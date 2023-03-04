Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke out for season due to torn Achilles

By Mar 4, 2023, 3:55 PM EST
It’s been a rough day for Grizzlies fans.

Grizzlies reserve big man Brandon Clarke — a key part of their frontcourt rotation — is out for the season due to a torn Achilles, the team announced Saturday.

Clarke went down at the end of the first quarter Friday night and had to be helped off the court. Clarke shot a free throw, stepped into the lane, then pivoted to run back on defense and went down grabbing his leg.

Recovery time from this injury varies from player to player, but he is likely out for about a year.

In his fourth season, Clarke averages 10.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He is in the final year of his rookie deal and signed a four-year, $50 million extension to stay with the Grizzlies after this season.

All within a couple of hours on Saturday, the Grizzlies announced that Ja Morant will be away from the team for a couple of games following apparently flashing a gun at a club and showing it on Instagram Live, then the league announced Dillon Brooks is suspended for one game after reaching the limit of 16 technical fouls this season.

Fred VanVleet drains key 3s in OT, Raptors top Wizards 116-109

Associated PressMar 4, 2023, 8:25 PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) Fred VanVleet made two 3-pointers in overtime and scored 25 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 116-109 on Saturday to split their two-game series.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 26 points to lead the Raptors, who bounced back from their 119-108 loss Thursday night to move back ahead of the Wizards into ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

VanVleet added 10 assists and Pascal Siakam had 15 points and seven assists for Toronto.

Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards. Bradley Beal added 21 points and 10 assists, but shot just 7 for 22 and missed a jumper that could have won it in regulation.

VanVleet snapped a 107-all tie with a 3-pointer with 1:47 remaining in OT. After Kyle Kuzma made a pair of free throws to cut it to one, VanVleet knocked down another 3 that made it 113-109, and Siakam’s three-point play with 15 seconds to go put it away.

Neither team had a double-digit lead through three quarters, but Toronto appeared to be taking control when it opened a 97-84 advantage with 9:24 to play.

The Wizards charged back behind Porzingis, who had three baskets in a little more than two minutes to cut it to 105-102 with 2:21 remaining. Trent and VanVleet missed 3-pointers before Delon Wright tied it with his 3 with 30 seconds left.

VanVleet missed another 3 and Beal missed a jumper to force the extra period.

Wright had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Morant to be ‘away from team’ for two games after apparently flashing gun on Instagram Live

By Mar 4, 2023, 2:54 PM EST
There was already a litany of concerns. Ja Morant being sued after allegedly punching a 17-year-old boy more than a dozen times and flashing a gun at him over the summer (accusations he has denied). Days before that incident, Morant and his friends got into it with security at a Memphis area shopping mall. During this season, Morant and friends were involved in a controversy with a member of the Pacers’ traveling party. After every incident and report, the people close to Morant — the Grizzlies organization, his teammates, his agent — defended him.

Then came the latest incident — Morant apparently flashing a gun on Instagram Live while at a club Friday night/Saturday morning — which has led to the team announcing the All-Star point guard will be “away from the team for at least two games.”

While the Grizzlies are not calling it a suspension, it is one in practice. Morant will be out for the Grizzlies’ road games Sunday against the Clippers and Tuesday against the Lakers.

Morant released this statement through his agent:

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Earlier in the day, NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement: “We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating.” Morant has not been charged with any crime.

The discipline from the team — and reaction from the league and on social media — stems from a late night/early morning Instagram Live from Morant where he appears to flash a gun.

Morant’s Instagram and Twitter accounts have been deactivated.

There have been concerns within the Grizzlies about Morant’s off-court choices, league sources told NBC Sports, and this step by the team to discipline Morant appears to be an extension of earlier efforts to talk about him with that. Things moved beyond the “mentoring” stage.

On the court, Morant is one of the most dynamic and entertaining players in the league, and has played at an All-Star — maybe All-NBA — level in leading the Grizzlies to the No. 2 seed in the West. Morant is averaging 27.1 points and 8.2 assists a game this season and the team has been 6.6 points per 100 possessions better when Morant is on the court. His dynamic play and unwavering confidence has led to a Nike signature shoe (dropping in April) and a major sponsorship with Powerade (a new commercial featuring Morant will be everywhere during the NCAA Tournament). There is a financial risk for him with the accumulation of incidents.

The Grizzlies have gone 4-5 in the games Morant has missed this season.

Report: Free agent center Nerlens Noel to sign with Brooklyn Nets

By Mar 4, 2023, 11:19 AM EST
The Brooklyn Nets are a little thin at center. Nic Claxton has had a fantastic season and starts for them, but behind him they lean on second-year player Day'Ron Sharpe.

Now add Nerlens Noel to the mix, they will sign the free agent who was waived by Detroit last month to a 10-day contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Nets can sign Claxton up to two 10-day contracts before deciding whether or not to add him to the roster full time or waive him.

Noel, 6’11” and 28 years old, played a very limited role for Detroit this season as the Pistons focused on their young rotation of bigs made up of Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, Marvin Bagley, and now James Wiseman. The Pistons looked for a trade at the deadline but could not find a deal to their liking and they waived him before the end of February. That makes him eligible to be on the Nets’ playoff roster.

Noel is in his ninth NBA season out of Kentucky, he brings a strong defensive impact to the floor but his lack of an offensive game makes him difficult to play outside of specific matchups and lineups.

Former NBA journeyman Anthony Morrow arrested on kidnapping, assault charges

By Mar 4, 2023, 10:48 AM EST
Anthony Morrow — a nine-year NBA player last seen in the league in 2017 — was arrested last month in his hometown of Charlotte on charges of assault and kidnapping tied to a domestic violence incident.

Morrow, 37, faces charges of assault on a female, assault by strangulation, communicating threats and second-degree kidnapping, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s office. The arrest took place on Feb. 10 his Morrow’s hometown of Charlotte, he was released two days later after posting $15,000 bail.

WSOC-TV 9 in Charlotte had details from the arrest report and a denial of any wrongdoing by Morrow’s attorney.

The [reports] allege that he strangled the victim by “squeezing her neck with his hands” and that the victim had “scratches on the right side of her neck, a cut lip, and abrasions on her forehead.” The documents also allege that Morrow assaulted the woman by “striking her multiple times with his fists.”…

Morrow’s attorney gave a statement to Channel 9. He said, in part, that “Anthony denies these allegations.”

“He has faith in our justice system and has every confidence that a review of the evidence will reveal that he is not guilty,” Morrow’s lawyer said.

Morrow reportedly had been in a relationship with the victim.

Morrow was born and raised in Charlotte and was named North Carolina’s “Mr. Basketball” in 2004 while playing at Charlotte Latin High School. He played his college ball at Georgia Tech, was undrafted but went on to spend nine seasons in the NBA playing for the Warriors, Nets, Hawks, Mavericks, Pelicans, Thunder and Bulls.

