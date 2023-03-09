Three things to Know: Dončić, Durant, Zion, injuries dominate West playoff chase

By Mar 9, 2023, 9:22 AM EST
Three Things To Know is NBC's five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA.

1) Luka Dončić leaves game with thigh injury; Zion out at least two more weeks

This is worrisome: When asked after the game how he felt, Luka Dončić said, “It’s not good.”

Dončić was clearly slowed all game Wednesday by a thigh issue, something he admitted after the game he had been playing through for about a week (via Andrew Lopez at ESPN) — “I think it was the second game after the All-Star break… This one, I didn’t get hit.”

Non-contact injuries are the most concerning. Dončić left the game in the third quarter not to return and will get an MRI on Thursday to better understand what is causing the thigh pain.

The Mavericks catch a little break because they are off until Saturday when they will face the shorthanded Grizzlies.

With or without Dončić, the Mavericks’ defense is terrible and the Pelicans took full advantage. CJ McCollum scored 32 points — 16 straight at one point — and the Pelicans picked up a needed 113-106 win as they fight to make the play-in.

Not that it was all good news for New Orleans: The team announced that Zion Williamson — who has been out since Jan. 2 with a hamstring issue (which he re-aggravated at one point) — will remain out and be re-evaluated in two weeks.

It’s fair to ask if we will see Zion again this season. Even if he does come back, will the Pelicans have time to build chemistry and find their form again like they did just after Thanksgiving last year when they looked like a team that could be a real playoff threat?

2). Durant misses home debut after tweaking ankle

Kevin Durant was set to make his home debut in Phoenix Wednesday night when this happened during warmups.

Durant got up and continued his warmup, but just before tip-off, it was announced he would miss the game due to left ankle soreness.

There is concern among the team this is a grade 2 ankle sprain, which would have him out 4-6 weeks — the rest of the regular season and maybe the playoffs, reports Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

That would be a real punch to the gut for the Suns and their playoff dreams. Durant is averaging 26.7 points and 7.3 assists a game on ridiculously efficient shooting (80.8 true shooting percentage with the Suns), and Phoenix is 3-0 since he entered the lineup.

The Suns went on to easily beat the Thunder 132-101 anyway, behind 44 points from Devin Booker.

If Durant is out the rest of the regular season the Suns will stay afloat and make the playoffs, but they will not have the chance to develop the depth of chemistry and good habits needed to make a deep postseason run (and that’s if he is back for the start of the playoffs). If this is that serious a sprained ankle, it is bad news in Phoenix.

3) Fred VanVleet gets his fine’s worth when ripping official

The standard NBA fine for disparaging referees during a postgame interview is $25,000-$35,000, depending on what is said and that player or coach’s history of criticizing the official publicly.

The Raptors’ Fred VanVleet had enough and decided if he was going to get fined, he would get his money’s worth.

A lot of players around the league should pitch in to pay VanVleet’s fine because he just spoke for them. Not about Ben Taylor specifically, but officiating in general.

The Raptors fell to the Clippers 108-100, with Kawhi Leonard scoring 24 points and Paul George 23.

Durant reportedly could miss rest of season with Grade 2 ankle sprain

By Mar 9, 2023, 9:55 AM EST
Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
A slip during warmups, maybe on a wet spot on the floor at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, could upend the Western Conference playoff chase.

Kevin Durant slipped on that spot during warmups Wednesday night, and while he finished his warmups he missed what was to be his home debut as a Sun with what was called “left ankle soreness.”

It appears to be much more than soreness — there is concern among the team this is a grade 2 ankle sprain, which would have him out 4-6 weeks, reports Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

The Arizona Republic has learned that there is concern within the organization that Durant has a grade 2 sprain, which would keep him out for between four and six weeks.

Phoenix’s regular season finale is April 9, meaning it’s possible Durant could miss the remainder of the regular season and potentially the start of the playoffs.

That would be a serious blow to a Suns team that was seen as a title contender after acquiring Durant at the trade deadline. Durant is averaging 26.7 points and 7.3 assists a game on ridiculously efficient shooting (80.8 true shooting percentage with the Suns), and Phoenix is 3-0 since he entered the lineup.

Durant missed 20 games — including the first six games after he was traded to Phoenix — due to a knee injury he suffered while still with the Nets earlier this season.

Even without Durant, the Suns will make the playoffs (very likely the top six in the West), but they will not have the chance to develop the depth of chemistry and good habits needed to make a deep postseason run (and that’s if he is back for the start of the playoffs). This could put plans for a championship parade in Phoenix on hold for a year.

