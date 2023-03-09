Dillon Brooks gets last word with Draymond Green after Grizzlies victory

Who are we kidding, this is not the last word. Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green will keep trading shots for as long as they are able.
The tensions between the Grizzlies and Warriors from last year’s playoff series bubbled up again last week when Green was featured in a profile on ESPN, which included a comparison to Brooks. Needless to say, Brooks did not like the comparison:
“I don’t like Draymond at all. I just don’t like Golden State. I don’t like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool — with Golden State — but if you put him anywhere else, you’re not going to know who Draymond is. He plays with heart, plays hard, knows the ins and outs of their defense. I guess that’s why they like him over there.”
Green responded on his podcast with a vicious verbal takedown of Brooks.
“The dynasty starts after you. Not with you.”
Damn.
The rivalry carried onto the court on Thursday night when the shorthanded Grizzlies handed the Warriors yet another road loss, 131-110, and after the game Brooks had some savage words for Green.
Green, of course, responded in his press conference,
Brooks could respond again, or just point at the scoreboard.
At least until March 18, when these teams meet again.
Suns fans can exhale — Phoenix likely will have Kevin Durant back in time for the playoffs.
However, he is going to be out for at least the next three weeks, the Suns announced.
Reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (likely obtained from Durant’s camp) said he likely would return in three weeks (or less). Three weeks from Thursday would have Durant re-evaluated on March 30 — 10 days before the final day of the NBA regular season.
Durant was set to make his home debut with the Suns on Wednesday when he slipped during warmups and rolled his ankle. Durant ended up missing the game.
Durant has averaged 26.7 points and 7.3 assists a game with an incredible 80.8 true shooting percentage since joining the Suns. Phoenix is 3-0 since he entered the lineup. The Suns currently sit as the No. 4 seed in the West (hosting a first-round playoff matchup) and have a three-game cushion over the No. 5 seed with 16 games to play.
Durant missed 20 games earlier this season — including the first six games after he was traded to Phoenix — due to a knee injury he suffered while still with the Nets.
“I could barely run… I didn’t get hit. So, it’s kind of weird for me. I really don’t know what it is.”
What Luka Dončić said about his sore left thigh that made him leave Wednesday night’s Mavericks loss in the third quarter was concerning. Non-contact injuries can be the worst. However, the MRI he had done brought good news, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
There is no timeline for his return, however, the next few games might be a good time to have Kyrie Irving on your fantasy team.
The challenge for the Mavericks is the balancing act of needing a fully healthy Dončić for the postseason and the desire to stay in the top six in the West and avoid the pitfalls of the play-in. With last night’s Mavericks’ loss to New Orleans and the Clippers’ win over the Raptors — Fred VanVleet has some thoughts on that — the Mavericks fell to eighth in the West. However, just half a game separates the Warriors as the fifth seed from the Mavericks at eight. And just three games separate the Warriors at five from the Jazz at 13. The West is bunched up, so the Mavericks need to win games.
At least the Mavericks could have Dončić back.
Will we see Zion Williamson on the court again this season?
Zion has not played since Jan. 2 due to a strained hamstring — which he aggravated during recovery — and the Pelicans have announced that he remains out and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
This would put the next update on Zion’s health around March 22nd, just 18 days before the end of the regular season. Whether Zion would be healthy enough to make a meaningful comeback and be part of any postseason run by the Pelicans is up for debate. At 32-34, the Pelicans have fallen to the 10 seed in the West, and there are five teams — Lakers, Pelicans, Trail Blazers, Thunder and Jazz — within a game of each other for the final two play-in spots.
In the 29 games he has been healthy and on the court this season, Zion has played at an All-NBA level — averaging 26 points a game on 60.2% shooting — and the Pelicans have been 8.5 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court. With him, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram healthy, the Pelicans have looked like a playoff threat.
However, due to injuries (primarily to Ingram and Zion), that trio has played very limited minutes together this season. That may not change before the playoffs.
NBA legend and six-time All-Star Shawn Kemp was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a drive-by shooting in the Tacoma, Washington, area.
Kemp was booked on a felony charge of drive-by shooting, online jail records show, tied to this incident Tweeted about by the Tacoma Police Department.
However, on Thursday Kemp was released from jail without being charged, with the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office telling the Associated Press “it would not file charges pending further investigation.”
Kemp’s attorney said there was not a drive-by shooting but rather Kemp being shot at while trying to retrieve his phone, then returning fire in self-defense. Kemp’s attorney released this statement (via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN).
Kemp is best remembered for his years with Seattle SuperSonics (1989 to 1997), where the “Reign Man” displayed exceptional athleticism and threw down thunderous dunks. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.
