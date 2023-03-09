Durant has sprained ankle, will be re-evaluated in three weeks

By Mar 9, 2023, 8:00 PM EST
Suns fans can exhale — Phoenix likely will have Kevin Durant back in time for the playoffs.

However, he is going to be out for at least the next three weeks, the Suns announced.

Reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (likely obtained from Durant’s camp) said he likely would return in three weeks (or less). Three weeks from Thursday would have Durant re-evaluated on March 30 — 10 days before the final day of the NBA regular season.

Durant was set to make his home debut with the Suns on Wednesday when he slipped during warmups and rolled his ankle. Durant ended up missing the game.

Durant has averaged 26.7 points and 7.3 assists a game with an incredible 80.8 true shooting percentage since joining the Suns. Phoenix is 3-0 since he entered the lineup. The Suns currently sit as the No. 4 seed in the West (hosting a first-round playoff matchup) and have a three-game cushion over the No. 5 seed with 16 games to play.

Durant missed 20 games earlier this season — including the first six games after he was traded to Phoenix — due to a knee injury he suffered while still with the Nets.

By Mar 9, 2023, 5:00 PM EST
Dallas Mavericks v New Orleans Pelicans
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
“I could barely run… I didn’t get hit. So, it’s kind of weird for me. I really don’t know what it is.”

What Luka Dončić said about his sore left thigh that made him leave Wednesday night’s Mavericks loss in the third quarter was concerning. Non-contact injuries can be the worst. However, the MRI he had done brought good news, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

There is no timeline for his return, however, the next few games might be a good time to have Kyrie Irving on your fantasy team.

The challenge for the Mavericks is the balancing act of needing a fully healthy Dončić for the postseason and the desire to stay in the top six in the West and avoid the pitfalls of the play-in. With last night’s Mavericks’ loss to New Orleans and the Clippers’ win over the Raptors — Fred VanVleet has some thoughts on that — the Mavericks fell to eighth in the West. However, just half a game separates the Warriors as the fifth seed from the Mavericks at eight. And just three games separate the Warriors at five from the Jazz at 13. The West is bunched up, so the Mavericks need to win games.

At least the Mavericks could have Dončić back.

Zion Williamson to be re-evaluated in two weeks for hamstring injury

By Mar 9, 2023, 2:35 PM EST
BASKET-NBA-ALLSTAR-PRESS-CONFERENCE
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Will we see Zion Williamson on the court again this season?

Zion has not played since Jan. 2 due to a strained hamstring — which he aggravated during recovery — and the Pelicans have announced that he remains out and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

This would put the next update on Zion’s health around March 22nd, just 18 days before the end of the regular season. Whether Zion would be healthy enough to make a meaningful comeback and be part of any postseason run by the Pelicans is up for debate. At 32-34, the Pelicans have fallen to the 10 seed in the West, and there are five teams — Lakers, Pelicans, Trail Blazers, Thunder and Jazz — within a game of each other for the final two play-in spots.

In the 29 games he has been healthy and on the court this season, Zion has played at an All-NBA level — averaging 26 points a game on 60.2% shooting — and the Pelicans have been 8.5 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court. With him, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram healthy, the Pelicans have looked like a playoff threat.

However, due to injuries (primarily to Ingram and Zion), that trio has played very limited minutes together this season. That may not change before the playoffs.

Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp arrested in connection to drive-by shooting

By Mar 9, 2023, 1:41 PM EST
Getty Images
NBA legend and six-time All-Star Shawn Kemp was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a drive-by shooting in the Tacoma, Washington, area.

Kemp was booked on a felony charge of drive-by shooting, online jail records show, tied to this incident Tweeted about by the Tacoma Police Department.

However, on Thursday Kemp was released from jail without being charged, with the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office telling the Associated Press “it would not file charges pending further investigation.”

Kemp’s attorney said there was not a drive-by shooting but rather Kemp being shot at while trying to retrieve his phone, then returning fire in self-defense. Kemp’s attorney released this statement (via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN).

Kemp is best remembered for his years with Seattle SuperSonics (1989 to 1997), where the “Reign Man” displayed exceptional athleticism and threw down thunderous dunks. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.

Raptors’ VanVleet doesn’t hold back in ripping referees after loss

By Mar 9, 2023, 12:12 PM EST
Portland Trail Blazers v Toronto Raptors
Cole Burston/Getty Images
Fred VanVleet was going to get his $25,000 (or, in this case, maybe $35K) worth.

VanVleet had enough and didn’t hold back in ripping the officials — specifically referee Ben Taylor — in his postgame comments. VanVleet made sure to make it clear it was not just one referee he was talking about.

“I’ll take a fine, I don’t really care. I thought Ben Taylor was f****** terrible tonight. For most nights, out of the three [referees] there’s one or two that just f*** the game up. It’s been like that a couple games in a row. Denver was tough, obviously. You come out tonight competing pretty hard, in the third quarter, I get a b******* tech, changes the whole dynamic of the game, changes the whole flow of the game.

“Most of the refs are trying hard, I like a lot of refs, they’re trying hard, they’re pretty fair, they communicate well, and then you got the other ones who just want to be d****. It just kind of f**** the game up. Nobody’s coming to see that s***, they come to see the players. I think we’re losing a bit of the fabric of what the NBA is and was….

“What are we doing? There’s a fine line, obviously, I understand that but I think the jurisdiction and the power trip that we’ve been on this year with some of our officials in this league is getting out of hand. I’ll take my fine for speaking on it but this is f****** ridiculous.”

Notice VanVleet is not frothing at the mouth here, he’s calm and rational. He’s explaining the way he sees things. A lot of players around the league should pitch in to pay VanVleet’s fine because he just spoke for them.

VanVleet’s not wrong. I get it, being a referee is hard — these men and women go out and do their best nightly only to hear from players/coaches/fans that they suck. NBA referees are the best in the world at their jobs (watch some college/FIBA games and get back to me). They deserve more respect than they get.

But all too often at least some referees seem to hunt out that disrespect and then throw their weight around handing out technicals when they are not deserved.

Like the one Jordan Poole got a few nights ago.

Or the late-game technical on Scottie Barnes that quick-trigger Scott Foster handed out and changed the flow at the end of a game.

And that’s just over the past couple of days. While players need to show the officials a little more respect in the big picture, the referees need to check their egos at the door. Unfortunately, being the person yelled at by everyone is part of the gig.

