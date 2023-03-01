More whispers free agent James Harden could return to Houston this summer

By Mar 1, 2023, 12:46 PM EST
Whispers about James Harden eyeing a return to Houston have swirled around the league all season, and while Harden has downplayed them they were a topic of speculation All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City.

Now comes another report that Harden is seriously considering a return to the city he thinks of as home. From a detailed, well-reported piece by Sam Amick and Kelly Iko of The Athletic:

Sources, who like all of the other sources in this story were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, have told The Athletic Houston is widely expected to pursue the 13-year veteran point guard if, as is expected, he declines his player option for the 2023-24 season. And even more surprisingly, sources with knowledge of Harden’s outlook say he’s as serious about a possible return now as he was when he left town…

According to a high-ranking Sixers source with knowledge of the team’s operation, they are “unconcerned” about possibly losing him this summer. This confidence, it seems, is rooted in the belief that only Philadelphia can provide the two things Harden holds most dear: A chance to contend for a title, and maximum earning potential.

How the 76ers do this postseason could play a significant role in Harden’s decision. If Philadelphia gets to the Eastern Conference Finals or NBA Finals, that may feel very different to him than a second-round exit (or, worse yet, a first-round upset).

Then there’s the money. A max salary from Philadelphia or Houston (which has plenty of cap space next summer) will start at about $46.9 million (the exact number depends on the final salary cap number). However, the 76ers can offer 8% raises and an extra guaranteed year, making it a $272 million contract over five years. Houston can only offer 5% raises and four years, or a total of $201 million.

Ultimately for Harden, this may come down to chasing a ring vs. being home and in his comfort zone. Harden has personal reasons for wanting to return to Houston, among them his family is there and he is deeply entrenched with charities and businesses in the city. The rebuilding Rockets, however, will not contend with him there (and things will feel different on the court than they did the last time he played in the city). Philadelphia is a top-five (maybe top-three) team in the NBA and will be a serious title contender if Harden remains, and they can pay him more. That is a huge draw.

Harden has to decide what matters most to him, and how Philly does this postseason will factor into that decision.

Poole, Thompson rally Warriors to beat Trail Blazers 123-105

Associated PressMar 1, 2023, 9:34 AM EST
Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The goal for Golden State: Do everything to shut down Damian Lillard, without fouling the Trail Blazers star after he made all 16 of his free throws last time against the defending champs.

Jordan Poole had 29 points, six assists and five rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 23 points and the Warriors rallied past the red-hot Lillard and Portland 123-105 on Tuesday night.

Lillard had 25 points and seven assists to follow up his franchise-record and career-best 71-point masterpiece against the Rockets on Sunday night, when his 13 3-pointers were one shy of Thompson’s NBA record.

“We know all too well what Dame can do when he gets rolling,” coach Steve Kerr said. “That was the plan from the beginning, let’s try to take him out.”

Lillard was whistled for three quick fouls after halftime and Portland unsuccessfully challenged his fourth personal. The Warriors capitalized on every chance during their decisive 39-point third quarter, taking the lead for good on Thompson’s 3-pointer with 1:46 left in the period on the way to winning a fourth straight at home and eighth in nine at Chase Center.

Golden State came back from 23 down after losing 125-122 in Portland on Feb. 8.

“It was a very good test for what we’re going to need to do going forward,” guard Donte DiVincenzo said.

Jonathan Kuminga delivered a high-flying one-handed dunk down the middle late in the third certain to make the highlight reels, then another shortly after to aid the comeback. He scored 16 on 8-for-10 shooting.

Lillard had 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting in the first to help the Blazers build a quick 39-22 lead and score 41 in the opening period. He shot 9 of 21 for the night and took only five free throws.

Thompson and Lillard were the league’s two most prolific shooters from long range in February, Thompson averaging an NBA-best 5.6 3s per game to Lillard’s 5.3.

Thompson has been working on being a better rebounder and grabbed eight to go with four assists. He and Poole began a combined 6 for 22 as the Warriors trailed 65-48 at halftime.

