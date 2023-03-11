Pelicans reportedly expect Zion Williamson to return before season ends

By Mar 11, 2023, 6:15 PM EST
New Orleans Pelicans v Toronto Raptors
Cole Burston/Getty Images
When the Pelicans announced this week Zion Williamson would be re-evaluated in two weeks — after having been out since Jan. 2 due to a strained hamstring — it was fair to ask if we would see him again this season.

The Pelicans expect to, reports Sam Amick at The Athletic. He wrote that the Pelicans expect Zion back in the lineup before the season ends, and that would mean he would be on the court in the playoffs if New Orleans makes it.

While the Pelicans announced on Wednesday that he would be re-examined in two weeks, a source with knowledge of the situation said the team is still expecting him to be ready before the end of the regular season. When it comes to injury recovery, there is perhaps no more unpredictable player in today’s NBA than Williamson. Nonetheless, significant hope remains that he’ll be healthy in time to be a late game-changer.

A healthy Zion would make the Pelicans a lower seed team to fear. In the games Zion has played — regardless of who else was in or out of the lineup — the Pelicans are 17-12 (a 48-win pace). When Zion has been on the court, the Pelicans have outscored opponents by 7.2 points per 100 possessions.

Brandon Ingram, who has battled injuries all season long (he missed a couple of months with a toe injury), is questionable for the Pelicans’ game Saturday against the Thunder due to a sprained ankle. The Pelicans need to find some wins the rest of the way regardless of who is in the lineup just to make the postseason.

At 32-34, the Pelicans currently sit as the No. 10 seed in the West, just half a game out of missing the play-in altogether, but

How much will Nets’ Cameron Johnson make? Report says more than $20 million a season.

By Mar 11, 2023, 12:53 PM EST
The Suns and Cameron Johnson talked contract extension before the season and Phoenix offered what had been the going rate for a rotation two-way wing: four years, $72 million contract ($18 million a year average).

Johnson turned it down and bet on himself — and that bet will pay off, reports Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Johnson was traded to the Nets as part of the Kevin Durant deal and he has proven a good fit in Brooklyn, upping his value.

But his tight relationship with Bridges, positional value and status as part of the Durant deal make him hard to let escape. A 6-foot-8 wing who can shoot 40 percent from deep with solid defense will command top dollar. Sources say his floor is $18 million annually, and could easily top $20 million. And with a new leaguewide TV deal kicking in after 2024-25, it’ll make the end of Johnson’s contract a smaller cut of whatever the salary cap becomes.

A four-year, $80-85 million contract with a player option on the last season seems about right, although Johnson and his CAA camp may push for more. He is averaging 15.1 points per game, shooting 40.3% from 3, grabs 4.1 rebounds a game and is a much-needed plus defender on the wing.

The Nets’ are loaded with valuable wings and have some roster decisions to make this summer. In addition to Johnson, Mikal Bridges has stepped up his game in a larger role with the Nets, plus they have Dorian Finney-Smith, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale, and if you’re feeling generous Ben Simmons is in that group (Yuta Watanabe can be as well). Look for GM Sean Marks to trade some of them looking for a point guard and depth at center.

Lewis’ last point in the Post about the salary cap is something to watch this offseason. With the new television deal kicking in a couple of years down the line — a new set of contracts that could see a doubling of NBA television revenues — the salary cap is expected to go up quickly (even with some cap smoothing this time around). That will have teams willing to give out contracts like this to Johnson, knowing that even as his salary rises over the course of the contract the percentage of the salary cap he takes up will drop. Contracts like this, which may seem huge up front, will become more valuable toward the end.

Which is a good thing for Johnson and his pocketbook.

D’Angelo Russell scores 28 in return, leads Lakers past Raptors

Associated PressMar 11, 2023, 8:13 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — D’Angelo Russell had 28 points and nine assists in his dynamic return from a six-game injury absence, and Dennis Schröder added 23 points and seven assists in the surging Los Angeles Lakers’ 122-112 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Austin Reaves scored 18 points while Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt added 16 apiece as the Lakers won for the seventh time in nine games even with little contribution this time from Anthony Davis.

The superstar big man had only eight points and nine rebounds while struggling against Toronto’s defense, but Russell and the Lakers’ reserves took charge before Davis sealed the win on his only field goal of the second half with 46 seconds to play.

“That we were able to come away with this win against a really good team with only eight from (Davis), that’s a sign of growth,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “That’s a sign of how deep and talented we are.”

Russell was the centerpiece of the Lakers’ activity at the trade deadline, but the point guard appeared in only four games to begin his second stint in Los Angeles before spraining his right ankle. He returned to the starting lineup with a spring in his step, hitting five 3-pointers while both making and celebrating a series of high-difficulty plays that had the Lakers’ home crowd roaring repeatedly.

