Three things to Know: Back home, Tatum breaks out of slump, outduels Mitchell

By Mar 2, 2023, 9:32 AM EST
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Back home, Tatum breaks out of slump to score 41, outduels Mitchell (44) in win

Jayson Tatum had been in a bit of a shooting slump, which seemed to infect everyone on the team in losing to the Knicks Tuesday. On the big stage of Madison Square Garden, Tatum was 1-of-9 from 3, and the Celtics as a whole shot 21.4% from deep.

What they needed was some home cooking. Tatum scored 41 points and hit 4-of-6 from deep, and the Celtics shot 50% from beyond the arc for the night.

Al Horford added 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Jaylen Brown scored 16 points for the Celtics.

Boston needed all of that because Donovan Mitchell went off for 44. That included a stretch in the third quarter when it looked like he was injured after slipping on a wet floor, but he stayed in the game and scored the next 10 Cavaliers points.

It’s a March win that is good for the Celtics’ ego (not that they needed it). This is a potential second-round matchup in the East, if Boston climbs past red-hot Milwaukee for the top seed again, and Cleveland had won the first two meetings and gained confidence. Boston could use this win and the problems they caused the Cavaliers if these teams face off in the postseason.

2) Kevin Durant‘s fit looks seamless in Suns debut

The Suns picked a soft landing spot to bring Kevin Durant into the lineup, a struggling Hornets team now without LaMelo Ball for the rest of the season.

Even so, Durant’s debut could not have gone much better, with him scoring 23 on 10-of-15 shooting. His fit could not have looked more seamless in a comfortable Phoenix win. Deandre Ayton had 16 points and 16 rebounds, while Chris Paul played floor general and dished out 11 assists.

What’s better for Suns fans is this looks like a team built for the playoffs — Durant and Booker can get their shot without a big setting a pick and bringing a second defender into the picture, and they both can destroy an opponent from the midrange (the shots most teams give up in the postseason).

It’s just one game, it’s far too early to draw sweeping conclusions about the Suns. But that was a damn good one game.

3) Jaden Ivey calls timeout when the Pistons have none, they go on to lose

Down two with 9.7 seconds left, there was only a 15.7% chance the Pistons would come back to beat the Bulls (according to Inpredictable’s win probability calculator). But the Pistons were taking the ball out at midcourt, they were going to get a shot and a chance at overtime, or to win it.

Then Jaden Ivey had a moment.

Ivey called a timeout when the Pistons had none — a play that forever brings up images of Chris Webber — and that meant free throws and the ball for the Bulls. Game over.

It’s a learning process for a young team in Detroit, chalk this up to that. Still, someone by Dwane Casey a drink.

Chicago needed the win as they sit 11th in the East, two back in the loss column from Washington and the final play-in spot.

With 18 games to play, Clippers still trying to figure out who they are

By Mar 2, 2023, 12:29 PM EST
LOS ANGELES — Sixty-four games into the season is far too late to have an identity crisis.

But an identity crisis — or, more accurately, a lack of consistent identity — defines these Clippers. What we said about them during October’s preseason is just as true with the calendar flipping to March: They have the talent to contend if they can just stay healthy and figure out how to play together.

This team has had no story arc, just the same continued questions with no good answers. Roster changes — including bringing in Russell Westbrook, who now starts at the point — have only added to the recent on-court issues as guys figure out how to play with more new lineups and rotations.

It shows with the Clippers are 0-3 since the All-Star break — “It’s stressing me,” Westbrook said after the Clippers’ latest loss — with a critical playoff-positioning showdown against the Warriors coming Thursday.

Westbrook has not been the problem. Not only is he averaging 16 points and 9.3 assists a game since arriving, but he has also been efficient (64 true shooting percentage) and has largely played within the role coach Tyronn Lue as asked.

“In a lot of ways, this is like a perfectly crafted roster for him,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “You know, they have put a lot of spread lineups out there, they run to cover the three-point line in transition and really open up early attacks that he’s elite at… It’s a pretty seamless transition for me.”

“He’s been great,” Lue said. “You know, I think defensively been really good, and rebounds the basketball, getting into the paint and making the right play. Like I said he’s limited some of those early mid-range twos, and getting Kawhi, PG and those guys open 3s by getting into the paint.

However, Westbrook’s style and particularly his pace — something Lue wants — changes how the Clippers play at their core, and that adjustment is leading to mistakes.

The Clippers had 25 turnovers Tuesday in a loss to the Timberwolves, and in their three games with Westbrook have turned the ball over on 18.3% of their possessions (for context, the Jazz turn the ball over the most of any team this season at 15.3% of their possessions, and the Clippers averaged 10.9 turnovers a game when Terance Mann ran the point for 20 games at a slower pace).

“When you want to be a good offensive team you just can’t turn the ball over that many times, it just it’s too hard to recover,” Lue said. “I don’t care if you have Michael Jordan, Shaq, everybody on the floor, you turn the ball over 25 times it’s hard to win the game. We just gotta get guys used to playing with one another.”

The lack of chemistry shows in other ways. Tuesday, with just more than a minute to go and the Clippers down five, they needed a quick bucket but the half-court set developed slowly and became clear out for Westbrook, not action to get the ball to Kawhi Leonard or Paul George, or set them up in isolation (their strength).

