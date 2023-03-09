Dillon Brooks gets last word with Draymond Green after Grizzlies victory

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who are we kidding, this is not the last word. Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green will keep trading shots for as long as they are able.

The tensions between the Grizzlies and Warriors from last year’s playoff series bubbled up again last week when Green was featured in a profile on ESPN, which included a comparison to Brooks. Needless to say, Brooks did not like the comparison:

“I don’t like Draymond at all. I just don’t like Golden State. I don’t like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool — with Golden State — but if you put him anywhere else, you’re not going to know who Draymond is. He plays with heart, plays hard, knows the ins and outs of their defense. I guess that’s why they like him over there.”

Green responded on his podcast with a vicious verbal takedown of Brooks.

“The dynasty starts after you. Not with you.”

Damn.

The rivalry carried onto the court on Thursday night when the shorthanded Grizzlies handed the Warriors yet another road loss, 131-110, and after the game Brooks had some savage words for Green.

"You should give the mic to Draymond. Make him keep talking about me so I can play better." Dillon Brooks got jokes 😅 pic.twitter.com/USOSQ7cLuM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2023

"Keep doing his podcast. … It's cute, it's fun for him." Dillon Brooks on Draymond Green 👀 pic.twitter.com/0foIEnHutn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2023

Green, of course, responded in his press conference,

"I don't get baited into technical fouls. So I think that's probably the difference between me and him." – Draymond on Brooks getting into his face pic.twitter.com/x1Yv4381Y7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 10, 2023

Draymond says Warriors-Grizzlies isn't a rivalry because Memphis hasn't won anything meaningful pic.twitter.com/96TGZg1Qij — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 10, 2023

Brooks could respond again, or just point at the scoreboard.

At least until March 18, when these teams meet again.