The Suns went on to easily beat the Thunder 132-101 without Durant behind 44 points from Devin Booker. Good short-term news in what was otherwise a rough night in Phoenix.

Durant out for Suns’ home debut after tweaking ankle in warm ups

By Mar 8, 2023, 9:34 PM EST
Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
This sucks for Suns fans.

Kevin Durant strolled in the door of the Footprint Center in Phoenix ready to make his home debut for the Suns in a town that suddenly believes this team is going all the way… and then KD tweaked his left ankle during warmups and come game time was listed as out with left ankle soreness.

The team provided no other details and it’s far too early to tell if Durant would miss more time (the Suns are off until Saturday when they host the Kings).

Durant is averaging 26.7 points and 7.3 assists a game on ridiculously efficient shooting (80.8 true shooting percentage with the Suns), and Phoenix is 3-0 since he entered the lineup.

Durant missed the first six games after he was traded to Phoenix due to a knee injury he suffered while still with the Nets.

NBA Power Rankings: Bucks stay on top, Knicks vault up to third

By Mar 8, 2023, 7:42 PM EST
The Bucks hold on to the top spot in this week’s NBC Sports NBA Power Rankings, but the news is just below them where the Nuggets have climbed up to second and the Knicks have vaulted up to third.

 
Bucks small icon 1. Bucks (47-18, Last week No. 1). Milwaukee’s 16-game win-streak was snapped when its top-three defense let Philadelphia put up 48 in the fourth quarter. The Bucks bounced back from that bad 12 minutes with a couple of wins since, and with Boston slipping Milwaukee has a 2.5-game cushion for the top seed in the East. That matters because it puts them on the opposite side of the bracket from the Celtics and 76ers, who would have to go through each other before facing Giannis Antetokounmpo and company. The Bucks are happy to let them beat each other up. Three game road trip starts Saturday in Golden State in a nationally televised showdown against Stephen Curry and friends.

 
Nuggets small icon 2. Nuggets (46-19, LW 3). The Nuggets have won four straight and 8-of-9. What should give Nuggets fans the most hope heading into the playoffs is they are a league-best 30-4 at home. The big playoff concern about this team is on the defensive end, but over their last 15 games Denver’s 112 defensive rating is eighth best in the NBA — if they are playing top-10 defense come the postseason their chances of getting to the Finals jump dramatically. Starting Friday in San Antonio, Denver has 6-of-7 on the road, but most of this week is a relatively soft schedule.

 
Knicks small icon 3. Knicks (39-28, LW 6). In a reminder of how much Jalen Brunson means to this team, the Knicks’ nine-game winning streak was snapped by a Wembanyama-chasing Hornets team because he was out. While there is still time for things to go sideways in a way Knicks fans are all too familiar with, this team seems destined for a 4/5 matchup with the Cavaliers and the goal the rest of the way should be getting home court for that series. The other sign of how much Brunson meant to the team is New York having the fifth-best offense in the league this season, although part of that is Julius Randle going off and winning games with shots like this.

 
Celtics small icon 4. Celtics (45-21, LW 2). The Celtics have lost three in a row and 4-of-5, and the question is whether this is a structural issue or they are just a little bored with the regular season. I think it’s the latter, but this little slump has them 2.5 games back of the Bucks and looking at the No. 2 seed, which is a much rougher path through the playoffs. As things stand today they would get a beatable but physical and challenging Miami team in the first round, win that and it’s likely Philadelphia in the second round, with Milwaukee waiting at the end of the road. That is a gauntlet. Starting Saturday the Celtics head out on a six-game road trip.

 
Sixers small icon 5. 76ers (43-22, LW 4). Can the 76ers make it to the second seed? Philly has Gond 5-3 since the All-Star break and with the Celtics scuffling a little, find themselves just one game back of Boston, which would mean hosting a second-round series. If the Sixers are going to make it to the conference finals or beyond this season, they will need the James Harden that showed up in the fourth quarter against Milwaukee.

 
Cavaliers small icon 6. Cavaliers (41-26, LW 7). The Cavaliers have the best defense in the league for the season (109.5 defensive rating) but that has slipped a little of late, up to 112.1 over the last 10 games (that’s still ninth best in the league for that stretch). Cleveland appears headed for a showdown with New York in the first round of the playoffs and what the Cavs have going for them is the best player in that series — Donovan Mitchell had a 40 burger against the Celtics on Monday, he can carve up the Knicks defense and key a win in that series. Two big games against a desperate Miami team this Wednesday and Friday.

