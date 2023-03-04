Former NBA journeyman Anthony Morrow arrested on kidnapping, assault charges

Anthony Morrow — a nine-year NBA player last seen in the league in 2017 — was arrested last month in his hometown of Charlotte on charges of assault and kidnapping tied to a domestic violence incident.
Morrow, 37, faces charges of assault on a female, assault by strangulation, communicating threats and second-degree kidnapping, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s office. The arrest took place on Feb. 10 his Morrow’s hometown of Charlotte, he was released two days later after posting $15,000 bail.
WSOC-TV 9 in Charlotte had details from the arrest report and a denial of any wrongdoing by Morrow’s attorney.
The [reports] allege that he strangled the victim by “squeezing her neck with his hands” and that the victim had “scratches on the right side of her neck, a cut lip, and abrasions on her forehead.” The documents also allege that Morrow assaulted the woman by “striking her multiple times with his fists.”…
Morrow’s attorney gave a statement to Channel 9. He said, in part, that “Anthony denies these allegations.”
“He has faith in our justice system and has every confidence that a review of the evidence will reveal that he is not guilty,” Morrow’s lawyer said.
Morrow reportedly had been in a relationship with the victim.
Morrow was born and raised in Charlotte and was named North Carolina’s “Mr. Basketball” in 2004 while playing at Charlotte Latin High School. He played his college ball at Georgia Tech, was undrafted but went on to spend nine seasons in the NBA playing for the Warriors, Nets, Hawks, Mavericks, Pelicans, Thunder and Bulls.