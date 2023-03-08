Watch Pau Gasol tear up as his number is retired by Lakers (next to Kobe’s)

By Mar 8, 2023, 2:04 PM EST
The Lakers have a clear criteria for retiring a jersey: Did the impactful former Laker make the basketball Hall of Fame?

Pau Gasol certainly was impactful — he was critical to the Lakers championships in 2009 and 2010 — and he is nominated for the Hall’s class of 2023 and is a lock to get in. So the Lakers retired his No. 16, putting it right next to his close friend Kobe Bryant’s numbers.

It was impossible to have this night without the shadow of Kobe darkening the doorway just a little, the two men are linked in Lakers lore.

“I can’t go on without talking about the person and the face that I don’t see,” Gasol said to the Crypto.com Arena crowd. “The brother that elevated me, challenged me, inspired me to be a better player. Just to be a better man overall…

“I miss him. I miss him so much like many of us do,” Gasol said. “I love him. I wish he was here with Gigi. I really do. But I think he’ll be proud. And he was looking forward to this moment. So, I love you, brother.”

This is an honor that couldn’t happen to a better human being.

Gasol’s resume is sparkling. He is a two-time NBA champion with the Lakers, was a four-time All-NBA, a six-time All-Star, and was the Rookie of the Year in 2002. As a side note, he has three Olympic medals (two silver and one bronze) and carried the flag for Spain at the 2012 Olympics.

Now his name joins the long list of amazing Lakers big men — Mikan, Chamberlain, Abdul-Jabbar, O’Neal — and Gasol deserves to be up there with them.

USA Basketball will play a pair of games in Abu Dhabi this summer on its way to the World Cup in the Philippines.

The federation announced an agreement with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism on Wednesday, and as part of that deal the U.S. will bring Germany and Greece there for games in August.

The U.S. will host the three-game series, and it’ll mark the first time that the men’s national team will play in the United Arab Emirates. The Americans will play Greece on Aug. 18 and Germany on Aug. 20; Germany and Greece will play there on Aug. 19.

“USA Basketball is thrilled to work with DCT Abu Dhabi to bring the USA Basketball Showcase to Abu Dhabi,” USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said. “This is the first time our men’s national team will play in the UAE and we’re excited to engage with fans from across the globe, while also offering our players and coaches memorable on- and off-court experiences.”

The U.S. is ranked No. 2 in the world by FIBA, with Greece No. 9 and Germany No. 11. The Americans will announce their World Cup roster this summer, before gathering in Las Vegas for training camp under coach Steve Kerr of Golden State and assistants Erik Spoelstra of Miami, Tyronn Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers and Mark Few of Gonzaga.

“It’s set to be an unforgettable summer in Abu Dhabi and it’s an honor to host the first USA Basketball Showcase in the UAE,” said Saleh Al Geziry, DCT Abu Dhabi’s director general of tourism.

The NBA played games in Abu Dhabi for the first time last year, sending Milwaukee – including Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, who presumably could be part of these matchups – and Atlanta there in October for a pair of preseason games. The NBA plans two more preseason games in Abu Dhabi later this year, in advance of the 2023-24 season.

The NBA and USA basketball return to the United Arab Emirates despite serious concerns about the human rights record of the country. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has spoken many times about the value of “soft diplomacy” and advancing American culture through basketball in going to places such as Abu Dhabi or China for games.

It will be the second weekend of exhibitions abroad for the U.S. on its way to the World Cup. Spanish officials announced earlier this year that the Americans, Luka Doncic-led Slovenia and Spain are set to play in Malaga from Aug. 11-13 as part of the 100th anniversary celebration of Spain’s national federation.

Spain – ranked No. 1 by FIBA and the reigning World Cup champion – will play No. 7-ranked Slovenia on Aug. 11. The U.S. and Slovenia will play Aug. 12, and the Americans will face Spain on Aug. 13.

