Report: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant enters counseling program in Florida

“I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

That was part of Ja Morant‘s statement when he stepped away from the Grizzlies in the wake of his flashing of a gun at a club and broadcasting it on his social media. “Learning better methods of dealing with stress” means Morant has checked himself into a counseling program in Florida, reports Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has entered a counseling program in Florida and remains without a timetable on a return to the NBA season, sources told ESPN on Monday.

What kind of counseling and how long Morant will be there are both unknown and secondary — what matters most is a 23-year-old man with an incredibly bright future finds the path forward that is best for him. The Grizzlies had said he would be out at least through Friday, March 17, but it appears he will be out past that date.

That said, the Grizzlies need the All-NBA level guard back if they are going to make any kind of playoff run this season.

With their win tonight over the shorthanded Mavericks, the Grizzlies have won three in a row, and are 3-2 overall, since Morant stepped away. Memphis has the second-easiest schedule in the NBA the rest of the way as they scrap to hold on to the No. 2 seed against a red-hot Kings team.

Morant has faced financial consequences for his actions. Powerade has pulled the national advertising campaign featuring him that was going to run a lot during the NCAA’s March Madness (it’s unclear if that might return). Nike, which is set to release his signature shoe next month, has stood by Morant and said in a statement, “We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being.”