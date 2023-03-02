PBT Podcast: Durant with Suns, Lillard with Blazers, song for Bulls

By Mar 2, 2023, 1:53 AM EST
Kevin Durant has the kind of game that will plug and play with any team, but how will his presence impact the rest of the Phoenix Suns?

Does Devin Booker get better matchups and more open looks? Will Chris Paul be more of a passer and shoot less? Will Deandre Ayton be happy in his new role?

Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports dive into all of that, followed by Corey’s Jukebox with some Marvin Gaye for the Chicago Bulls and a little George Frideric Handel for the Suns.

Finally, the duo discusses loyalty in the NBA and why Damian Lillard is a bit of an anomaly.

By Mar 1, 2023, 10:49 PM EST
Kevin Durant’s Suns’ debut could not have gone much better. They looked like a team who should strike fear in the hearts of every other team in the West.

There are a lot of caveats out of the Suns’ wire-to-wire 105-91 win over the Hornets: it’s just one game; the Hornets are not very good and now are without LaMelo Ball for the rest of the season; Durant is on a minutes restriction and is working his way back into shape.

However, so many things looked good for Phoenix:

• Kevin Durant looked like he never left, scoring 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting. His shot is still effortless.

Devin Booker scored 37 points and seemed to have more room to operate.

Chris Paul, who has struggled with his shot much of this season and was 1-of-8 Wednesday, was able to focus on playmaking and had 11 assists, playing floor general.

Deandre Ayton played his role with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

• It’s just one game, but you could see how Durant and Booker are built for playoffs because they can get off a shot without a big setting a pick and bringing a second defender into the picture.

• Durant and Booker combined were 10-of-18 from the midrange (outside the paint and inside the arc). Their ability to knock down those shots is another reason the Suns can be a dangerous playoff team.

Looking ahead to the postseason, Suns coach Monty Williams also talked about Durant as a solid rim protector, which means they could allow Ayton to be more aggressive out high on pick-and-rolls knowing there is a quality backstop if needed.

Kelly Oubre Jr. stepped up with 26 points for Charlotte, while Terry Rozier added 20.

But this night was about Kevin Durant, and he fit in smoothly with this Suns roster. It’s just one game in a soft landing spot, but it’s as good a debut as KD and Phoenix could hope for.

Ja Morant allegedly punched, flashed gun at teen during pickup game

By Mar 1, 2023, 6:18 PM EST
Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies
Justin Ford/Getty Images
Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant is accused of punching a 17-year-old boy more than a dozen times and flashing a gun at him. In another incident, he allegedly threatened a mall security guard, according to police reports uncovered by Molly Hensley-Clancy of the Washington Post.

These incidents had been known for a while because the youth has filed a lawsuit against Morant, but the police reports provide more details.

The alleged incident with the teen is said to have occurred last summer at Morant’s home in Shelby County, Tenn., of which Memphis is a part. The victim who made the complaint — a high school player in the area — said Morant struck him 12 or 13 times during the game, and the police report said the youth had a large knot on his head and had been knocked to the ground, according to the Post.

The youth then alleges Morant went into his house and returned with a gun tucked into his waistband. Morant told police he did throw the first punch but did so in self-defense after the boy threw a basketball that hit him in the head and stepped toward him aggressively. The boy claims all he did was check the basketball back to Morant, who had fired it at him earlier.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s office did not press charges, telling the Post, “there was not enough evidence to proceed with a case.”

The Grizzlies have not commented on the incident.

In the case of the mall incident, Morant’s mother reportedly got into a verbal altercation with a staff member at a store in the mall, then called Morant who came with a group of friends and it led to a confrontation with mall security. Morant and his group were asked to leave, but they refused, and a member of Morant’s group allegedly shoved the security guard. Morant allegedly said he wanted to know what time the security guard got off work.

Morant’s attorney dismissed all the accusations as “unsustainable gossip,” noting that the teen had filed a lawsuit last September against Morant over the incident, and this was part of his effort.

Morant and his group were involved in a controversy this year with a member of the Pacers traveling party. Morant’s friend was banned from the arena over the incident.

More whispers free agent James Harden could return to Houston this summer

By Mar 1, 2023, 12:46 PM EST
Whispers about James Harden eyeing a return to Houston have swirled around the league all season, and while Harden has downplayed them they were a topic of speculation All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City.