The World Cup starts Aug. 25 and continues through Sept. 10. Games will be played in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan; the U.S. will play all of its games in Manila.

The World Cup draw, when the 32 participating teams will find out their opening opponents, is April 29.

Oubre Jr., Rozier spark Hornets upset to end Knicks nine-game winning streak

Associated PressMar 8, 2023, 10:17 AM EST
Charlotte Hornets v New York Knicks
Al Bello/Getty Images
NEW YORK — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 27 points, Terry Rozier added 25 and the Charlotte Hornets snapped the New York Knicks’ nine-game winning streak with a 112-105 victory.

Gordon Hayward had 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and made the tiebreaking basket with 1:50 remaining as the Hornets won for the first time in four games since point guard LaMelo Ball‘s broken ankle that required surgery.

They trailed by 16 at halftime and were still down nine midway through the fourth quarter before surging past a Knicks team that appeared to lack energy, two nights after needing two overtimes to win in Boston.

RJ Barrett scored 27 points for the Knicks, who were trying for their first 10-game winning streak since winning 13 straight late in the 2012-13 season. Julius Randle scored 16 points but shot just 5 for 17 from the field.

The Knicks, playing without starting point guard Jalen Brunson for a second straight game because of a sore left foot, scored 45 points in the second quarter but managed just 60 in the other three.

The Knicks shot 16 for 20 – 10 for 11 inside the arc – in the second, opening a 66-50 lead on Quentin Grimes‘ layup with 0.4 seconds left.

But Charlotte came back with 37 points in the third and a superior effort than the Knicks, outrebounding them 16-3. Rozier scored 13 points and the Hornets came all the way back to take the lead before Obi Toppin’s 3-pointer made it 89-87 heading to the fourth.

With Rozier resting to start the fourth, the Hornets managed just one basket by Hayward in the first half of the period and fell behind 98-89. But then they held the Knicks to just one basket during a gradual 14-2 surge that gave them a 103-100 edge on Hayward’s three-point play with 2:59 remaining.

New York tied it at 103 before Hayward scored, followed by Oubre’s 3 that made it 108-103 with 58 seconds to play.

Three things to Know: Breaking down East, West playoff chase

By Mar 8, 2023, 10:08 AM EST
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) East playoff chase

Let’s take a look at the standings:

• By winning 18-of-19 (after beating the Magic Tuesday night) while the Celtics have stumbled, the Bucks have given themselves a comfortable 2.5 lead to grab the one seed. Milwaukee will be tough to catch.

• That matters for the Bucks not just because it means home court throughout the East playoffs, but it means Boston and Philadelphia will have to go through each other to get to the East Finals. If the standings hold as is, Boston would get a tough Heat team with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in the first round, then the winner of the 3-6 series — likely Philadelphia — in the second. The Celtics’ recent stumbles have made their road harder.

• The Knicks and Cavaliers seemed destined to be the 4-5 first-round matchup and the big question is who is the home team (the Cavaliers will not be easy to catch, but it’s possible.

• Can Brooklyn hold off Miami for the No. 6 seed? Probably, especially if the Heat keep shooting themselves in the foot with bad losses. Miami needs help, and the Nets have been 2-4 since the All-Star break and now head out on the road for five. Nothing is locked in but if the Nets can hang around .500 the Heat would need a very hot hand (11-5, 12-4) the rest of the way to catch them.

• After the two losses to the Heat in the last week, the Hawks need to focus not on climbing up to seventh or higher but on holding off the Raptors, who are half a game behind them in the standings, and the Wizards are just one game back. Seeds 8-10 are up in the air and getting No. 8 matters because it means winning just one of two games to advance to the postseason (as opposed to having to sweep two games).

• The Bulls and Pacers are just two and two-and-a-half games back of the final play-in spot, but neither are playing the kind of basketball that makes you think they are about to jump into the top 10.