 
Kings small icon 7. Kings (38-26, LW 8). Back during Summer League in Las Vegas, some rowdy (perhaps intoxicated) Kings fans were chanting “40 wins” and talking playoffs, which led to chuckles in the NBA world. Nobody is laughing now — the Kings are about to blow by that optimistic outlook, just like they did the Vegas over/under on wins. The Kings moved up to the No. 2 seed in the West as they continue to play well (winning 6-of-7) while the Grizzlies deal with multiple issues and fall back. Things are going so well their Thursday night game against the red-hot Knicks was moved into the late game on TNT slot — the nation will get another look at the Kings.

 
Suns small icon 8. Suns (36-29, LW 9). Phoenix is 3-0 since Kevin Durant entered the lineup with a +13.5 net rating in those games — they have looked like contenders, even if it is one with some flaws. They have executed well when they have needed to, such as against the Mavericks, a game where Devin Booker and Durant combined for 73 points. The Suns sit as the No. 4 seed, three games back in the loss column from the Kings and Grizzlies. While Sacramento is not coming back to the pack, there is a chance the Suns can catch the stumbling Grizzlies for the No. 3 seed. The Suns play those Kings Saturday, then have a brutal back-to-back against the Warriors and Bucks Monday and Tuesday.

 
Grizzlies small icon 9. Grizzlies (38-26, LW 5). Ja Morant remains “away from the team” following him flashing a gun on social media and there is no return date set. There are bigger issues at play and Morant finding the right path for himself matters most, but they miss him dearly on the court as they slide down the West standings. Losing Brandon Clarke for the rest of the season and the playoffs to a torn Achilles is another big blow, he is a key part of their rotation. He likely is out until some point in the second half of next season (and missing all of it is not out of the question).

 
Mavericks small icon 10. Mavericks (34-32, LW 10). Dallas is 3-3 since the All-Star break, with a top-five offense and a bottom-10 defense that makes them dangerous but inconsistent. Despite Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving having four games already where both score 30+, they are 3-5 playing together. The Mavs are tied with the Warriors as the five and six seeds in the West and it’s hard to see them moving up, the Suns (2.5 games ahead) will be tough to catch, and while Memphis is falling back making up five games with 16 to go is asking a lot. Dallas heads out on the road for 11 of their next 14 games.

 
Warriors small icon 11. Warriors (34-32, LW 12). Signs the Warriors are turning things around: They have the best defense in the NBA over the last seven games. They also got Stephen Curry back in the rotation, although that is an adjustment. “I think Steph is a really unique player to play with because most dominant players are on the ball constantly, and Steph is off the ball half the time,” Steve Kerr said. “And so you have to be ready not just to, you know, catch and shoot when he penetrates and kicks it to you but you got to recognize what he’s doing. Go set a screen for him, slip, be ready to take advantage of him with or without the ball.”

 
Heat small icon 12. Heat (35-31, LW 11). Erik Spoelstra has gone to staggering some of the minutes of Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, needing to keep one of them on the floor to keep the team from cratering for stretches during a game. Still, there are rotation questions to answer: Kyle Lowry is nearing a return, should he start or should the steady Gabe Vincent keep the job? Max Strus was knocking down 3s and playing well as a starter with Kevin Love out, does he keep the job? Behind back-to-back wins against the Hawks last week, Miami has positioned itself well for the No. 7 seed, and now they can target trying to catch the Nets for a top-six finish, but to make up 2.5 games will take a hot hand and a little help. After a couple of games against the Cavaliers, the schedule softens up.

 
Nets small icon 13. Nets (37-28, LW 14). On a team with Devin Booker (and Deandre Ayton demanding touches), Mikal Bridges was not showcased offensively in Phoenix. He is getting his chance in Brooklyn and has grabbed it — he is averaging more than 30 points a game over his last four, and the Nets have won three of those (including a 28-point comeback against the Celtics). Brooklyn is a playoff team, and they have a 2.5-game lead over Miami with 17 to play (and the Nets have the tiebreaker), if the Nets can play around .500 ball the rest of the way they have a good chance of staying in the top six and avoiding the playoffs.

 
14. Timberwolves (34-33, LW 17). Nothing is locked in, but the sweep of the Los Angeles teams last weekend has helped the Timberwolves’ play-in positioning — if you’re stuck in the play-in you want to be the 7/8 seeds so you only need one win to advance. As of now, Minnesota is seven seed and looks likely to hold on to a 7/8 seed. Minnesota is 4-5 since the arrival of Mike Conley and will try to add to that with games against the Hawks and Nets (two teams fighting for playoff positioning themselves) this week.

