Pregame full court warmup shot from Curry hits ballboy in head

By Mar 12, 2023, 5:44 PM EDT
0 Comments

Even if it’s Stephen Curry, heads up for anyone near the basket during a trick shot.

Curry’s pregame shooting routine at Oracle Arena includes a longer-than-fullcourt shot — it’s not as cool as the tunnel shot in Oracle, but it’s still impressive. Except on Saturday, an unsuspecting ball boy didn’t expect Curry to miss his precame trick shot that badly.

The ballboy was okay.

That looked like an omen of things to come when Curry was off with his shot for the first three quarters. However, he took over in the final two minutes of the game and overtime, leading the Warriors to a win over the Bucks.

Watch Marcus Smart get ejected after scuffle with Trae Young

By Mar 12, 2023, 10:21 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Hawks were hanging around — down eight inside 1:30 left in the game — trying to pull off an incredible comeback when Trae Young put up a shot on the drive, his foot kicked back and appeared to catch Marcus Smart in the groin, and Smart takes exception. The two men scuffle and go to the ground.

Smart was ejected for the play, Young got a technical foul.

When Young was asked postgame about the incident he decided not to say anything about the officials, “I’m not gonna Fred VanVleet these people” (referencing VanVleet’s rant that cost him $30,000).

The Celtics held on to win by a final score of 134–125, and that combined with the Bucks’ loss to the Warriors leaves Boston just 1.5 games back of Milwaukee for the top seed in the East.

Buckets, blocks, Curry does it all in final minutes to lead Warriors past Bucks in OT

Associated PressMar 12, 2023, 9:36 AM EDT
Milwaukee Bucks v Golden State Warriors
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
0 Comments

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry knocked down all the dazzling shots everybody has come to expect from him in crunch time night after night – and then a surprising block at the rim that mattered just as much or maybe even more.

Curry scored 36 points with 22 of those in the fourth quarter and overtime, shining in his first home game back from a long injury absence and leading the Golden State Warriors past the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks 125-116 on Saturday night.

Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 19 seconds left in regulation, then blocked a layup attempt by Jrue Holiday in the closing moments.

“He came out of nowhere. Jrue had a straight line drive to the rim,” Draymond Green said.

The Warriors got the ball back with 1.9 seconds remaining and Curry inbounded to Green, who missed from deep though he thought for sure it was “cash.”

Holiday had put Milwaukee up on a 3 with 32.7 seconds to play and wound up with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. But the Bucks (48-19), playing without star Giannis Antetokounmpo, had their three-game winning streak snapped with just their second defeat in 21 games since Jan. 21.

“I loved this game. I thought we competed the entire time,” coach Steve Kerr said. “I thought we were really solid for most of the night.”

Curry’s 3 with 1:08 remaining in regulation got Golden State within 108-106. A steal by Klay Thompson on the other end moments later led to a tying layup by Curry before Holiday delivered.

“Overtime and fourth quarter, he got away from us a little bit,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said of Curry. “Some of them were high level.”

Thompson added 22 points, Donte DiVincenzo had 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Warriors won at home for the seventh in a row and 11th in 12.

Curry loved making a difference on the defensive end.

“To hit a couple big shots down the stretch and then find yourself in a position where you can make a play on the other side, it gives everybody a good boost because it’s shocking,” Curry said. “I think I got more about that in the locker room than any shot I made tonight, which speaks for itself.”

Khris Middleton had 19 points and five assists, Bobby Portis contributed 15 points and 13 rebounds and Brook Lopez 19 points, seven boards and five blocks.

Bucks leading scorer and rebounder Antetokounmpo missed his second straight game with right hand soreness and third overall after sitting out March 7 with a non-COVID illness.

Golden State used a 16-4 burst out of halftime to go ahead 66-53 but the Bucks fought back to get within 80-77 heading into the fourth.

Green went down hard and limped to the locker room midway through the third quarter before returning with 38.7 seconds left. While cutting through the key, Green’s left foot got tangled with Holiday’s right leg and Green tripped and rolled his ankle.

While sore, “I will 100% expect to play,” Green said of Monday’s game with Phoenix.

Green finished with five points, 13 rebounds and nine assists and Golden State shot better from beyond the arc (41.8%) than it did inside (40.4%).

Curry returned March 5 at the Lakers from a left leg injury suffered Feb. 4 that sidelined him for 11 games. He played on the team’s three-game road trip.