“I know this from being here (before): The fans are ready to explode at a certain point in the game,” Russell said. “I just wanted to bring that energy and give them that. … It shouldn’t go unnoticed, because our fans are the first to put a battery in someone’s back that has a little momentum, so why not do the right things, bring that positivity and embrace what our fans have to offer?”

The Lakers moved into ninth place in the Western Conference three days ago with a win over Memphis, and they are excelling despite the lengthy absence of LeBron James. Russell and Schröder led an outstanding effort while the Lakers surged away to their sixth win in eight games since the All-Star break. Los Angeles also went 19 for 19 at the free throw line.

Scottie Barnes scored 20 of his career-high 32 points in the second half, and O.G. Anunoby made his first 11 shots while scoring 31 points for the Raptors, who had won seven consecutive road games against the Lakers since 2014.

Anunoby attributed the Raptors’ fourth-quarter struggles to “them getting comfortable, them getting stops and playing with confidence. They hit shots, and it just carried over.”

Toronto went 1-4 on a five-game road swing capped by back-to-back losses in Los Angeles despite long stretches of strong play throughout the trip.

“Sometimes you can play bad basketball and win every game,” Anunoby said. “You just try to take the positives from the losses, carry them over and win the next game.”

Russell racked up 12 points and seven assists in the first half while the Lakers erased an early 15-point deficit in a game with several wild momentum swings. The Lakers managed just four field goals in a nightmare third quarter, but took a nine-point lead midway through the fourth with a 26-8 run.

Watch Embiid drain game-winner to cap 76ers comeback over Blazers

Associated PressMar 11, 2023, 12:36 AM EST
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid made a fade-away jumper from the foul line with 1.1 seconds left to give the Philadelphia 76ers a 120-119 comeback victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Embiid scored 39 points, shaking off a double-team from Jusuf Nurkic and Damian Lillard on the winner. The basket gave Philadelphia its first lead of the game they trailed by 21 points late in the first half as Embiid – arms extended toward the sky – basked in the glow of the sellout crowds’ chants of “M-V-P! M-V-P!”

“As I dribbled, I knew I had to step back,” Embiid said. “But I knew that I had to get to my spot, which is in that area. That’s a perfect spot from my previous years. At the top of the key, the court is wide open because guys don’t want to give up threes.”

Portland’s last-second attempt after a timeout was tipped away on the inbound play, with Lillard’s shot coming after the horn. It marked the third time this season that the 76ers (44-22) were able to rally from 20 points down.

“Down 20, guys could have been saying the game is over and we moved on to the next one,” Embiid said. “But these guys keep on fighting. But we have to stop putting ourselves in these position.”

James Harden added 19 points for Philadelphia despite struggling from the floor. Tyrese Maxey and DeAnthony Melton each had 13 to help the 76ers win their fourth straight game.

“It was not the prettiest win, but we’ll take it,” Harden said.

Anfernee Simons led Portland with 34 points on 8-of-12 shooting from 3-point range. Jeremi Grant had 24 points and Lillard 22.

“We played a tough game and we played physical,” Lillard said. “Defensively, we got stops. When you play against a good team, it’s going to come down to those possessions at both ends of the floor. And I thought we competed. We had a lot of good possessions.”

Simons was a game-time decision coming into the night after missing seven of Portland’s last eight games because of sprained right ankle sprain. He was 5 of 6 on 3s in the first half as Portland hit 26 of its first 38 shots from the floor to build a 21-point lead.

“For the most part, we had a great game,” Simons said. “They had a little run, but we played hard and we did everything we needed to do to win the game.”

After surrendering 71 points in the first half, Philadelphia made a defensive switch at the start of the second half with Embiid moving to a roving mode out to the perimeter and P.J. Tucker anchoring the middle as the center. In the second half, Portland shot 4 of 17 from 3-point 5range after shooting 11 for 19 in the first half.

“The trapping was effective and trapped Lillard everywhere,” Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said. “You can’t trap Lillard and Simons when they are both on the floor, but you can trap Simons when Lillard was off. I thought that was very effective.”

Report: Lonzo Ball could face third knee surgery this offseason

By Mar 10, 2023, 8:18 PM EST
Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Lonzo Ball last stepped on an NBA court on Jan. 14, 2022, and in the ensuing 14 months he had two knee surgeries; in both cases his recovery has been slow. The Bulls have shut him down for the remainder of this season.

Now comes the news Ball may need a third surgery on that same knee.

A third surgery on the same knee in less than a year and a half is unquestionably troubling. While everyone hopes this cleans up whatever is wrong in his knee, the Bulls have to start thinking longer-term about the point guard position and what they are going to do with the position.

Ball has two seasons at $41.9 million left on his contract (the second year of that is a player option).

