Watch Kevin Durant drain tiebreaker in final minute, lift Suns past Mavs

By Mar 5, 2023, 4:48 PM EST
DALLAS (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 37 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 11 seconds to go, to lift the Phoenix Suns to a 130-126 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in a thrilling showcase of stars for both teams.

The first meeting between Durant and Dallas’ Kyrie Irving since they were traded by Brooklyn before the deadline last month was even when Durant pulled up over Tim Hardaway Jr. and Irving for the lead.

Luka Doncic had 34 points for Dallas, but his point-blank shot for a tie rimmed out before he fouled Durant after the rebound with 3.5 seconds remaining.

After the play was over, Doncic and Devin Booker, who scored 36 points, ended up nose-to-nose and both were issued technical fouls before Durant hit two free throws to clinch the victory.

It was the 14th technical of the season for Doncic, two shy of the threshold for a one-game suspension.

Irving scored 30 points exactly four years to the day since the last time he faced Durant, when his Boston Celtics blew out Durant and his Golden State Warriors 128-95.

Phoenix’s win left the teams tied in the season series, with playoff seedings in the Western Conference wide open below top-seeded Denver.

Chris Paul scored eight of his 11 points in the fourth quarter for one of several tiebreaking or go-ahead buckets for both teams.

Phoenix two-way player Ish Wainwright, who was a role player 100 miles down the road from Dallas at Baylor before a brief stint as a tight end for the Bears, went 4 for 5 from 3-point range in the second half for 12 points.

Durant was 12 of 17 from the field and 10 of 11 from the line in his first 30-point performance in three games since joining the Suns in a blockbuster deal with the Nets that came days after the Mavs acquired Irving.

Phoenix is 3-0 with Durant, while Dallas dropped to 3-6 since Irving joined the club. The Mavs are 2-3 on a six-game homestand, their longest of the season.

Down 18 late in third, 76ers rally to win, snap Bucks’ 16-game win streak

Associated PressMar 5, 2023, 7:59 AM EST
MILWAUKEE — Nothing could faze the Philadelphia 76ers.

Not the loss of two starters. Not an 18-point deficit late in the third quarter. Not even the fact they were facing the NBA’s hottest team on the road.

Joel Embiid made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41.4 seconds left and the 76ers rallied to beat Milwaukee 133-130 on Saturday night, snapping the Bucks’ 16-game winning streak.

“You find something that works and you try to stick with it,” said James Harden, who had 38 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. “We found something late, in that fourth quarter, and we just stuck with it. We got some stops and things changed for us.”

Milwaukee had the longest winning streak by any NBA team since the Phoenix Suns had 18 straight victories early last season. The streak ended because the Bucks got outscored 48-31 during a fourth quarter in which the 76ers shot 12 of 21 overall, 7 of 11 from 3-point range and 17 of 19 from the line.

“They went wherever they wanted to go, scoring from the paint, floaters, isos, offensive rebounds, free throws, 3s,” said Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 34 points and 13 rebounds. “You name it. They were able to get everything. We’ve got to be able to play 48 minutes of good basketball, defend for 48 minutes. This is a good lesson for us.”

Philadelphia completed the comeback even though Tobias Harris didn’t play in the second half due to left calf soreness and PJ Tucker sat out the fourth quarter with back spasms. 76ers coach Doc Rivers didn’t have an immediate update on either player.

Embiid finished with 31 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. This marked the first time the 76ers had two players collect at least 30 points and 10 assists in the same game since Wilt Chamberlain and Hal Greer did it way back on Oct. 30, 1965.

Philadelphia’s MVP candidate still wasn’t satisfied. Embiid argued that he “didn’t have a good game.”

“I thought tonight I could have been better,” Embiid said. “I missed a lot of easy shots I usually make.”

Not when it mattered, though.

The 76ers trailed 125-121 before Harden hit a 3-pointer with 1:21 left. After Antetokounmpo missed a shot from around the basket, Embiid sank a 3-pointer that gave Philadelphia its first lead of the second half.

“I had to make it, being down one at that point,” Embiid said. “I had to do it.”

After Jrue Holiday missed a 3-point attempt with 25 seconds remaining, the 76ers went 6 of 6 from the line the rest of the way to seal the victory.

“I thought it was a great look,” Holiday said. “Honestly I thought it was in. I left it a little bit short.”

Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and Georges Niang had 16 for the 76ers. Maxey has scored at least 23 in four straight games.

Brook Lopez and Holiday scored 26 points apiece for Milwaukee. Grayson Allen had 20, all during the first 9 minutes, 19 seconds of the third quarter.

Allen went 6 of 6 from 3-point range during that stretch. His final 3-pointer gave Milwaukee a 95-77 lead with 2:41 left in the third.