It marked the first meeting since Portland dealt Gary Payton II to the Warriors ahead of the trade deadline, then Golden State expressed concerns to the NBA about how much the Trail Blazers shared regarding the guard’s health. Payton is currently sidelined still recovering from offseason surgery for a core muscle injury.

“Just wanna hoop!!” Payton posted on his Twitter account.

Draymond Green returned from a two-game absence with a bruised right knee, then injured his left wrist at the 9:15 mark of the second in a collision with Drew Eubanks and went to the locker room before returning about four minutes later.

He underwent an MRI exam for the knee on Monday, then participated in the shootaround before being deemed ready to play and contributed 12 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals.

With Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins still out, getting Green back on the court meant so much.

“It just feels like we’re coming together, and it feels like there’s some chemistry, some energy that’s forming,” Kerr said. “We’ve been battling all season and without and Steph and Wiggs for so much of the season. These guys have done a great job of just keeping our heads above water.”

Three things to Know: Can Lakers still make playoffs despite LeBron’s injury?

By Mar 1, 2023, 8:32 AM EST
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Can Lakers still make playoffs despite LeBron’s injury?

This photo strikes at the heart of Lakers fans.

After the trade deadline, the new-look Lakers with their improved roster were hitting their stride. However, there was always a lot of work to do to climb back into the playoffs, there was not much margin for error.

Then came the word LeBron James would be out weeks with a foot injury. News of the injury led to a lot of “the Lakers are done” talk around the league.

But are they?

“The mission has not changed for us,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said, via the Associated Press.

It is possible the 12th-seed Lakers could push through the coming weeks, playing well enough to give LeBron reason to come back as quickly as he can for a postseason run — the Lakers remain just one game out of the 10 seed. However, to get there the Lakers need wins — instead, they racked up a loss against the Grizzlies Tuesday night. The Lakers had no answer for Ja Morant, who scored 28 in the third quarter alone on his way to 39 points and a triple-double for the game, and the Grizzlies picked up a 121-109 win.

The Grizzlies had struggled since their last loss in Los Angeles to the Lakers, and their social media team knew how to celebrate this win.

The Lakers are now 5-10 without LeBron this season, getting outscored by 7.9 points per 100 possessions when he is off the floor. Most of those losses came before this new lineup — they are now 1-2 without LeBron with this roster, the one win being against the Warriors — but there is a path to them picking up enough wins to hang around.

It requires Anthony Davis to continue to play like “bubble Davis” — he did that against the Grizzlies with 28 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks. It requires D'Angelo Russell to come back soon from his ankle injury and then be the shot creator for others and floor general he was not in Minnesota for most of this season. It requires other role players to step up nightly — Malik Beasley, Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, whoever — and pick up the slack.

The Lakers have the advantage of both New Orleans and Utah — the current ninth and 10th seeds — struggling and falling back towards them. However, the Lakers need enough wins to climb over both just to make the bottom of the play-in, that’s because a motivated Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers are the 11 seed and are fighting to get into the postseason themselves.

Also know, the Lakers are not going to rush LeBron back — and where they are in the standings when he gets close will play a role in if and when he comes back to the court.

“As an organization, we’re going to make sure we kick the tires and look at everything that needs to be looked at,” Ham said. “Never in a hundred million years will we put a guy out there that has a risk of further damaging what’s going on. That’s not just with LeBron. That’s with any of our players.”

The Lakers can make the postseason, but their margin for error is now completely gone. They need a lot of things to go right just to make it to the part of the play-in where they need to win two games to get the No. 8 seed.

But it is possible.

2) Dallas loses again, this time at home to struggling Pacers

The Dallas Mavericks are now 1-4 since Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić both joined the lineup.

Once again on Tuesday night the offense was not the problem, the Mavericks had an outstanding 121 offensive rating behind 39 points and nine rebounds for Luka Dončić.

