunder and Lakers. That makes the Pelicans game hosting the Lakers Tuesday a big one.No matter how many stars are missing it.

NBA Deputy Commissioner Tatum says All-Star Game needs ‘tweaks’ not overhaul

By Mar 13, 2023, 1:30 PM EDT
In a world of sharply divided debate — both in our national discourse and around the NBA when it comes to things such as the MVP race — there is one thing w can all agree on:

The All-Star Game sucked.

Just don’t expect a major overhaul, NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum told ESPN in an interview at the Basketball Africa League tip-off in Dakar, Senegal.

“There’s no doubt – we have to look at the All-Star game and make some tweaks and continue to ensure that it’s an entertaining product for the fans out there.

“At the same time, we have to be cautious. It is an exhibition game, so we don’t want players getting hurt during that game.

“Understand: there’s a balance there. It’s something that we’re looking at – and having conversations, by the way, with the players, on things that we might be able to do differently next year.”

As the NFL has discovered as well, there is no easy way to add real stakes to the game — something that would engage the players and have them do things like play a little defense, or just play hard— and ensure everyone’s health and safety. Tatum did not discuss what those tweaks might be, but there are no easy answers.

“I think they’ve done a good job changing the ending of the game,” Celtics’ Jayson Tatum said after winning the All-Star Game MVP this season, referencing the target score ending. “But, you know, safety first, right? It’s supposed to be fun. You don’t want anybody to get injured or get hurt.”

The All-Star weekend still is a draw for the league, the NBA’s Tatum pointed to the record fan engagement on social media (1.75 billion fan engagements). But that’s what the NBA All-Star weekend has become, a highlight factory for the best players in the world, which plays brilliantly in short clips on Twitter or TikTok, but if you watch the whole game — or expect intense competitiveness — it’s a letdown.

There likely are not any tweaks that fix that.

New CBA reportedly may feature games played minimum to qualify for MVP, other awards

By Mar 13, 2023, 12:47 PM EDT
Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets - Game Three
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
To qualify as the league’s per-game scoring leader, a player must play in at least 58 games. However, to be eligible for any NBA postseason award — MVP, Rookie of the Year, All-NBA, etc. — there is no minimum number, it’s left up to the individual voter to decide.

That likely will change in the new NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement with the hope of getting star players to play more games, reports Shams Charania at The Athletic.

Top league and players union officials held a Competition Committee meeting on Friday to discuss an issue both sides are jointly motivated on: star players playing in more games, and staying healthy enough so that the NBA can display its best talent on a night-to-night basis. Both sides are in agreement on tying major awards to games played over the course of the season, sources said.

The two sides are trying to agree on a number, according to the report.

What would a games played minimum change? Not much.

First, as Chris Paul and CJ McCollum pointed out in the negotiations Friday (as Charania reported), the team and their medical staff — driven by analytics and monitoring — often sit players. While fans tend to lay “load management” at the feet of the player (and there are some players with their own medical teams who make that call), more of it is driven by teams than not. The ultimate aim is to keep players healthy, especially for the playoffs, but that has had mixed results.

Second, voters already games played into account. In 2021, Nikola Jokić beat out Joel Embiid for MVP partly because he played in 72 games to Embiid’s 51 (only playing 31 games another season cost Embiid Rookie of the Year). How much different voters weigh games played varies, but it already is a factor and a player who gets on the court for fewer than 60 games has a much tougher time winning any postseason award than someone who plays more than that.

But any step toward getting the NBA’s best players on the court more is a good thing.

 

Powerade pulls Ja Morant ad in wake of gun incident

By Mar 13, 2023, 10:16 AM EDT
Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Ja Morant was going to be all over your television — or preferred streaming device — this week as the NCAA’s March Maddens tips off. He had a new Powerade ad dropping and it was going to be the next Antonellis and their cheese shop — you would not be able to escape him.

