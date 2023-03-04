Watch Julius Randle hit insane game-winner for Knicks to beat Heat

Associated PressMar 4, 2023, 7:34 AM EST
MIAMI (AP) — Here’s just some of the things Julius Randle did in the final seconds Friday night: He lost the ball, fell to the floor, sent New York coach Tom Thibodeau sprawling and collided with a security guard.

Oh, and he hit a game-winner – as the red-hot Knicks found a way again.

Randle scored 43 points, the last of them on a go-ahead 3-pointer off a wildly broken play with 1.7 seconds left, and the Knicks extended their winning streak to eight games with a 122-120 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

“A lot of energy,” Randle said. “Friday night in Miami.”

Tyler Herro had a steal and layup to put Miami up by one with 23.1 seconds remaining. Randle got the ball from Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson with 11 seconds left. It bounced away and Randle had to scurry to just inside the midcourt line to pick it up, clock then down to 9 seconds and with Miami’s Jimmy Butler right on him.

Randle headed toward the sideline, only to have Butler knock the ball away with 5.7 seconds left – yet it somehow stayed inbounds and skipped right back into Randle’s hands. His shot was good, and the celebration was on.

“If you did that play 100 times … 99 times out of that, it’s going to end up in our favor,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Butler was more succinct: “We didn’t deserve to win,” he said after Miami lost for the sixth time in its last seven games.

Randle was 16 of 25 from the floor, including 8 of 13 from 3-point range. Brunson scored 25 points, Immanuel Quickley added 21 and RJ Barrett scored 17 for New York.

Butler scored 33 points and Herro scored 29 for Miami, which got 18 from Bam Adebayo and 14 from Caleb Martin.

Now at 38-27, the Knicks have topped last season’s win total – the sixth team in the NBA to do so already this season, joining Sacramento, Indiana, Oklahoma City, Portland and Orlando.

It was a bad night for Miami (33-31) in the standings. They’re now 4 1/2 games behind No. 5 New York, fell 2 1/2 games behind No. 6 Brooklyn after the Nets erased a 28-point deficit to stun Boston, and saw their lead over No. 8 Atlanta trimmed to a half-game after the Hawks beat Portland.

Atlanta plays its next two games at Miami, the first Saturday and the rematch Monday.

New York led 71-56 at the half, after another first two quarters of Miami being unable to get stops. The Heat also gave up 71 points by the break on Wednesday in a loss to Philadelphia; it’s the first time in the team’s 35-year history that Miami allowed at least 71 points in consecutive first halves.

“When we don’t guard,” Adebayo said. “it gets ugly.”

But Miami got back into the game after halftime, chipping away and eventually got the lead – 107-106, on a 3-pointer by Martin with 5:45 left. The lead changed hands three more times, the last off Randle’s winner.

“Unbelievable,” Thibodeau said.

Hard luck: Magic's Jonathan Isaac out for the rest of season following adductor surgery

By Mar 3, 2023, 5:35 PM EST
New York Knicks v Orlando Magic
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images
This is just a punch to the gut.

After missing two full seasons due to knee injuries, the Magic’s Jonathan Isaac returned to the court in January. Unfortunately that lasted all of 11 games before he tore his left adductor muscle, which will require surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the season, the team announced.

“Our thoughts are with Jonathan, whose fortitude in dealing with adversity is unique,” Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said in a statement. “Jonathan has worked extremely hard to return to the court this season and has demonstrated his impact on our team. We will be by his side as he focuses on the work ahead.”

The good news is this is an injury he should be able to recover from in time for next season. In the fewer than a dozen games he got to play, Isaac started to show some of the elite defensive skills that had the Magic thinking he was a cornerstone player three years ago.

However, injuries derailed that plan, at least for a while. Isaac played in the bubble in 2020 after missing much of that pandemic-ravaged season due to a knee injury. However, in the bubble Isaac tore his ACL. He had another surgery the following March after a setback. It took 904 days for Isaac to get back on the court again this season.

Which is why this is such a hard-luck story.

Hopefully we will see a healthy Isaac back in a Magic uniform when training camp opens next fall.

Heat issues this season tied to major drop-off in 3-point shooting

Associated PressMar 3, 2023, 1:38 PM EST
Washington Wizards v Miami Heat
Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images
MIAMI — Clank. Clank. In-and-out. Clank. Clank. Clank. Clank. Back rim. Missed almost everything. Clank. Back rim. Back rim. Front rim.

Those were the results of 13 consecutive 3-point shots taken by the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

The Heat were the NBA’s best 3-point shooting team last season at 38%, and – almost inexplicably — can’t shoot straight this season. They’re 28th in the 30-team league from beyond the arc so far this year at 33%, going from first to almost-worst in an unprecedented drop-off.

And they’re dead last in scoring, another obviously bad omen: Over the last 40 seasons, only three teams were last in scoring for a full regular season and still made the playoffs. Miami is averaging 107.9 points per game, almost two points behind No. 29 Houston – the team with the worst record in the NBA.

