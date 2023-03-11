D’Angelo Russell scores 28 in return, leads Lakers past Raptors

Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 28 points and nine assists in his dynamic return from a six-game injury absence, and Dennis Schröder added 23 points and seven assists in the surging Los Angeles Lakers’ 122-112 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Austin Reaves scored 18 points while Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt added 16 apiece as the Lakers won for the seventh time in nine games even with little contribution this time from Anthony Davis.

The superstar big man had only eight points and nine rebounds while struggling against Toronto’s defense, but Russell and the Lakers’ reserves took charge before Davis sealed the win on his only field goal of the second half with 46 seconds to play.

“That we were able to come away with this win against a really good team with only eight from (Davis), that’s a sign of growth,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “That’s a sign of how deep and talented we are.”

Russell was the centerpiece of the Lakers’ activity at the trade deadline, but the point guard appeared in only four games to begin his second stint in Los Angeles before spraining his right ankle. He returned to the starting lineup with a spring in his step, hitting five 3-pointers while both making and celebrating a series of high-difficulty plays that had the Lakers’ home crowd roaring repeatedly.

“I know this from being here (before): The fans are ready to explode at a certain point in the game,” Russell said. “I just wanted to bring that energy and give them that. … It shouldn’t go unnoticed, because our fans are the first to put a battery in someone’s back that has a little momentum, so why not do the right things, bring that positivity and embrace what our fans have to offer?”

The Lakers moved into ninth place in the Western Conference three days ago with a win over Memphis, and they are excelling despite the lengthy absence of LeBron James. Russell and Schröder led an outstanding effort while the Lakers surged away to their sixth win in eight games since the All-Star break. Los Angeles also went 19 for 19 at the free throw line.

Scottie Barnes scored 20 of his career-high 32 points in the second half, and O.G. Anunoby made his first 11 shots while scoring 31 points for the Raptors, who had won seven consecutive road games against the Lakers since 2014.

Anunoby attributed the Raptors’ fourth-quarter struggles to “them getting comfortable, them getting stops and playing with confidence. They hit shots, and it just carried over.”

Toronto went 1-4 on a five-game road swing capped by back-to-back losses in Los Angeles despite long stretches of strong play throughout the trip.

“Sometimes you can play bad basketball and win every game,” Anunoby said. “You just try to take the positives from the losses, carry them over and win the next game.”

Russell racked up 12 points and seven assists in the first half while the Lakers erased an early 15-point deficit in a game with several wild momentum swings. The Lakers managed just four field goals in a nightmare third quarter, but took a nine-point lead midway through the fourth with a 26-8 run.

Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid made a fade-away jumper from the foul line with 1.1 seconds left to give the Philadelphia 76ers a 120-119 comeback victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Embiid scored 39 points, shaking off a double-team from Jusuf Nurkic and Damian Lillard on the winner. The basket gave Philadelphia its first lead of the game they trailed by 21 points late in the first half as Embiid – arms extended toward the sky – basked in the glow of the sellout crowds’ chants of “M-V-P! M-V-P!”

“As I dribbled, I knew I had to step back,” Embiid said. “But I knew that I had to get to my spot, which is in that area. That’s a perfect spot from my previous years. At the top of the key, the court is wide open because guys don’t want to give up threes.”

Portland’s last-second attempt after a timeout was tipped away on the inbound play, with Lillard’s shot coming after the horn. It marked the third time this season that the 76ers (44-22) were able to rally from 20 points down.

“Down 20, guys could have been saying the game is over and we moved on to the next one,” Embiid said. “But these guys keep on fighting. But we have to stop putting ourselves in these position.”

James Harden added 19 points for Philadelphia despite struggling from the floor. Tyrese Maxey and DeAnthony Melton each had 13 to help the 76ers win their fourth straight game.

“It was not the prettiest win, but we’ll take it,” Harden said.

Anfernee Simons led Portland with 34 points on 8-of-12 shooting from 3-point range. Jeremi Grant had 24 points and Lillard 22.

