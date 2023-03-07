Three things to Know: Mitchell goes off for 40, adds to growing Celtics’ concerns

By Mar 7, 2023, 9:47 AM EST
1) Mitchell goes off for 40, adds to growing Celtics concerns

“There’s no moral victories in this s***. We got to win games. Period.”

That was Jaylen Brown after the Celtics dropped their third straight and fourth in five games Monday night, this time to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who outlasted the Celtics in overtime 118-114. Boston was without Jayson Tatum for this game (knee contusion), but the concerns are broader than that.

Whether they are bored waiting for the playoffs or a little tired (or both), the Celtics are scuffling a little right when teams should be flipping the switch and fine-tuning for a playoff run.

There are reasons for concern in Boston.

First, give the Cavaliers their due — particularly Donovan Mitchell, who dropped 40 on a team built to slow elite wings, and his dunk in OT was hellacious. Mitchell has been spectacular in Cleveland this season and this is just an extension of his play all season.

Evan Mobley had 25 points and 16 rebounds as he has found more of a groove the second half of the season, and Lamar Stevens gave the Cavs some clutch play. The Cavaliers are now 7-0 this season in overtime.

As for Boston, this feels more like an issue of focus and desire than systemic issues.

The Celtics have struggled of late with transition defense, which in their case is a matter of hustle and execution. Tied to that is defensive rebounding — the Celtics are the best defensive rebounding team in the NBA this season, but they have lapses in key moments (and did again Monday).

Then there are the player issues. Grant Williams missed free throws that could have avoided OT — after telling Mitchell he would make both — and has had his struggles lately. Brown and Jayson Tatum are playing at All-NBA levels (Tatum will end up in the top five in MVP voting), but they have not been consistent down the stretch of late. Marcus Smart looks a step slower on defense at points.

Last season, Ime Udoka knew how to get through to this team and had them hustling and executing at a high level by the end. Does Joe Mazzulla have that in him? Mazzulla has been fantastic as a coach all season, keeping the continuity and not letting the Udoka situation become a distraction, but can he get this team focused for a playoff run (and is he a good playoff coach)? His biggest tests are ahead.

These are first-world problems — the Celtics are 45-21 with the third-best record in the NBA despite the recent slip-ups. But this team is all-in, title or bust, and they are being tested.

There are no more moral victories, this team needs to win some games.

2) Where do things stand with Ja Morant and the Grizzlies? An update.

After a day of news updates and a lot of hand-wringing in the media, here is where things stand with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies a few days after he flashed a gun on his own Instagram Live stream from a club Saturday morning.

• He remains “away from the team” following the incident, and tonight (Tuesday), he will miss his second game, this one against the Lakers (who will be without LeBron James).

• Morant likely will be out longer than the two games initially mentioned by the Grizzlies, with coach Taylor Jenkins saying, “There’s not a definitive timeline [for a return]. I mean, we have said that it’s gonna be at least these two games, you know, we’re taking it one day at a time. I mean, this is going to be an ongoing healing process.”

• Police in Glendale, Colorado (part of the Denver metropolitan area), where the gun-waiving incident occurred, are investigating to see if any laws were broken. Colorado is an open carry state, but there are some restrictions and many questions about whose gun it was and how it got to the club.

• The NBA is investigating as well, with the focus on whose gun it was and how it got to the club. The league has a policy against guns on team properties or having them while traveling on team business — if Morant is found to have brought his gun on a team plane, that is an automatic 50-game suspension.

• Regardless of where the gun is from, there is speculation the league could add an official suspension on top of the Grizzlies just having him be away from the team. The difference is pay — Morant is still collecting checks while away from the team, a league suspension (or an official team suspension, phrasing the Grizzlies have yet to use) is without pay.

• The Grizzlies conducted a team meeting, led by veteran Steven Adams, about behavior and going out on the road — that was a couple of days before Morant went to the club and flipped on Instagram Live.

• Sponsors have plans to feature Morant in the coming months — a Powerade commercial will be all over your television/streaming device during March Madness, and his signature Nike shoe drops next month. That hasn’t changed, but you can be sure the sponsors have noticed (and likely had a conversation with him).