2). West playoff chase

Let’s take a look at the standings:

• The only thing for sure in this conference is Denver will have the No. 1 seed.

• With the Grizzlies’ loss to the Lakers on Tuesday night — with Ja Morant away from the team and Brandon Clarke injured, they could fall sharply over the coming weeks— the Sacramento Kings move into the No. 2 seed in the West (they are tied with the Grizzlies but have the tiebreaker). The Kings aren’t just breaking their 16-year playoff draught, they are going to host at least one playoff round.

Kevin Durant and the Suns are three games back of the Kings in the loss column but the teams play each other twice over the remaining weeks of the season. With the team off to a hot start since KD entered the lineup, the Suns seem destined to host a first-round series and the only question is how high they climb.

• Dallas jumped back to the fifth seed with a win over Utah while the Warriors racked up another road loss (this time to Oklahoma City on Tuesday, following one to the LeBron-less Lakers on Sunday).

• The Mavericks, Warriors, Timberwolves and Clippers are all within half a game of each other for the 5-8 seeds in the West. The Mavericks, starting to find a groove with Kyrie Irving beside Luka Dončić, have the easiest remaining schedule of the four teams and feel likely to avoid the play-in. The Clippers have the second easiest schedule but have struggled since adding Russell Westbrook off the buyout market — which isn’t all on Westbrook.

• The Warriors may have got Stephen Curry back from injury and sometimes look like a team that will flip the switch, but they still don’t defend consistently, don’t win on the road consistently, and have the toughest schedule of the four teams bunched together. Golden State in the play-in could happen.

• The Lakers have gone 3-2 without LeBron James thanks to elite play from Anthony Davis and added shooting and athleticism they picked up at the trade deadline. That has been enough to climb up into the play-in despite no LeBron and they have a relatively easy schedule the rest of the way — the Lakers won’t make the top six, but getting the 7-8 seed is not out of the question if they can keep winning while LeBron is in a walking boot.

• The Pelicans, Thunder and Trail Blazers are all tied for the final play-in spot, with the Jazz just half a game back after their loss to Dallas Tuesday. The Pelicans have the easiest schedule of that group but are scuffling without Zion Williamson, which could open the door for the surprising Thunder, who also have a soft schedule the rest of the way. The Jazz have a brutal schedule the remainder of the season, they may be looking at Wembanyama more than the playoffs.

3) On night one former Lakers big man gets his jersey retires, the current star big steps up

Pau Gasol’s jersey is hanging in the rafters at crytpo.com arena, right next to Kobe Bryant. Where it belongs.

The Lakers have a legendary history of big men that runs from George Mikan through Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaq, Gasol — and Tuesday night Anthony Davis lived up to that billing with 30 points and 22 rebounds to spark the Lakers to a needed win over the troubled Grizzlies.

As noted above, with this win the Lakers have surprisingly moved up into the play-in going 3-2 without LeBron (they have gotten help with the Pelicans and Jazz falling off the cliff, but the Lakers have taken advantage). The Lakers look like they will get their postseason chance.

Watch Wizards’ Daniel Gafford grab Beal miss for putback game-winner

By Mar 7, 2023, 11:04 PM EST
In a game with great offense, the game-winner started with good defense for Washington.

Kyle Kuzma stripped a driving Isaiah Livers with :23 seconds left in the game, giving the Wizards a chance to break the 117-117 tie and get out with the win. As everyone in the building knew would happen, the Wizards gave the ball to Bradley Beal in isolation, but while the entire arena was focused on his baseline drive and floater, Daniel Gafford got physical and positioned himself on the weak side. When Beal’s shot went long, Gafford was there for the game-winning putback.

It’s a win against a struggling team (nine straight losses for the Pistons) that the Wizards need as they fight to hold on to a spot in the play-in.

Beal finished the night with 32 points, plus seven boards and seven assists. Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points and Kuzma 23. Jaden Ivey led the Pistons with 26.

