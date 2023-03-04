After apparently flashing gun on Instagram Live, Morant to be ‘away from team’ for two games

By Mar 4, 2023, 2:54 PM EST
0 Comments

Ja Morant is being sued after allegedly punching a 17-year-old boy more than a dozen times and flashing a gun at him over the summer (accusations he has denied). Days before that incident, Morant and his friends got into it with security at a Memphis area shopping mall. During this season, Morant and friends were involved in a controversy with a member of the Pacers’ traveling party.

The latest incident — Morant apparently flashing a gun on Instagram Live while at a club Friday night/Saturday morning — has led to the team announcing the All-Star point guard will be “away from the team for at least two games.”

Earlier in the day, NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement: “We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating.” Morant has not been charged with any crime.

While the Grizzlies are not calling it a suspension, it is one in practice. Morant will be out for the Grizzlies’ road games Sunday against the Clippers and Tuesday against the Lakers.

The discipline stems from a late night/early morning Instagram Live from Morant where he appears to flash a gun.

Morant’s Instagram and Twitter accounts have been deactivated.

There have been concerns within the Grizzlies about Morant’s off-court choices, league sources told NBC Sports, and this step by the team to discipline Morant appears to be an extension of efforts to talk about him with that.

On the court, Morant is one of the most dynamic and entertaining players in the league, and has played at an All-Star — maybe All-NBA — level in leading the Grizzlies to the No. 2 seed in the West. Morant is averaging 27.1 points and 8.2 assists a game this season and the team has been 6.6 points per 100 possessions better when Morant is on the court. The Grizzlies have gone 4-5 in the games Morant has missed this season.

Report: Free agent center Nerlens Noel to sign with Brooklyn Nets

By Mar 4, 2023, 11:19 AM EST
Dallas Mavericks v Detroit Pistons
Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The Brooklyn Nets are a little thin at center. Nic Claxton has had a fantastic season and starts for them, but behind him they lean on second-year player Day'Ron Sharpe.

Now add Nerlens Noel to the mix, they will sign the free agent who was waived by Detroit last month to a 10-day contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Nets can sign Claxton up to two 10-day contracts before deciding whether or not to add him to the roster full time or waive him.

Noel, 6’11” and 28 years old, played a very limited role for Detroit this season as the Pistons focused on their young rotation of bigs made up of Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, Marvin Bagley, and now James Wiseman. The Pistons looked for a trade at the deadline but could not find a deal to their liking and they waived him before the end of February. That makes him eligible to be on the Nets’ playoff roster.

Noel is in his ninth NBA season out of Kentucky, he brings a strong defensive impact to the floor but his lack of an offensive game makes him difficult to play outside of specific matchups and lineups.

Former NBA journeyman Anthony Morrow arrested on kidnapping, assault charges

By Mar 4, 2023, 10:48 AM EST
Oklahoma City Thunder v Washington Wizards
Rob Carr/Getty Images
0 Comments

Anthony Morrow — a nine-year NBA player last seen in the league in 2017 — was arrested last month in his hometown of Charlotte on charges of assault and kidnapping tied to a domestic violence incident.

Morrow, 37, faces charges of assault on a female, assault by strangulation, communicating threats and second-degree kidnapping, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s office. The arrest took place on Feb. 10 his Morrow’s hometown of Charlotte, he was released two days later after posting $15,000 bail.

WSOC-TV 9 in Charlotte had details from the arrest report and a denial of any wrongdoing by Morrow’s attorney.

The [reports] allege that he strangled the victim by “squeezing her neck with his hands” and that the victim had “scratches on the right side of her neck, a cut lip, and abrasions on her forehead.” The documents also allege that Morrow assaulted the woman by “striking her multiple times with his fists.”…

Morrow’s attorney gave a statement to Channel 9. He said, in part, that “Anthony denies these allegations.”

“He has faith in our justice system and has every confidence that a review of the evidence will reveal that he is not guilty,” Morrow’s lawyer said.

Morrow reportedly had been in a relationship with the victim.

Morrow was born and raised in Charlotte and was named North Carolina’s “Mr. Basketball” in 2004 while playing at Charlotte Latin High School. He played his college ball at Georgia Tech, was undrafted but went on to spend nine seasons in the NBA playing for the Warriors, Nets, Hawks, Mavericks, Pelicans, Thunder and Bulls.