“We played a tough game and we played physical,” Lillard said. “Defensively, we got stops. When you play against a good team, it’s going to come down to those possessions at both ends of the floor. And I thought we competed. We had a lot of good possessions.”

Simons was a game-time decision coming into the night after missing seven of Portland’s last eight games because of sprained right ankle sprain. He was 5 of 6 on 3s in the first half as Portland hit 26 of its first 38 shots from the floor to build a 21-point lead.

“For the most part, we had a great game,” Simons said. “They had a little run, but we played hard and we did everything we needed to do to win the game.”

After surrendering 71 points in the first half, Philadelphia made a defensive switch at the start of the second half with Embiid moving to a roving mode out to the perimeter and P.J. Tucker anchoring the middle as the center. In the second half, Portland shot 4 of 17 from 3-point 5range after shooting 11 for 19 in the first half.

“The trapping was effective and trapped Lillard everywhere,” Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said. “You can’t trap Lillard and Simons when they are both on the floor, but you can trap Simons when Lillard was off. I thought that was very effective.”

Report: Lonzo Ball could face third knee surgery this offseason

Mar 10, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Lonzo Ball last stepped on an NBA court on Jan. 14, 2022, and in the ensuing 14 months he had two knee surgeries; in both cases his recovery has been slow. The Bulls have shut him down for the remainder of this season.

Now comes the news Ball may need a third surgery on that same knee.

A third surgery on the same knee in less than a year and a half is unquestionably troubling. While everyone hopes this cleans up whatever is wrong in his knee, the Bulls have to start thinking longer-term about the point guard position and what they are going to do with the position.

Ball has two seasons at $41.9 million left on his contract (the second year of that is a player option).

Grizzlies’ Jenkins: team ‘had conversations in the past trying to guide’ Morant

Mar 10, 2023
Memphis had hoped to avoid landing exactly here.

Ja Morant remains away from the Grizzlies for at least another week following his apparent display of a gun at a club, broadcast on his social media. In the wake of several other incidents prior to that moment, the Grizzlies had people try to talk to and mentor Morant, but to no avail, sources had previously told NBC Sports. Grizzlies coach Tyler Jenkins echoed that on Thursday.

“We have had conversations in the past trying to guide him and help him continue to evolve as a person and a player,” Jenkins said, via the Associated Press. “Obviously, this came to a head the other day, so we put this process into action.”

The Grizzlies have approached this situation in the spirit of what they had done before the incident in Glendale, Colorado — the focus has been on helping Morant find the best path for him in the future. The organization and players have talked about rallying around him, while the league continues its investigation into the incident and how the handgun in question got to the club.

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire organization for letting you down,” Morant said in his only statement on the situation. “I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Jenkins said there are steps for Morant to meet to return to the team, but he would not discuss publicly what those were.

“There are definitely steps that are going to have to be met — personally and professionally — as he deals with some stuff personally to get better,” Jenkins said.

82-year-old charged with sale of fake Michael Jordan cards

Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — An 82-year-old Colorado man was charged Wednesday with selling and trading fake Michael Jordan basketball cards in a scheme that prosecutors said resulted in him making more than $800,000 over four years.

Mayo Gilbert McNeil was arrested in Denver, where he lives, after a complaint was unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn charging him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney’s office.

McNeil was accused of making numerous fraudulent deals beginning in 2015, including the 2019 sale of a counterfeit card to a victim in Manhasset, New York, for $4,500, and a 2017 deal in which he traded two counterfeit cards for two authentic Tom Brady football cards.

“Mr. McNeil defrauded sports memorabilia collectors of more than $800,000 by intentionally misrepresenting the authenticity of the trading cards he was peddling when, in fact, they were counterfeit,” Michael Driscoll, assistant director-in-charge of the FBI’s New York field office, said in a news release.

In a brief phone call, McNeil said he was released without bail after an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Colorado.

“I did nothing wrong,” he said, declining to comment at length.

Prosecutors said he will appear in a New York courtroom at a later date.