Now comes another report that Harden is seriously considering a return to the city he thinks of as home. From a detailed, well-reported piece by Sam Amick and Kelly Iko of The Athletic:

Sources, who like all of the other sources in this story were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, have told The Athletic Houston is widely expected to pursue the 13-year veteran point guard if, as is expected, he declines his player option for the 2023-24 season. And even more surprisingly, sources with knowledge of Harden’s outlook say he’s as serious about a possible return now as he was when he left town…

According to a high-ranking Sixers source with knowledge of the team’s operation, they are “unconcerned” about possibly losing him this summer. This confidence, it seems, is rooted in the belief that only Philadelphia can provide the two things Harden holds most dear: A chance to contend for a title, and maximum earning potential.

How the 76ers do this postseason could play a significant role in Harden’s decision. If Philadelphia gets to the Eastern Conference Finals or NBA Finals, that may feel very different to him than a second-round exit (or, worse yet, a first-round upset).

Then there’s the money. A max salary from Philadelphia or Houston (which has plenty of cap space next summer) will start at about $46.9 million (the exact number depends on the final salary cap number). However, the 76ers can offer 8% raises and an extra guaranteed year, making it a $272 million contract over five years. Houston can only offer 5% raises and four years, or a total of $201 million.

Ultimately for Harden, this may come down to chasing a ring vs. being home and in his comfort zone. Harden has personal reasons for wanting to return to Houston, among them his family is there and he is deeply entrenched with charities and businesses in the city. The rebuilding Rockets, however, will not contend with him there (and things will feel different on the court than they did the last time he played in the city). Philadelphia is a top-five (maybe top-three) team in the NBA and will be a serious title contender if Harden remains, and they can pay him more. That is a huge draw.

Harden has to decide what matters most to him, and how Philly does this postseason will factor into that decision.

Poole, Thompson rally Warriors to beat Trail Blazers 123-105

Associated PressMar 1, 2023, 9:34 AM EST
Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
SAN FRANCISCO — The goal for Golden State: Do everything to shut down Damian Lillard, without fouling the Trail Blazers star after he made all 16 of his free throws last time against the defending champs.

Jordan Poole had 29 points, six assists and five rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 23 points and the Warriors rallied past the red-hot Lillard and Portland 123-105 on Tuesday night.

Lillard had 25 points and seven assists to follow up his franchise-record and career-best 71-point masterpiece against the Rockets on Sunday night, when his 13 3-pointers were one shy of Thompson’s NBA record.

“We know all too well what Dame can do when he gets rolling,” coach Steve Kerr said. “That was the plan from the beginning, let’s try to take him out.”

Lillard was whistled for three quick fouls after halftime and Portland unsuccessfully challenged his fourth personal. The Warriors capitalized on every chance during their decisive 39-point third quarter, taking the lead for good on Thompson’s 3-pointer with 1:46 left in the period on the way to winning a fourth straight at home and eighth in nine at Chase Center.

Golden State came back from 23 down after losing 125-122 in Portland on Feb. 8.

“It was a very good test for what we’re going to need to do going forward,” guard Donte DiVincenzo said.

Jonathan Kuminga delivered a high-flying one-handed dunk down the middle late in the third certain to make the highlight reels, then another shortly after to aid the comeback. He scored 16 on 8-for-10 shooting.

Lillard had 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting in the first to help the Blazers build a quick 39-22 lead and score 41 in the opening period. He shot 9 of 21 for the night and took only five free throws.

Thompson and Lillard were the league’s two most prolific shooters from long range in February, Thompson averaging an NBA-best 5.6 3s per game to Lillard’s 5.3.

Thompson has been working on being a better rebounder and grabbed eight to go with four assists. He and Poole began a combined 6 for 22 as the Warriors trailed 65-48 at halftime.

It marked the first meeting since Portland dealt Gary Payton II to the Warriors ahead of the trade deadline, then Golden State expressed concerns to the NBA about how much the Trail Blazers shared regarding the guard’s health. Payton is currently sidelined still recovering from offseason surgery for a core muscle injury.

“Just wanna hoop!!” Payton posted on his Twitter account.

Draymond Green returned from a two-game absence with a bruised right knee, then injured his left wrist at the 9:15 mark of the second in a collision with Drew Eubanks and went to the locker room before returning about four minutes later.

He underwent an MRI exam for the knee on Monday, then participated in the shootaround before being deemed ready to play and contributed 12 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals.

With Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins still out, getting Green back on the court meant so much.

“It just feels like we’re coming together, and it feels like there’s some chemistry, some energy that’s forming,” Kerr said. “We’ve been battling all season and without and Steph and Wiggs for so much of the season. These guys have done a great job of just keeping our heads above water.”