However, with Morant still away from the Grizzlies following his display of a gun at a club (which he broadcast on his own social media), Powerade has pulled the ad and scrubbed the Grizzlies guard from their social media, reports Ad Age.

Morant had just signed a major endorsement deal with Powerade and was set to be the face of a rebranding effort for the Coca-Cola product. That is, at the least, on hold.

Morant is also set to have his Nike signature shoe drop next month. That company released this statement recently: “We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being.”

Morant flashing a gun in the club was the latest of several other incidents that culminated in the decision to have him away from the team. Memphis as an organization has rallied around Morant, saying they want to help the 23-year-old NBA All-Star find the best path forward. Morant’s only public comments have been this statement:

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire organization for letting you down,” Morant said in his only statement on the situation. “I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Morant will remain away from the team at least through March 17, however, he could be out longer. Coach Tyler Jenkins has said repeatedly there is no timeline for his return.

Watch Trey Murphy III drain 9 3s, score 41, lead Pelicans past Blazers

Associated PressMar 13, 2023, 12:29 AM EDT
NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans second-year pro Trey Murphy III was only beginning to earn regular minutes off the bench as a rookie last spring.

Now he’s the type of player who – on a good night – can whip a crowd into a jubilant frenzy with a stirring, momentum-driving mix of deep shots and flamboyant finishes at the rim.

Murphy hit a career-best nine 3-pointers to highlight his career-high 41 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 127-110 on Sunday night.

“Trey was incredible,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said of the club’s 2021 first-round draft choice. “He’s a shot-maker and he’s having an unbelievable year. I’m extremely proud of him.”

Murphy, who participated in the dunk contest during NBA All-Star weekend last month, also had a couple baskets of the high-flying variety, scoring his final points on a driving, two-handed reverse dunk before checking out of the game for good to a standing ovation.

“My game is a very diverse game,” Murphy said. “I can score in many different ways. So, I guess ending with an exclamation point like a dunk is pretty cool.”

CJ McCollum had 22 points and 11 assists for New Orleans, which made 18 of its first 30 3-point attempts as a team before finishing 19 of 40 (47.5%) from deep.

Josh Richardson scored 19 points for the Pelicans, who won for the second time in two games as they try to stay in contention for a Western Conference postseason berth.

Herbert Jones added 16 points, and Jonas Valanciunas had 11 points and 12 rebounds to help New Orleans win handily despite playing for a second straight game without high-scoring wing Brandon Ingram (right ankle).

The Blazers played without star guard and leading scorer Damian Lillard, who sat out because of tightness in his right calf.

Anfernee Simons scored 17 for Portland, while Shaedon Sharpe and Kevin Knox each scored 14 points and Cam Reddish added 11.

“Trey Murphy had a night; guys are going to have a night, but we didn’t challenge him enough,” Portland coach Chauncey Billups said. “We didn’t try to be aggressive at all and we didn’t make the adjustments. Those are the things that are difficult for me as a coach.”

Coming off a lackluster, double-digit home loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday night that saw them trailing by 21 in the first half, the Pelicans flipped the script against Portland.

Murphy hit five of his 3s and scored 25 points in the opening 24 minutes, when New Orleans led by as many as 20.

“I definitely felt like we responded very well” to the previous night’s loss, Murphy said. “We had a lot of pace today.”

McCollum had all of his points in the first half and the veteran guard was able to go to the bench for good after playing just 30 minutes.

“We’ve been a bit inconsistent in our play but tonight was a game that we were locked into the details and the game plan was excellent. That’s what it takes,” Green said. “And it’s fun when we can play like that.”

New Orleans led 74-54 at halftime and led by as many as 39 points in the second half, too much for Portland to overcome.

“I feel like we didn’t get out to the start we needed and we were just putting a lot of pressure on the bench,” Portland wing player Nassir Little said. “It’s tough trying to overcome that type of deficit and then maintain that through the course of the game.”

