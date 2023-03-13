Report: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant enters counseling program in Florida

“I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”
That was part of Ja Morant‘s statement when he stepped away from the Grizzlies in the wake of his flashing of a gun at a club and broadcasting it on his social media. “Learning better methods of dealing with stress” means Morant has checked himself into a counseling program in Florida, reports Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has entered a counseling program in Florida and remains without a timetable on a return to the NBA season, sources told ESPN on Monday.
What kind of counseling and how long Morant will be there are both unknown and secondary — what matters most is a 23-year-old man with an incredibly bright future finds the path forward that is best for him. The Grizzlies had said he would be out at least through Friday, March 17, but it appears he will be out past that date.
That said, the Grizzlies need the All-NBA level guard back if they are going to make any kind of playoff run this season.
With their win tonight over the shorthanded Mavericks, the Grizzlies have won three in a row, and are 3-2 overall, since Morant stepped away. Memphis has the second-easiest schedule in the NBA the rest of the way as they scrap to hold on to the No. 2 seed against a red-hot Kings team.
Morant has faced financial consequences for his actions. Powerade has pulled the national advertising campaign featuring him that was going to run a lot during the NCAA’s March Madness (it’s unclear if that might return). Nike, which is set to release his signature shoe next month, has stood by Morant and said in a statement, “We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being.”
If ever there was a “non-update update,” this would be it:
The Nets say there is still no timetable for the return of Ben Simmons from back and knee issues that have sidelined him for a month now. That means he may or may not return this season or for the playoffs. Is that vague enough for everyone? Here is what Jacque Vaughn said Sunday, via Brian Lewis at the New York Post.
“Yeah, I think first of all I’ll just be pretty simple. He’s still managing his back and knee soreness,” Vaughn said. “He’s back home in Brooklyn. We’ll get a chance to kind of see where he’s at when we get back home after this trip.”
The Nets return home Wednesday from a five-game road trip (they are 3-1 on it so far, making it more likely they will hold on to a top-six seed).
Simmons has been in and out of the Nets lineup all season due to injuries, and that along with his offensive struggles — he has been hesitant to shoot outside a few feet from the basket and is averaging 6.9 points a game — has reduced him to playing as a backup center. When he plays at all.
Simmons has two fully guaranteed years and $78 million remaining on his contract after this season.
In a world of sharply divided debate — both in our national discourse and around the NBA when it comes to things such as the MVP race — there is one thing w can all agree on:
The All-Star Game sucked.
Just don’t expect a major overhaul, NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum told ESPN in an interview at the Basketball Africa League tip-off in Dakar, Senegal.
“There’s no doubt – we have to look at the All-Star game and make some tweaks and continue to ensure that it’s an entertaining product for the fans out there.
“At the same time, we have to be cautious. It is an exhibition game, so we don’t want players getting hurt during that game.
“Understand: there’s a balance there. It’s something that we’re looking at – and having conversations, by the way, with the players, on things that we might be able to do differently next year.”
As the NFL has discovered as well, there is no easy way to add real stakes to the game — something that would engage the players and have them do things like play a little defense, or just play hard— and ensure everyone’s health and safety. Tatum did not discuss what those tweaks might be, but there are no easy answers.
“I think they’ve done a good job changing the ending of the game,” Celtics’ Jayson Tatum said after winning the All-Star Game MVP this season, referencing the target score ending. “But, you know, safety first, right? It’s supposed to be fun. You don’t want anybody to get injured or get hurt.”
The All-Star weekend still is a draw for the league, the NBA’s Tatum pointed to the record fan engagement on social media (1.75 billion fan engagements). But that’s what the NBA All-Star weekend has become, a highlight factory for the best players in the world, which plays brilliantly in short clips on Twitter or TikTok, but if you watch the whole game — or expect intense competitiveness — it’s a letdown.
There likely are not any tweaks that fix that.
To qualify as the league’s per-game scoring leader, a player must play in at least 58 games. However, to be eligible for any NBA postseason award — MVP, Rookie of the Year, All-NBA, etc. — there is no minimum number, it’s left up to the individual voter to decide.
That likely will change in the new NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement with the hope of getting star players to play more games, reports Shams Charania at The Athletic.
Top league and players union officials held a Competition Committee meeting on Friday to discuss an issue both sides are jointly motivated on: star players playing in more games, and staying healthy enough so that the NBA can display its best talent on a night-to-night basis. Both sides are in agreement on tying major awards to games played over the course of the season, sources said.
The two sides are trying to agree on a number, according to the report.
What would a games played minimum change? Not much.
First, as Chris Paul and CJ McCollum pointed out in the negotiations Friday (as Charania reported), the team and their medical staff — driven by analytics and monitoring — often sit players. While fans tend to lay “load management” at the feet of the player (and there are some players with their own medical teams who make that call), more of it is driven by teams than not. The ultimate aim is to keep players healthy, especially for the playoffs, but that has had mixed results.
Second, voters already games played into account. In 2021, Nikola Jokić beat out Joel Embiid for MVP partly because he played in 72 games to Embiid’s 51 (only playing 31 games another season cost Embiid Rookie of the Year). How much different voters weigh games played varies, but it already is a factor and a player who gets on the court for fewer than 60 games has a much tougher time winning any postseason award than someone who plays more than that.
But any step toward getting the NBA’s best players on the court more is a good thing.
Ja Morant was going to be all over your television — or preferred streaming device — this week as the NCAA’s March Maddens tips off. He had a new Powerade ad dropping and it was going to be the next Antonellis and their cheese shop — you would not be able to escape him.
However, with Morant still away from the Grizzlies following his display of a gun at a club (which he broadcast on his own social media), Powerade has pulled the ad and scrubbed the Grizzlies guard from their social media, reports Ad Age.
Morant had just signed a major endorsement deal with Powerade and was set to be the face of a rebranding effort for the Coca-Cola product. That is, at the least, on hold.
Morant is also set to have his Nike signature shoe drop next month. That company released this statement recently: “We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being.”
Morant flashing a gun in the club was the latest of several other incidents that culminated in the decision to have him away from the team. Memphis as an organization has rallied around Morant, saying they want to help the 23-year-old NBA All-Star find the best path forward. Morant’s only public comments have been this statement:
“I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire organization for letting you down,” Morant said in his only statement on the situation. “I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”
Morant will remain away from the team at least through March 17, however, he could be out longer. Coach Tyler Jenkins has said repeatedly there is no timeline for his return.