But the 76ers came all the way back.

“In the last couple minutes, it’s a tight game, it’s just shot-making and who can get a couple of stops in a row,” Harden said. “We were the team to do that.”

Fred VanVleet drains key 3s in OT, Raptors top Wizards 116-109

Associated PressMar 4, 2023, 8:25 PM EST
Toronto Raptors v Washington Wizards
Rob Carr/Getty Images
WASHINGTON — Fred VanVleet made two 3-pointers in overtime and scored 25 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 116-109 on Saturday to split their two-game series.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 26 points to lead the Raptors, who bounced back from their 119-108 loss Thursday night to move back ahead of the Wizards into ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

VanVleet added 10 assists and Pascal Siakam had 15 points and seven assists for Toronto.

Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards. Bradley Beal added 21 points and 10 assists, but shot just 7 for 22 and missed a jumper that could have won it in regulation.

VanVleet snapped a 107-all tie with a 3-pointer with 1:47 remaining in OT. After Kyle Kuzma made a pair of free throws to cut it to one, VanVleet knocked down another 3 that made it 113-109, and Siakam’s three-point play with 15 seconds to go put it away.

Neither team had a double-digit lead through three quarters, but Toronto appeared to be taking control when it opened a 97-84 advantage with 9:24 to play.

The Wizards charged back behind Porzingis, who had three baskets in a little more than two minutes to cut it to 105-102 with 2:21 remaining. Trent and VanVleet missed 3-pointers before Delon Wright tied it with his 3 with 30 seconds left.

VanVleet missed another 3 and Beal missed a jumper to force the extra period.

Wright had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke out for season due to torn Achilles

By Mar 4, 2023, 3:55 PM EST
Memphis Grizzlies v Cleveland Cavaliers
Jason Miller/Getty Images
It’s been a rough day for Grizzlies fans.

Grizzlies reserve big man Brandon Clarke — a key part of their frontcourt rotation — is out for the season due to a torn Achilles, the team announced Saturday.

Clarke went down at the end of the first quarter Friday night and had to be helped off the court. Clarke shot a free throw, stepped into the lane, then pivoted to run back on defense and went down grabbing his leg.

Recovery time from this injury varies from player to player, but he is likely out for about a year.

In his fourth season, Clarke averages 10.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He is in the final year of his rookie deal and signed a four-year, $50 million extension to stay with the Grizzlies after this season.

All within a couple of hours on Saturday, the Grizzlies announced that Ja Morant will be away from the team for a couple of games following apparently flashing a gun at a club and showing it on Instagram Live, then the league announced Dillon Brooks is suspended for one game after reaching the limit of 16 technical fouls this season.

Morant to be ‘away from team’ for two games after apparently flashing gun on Instagram Live

By Mar 4, 2023, 2:54 PM EST
There was already a litany of concerns. Ja Morant is being sued after allegedly punching a 17-year-old boy more than a dozen times and flashing a gun at him over the summer (accusations he has denied). Days before that incident, Morant and his friends got into it with security at a Memphis area shopping mall. During this season, Morant and friends were involved in a controversy with a member of the Pacers’ traveling party. After every incident and report, the people close to Morant — the Grizzlies organization, his teammates, his agent — defended him.

Then came the latest incident — Morant apparently flashing a gun on Instagram Live while at a club Friday night/Saturday morning — which has led to the team announcing the All-Star point guard will be “away from the team for at least two games.”

While the Grizzlies are not calling it a suspension, it is one in practice. Morant will be out for the Grizzlies’ road games Sunday against the Clippers and Tuesday against the Lakers.

Morant released this statement through his agent:

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Earlier in the day, NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement: “We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating.” Morant has not been charged with any crime.

The discipline from the team — and reaction from the league and on social media — stems from a late night/early morning Instagram Live from Morant where he appears to flash a gun.

Morant’s Instagram and Twitter accounts have been deactivated.

There have been concerns within the Grizzlies about Morant’s off-court choices, league sources told NBC Sports, and this step by the team to discipline Morant appears to be an extension of earlier efforts to talk about him with that. Things moved beyond the “mentoring” stage.

On the court, Morant is one of the most dynamic and entertaining players in the league, and has played at an All-Star — maybe All-NBA — level in leading the Grizzlies to the No. 2 seed in the West. Morant is averaging 27.1 points and 8.2 assists a game this season and the team has been 6.6 points per 100 possessions better when Morant is on the court. His dynamic play and unwavering confidence has led to a Nike signature shoe (dropping in April) and a major sponsorship with Powerade (a new commercial featuring Morant will be everywhere during the NCAA Tournament). There is a financial risk for him with the accumulation of incidents.

The Grizzlies have gone 4-5 in the games Morant has missed this season.

