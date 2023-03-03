Three things to Know: Dončić, Irving combine for 82 points, beat 76ers

By Mar 3, 2023, 9:24 AM EST
0 Comments

Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Dončić, Irving combine for 82 points, that’s enough to beat 76ers

This was a party — and exactly how the Dallas Mavericks are going to win games. They aren’t getting stops by playing defense on a string — they had a horrific 128.6 defensive rating Thursday night — they simply are going to win shootouts.

It was a scoring party in the American Airlines Arena as Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving combined for 82 points and the Mavericks put up a 133 spot, a number the 76ers couldn’t match (126).

“Luka was ready for the party,” Irving said, via the Associated Press. “I was ready for the party tonight. It was one of those games where we had some special performances. “

Dončić finished with 42 points and 12 assists, shooting 13-of-22 from the floor. Irving had 40 points and six assists, shooting 15-of-22.

Dallas led by 16 at a couple of different points in the fourth only to have it look like another blown lead/Philadelphia comeback as Joel Embiid dropped 35 and inspired his team. Philly showed some grit, but it just wasn’t to be. They couldn’t slow the Mavs duo down. With the win, the Mavericks jump into the West’s top six.

The silver lining for Philadelphia: Tyrese Maxey does look better as a starter. He has started the last two games for Doc Rivers, moving De’Anthony Melton to the bench. We may be seeing this rotation the rest of the way.

Melton was starting for defense (and he was knocking down shots), Maxey is the more dynamic offensive player but is not near the same defender. That showed on Thursday and once Dončić and Irving got rolling the game was over.

2) Curry near return; LeBron nowhere near return

The Warriors have gone 6-4 — including winning four straight — while Stephen Curry has been sidelined since Feb. 4 due to partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane (where the shin connects to the knee).

The wait for his return may be over this weekend, reports Chris Haynes of TNT/Bleacher Report.

Steve Kerr did not confirm the news but made it sound possible, saying Curry has been scrimmaging.

Curry has played at an MVP level when on the court this season, averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists a game, and the Warriors are 8.1 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court. Golden State needs his return for the final 18 games of the season if this team is going to flip the switch and show a title-defending form we have only seen in brief flashes this season.

While the news was good in the Bay Area, it’s not so good for the team Curry would return against on Sunday.

The Lakers announced Thursday LeBron James will be re-evaluated in three weeks after suffering a foot tendon issue. The injury occurred against the Mavericks last weekend — LeBron said on the court he heard it “pop” — and has already sidelined him for a couple of games.

The Lakers’ odds of climbing into the play-in are long without him. Los Angeles is 6-10 in games LeBron misses this season, and adding to the team’s woes is the fact their other shot creator of note, D'Angelo Russell, also is out right now (sprained ankle). LeBron is playing at an All-NBA level this season, averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

A lot falls on the shoulders of Anthony Davis for the next few weeks to get the Lakers into the playoff mix.

3) Warriors don’t need Curry’s return to blow out Clippers

While waiting for Curry the Warriors have found a little groove and won their fourth straight game on Thursday night by dominating the second half and coming back to handily beat the Clippers 115-91.

The Warriors were down 11 at the half when Jordan Poole took over and scored 22 points in the third, knocking down four 3-pointers in the frame.

The Warriors won the third quarter 42-16, aided by the fact the Clippers went ice cold after halftime — Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Norman Powell combined to shoot 0-of-17 in the second half. As a team, the Clippers were 3-of-22 from beyond the arc after halftime and the Warriors won the second half by 35 points.

The Clippers are now 0-4 since the All-Star break and are a team searching for their identity. Russell Westbrook is taking the brunt of the criticism, but that’s not totally fair, he had played well before this game (he was 3-of-12 shooting Thursday). Westbrook has just been himself, but his pace and style of play at the point are a dramatic departure from the slower, more measured Clippers team that was finding a rhythm with Terance Mann at the point for the 20 games before that trade. For management — at the urging of players led by George — to change point guards and styles of play after 61 games is to invite instability.

With this loss (and the Mavericks’ win) the Clippers fall to 33-32 and are now seventh in the West, in the play-in. Their fight in the remaining 17 games is to find a way into the top six, but that will require a level of play they have not been close to these last four games.