 
Hawks small icon 15. Hawks (32-33, LW 16). Atlanta is 1-3 in the Quin Snyder era, although that is unfair as he was never going to have a chance to make meaningful changes to the system 60+ games into the season. They are shooting a few more 3-pointers a game, and Dejounte Murray went off for 41 against the Trail Blazers, but nothing has changed. It was interesting to see owner Tony Ressler go on a media tour to push back on the idea of meddling ownership (with his son working in the team’s front office) leading to frustration and the mid-season changes in the front office and coaching staff. Time will tell, but Snyder has the contract that gives him leverage.

 
Clippers small icon16. Clippers (34-33, LW 13). The Clippers snapped their five-game losing streak since the arrival of Russell Westbrook and him starting at point guard — but it took big games and a late push from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to beat the shorthanded and stunned Grizzlies team. As of this writing, the Clippers sit as the No. 8 seed, just half a game (one in the loss column) back of Golden State and Dallas as the No. 5/6 seeds. The Clippers can avoid the play-in if they find an identity and start building some chemistry, but the stylistic change of Westbrook at the point has set that process back (even with him playing efficiently, he just plays a very different game than they had been).

 
Raptors small icon 17. Raptors (32-34, LW 15). Toronto is 4-3 since the All-Star break with their defense covering up an offense that has struggled with Fred VanVleet missing time then struggling with his shot upon his return. The Raptors appear locked into a play-in spot (they have a three-game cushion over the 11-seed Bulls) but the real question is can they pass the Hawks and climb up to the No. 8 seed and make their path through the play-in much easier? The schedule isn’t making things easier with both Los Angeles teams followed by Denver.

 
Lakers small icon 18. Lakers 32-34, LW 20). The Lakers have gone 3-2 since LeBron James went out with a foot injury — thanks in large part to Anthony Davis getting back to his All-NBA form from earlier in the season — and that combined with the slides of New Orleans and Utah has the Lakers up to ninth in the West and in the play-in. Maybe the best sign for Lakers fans from this run: They are doing it with defense. The Lakers have the fourth-best defense in the NBA over those five games (and a bottom-10 offense). A critical game for the Lakers next Tuesday against the Pelicans.

 
Blazers small icon 19. Trail Blazers (31-34, LW 21). Damian Lillard has carried Portland’s offense, scoring 30+ points in nine of his last 10 games (and that includes the insane 71-point night against the Rockets), but he is going to have to keep that up and get more help if the Trail Blazers are going to make the postseason. The next couple of weeks will be critical for Portland as they face a brutal schedule that could sink their playoff hopes: Boston, Philadelphia, New Orleans, New York, Boston, L.A.

 
Thunder small icon 20. Thunder (31-34, LW 23). Steven Adams is expected to return soon from injury. Jalen Williams may be playing himself onto the All-Rookie First team with his play of late — he’s averaging 21.3 points a game on 58.8% shooting since the All-Star break. OKC is in the bunch between 9 and 11 in the West with the Lakers, Pelicans and Trail Blazers battling for the final couple of play-in spots. The Thunder will have to earn this on the road, with 8-of-10 away from home (the Thunder are 11-19 away from home so far this season). The key game is this Sunday at New Orleans.

 
Wizards small icon 21. Wizards (31-34, LW 24). Washington has the roster of a dangerous play-in team. Bradley Beal could go off at any time, like he did last week dropping 37 on the Hawks. Kyle Kuzma is playing for his next contract and is capable of 30+ any given night. Kristaps Porzingis is another guy on the roster who can get hot and win the Wizards one game. And even with all of them, it was Daniel Gafford who got free for the game-winner against the Pistons, a put-back at the buzzer.

 
Jazz small icon 22. Jazz (31-35, LW 18). As expected after their moves selling off veterans at the trade deadline, the Jazz are struggling — they have lost four straight and fallen out of the play-in picture in the West. With the second toughest remaining schedule in the NBA, it’s tough to picture the Jazz turning it around. This season was supposed to be, in part, about developing players for the future in Utah and not only has Walker Kessler lived up to that, but of late Kris Dunn has impressed with solid minutes off the bench. The Jazz are 0-3 to start their six-game road trip.

 
Pelicans small icon 23. Pelicans (31-34, LW 19). Zion Williamson will be out at least a couple more weeks, the team announced, and that may be optimistic. If the Pelicans look like they are out of the play-in mix in two weeks, they might sit him for the remainder of the season. Huge games this week against other teams in the play-in mix: at home against the Thunder, Trail Blazers and Lakers. New Orleans needs a couple of wins in that trio of games.

