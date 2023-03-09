Zion Williamson to be re-evaluated in two weeks for hamstring injury

Will we see Zion Williamson on the court again this season?
Zion has not played since Jan. 2 due to a strained hamstring — which he aggravated during recovery — and the Pelicans have announced that he remains out and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Zion Williamson was recently re-evaluated for his right hamstring strain. Medical imaging revealed that Williamson’s hamstring continues to heal. His next examination will take place in approximately two weeks.https://t.co/ProDBynngM
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 8, 2023
This would put the next update on Zion’s health around March 22nd, just 18 days before the end of the regular season. Whether Zion would be healthy enough to make a meaningful comeback and be part of any postseason run by the Pelicans is up for debate. At 32-34, the Pelicans have fallen to the 10 seed in the West, and there are five teams — Lakers, Pelicans, Trail Blazers, Thunder and Jazz — within a game of each other for the final two play-in spots.
In the 29 games he has been healthy and on the court this season, Zion has played at an All-NBA level — averaging 26 points a game on 60.2% shooting — and the Pelicans have been 8.5 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court. With him, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram healthy, the Pelicans have looked like a playoff threat.
However, due to injuries (primarily to Ingram and Zion), that trio has played very limited minutes together this season. That may not change before the playoffs.