Heat issues this season tied to major drop-off in 3-point shooting

Associated PressMar 3, 2023, 1:38 PM EST
Washington Wizards v Miami Heat
Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

MIAMI — Clank. Clank. In-and-out. Clank. Clank. Clank. Clank. Back rim. Missed almost everything. Clank. Back rim. Back rim. Front rim.

Those were the results of 13 consecutive 3-point shots taken by the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

The Heat were the NBA’s best 3-point shooting team last season at 38%, and – almost inexplicably — can’t shoot straight this season. They’re 28th in the 30-team league from beyond the arc so far this year at 33%, going from first to almost-worst in an unprecedented drop-off.

And they’re dead last in scoring, another obviously bad omen: Over the last 40 seasons, only three teams were last in scoring for a full regular season and still made the playoffs. Miami is averaging 107.9 points per game, almost two points behind No. 29 Houston – the team with the worst record in the NBA.

“We’re getting the looks,” Heat forward Kevin Love said. “We just, plain and simple, need to hit shots.”

It is plain. Evidently, it is not so simple.

No team has ever led the league in shooting from 3-point range one year and been 28th or worse the next season. Only two teams in the last 20 seasons have been the NBA’s best on 3’s one year and fallen out of the top 10 the next season.

And whatever the problem is, it’s been contagious for Miami.

Max Strus shot 41% on 3’s last season; he’s at 33% this season. Caleb Martin has gone from 41% to 36%. Gabe Vincent has gone from 37% to 32%. Tyler Herro is down a bit, from 40% to 37%. Duncan Robinson has made more 3’s than any player in Heat history and can’t even get into the rotation right now, in part because he’s gone from a 45% shooter from deep during Miami’s Eastern Conference title year in 2019-20 to a 32% shooter from 3-point range now.

“We’ve got guys who can shoot,” Heat forward Jimmy Butler said. “We know that. It’s always on us to make sure the shooters get the right shots.”

Those 13 consecutive misses on 3’s in Wednesday’s game – the second-worst drought for the Heat this season; they missed 14 straight against Indiana in December – saw Miami go from up 43-39 to down 102-80 and the game basically being over.

Philadelphia outscored Miami by 24 points on 3-pointers. Probably not coincidentally, the 76ers won the game by 23 points – 119-96.

It was the 11th time this season the Heat failed to score 100 points, tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the most in the NBA. Teams that don’t score 100 almost have no chance of winning in this era: the leaguewide record in such games this season is 21-168, or a winning percentage of .111.

“Just the consistency and sustainability of our offense, that’s what we have to get to,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

That’s part of the problem. Miami’s offense is consistent, and that’s not a good thing.

In a season where scoring is up – teams are averaging more points per game this season than the league has seen in more than 50 years – the Heat haven’t kept pace. Wednesday’s game was the eighth in a row where the Heat failed to score 110 points, matching the longest such drought in the NBA this season.

They’ve lost five of their last six games; on Friday, they play host to a New York Knicks team that has won seven in a row and has averaged 123.7 points in that span – with 142 points coming Wednesday in a rout of Brooklyn.

And time is slipping away. Miami has 19 games left, and it currently is mired in seventh in the Eastern Conference – meaning, if the season ended today, any Heat postseason hopes would first hinge on getting out of the play-in tournament.

“It’s an up-and-down season,” Heat center Bam Adebayo said. “As you can see, it’s been up-and-down this whole season. Can’t really explain that. It’s more that we just have to find that right niche – and we haven’t found it yet.” —

Here's more on the Heat

Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks just keep on winning to stay on top
Miami Heat v Charlotte Hornets
Jimmy Butler: ‘I’m tired of losing… We’ve got to...
Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo starts despite wrist but leaves game with knee injury

Bucks reportedly emerge as frontrunners to sign Goran Dragic

By Mar 3, 2023, 12:37 PM EST
Golden State Warriors v Chicago Bulls
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Chicago Bulls, who were in need of point guard help all season, decided to move on from Goran Dragic after the trade deadline and agreed to a buyout with the 36-year-old former All-Star.