 
Bulls small icon 24. Bulls (29-36, LW 22). Can the Bulls still climb up to the No. 10 seed and get into the play-in? They will need a little help from the Raptors or Wizards — Chicago sits two games back of Washington with 17 to play. It doesn’t help that Chicago has the fourth toughest schedule in the East the rest of the way. Zach LaVine has been putting up numbers of late, but the defense that was impressive earlier in the league has slipped and is bottom 10 in the league over the last five games.

 
Magic small icon 25. Magic 27-39, LW 25). Orlando isn’t headed to the playoffs but this season was always supposed to be about development and Paolo Banchero certainly has lived up to that — he will be the Rookie of the Year — but there have been other bright spots as well with second-year player Franz Wagner taking another step forward, and Wendell Carter Jr. looks like a rotation big. Losing Jonathan Isaac for the season again after just 11 games is a blow, but hopefully, he can bounce back from adductor surgery and be ready to roll next season.

 
Pacers small icon 26. Pacers (29-37, LW 26). There are so many signs of how much Tyrese Haliburton means to this team beyond the 40 points and 16 assists he put up against the 76ers on Monday. The best example may be Indiana’s season fell apart starting mid-January when Haliburton missed 10 games and the team went 1-9 without him. Haliburton has played at an All-NBA level this season, however the league is so deep with elite guards that picking the top six for All-NBA honors is going to mean some very good players are going to get left off.

 
Hornets small icon 27. Hornets (21-46, LW 27). Tuesday’s win snapping the Knicks’ nine-game winning streak was one of the team’s best wins, especially without LaMelo Ball (out for the season). Kelly Oubre Jr. is happy to take more shots and has picked up some of that scoring slack and is averaging more than 24 points a game since Ball went down. They have more winnable games this week against the Pistons and Jazz.

 
Rockets small icon 28. Rockets (15-50, LW 29). The Rockets are firmly entrenched in the bottom three teams in the league — they will have a 14% chance at landing Victor Wembanyama — so a couple of wins against the Spurs this week is not going to hurt their cause. For all the focus on Jalen Green and his impressive athleticism, Alpren Şengün looks like the guy who could be a key part of this team’s rotation in the future. Starting Saturday against the Bulls the Rockets have a six-game homestand.

 
Spurs small icon 29. Spurs (16-49, LW 30). San Antonio won two games in the past week (Pacers and Jazz) and that was enough to get them out of the cellar of these NBA Power rankings, but then they go and lose both games of a home-and-home with Houston, so how much can we really move them up? On the bright side for Spurs fans, outside of scouring YouTube for Wembanyama highlights they can watch Devin Vassell, who returned to action this week.

 
Pistons small icon 30. Pistons (15-51, LW 28). Losers of nine in a row and 12-of-13, the Pistons have slid into the bottom of these NBA Power Rankings. Adding to their woes, Detroit has lost Hamidou Diallo for the rest of the season with a Grade 2 right ankle sprain. This team could make a leap next season with whoever they draft and the return of Cade Cunningham (the guy who brings this entire offense together), but the next few weeks will not be pretty.

Police end investigation into Morant, gun without charges; he will remain away from team

By Mar 8, 2023, 4:52 PM EST
Police in Glendale, Colorado, have ended their investigation into Grizzlies star Ja Morant apparently having a gun in the club Shotgun Willies in that city — as seen on Morant’s social media — but did not find “enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime.”

 

Colorado is an open-carry state and there had been no complaints that night from the club, according to the police.

This does not mean Morant is near a return to the Grizzlies, he will be away from the team for at least four more games, the team announced.

Morant missing four more games would mean the earliest he could return is March 17 on the road in San Antonio.

The police investigation was sparked because Morant broadcast himself in the club, apparently brandishing a firearm, on Instagram Live.

The end of the police investigation does not end the jeopardy for Morant.

The NBA also is investigating the situation, specifically whose gun that was and how it arrived at the club. The NBA CBA does not allow a player to have a firearm on team property or while traveling on team business — if that is Morant’s gun and he brought it to Colorado on the team plane he could face serious discipline from the league.

Even if he did not transport the gun, the NBA could come down with a suspension in addition to him being “away from” the Grizzlies (which does not impact his pay). Morant has been out two games following this incident, now he will miss at least six games total and it could be more.

“There’s not a definitive timeline,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of a Morant return over the weekend. “I mean, we have said that it’s gonna be at least these two games, you know, we’re taking it one day at a time. I mean, this is going to be an ongoing healing process. So I can’t comment in terms of what the exact timetable is going to be because it’s really not a timetable situation.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night,” Morant said in a statement a day after the incident. “I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