DiVincenzo has learned that anything Curry lets fly has a chance.

“It’s super fun to watch,” he said. “Sometimes when it leaves his hand I’m like, ‘No way.’”

Brunson out, Leonard scores 38, Clippers top Knicks 106-95

Associated PressMar 11, 2023, 9:47 PM EST
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 106-95 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Paul George added 22 points for the Clippers, who have won their last three games after dropping five straight.

“It feels good to be on a winning streak and play well,” coach Tyronn Lue said. “I knew we made some changes (near last month’s trade deadline) and it was going to take time. We have played well in some of those earlier games and not get the win.”

It was Leonard’s seventh straight game with at least 21 points, and he’s averaging 31 points during that stretch. He also has four 30-point games during that span.

“I got some open looks in the third quarter,” said Leonard, who scored 19 in the third quarter, including three 3-pointers. “You know, started off attacking the basket, ended up getting that and-one. And then from there, just shot the ball with confidence.”

Besides Leonard’s hot play, the other difference the past two games has been the Clippers playing better defense. New York shot 32 of 90 from the field, marking the first time this season the Clippers have held teams under 40% in two straight games.

“I think when Kawhi and PG are locking into the other teams best players and taking that challenge, when they’re playing at a high level defensively,” Lue said, “you know we’re a different team.”

Immanuel Quickley had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks, who have dropped three straight after a nine-game winning streak. Quickley started in place of Jalen Brunson, who was sidelined with a sore left foot.

Julius Randle scored 19 despite shooting 5 of 24.

“I thought we played really well in the first half and for the most part played well in the third quarter, I didn’t like the way we started the fourth, and right now our margin of error is small,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “We’ve got to understand that the intensity of the fourth quarter is different. So be ready to handle that.”

New York had a 74-73 lead late in the third quarter before the Clippers scored nine straight points to take control.

The run started when Randle was assessed a technical foul with 0.3 seconds remaining after he elbowed Clippers center Mason Plumlee in the face while both were going for a rebound.

Leonard tied it by making the technical shot and Plumlee converted the next two free throws to give the Clippers a 76-74 advantage going into the final 12 minutes.

Los Angeles extended their lead to 14 with less than four minutes remaining in the fourth.

Thibodeau said Brunson is day-to-day and X-rays were negative. Brunson has missed three of the past four games after being injured during a win on March 3 over Miami.

“We definitely miss having him on the floor, but we’ve got to figure it out and figure out how to get these wins,” guard RJ Barrett said. “We will figure it out somehow, you know what I mean, try to get easier wins and stay like that.”

Russell Westbrook passed Isiah Thomas for ninth on the NBA’s career assists list. Westbrook has 9,062 during his 15-year career.

“It’s great as a point guard like myself, the different conversations that I’ve had to overcome over my career to be on this side of it. It’s a special thing,” Westbrook said.

Pelicans reportedly expect Zion Williamson to return before season ends

By Mar 11, 2023, 6:15 PM EST
New Orleans Pelicans v Toronto Raptors
Cole Burston/Getty Images
0 Comments

When the Pelicans announced this week Zion Williamson would be re-evaluated in two weeks — after having been out since Jan. 2 due to a strained hamstring — it was fair to ask if we would see him again this season.

The Pelicans expect to, reports Sam Amick at The Athletic. He wrote that the Pelicans expect Zion back in the lineup before the season ends, and that would mean he would be on the court in the playoffs if New Orleans makes it.

While the Pelicans announced on Wednesday that he would be re-examined in two weeks, a source with knowledge of the situation said the team is still expecting him to be ready before the end of the regular season. When it comes to injury recovery, there is perhaps no more unpredictable player in today’s NBA than Williamson. Nonetheless, significant hope remains that he’ll be healthy in time to be a late game-changer.

A healthy Zion would make the Pelicans a lower seed team to fear. In the games Zion has played — regardless of who else was in or out of the lineup — the Pelicans are 17-12 (a 48-win pace). When Zion has been on the court, the Pelicans have outscored opponents by 7.2 points per 100 possessions.

Brandon Ingram, who has battled injuries all season long (he missed a couple of months with a toe injury), is questionable for the Pelicans’ game Saturday against the Thunder due to a sprained ankle. The Pelicans need to find some wins the rest of the way regardless of who is in the lineup just to make the postseason.

At 32-34, the Pelicans currently sit as the No. 10 seed in the West, just half a game out of missing the play-in altogether, but