“Those are situations where we had to get better,” Lue said. “You know, those are the areas we got to you know, be smart and make sure we were getting a good shot and who we want to get the basketball to…

“That’s on me too, because we haven’t had a chance to work late game [situations] with the team we have right now. But we should understand, we should be smarter about who we want to get the ball to and how we want to do it.”

Then there are the defensive issues. Lue talked about late rotations, the low man not getting to Rudy Gobert fast enough at points Tuesday, and just a defense where guys were not on a string.

“We’re still not where we need to be defensively,” George said. “Like our help-side defense, our shrinking the floor, our one-on-one defense, our transition defense, like we’re really not playing well defensively.”

What the Clippers need now is the one thing they don’t have — time. At 33-31, the Clippers sit just half a game out of the play-in, and their next six games are Warriors, Kings, Grizzlies, Raptors, Knicks, and then the Warriors again. The Clippers have one of the toughest remaining schedules in the league.

“We just got to just continue to drill it,” George said of fixing the defense. “Continue to drill it with new guys here, new rotations, new personnel. We just got to drill it once we get it, you know, we’ll get back to what we were doing before the break.”

Can they do it fast enough is the question.

Report: Timberwolves hear talk but have no plans to trade Karl-Anthony Towns

By Mar 2, 2023, 10:16 AM EST
Washington Wizards v Minnesota Timberwolves
David Berding/Getty Images
Karl-Anthony Towns‘ name appears on the list every team keeps of superstar players that might shake loose and become available (via trade or free agency). It’s not that Towns has asked out or done anything to encourage this talk, but he has shown frustration and the addition of Rudy Gobert has not exactly gone as envisioned.

Other teams are talking about him, The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski told Zach Lowe on ESPN’s “Lowe Post” podcast, but the Timberwolves are not there yet.

“Teams are already talking about it. There’s no doubt that other teams are eyeing this situation and looking to see if KAT will become available.

“I can tell you from everyone that I’ve talked to within the organization, they very much believe in KAT. They believe that once he comes back and they have some time to build around [Anthony Edwards] and Gobert and KAT, they very much believe that can still work. Chris Finch believes it. Tim Connelly believes it. They don’t have any plans to trade him. But if the bottom falls out of this thing and they go forward that way, there are going to be teams knocking on the door.”

Chill out Timberwolves fans. This is just how the NBA works. Teams are always looking for value, players they can poach from another team at under-market value. Especially stars. Towns has missed a lot of time due to a calf injury, but even before that the fit has been far from seamless in Minnesota with the addition of Gobert and the growth of ANT.

Minnesota shouldn’t throw in the towel on this experiment yet. However, if next season starts and things still look a lot like this season, there will be some hard choices to make coming up. And that’s when they might start taking those calls from other teams.

PBT Podcast: Durant with Suns, Lillard with Blazers, song for Bulls

By Mar 2, 2023, 1:53 AM EST
Kevin Durant has the kind of game that will plug and play with any team, but how will his presence impact the rest of the Phoenix Suns?

Does Devin Booker get better matchups and more open looks? Will Chris Paul be more of a passer and shoot less? Will Deandre Ayton be happy in his new role?

Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports dive into all of that, followed by Corey’s Jukebox with some Marvin Gaye for the Chicago Bulls and a little George Frideric Handel for the Suns.

Finally, the duo discusses loyalty in the NBA and why Damian Lillard is a bit of an anomaly.

You can always watch the video of some of the podcast above (the Christmas games segment) or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Kevin Durant drops 23, looks like seamless fit in Suns debut

By Mar 1, 2023, 10:49 PM EST
Kevin Durant’s Suns’ debut could not have gone much better. They looked like a team who should strike fear in the hearts of every other team in the West.

There are a lot of caveats out of the Suns’ wire-to-wire 105-91 win over the Hornets: it’s just one game; the Hornets are not very good and now are without LaMelo Ball for the rest of the season; Durant is on a minutes restriction and is working his way back into shape.

However, so many things looked good for Phoenix:

• Kevin Durant looked like he never left, scoring 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting. His shot is still effortless.

Devin Booker scored 37 points and seemed to have more room to operate.

Chris Paul, who has struggled with his shot much of this season and was 1-of-8 Wednesday, was able to focus on playmaking and had 11 assists, playing floor general.

Deandre Ayton played his role with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

• It’s just one game, but you could see how Durant and Booker are built for playoffs because they can get off a shot without a big setting a pick and bringing a second defender into the picture.

• Durant and Booker combined were 10-of-18 from the midrange (outside the paint and inside the arc). Their ability to knock down those shots is another reason the Suns can be a dangerous playoff team.

Looking ahead to the postseason, Suns coach Monty Williams also talked about Durant as a solid rim protector, which means they could allow Ayton to be more aggressive out high on pick-and-rolls knowing there is a quality backstop if needed.

Kelly Oubre Jr. stepped up with 26 points for Charlotte, while Terry Rozier added 20.

But this night was about Kevin Durant, and he fit in smoothly with this Suns roster. It’s just one game in a soft landing spot, but it’s as good a debut as KD and Phoenix could hope for.