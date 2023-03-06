Police in Colorado investigating Morant, potential gun law violation

By Mar 6, 2023, 5:54 PM EST
Police in Glendale, Colorado — part of the Denver metropolitan area — are investigating if Ja Morant violated any laws by apparently having a gun in a club within their city limits, reports Ramona Shelburne and Liz Merrill of ESPN.

Colorado is an open-carry state but there are a few restrictions. One of those is people cannot possess a firearm while under the influence of alcohol. Morant is not seen drinking in the video of him brandishing a gun in a club that went viral after he put it out on Instagram Live (that video is what alerted police to the situation, there had been no complaints, according to the report).

The NBA also is investigating the situation. The league does not allow a player to have a firearm on any team property or while traveling on team business. Morant and the Grizzlies were on a road trip and in Denver when the incident occurred early Saturday morning (or late Friday night).

The NBA could come down with a suspension — meaning a loss of game pay for Morant — on top of him being “away from” the Grizzlies for an indefinite period of time (which does not impact his pay).

“There’s not a definitive timeline,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of a Morant return. “I mean, we have said that it’s gonna be at least these two games, you know, we’re taking it one day at a time. I mean, this is going to be an ongoing healing process. So I can’t comment in terms of what the exact timetable is going to be because it’s really not a timetable situation.”

Jenkins would not detail what steps need to take place for Morant to rejoin the team.

Morant released a statement over the weekend:

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

The Grizzlies see the situation more as helping Morant heal than wanting to punish their 23-year-old All-Star and face of the franchise.

“Ja is taking on the responsibility to really get the help he needs to get into a better place….” Jenkins said, later adding:

“We love him. You know we want what’s best for him. We support him. It’s gonna be a difficult process. But you know, we’ve got a great group to get through this.”

Heat’s Haslem confirms this is his final season: ‘I’m done no matter what happens’

By Mar 6, 2023, 1:45 PM EST
Udonis Haslem maintains a unique place in the NBA, a talisman of the Heat and their culture who barely steps on the court — he has played 46 minutes this season — but whose impact in the locker room and across the organization is difficult to overstate.

Before this, his 20th season, Haslem said this one would be his last. Haslem is not a guy who minces words, but if anyone doubted that he was stepping away, he cleared it up in comments to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

“I’m done,” Haslem said. “I’m done no matter what happens. I gave my contribution. I think at this stage, there needs to be another voice for these guys. It’s time for somebody to step up and be the voice.”

Haslem will still have some voice in the organization but it will be different. He also will be honored in a couple of ways in the coming weeks and years: Later this month, section 305 of the (currently named) Miami Dade Arena will be christened the Haslem section for Mr. 305. The team will retire his jersey down the line, Pat Riley has said.

How much longer this season goes on for Haslem and the Heat remains to be seen. Widely seen as a fringe contender and likely top-six team in the East this season, the Heat have not lived up to that billing — due to surprisingly poor 3-point shooting, plus injury and depth issues — and sit seventh in the East, 2.5 games back of the Nets and the final spot to avoid the play-in. Miami has not been consistent enough this season to make anyone think they are lock to climb into that top six or to be a postseason threat to the top teams in the East.

This is a team that could use some more of Haslem’s words and locker room magic down the stretch.

Celtics center Robert Williams out 7-10 days with hamstring strain

By Mar 6, 2023, 12:54 PM EST
Friday night against the Nets, Celtics center Robert Williams III left the game with a tweaked hamstring, not to return.

Sunday, before a somewhat concerning loss to the Knicks, coach Joe Mazulla said Williams would be out 7-10 days with a strained hamstring.

“So, we’re not going to rush him by any means, but when he’s healthy, we need him, and we want to play him,” Mazzulla said Sunday.

Williams missed the first 29 games of the season coming off meniscus surgery, and the team has eased him back this season (he hasn’t played both nights of a back-to-back, for example). While Williams is averaging 8.4 points and 8.6 rebounds a game when he does play, his real impact is on the defensive end — the Celtics’ defense is 2.8 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court this season.

Williams being out will lead to more minutes for Grant Williams, Luke Kornet and Mike Muskala. It also could have Brad Stevens signing a big to a 10-day contract. Some veterans currently available include Tristan Thompson, LaMarcus Aldridge, Serge Igaka, and DeMarcus Cousins. It’s unclear if team president Brad Stevens wants to go the 10-day route, but he has options.

UPDATE: NBA rescinds rebound, manufactured Giannis Antetokounmpo triple-double

By Mar 6, 2023, 10:35 AM EST
UPDATE: Nice try, Giannis.

After reviewing the video of the game (as is done to confirm statistics from every NBA game), the league rescinded the manufactured rebound Giannis Antetokounmpo created for himself in the final seconds of the Bucks’ win over the Wizards. The NBA’s explanation is that the player has to shoot “with the intent to score” for it to count as a rebound, and Antetokounmpo clearly threw the ball off the bottom of the rim just to create a rebound.

Therefore Giannis ends up with nine rebounds and no triple-double.

———————————————-

This is what blatant stat padding looks like.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points and 13 assists in the Bucks’ win Sunday over the Wizards, but nine rebounds, one short of a triple-double. So with the clock running down and the Wizards not defending, Antetokounmpo dribbled under the basket, missed a shot intentionally, then got his rebounds.

Giannis admitted he “stole” this triple-double.

“I was thinking about scoring the ball, but I feel like in those situations it’s best to kind of keep the ball,” Antetokounmpo said, via the Associated Press. “But yeah, I just try to play the game smart and kind of stole one.”