Multiple teams made their pitch to Dragic to sign for the rest of the season and the playoffs, but the Bucks have moved to the front of the line and he could be signed Friday, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Bucks believe Dragic’s tough-minded leadership and abilities can help them off the bench in their championship pursuit.

Dragic is averaging 6.4 points and 2.7 assists a game in 15 minutes off the bench for the Bulls, and he is shooting 35.2% on 3-pointers.

Dragic would have a limited role on the court for a Milwaukee team that has won 16 straight. Jrue Holiday gets most of the minutes at the point with Jevon Carter playing solidly as a reserve for 15-20 minutes a night. However, he could provide depth and some offensive punch in matchups where that is called for.

While teams such as Miami might be able to offer more minutes, Dragic appears to be choosing a place he has a real chance to make a deep playoff run and maybe win a ring.

Check out more on the Bucks

Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks just keep on winning to stay on top
Phoenix Suns v Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly reading ‘trash talk’ to Jokić,...
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns
Reports: Browns owner Haslam agrees to buy 25% stake in Bucks

Stephen Curry reportedly will make return Sunday vs. Lakers

By Mar 3, 2023, 9:47 AM EST
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
0 Comments

Time is running out for Stephen Curry and the Warriors to “flip the switch” and consistently show a championship-level, title-defending form we have only seen in flashes this season.

That time could start Sunday. Curry is planning to return to the court in a nationally televised game against the Lakers Sunday, reports Chris Haynes of TNT/Bleacher Report.

Golden State has won four straight and is now 6-4 since Stephen Curry was sidelined back on Feb. 4 due to partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane (the shin area just below the knee). Steve Kerr did not confirm the news but didn’t deny it either, noting Curry has been scrimmaging this week.

Curry would be in the middle of the MVP conversation with his level of play this season if he could have stayed healthy (he has missed 25 games and counting). Curry has averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists a game, and the Warriors are 8.1 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court.

The Warriors sit as the No. 5 seed in the West with Curry poised to return, although moving up will be a challenge (the Suns with Kevin Durant are fourth, ad the Warriors are five back in the loss column from the three-seed Kings). But it’s less about the seeding with the Warriors — we know they can win big playoff games on the road — we just need to start seeing some contender-level basketball from this team. Curry returning makes that more likely.

Check out more on the Warriors

Philadelphia 76ers v Dallas Mavericks
Three things to Know: Dončić, Irving combine for 82 points, beat 76ers
Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks just keep on winning to stay on top
Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors
Poole, Thompson rally Warriors to beat Trail Blazers 123-105

LeBron James to be re-evaluated in three weeks with foot tendon issue

By Mar 2, 2023, 10:01 PM EST
0 Comments

The Lakers finally, officially acknowledged LeBron James‘ foot issues Thursday. They didn’t release many details, but what they did release suggests that LeBron will miss more than half of the Lakers’ remaining games.

LeBron will be re-evaluated in three weeks due to a foot tendon issue suffered against the Mavericks last weekend — LeBron said on the court he heard it “pop.” At this time there are no plans for surgery.

If LeBron is out for just three weeks from the announcement, he will miss 10 of the Lakers’ remaining 19 games (eight of those 10 are at home). Re-evaluated means he could be out longer, and it has been reported the Lakers standing in the playoff chase at that time could play a role in if and when LeBron does get back on the court this season. LeBron said All-Star weekend he did not want to miss the playoffs again.

The Lakers are 6-10 in games LeBron misses this season. It doesn’t help that D'Angelo Russell also is out right now (sprained ankle), although the Lakers beat the Thunder Wednesday without those two or Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles (30-33) sits just one game back of the No. 10 seed and the final play-in spot in the West. While optimistic Lakers fans will point out they are just 2.5 games out of the No. 6 seed in the West and avoiding the play-in altogether, that was a longshot before LeBron was injured. Now the focus is just making the play-in, and the good news is the Lakers have a relatively easy schedule the rest of the way.

LeBron is playing at an All-NBA level this season, averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

Check out more on the Lakers

Philadelphia 76ers v Dallas Mavericks
Three things to Know: Dončić, Irving combine for 82 points, beat 76ers
Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks just keep on winning to stay on top
Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies
Three things to Know: Can Lakers still make playoffs despite LeBron’s injury?