• Morant released a statement over the weekend: “I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

• The Grizzlies players and organization have wrapped their arms around him and see this as an opportunity to help a young man find his path, not simply punish him. There had been concerns about his off-the-court behavior and the behavior of his associates, the Grizzlies see this as a chance to change that dynamic and to do so not simply through discipline.

• It’s ultimately on Morant. Those associates around him are there partly because he is the breadwinner of the group — if Morant says, “things are like this from now on” they will fall in line because he has the power. He is the man making choices now, and he is wise to take some time, reflect on everything and decide what he wants his path to be.

3) Joel Embiid, James Harden keep putting on a show for the 76ers

While Boston is scuffling a little, Philadelphia looks like a team finding its groove.

Joel Embiid scored 42 points on 11-of-16 shooting (with 19 free throws), while Harden added 20 assists (as well as 14 points and nine rebounds), and the 76ers pulled away from the Pacers late to win 147-143.

This was a fun game to watch and the kind of night that has coaches pulling their hair out — there was little-to-no defense. It was an old-school shootout, but the Sixers found a way to get a win. Tyrese Maxey scored 24 and Jalen McDaniels added 20.

The 76ers have won 3-of-4 on a tough road trip.

Embiid scores 42, Harden has 20 assists, Sixers beat Pacers 147-143

Associated Press Mar 7, 2023, 2:31 AM EST
INDIANAPOLIS — Joel Embiid kept making shots and James Harden kept finding open teammates.

The combination was all but unstoppable.

Embiid scored 42 points, Harden added 20 assists, 14 points and nine rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers broke open a close game with a decisive fourth-quarter run to beat the Indiana Pacers 147-143 on Monday night.

“When you have a guy like Joel and a guy like James, it’s hard to stop them,” Pacers guard T.J. McConnell said.

Actually, it was almost impossible in a wildly entertaining game that was virtually devoid of defense. Both teams put up numbers more closely resembling those of an All-Star Game.

Embiid went 11 of 16 from the field, made all 19 free-throw attempts and posted his 11th 40-point game this season. The 76ers shot 58.5%, had six players in double figures and three with 20 or more points – Tyrese Maxey scored 24 and Jalen McDaniels had 20.

The Pacers shot 58.9% with seven players in double figures – led by Tyrese Haliburton with 40 points and 16 assists – in just their second home game since Feb. 16. Jordan Nwora added 16 points.

But one two-minute lapse was all Philadelphia needed.

“It was an offensive game,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “But at the same time someone had to make a defensive stand and we did that enough to win the game.”

With Philadelphia shooting 62.5% overall and from 3-point range through the first half and the Pacers sitting at 61.1% from the field over the same span, nobody could take control.

Neither team led by more than six through the first three quarters. Early in the fourth, Shake Milton and De'Anthony Melton made consecutive baskets to give the 76ers a 122-118 lead. Danuel House Jr. followed with a 3-pointer, and Milton closed out the 10-0 run with another 3 to make it 128-118 with 7:49 to play.

Indiana closed within 141-137 with 52.1 seconds to go but couldn’t get any closer.

“When they’re clicking like that, they’re a hard team to beat,” Haliburton said. “The game came down to who could get the most stops in a row. Usually, it’s three in a row. Tonight, it was more like two in a row.”

Indiana honored David Benner, its longtime director of media relations, with a moment of silence before the game. Benner died last week at age 67 following a long illness. He joined the Pacers in 1994 after covering the team, Notre Dame football and Indiana University basketball for The Indianapolis Star. A memorial service at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Police in Colorado investigating Morant, potential gun law violation

By Mar 6, 2023, 5:54 PM EST
Police in Glendale, Colorado — part of the Denver metropolitan area — are investigating if Ja Morant violated any laws by apparently having a gun in a club within their city limits, reports Ramona Shelburne and Liz Merrill of ESPN.