This is what we get when we place this much importance on triple-doubles. The rest of Antetokounmpo’s stats were in service of a needed win — with Boston falling, the Bucks are now 1.5 games clear with the best record in the East — but he wanted the triple-double in the win, so he got it.

It happens. Russell Westbrook was accused of hunting triple-doubles the two seasons he averaged one back-to-back. Nikola Jokić has been accused of a bit of stat chasing to get triple-doubles this season as he makes an MVP push. If you think this is all new, go back and read about how Wilt Chamberlain got 100 points or countless other examples of NBA stat padding by stars through the years. The greats do it now and then.

We can add Antetokounmpo to that list.

Three things to Know: Quickley drops 38, Knicks make statement beating Celtics

By Mar 6, 2023, 10:06 AM EST
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Quickley drops 38, Knicks make statement beating Celtics

The Celtics were in control, up 14 midway through the third quarter and seemingly trending toward a blowout win. The Knicks came in winners of eight straight but without Jalen Brunson (foot soreness), the worth-every-penny point guard who settles their offense and is the glue that holds the Knicks together on the court.

Then Immanuel Quickley happened.

Quickley hit key 3-pointers to spark a comeback, played every minute of the second half and then the two overtimes, and scored a career-high 38 points leading the Knicks to a statement 131-129 win on the parquet floor of the Boston Garden.

Who believes in the Knicks now?

“It was a huge performance by him,” said Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, via the Associated Press. “I was going to give him rest at the start of the fourth, but then he knocked down a couple of shots and I thought the game was in the balance right there.”

Quickley had help, RJ Barrett had a strong game with 29 points and 11 boards, and while it wasn’t peak Julius Randle he still put up 31 points.

With an Al Horford 3-pointer hitting the front rim at the end of the second OT, the Celtics have now dropped 3-of-4 and ceded 1.5 games to the Bucks for the best record in the NBA. They blew a 28-point lead to the Nets Friday night, then this one to the Knicks on Sunday, a disturbing mini-trend.

Where the Celtics may come to regret these losses is the second round of the playoffs in the East — whoever finishes second between the Celtics and Bucks likely has to face a very dangerous 76ers team with Joel Embiid and James Harden in the second round.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have won nine in a row and are within a game of the Cavaliers for the No. 4 seed and hosting a game in the first round. Knicks fans believe in this team, more importantly, this team believes in itself. A first-round playoff series win is not out of the question for this group.

Madison Square Garden will be rocking in April, and for as long as this team keeps winning.

2) Stephen Curry returns, scores 19 in fourth, Warriors still fall to Lakers

In the big picture, what matters to the Warriors is that Stephen Curry was back on the court, and by the fourth quarter he had shaken off the rust and was looking like himself, scoring 19 in the final frame.

“It’s great to have him back,” Steve Kerr said, noting this team’s offense is built around Curry’s gravity. “He is who he is. He strikes fear in our opponents and opens up a lot of things for his teammates.”

What’s concerning for the Warriors is that was not enough.

Taking on a LeBron James-less but desperate Lakers team, the Warriors were sloppy early, got in some foul trouble, were down 15 in the first, and never fully dug out of that hole. The Warriors also had no answer for Anthony Davis, who was the best player on the court, scoring 39 and leading the Lakers to a 113-105 win.

It’s a win the Lakers needed. They are tied for the No.10 seed in the West — the final play-in spot — and in practice are in a race the rest of the way with the Jazz and Pelicans for the nine and 10 seeds (the Clippers are the eighth seed and two games up on the Lakers, if the other L.A. team keeps stumbling that could be in play, too). The Lakers looked good for five games after the All-Star break when healthy and with their revamped lineup, they believe they are a threat if they can get that group to the playoffs.

The Warriors are the fifth seed, but it’s unrealistic that they will catch the Suns at four or the Kings at three (the Suns are hot with Kevin Durant and the Kings have a four-game cushion with 17 games to play). The Warriors know they need to worry less about the seeding and more about playing consistent defense (they struggled with that against the Lakers) and get some road wins — they are now 7-24 on the season away from the Chase Center.

“It’s weird to say it, like we’re trying to win championships but we’re also trying to stay out to play-in, too,” Curry said. “So both can be true just based on what our challenge has been this year.”

3) Could the NBA lose Adam Silver to become Disney CEO?

This story flew under the radar this weekend — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is on the shortlist to replace Disney CEO Bob Iger in a couple of years.

Silver is on a list said to include Kevin Mayer (the former Disney executive who helped launch Disney+ and now runs Candle Media), as well as internal Disney candidates such as Dana Walden (the just named Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment) and Christine McCarthy (Disney CFO).

Why would Silver do it? Bob Iger makes $27 million a year (much of that in stock options that could be worth far more eventually). Silver is well compensated by the NBA, but not THAT well compensated. Plus, it’s an interesting and different challenge that could intrigue him.

The question is, does Disney want to step out of the box or stick with someone from their ecosystem? Iger was the long-time chairman of Disney who stepped away in 2020, the company turned everything over to Bob Chapek, which went poorly fast and in two years they begged Iger to come back and right the ship. However, Iger only plans to stay on for a couple of years and then turn the massive media company over to another CEO.

That could be Adam Silver. It should be noted that the NBA is in negotiations with Disney properties ABC/ESPN to continue as a primary national broadcast rights holder, negotiations that are currently underway but in the relatively early stages.