Watch Julius Randle hit insane game-winner for Knicks to beat Heat

Associated PressMar 4, 2023, 7:34 AM EST
0 Comments

MIAMI — Here’s just some of the things Julius Randle did in the final seconds Friday night: He lost the ball, fell to the floor, sent New York coach Tom Thibodeau sprawling and collided with a security guard.

Oh, and he hit a game-winner – as the red-hot Knicks found a way again.

Randle scored 43 points, the last of them on a go-ahead 3-pointer off a wildly broken play with 1.7 seconds left, and the Knicks extended their winning streak to eight games with a 122-120 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

“A lot of energy,” Randle said. “Friday night in Miami.”

Tyler Herro had a steal and layup to put Miami up by one with 23.1 seconds remaining. Randle got the ball from Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson with 11 seconds left. It bounced away and Randle had to scurry to just inside the midcourt line to pick it up, clock then down to 9 seconds and with Miami’s Jimmy Butler right on him.

Randle headed toward the sideline, only to have Butler knock the ball away with 5.7 seconds left – yet it somehow stayed inbounds and skipped right back into Randle’s hands. His shot was good, and the celebration was on.

“If you did that play 100 times … 99 times out of that, it’s going to end up in our favor,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Butler was more succinct: “We didn’t deserve to win,” he said after Miami lost for the sixth time in its last seven games.

Randle was 16 of 25 from the floor, including 8 of 13 from 3-point range. Brunson scored 25 points, Immanuel Quickley added 21 and RJ Barrett scored 17 for New York.

Butler scored 33 points and Herro scored 29 for Miami, which got 18 from Bam Adebayo and 14 from Caleb Martin.

Now at 38-27, the Knicks have topped last season’s win total – the sixth team in the NBA to do so already this season, joining Sacramento, Indiana, Oklahoma City, Portland and Orlando.

It was a bad night for Miami (33-31) in the standings. They’re now 4 1/2 games behind No. 5 New York, fell 2 1/2 games behind No. 6 Brooklyn after the Nets erased a 28-point deficit to stun Boston, and saw their lead over No. 8 Atlanta trimmed to a half-game after the Hawks beat Portland.

Atlanta plays its next two games at Miami, the first Saturday and the rematch Monday.

New York led 71-56 at the half, after another first two quarters of Miami being unable to get stops. The Heat also gave up 71 points by the break on Wednesday in a loss to Philadelphia; it’s the first time in the team’s 35-year history that Miami allowed at least 71 points in consecutive first halves.

“When we don’t guard,” Adebayo said. “it gets ugly.”

But Miami got back into the game after halftime, chipping away and eventually got the lead – 107-106, on a 3-pointer by Martin with 5:45 left. The lead changed hands three more times, the last off Randle’s winner.

“Unbelievable,” Thibodeau said.

Hard luck: Magic’s Jonathan Isaac out for the rest of season following adductor surgery

By Mar 3, 2023, 5:35 PM EST
New York Knicks v Orlando Magic
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images
0 Comments

This is just a punch to the gut.

After missing two full seasons due to knee injuries, the Magic’s Jonathan Isaac returned to the court in January. Unfortunately that lasted all of 11 games before he tore his left adductor muscle, which will require surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the season, the team announced.

“Our thoughts are with Jonathan, whose fortitude in dealing with adversity is unique,” Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said in a statement. “Jonathan has worked extremely hard to return to the court this season and has demonstrated his impact on our team. We will be by his side as he focuses on the work ahead.”

The good news is this is an injury he should be able to recover from in time for next season. In the fewer than a dozen games he got to play, Isaac started to show some of the elite defensive skills that had the Magic thinking he was a cornerstone player three years ago.

However, injuries derailed that plan, at least for a while. Isaac played in the bubble in 2020 after missing much of that pandemic-ravaged season due to a knee injury. However, in the bubble Isaac tore his ACL. He had another surgery the following March after a setback. It took 904 days for Isaac to get back on the court again this season.

Which is why this is such a hard-luck story.

Hopefully we will see a healthy Isaac back in a Magic uniform when training camp opens next fall.