Colorado is an open-carry state but there are a few restrictions. One of those is people cannot possess a firearm while under the influence of alcohol. Morant is not seen drinking in the video of him brandishing a gun in a club that went viral after he put it out on Instagram Live (that video is what alerted police to the situation, there had been no complaints, according to the report).

The NBA also is investigating the situation. The league does not allow a player to have a firearm on any team property or while traveling on team business. Morant and the Grizzlies were on a road trip and in Denver when the incident occurred early Saturday morning (or late Friday night).

The NBA could come down with a suspension — meaning a loss of game pay for Morant — on top of him being “away from” the Grizzlies for an indefinite period of time (which does not impact his pay).

“There’s not a definitive timeline,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of a Morant return. “I mean, we have said that it’s gonna be at least these two games, you know, we’re taking it one day at a time. I mean, this is going to be an ongoing healing process. So I can’t comment in terms of what the exact timetable is going to be because it’s really not a timetable situation.”

Jenkins would not detail what steps need to take place for Morant to rejoin the team.

Morant released a statement over the weekend:

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

The Grizzlies see the situation more as helping Morant heal than wanting to punish their 23-year-old All-Star and face of the franchise.

“Ja is taking on the responsibility to really get the help he needs to get into a better place….” Jenkins said, later adding:

“We love him. You know we want what’s best for him. We support him. It’s gonna be a difficult process. But you know, we’ve got a great group to get through this.”

Heat’s Haslem confirms this is his final season: ‘I’m done no matter what happens’

By Mar 6, 2023, 1:45 PM EST
Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets
C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images
Udonis Haslem maintains a unique place in the NBA, a talisman of the Heat and their culture who barely steps on the court — he has played 46 minutes this season — but whose impact in the locker room and across the organization is difficult to overstate.

Before this, his 20th season, Haslem said this one would be his last. Haslem is not a guy who minces words, but if anyone doubted that he was stepping away, he cleared it up in comments to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

“I’m done,” Haslem said. “I’m done no matter what happens. I gave my contribution. I think at this stage, there needs to be another voice for these guys. It’s time for somebody to step up and be the voice.”

Haslem will still have some voice in the organization but it will be different. He also will be honored in a couple of ways in the coming weeks and years: Later this month, section 305 of the (currently named) Miami Dade Arena will be christened the Haslem section for Mr. 305. The team will retire his jersey down the line, Pat Riley has said.

How much longer this season goes on for Haslem and the Heat remains to be seen. Widely seen as a fringe contender and likely top-six team in the East this season, the Heat have not lived up to that billing — due to surprisingly poor 3-point shooting, plus injury and depth issues — and sit seventh in the East, 2.5 games back of the Nets and the final spot to avoid the play-in. Miami has not been consistent enough this season to make anyone think they are lock to climb into that top six or to be a postseason threat to the top teams in the East.

This is a team that could use some more of Haslem’s words and locker room magic down the stretch.

Celtics center Robert Williams out 7-10 days with hamstring strain

By Mar 6, 2023, 12:54 PM EST
Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics
Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images
Friday night against the Nets, Celtics center Robert Williams III left the game with a tweaked hamstring, not to return.

Sunday, before a somewhat concerning loss to the Knicks, coach Joe Mazulla said Williams would be out 7-10 days with a strained hamstring.

“So, we’re not going to rush him by any means, but when he’s healthy, we need him, and we want to play him,” Mazzulla said Sunday.

Williams missed the first 29 games of the season coming off meniscus surgery, and the team has eased him back this season (he hasn’t played both nights of a back-to-back, for example). While Williams is averaging 8.4 points and 8.6 rebounds a game when he does play, his real impact is on the defensive end — the Celtics’ defense is 2.8 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court this season.

Williams being out will lead to more minutes for Grant Williams, Luke Kornet and Mike Muskala. It also could have Brad Stevens signing a big to a 10-day contract. Some veterans currently available include Tristan Thompson, LaMarcus Aldridge, Serge Igaka, and DeMarcus Cousins. It’s unclear if team president Brad Stevens wants to go the 10-day route, but he has options.