“We’re getting the looks,” Heat forward Kevin Love said. “We just, plain and simple, need to hit shots.”

It is plain. Evidently, it is not so simple.

No team has ever led the league in shooting from 3-point range one year and been 28th or worse the next season. Only two teams in the last 20 seasons have been the NBA’s best on 3’s one year and fallen out of the top 10 the next season.

And whatever the problem is, it’s been contagious for Miami.

Max Strus shot 41% on 3’s last season; he’s at 33% this season. Caleb Martin has gone from 41% to 36%. Gabe Vincent has gone from 37% to 32%. Tyler Herro is down a bit, from 40% to 37%. Duncan Robinson has made more 3’s than any player in Heat history and can’t even get into the rotation right now, in part because he’s gone from a 45% shooter from deep during Miami’s Eastern Conference title year in 2019-20 to a 32% shooter from 3-point range now.

“We’ve got guys who can shoot,” Heat forward Jimmy Butler said. “We know that. It’s always on us to make sure the shooters get the right shots.”

Those 13 consecutive misses on 3’s in Wednesday’s game – the second-worst drought for the Heat this season; they missed 14 straight against Indiana in December – saw Miami go from up 43-39 to down 102-80 and the game basically being over.

Philadelphia outscored Miami by 24 points on 3-pointers. Probably not coincidentally, the 76ers won the game by 23 points – 119-96.

It was the 11th time this season the Heat failed to score 100 points, tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the most in the NBA. Teams that don’t score 100 almost have no chance of winning in this era: the leaguewide record in such games this season is 21-168, or a winning percentage of .111.

“Just the consistency and sustainability of our offense, that’s what we have to get to,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

That’s part of the problem. Miami’s offense is consistent, and that’s not a good thing.

In a season where scoring is up – teams are averaging more points per game this season than the league has seen in more than 50 years – the Heat haven’t kept pace. Wednesday’s game was the eighth in a row where the Heat failed to score 110 points, matching the longest such drought in the NBA this season.

They’ve lost five of their last six games; on Friday, they play host to a New York Knicks team that has won seven in a row and has averaged 123.7 points in that span – with 142 points coming Wednesday in a rout of Brooklyn.

And time is slipping away. Miami has 19 games left, and it currently is mired in seventh in the Eastern Conference – meaning, if the season ended today, any Heat postseason hopes would first hinge on getting out of the play-in tournament.

“It’s an up-and-down season,” Heat center Bam Adebayo said. “As you can see, it’s been up-and-down this whole season. Can’t really explain that. It’s more that we just have to find that right niche – and we haven’t found it yet.” —

Bucks reportedly emerge as frontrunners to sign Goran Dragic

By Mar 3, 2023, 12:37 PM EST
Golden State Warriors v Chicago Bulls
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
The Chicago Bulls, who were in need of point guard help all season, decided to move on from Goran Dragic after the trade deadline and agreed to a buyout with the 36-year-old former All-Star.

Multiple teams made their pitch to Dragic to sign for the rest of the season and the playoffs, but the Bucks have moved to the front of the line and he could be signed Friday, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Bucks believe Dragic’s tough-minded leadership and abilities can help them off the bench in their championship pursuit.

Dragic is averaging 6.4 points and 2.7 assists a game in 15 minutes off the bench for the Bulls, and he is shooting 35.2% on 3-pointers.

Dragic would have a limited role on the court for a Milwaukee team that has won 16 straight. Jrue Holiday gets most of the minutes at the point with Jevon Carter playing solidly as a reserve for 15-20 minutes a night. However, he could provide depth and some offensive punch in matchups where that is called for.

While teams such as Miami might be able to offer more minutes, Dragic appears to be choosing a place he has a real chance to make a deep playoff run and maybe win a ring.

Stephen Curry reportedly will make return Sunday vs. Lakers

By Mar 3, 2023, 9:47 AM EST
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Time is running out for Stephen Curry and the Warriors to “flip the switch” and consistently show a championship-level, title-defending form we have only seen in flashes this season.

That time could start Sunday. Curry is planning to return to the court in a nationally televised game against the Lakers Sunday, reports Chris Haynes of TNT/Bleacher Report.

Golden State has won four straight and is now 6-4 since Stephen Curry was sidelined back on Feb. 4 due to partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane (the shin area just below the knee). Steve Kerr did not confirm the news but didn’t deny it either, noting Curry has been scrimmaging this week.

Curry would be in the middle of the MVP conversation with his level of play this season if he could have stayed healthy (he has missed 25 games and counting). Curry has averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists a game, and the Warriors are 8.1 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court.

The Warriors sit as the No. 5 seed in the West with Curry poised to return, although moving up will be a challenge (the Suns with Kevin Durant are fourth, ad the Warriors are five back in the loss column from the three-seed Kings). But it’s less about the seeding with the Warriors — we know they can win big playoff games on the road — we just need to start seeing some contender-level basketball from this team. Curry returning makes that more likely.

