Grizzlies’ big man Steven Adams likely out for rest of regular season

By Mar 10, 2023, 10:08 AM EST
The Memphis Grizzlies are 8-11 since big man Steven Adams went out with a sprained PCL in his knee. That’s not a coincidence, he did the little things, the dirty work — setting rock-solid screens, boxing out and crashing the glass, being a physical defense e presence in the paint — the high-flying Grizzlies need and miss.

Memphis is going to. have to hold on without him, Adams is out at least another month after getting a stem cell injection in his problem knee, the team announced.

That leaves the Grizzlies particularly thin up front with Brandon Clarke out for the season with a torn Achilles. Xavier Tillman has been the Grizzlies starting five of late.

Throw in Ja Morant being away from the team after waiving a gun around on social media and you have a very shorthanded Memphis squad who have been passed by the Kings as the No. 2 seed in the West and are trying to hang on to the No. 3 spot (the Suns are only 2.5 games back, but with Kevin Durant out it’s hard to see them making a rapid push up the standings).

The Grizzlies didn’t look shorthanded Thursday night, handing the Warriors another road loss. Dillon Brooks enjoyed that win very much.

Grizzlies’ Jenkins: team ‘had conversations in the past trying to guide’ Morant

By Mar 10, 2023, 12:58 PM EST
Memphis had hoped to avoid landing exactly here.

Ja Morant remains away from the Grizzlies for at least another week following his apparent display of a gun at a club, broadcast on his social media. In the wake of several other incidents prior to that moment, the Grizzlies had people try to talk to and mentor Morant, but to no avail, sources had previously told NBC Sports. Grizzlies coach Tyler Jenkins echoed that on Thursday.

“We have had conversations in the past trying to guide him and help him continue to evolve as a person and a player,” Jenkins said, via the Associated Press. “Obviously, this came to a head the other day, so we put this process into action.”

The Grizzlies have approached this situation in the spirit of what they had done before the incident in Glendale, Colorado — the focus has been on helping Morant find the best path for him in the future. The organization and players have talked about rallying around him, while the league continues its investigation into the incident and how the handgun in question got to the club.

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire organization for letting you down,” Morant said in his only statement on the situation. “I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Jenkins said there are steps for Morant to meet to return to the team, but he would not discuss publicly what those were.

“There are definitely steps that are going to have to be met — personally and professionally — as he deals with some stuff personally to get better,” Jenkins said.

82-year-old charged with sale of fake Michael Jordan cards

Associated PressMar 10, 2023, 12:06 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — An 82-year-old Colorado man was charged Wednesday with selling and trading fake Michael Jordan basketball cards in a scheme that prosecutors said resulted in him making more than $800,000 over four years.

Mayo Gilbert McNeil was arrested in Denver, where he lives, after a complaint was unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn charging him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney’s office.

McNeil was accused of making numerous fraudulent deals beginning in 2015, including the 2019 sale of a counterfeit card to a victim in Manhasset, New York, for $4,500, and a 2017 deal in which he traded two counterfeit cards for two authentic Tom Brady football cards.

“Mr. McNeil defrauded sports memorabilia collectors of more than $800,000 by intentionally misrepresenting the authenticity of the trading cards he was peddling when, in fact, they were counterfeit,” Michael Driscoll, assistant director-in-charge of the FBI’s New York field office, said in a news release.

In a brief phone call, McNeil said he was released without bail after an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Colorado.

“I did nothing wrong,” he said, declining to comment at length.

Prosecutors said he will appear in a New York courtroom at a later date.

Three things to Know: Fox is clutch, Kings are fun, roll past Knicks

By Mar 10, 2023, 9:31 AM EST
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Fox is clutch, Kings are fun, roll past Knicks

The two best stories in the NBA — the high-scoring, playoff-bound Kings and the surging and entertaining New York Knicks — were a smart late add to TNT Thursday (replacing a Nets at Bucks game that didn’t quite have the same star power it once did). Both of these teams deserve the spotlight.

Sacramento got to show off why it is the No. 2 seed in the West, hanging on for a 122-117 “light the beam” win. The Kings are 7-1 since the All-Star break.

De'Aaron Fox got to show off why he is the most clutch player in the NBA this season — 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the fourth quarter, including scoring 11 straight at one point, and he was doing things like this.

And this.

Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Malik Monk continues to play well off the bench and scored 19 (Trey Lyles also had 16 off the bench, he has quietly been strong for Sacramento this season).

While the team was lighting the beam before an energized and fun crowd, Mike Brown was doing what good coaches do — thinking big picture. He is trying to get a franchise that has not been to the playoffs for 16 years ready for that world.

“That’s not how we should be playing basketball,” an unhappy Brown said postgame, via the Associated Press. “I am not happy with the way that we played tonight … 23 offensive rebounds. Happy about the win, but that does not sit well with me at all. If we don’t fix that, we’re going to get our behinds kicked come playoff time. That’s when the big boys show up.”

The Kings are the No. 2 seed in the West, they are one of the big boys now.

Knicks’ point guard Jalen Brunson returned after missing a couple of games with a sore foot, but did not play the second half as the foot soreness returned. He still had 19 points, RJ Barrett scored 25 and Julius Randle 23, but the Knicks shot 13-of-50 from 3 (26%) and couldn’t get stops or buckets when needed.

2) Draymond Green and Desmond Bane continued war of words

Memphis and Golden State played in a battle of top-five teams in the West entering the night, and the shorthanded Grizzlies gave the Warriors another road loss, this time 131-110.

The game almost felt secondary to the trash talk battle between Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green. After an ESPN feature recently on Green that compared the two players, Brooks fired the first shots:

“I don’t like Draymond at all. I just don’t like Golden State. I don’t like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool — with Golden State — but if you put him anywhere else, you’re not going to know who Draymond is. He plays with heart, plays hard, knows the ins and outs of their defense. I guess that’s why they like him over there.”

Green brought the hammer on his podcast in response — “The dynasty starts after you. Not with you.”

After the comfortable Grizzlies win, Brooks took his shots at Green.

Green, of course, responded in his press conference,

Brooks could respond again, or just point at the scoreboard.

These teams play again a week from Saturday.

3) Watch Tyrese Haliburton put up 29 points with an insane 19 assists

Any list of players having great years but flying under the national radar better have Tyrese Haliburton on it. The Pacers got a win against the Rockets on Thursday night, but the show was Haliburton with 29 points and an impressive 19 assists.

It’s a crowded field in the backcourt, but Haliburton deserves to be an All-NBA guard this season.

Dillon Brooks gets last word with Draymond Green after Grizzlies victory

By Mar 9, 2023, 10:53 PM EST
Who are we kidding, this is not the last word. Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green will keep trading shots for as long as they are able.

The tensions between the Grizzlies and Warriors from last year’s playoff series bubbled up again last week when Green was featured in a profile on ESPN, which included a comparison to Brooks. Needless to say, Brooks did not like the comparison:

“I don’t like Draymond at all. I just don’t like Golden State. I don’t like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool — with Golden State — but if you put him anywhere else, you’re not going to know who Draymond is. He plays with heart, plays hard, knows the ins and outs of their defense. I guess that’s why they like him over there.”

Green responded on his podcast with a vicious verbal takedown of Brooks.

“The dynasty starts after you. Not with you.”

Damn.

The rivalry carried onto the court on Thursday night when the shorthanded Grizzlies handed the Warriors yet another road loss, 131-110, and after the game Brooks had some savage words for Green.

Green, of course, responded in his press conference,

Brooks could respond again, or just point at the scoreboard.

At least until March 18, when these teams meet again.

