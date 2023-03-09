Report: Luka Dončić MRI “clean,” can return when thigh pain subsides

“I could barely run… I didn’t get hit. So, it’s kind of weird for me. I really don’t know what it is.”
What Luka Dončić said about his sore left thigh that made him leave Wednesday night’s Mavericks loss in the third quarter was concerning. Non-contact injuries can be the worst. However, the MRI he had done brought good news, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Luka Doncic's MRI on his thigh is clean and he's expected to return as soon as discomfort allows him, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 9, 2023
There is no timeline for his return, however, the next few games might be a good time to have Kyrie Irving on your fantasy team.
The challenge for the Mavericks is the balancing act of needing a fully healthy Dončić for the postseason and the desire to stay in the top six in the West and avoid the pitfalls of the play-in. With last night’s Mavericks’ loss to New Orleans and the Clippers’ win over the Raptors — Fred VanVleet has some thoughts on that — the Mavericks fell to eighth in the West. However, just half a game separates the Warriors as the fifth seed from the Mavericks at eight. And just three games separate the Warriors at five from the Jazz at 13. The West is bunched up, so the Mavericks need to win games.
At least the Mavericks could have Dončić back.