However, the Pacers had a 126.5 offensive rating against a struggling Mavs defense. Tyrese Haliburton had 32 points on his birthday, while Myles Turner pitched in 24. The Pacers are just two games out of the play-in and have not given up hope.

Over those last five games with Irving and Dončić the Mavericks have a 121.6 offensive rating, fourth best in the league over that stretch. They also have a 120 defensive rating (25th in the league). That’s a positive net rating and maybe they should be more like 3-2 over those five, but when a team doesn’t get stops, this happens.

The offense should get smoother over the coming games, and the return of Maxi Kleber to the lineup Tuesday should help the defense a little, but Dallas does not have the personnel to be a good defensive team and there is only so much coach Jason Kidd can do.

3) Spurs snap 16-game losing streak

Maybe Gregg Popovich did his best Kyrie Irving impression and walked around Vivint Arena burning sage before Tuesday’s game. Or, perhaps he just sat in his office in the arena and drank a lovely Pinot, but whatever he did, it worked.

The Spurs snapped their 16-game winning streak, beating a seemingly disinterested Jazz team 102-94. Utah shot 35% for the night and didn’t score. In the final three minutes of the game.

Keldon Johnson led the way for San Antonio with 25 points, while Doug McDermott added 19.

It’s the first road win for the Spurs since December.

It’s good to see for San Antonio. While their focus is the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, that much losing is just rough on any organization.

Bonus thing to know: Quin Snyder loses opener as Hawks coach. Snyder is a good hire by the Hawks, someone who can build the organizational culture ownership craves.

He won’t be able to do much to turn this campaign around more than 60 games into the season. As evidence we present his opening game, a 119-116 loss to the Washington Wizards at home. It’s going to be a work in progress in Atlanta.

Vanessa Bryant settles helicopter crash photos lawsuits for $28.9 million

By Feb 28, 2023, 11:58 PM EST
BASKET-NBA-ALLSTAR-GAME
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
The legal drama over the improper sharing of photos by Los Angeles County sheriffs and firefighters from the fatal helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe Bryant and eight others has ended, with the county shelling out nearly $30 million to Bryant’s widow.

Vanessa Bryant has settled the remaining claims against Los Angeles County for a total of $28.9 million — which includes a previous jury verdict awarding her $15 million — and it ends all pending and future litigation, NBC News confirmed in a statement from Mira Hashmall, lead trial counsel for Los Angeles County in the case. The settlement is subject to court approval, but it is rare that it is not granted in the case of a settlement.

“We hope Ms. Bryant and her children continue to heal from their loss,” Hashmall said in a statement.

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct,” Bryant’s attorney, Luis Li, said in a statement to the USA Today. “She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice.”

Bryant had said after the first verdict she would donate the money to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, although it’s unclear if she will do this with this second part of the settlement.

LA County sheriff and fire departments employees took and shared photos on their phones from the tragic and gruesome crash site on Jan. 26, 2000. The images were shared primarily among fellow county employees, however, some were seen by spouses of workers at the site, one person showed the photos to people he spoke with at an awards banquet, and in another case the photos were shared with a bartender at a bar where a deputy was drinking.

Bryant testified during the previous trial that the news of the photos circulating added to her grief less than a month after the loss of her husband and daughter in that crash. She said she lived in fear of the photos popping up on social media and her daughters seeing them.

Raptors sign Will Barton to add wing depth for remainder of season

By Feb 28, 2023, 4:54 PM EST
Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Clippers
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
The Toronto Raptors wanted a little more depth at the two guard/wing spot for the rest of the season and have leaned into a guy that is proven offense to get it.

The Raptors will sign free agent Will Barton for the rest of the season, a story broken by both Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, and since confirmed by the Raptors. The Raptors waived Bo Cruz Juancho Hernangomez to create the roster spot.

The Wizards bought out Barton after the trade deadline. The 11-year NBA veteran brings some depth and shooting at the guard spot, he is hitting 38% from 3 this season and is well respected in the locker room. In some ways this feels like a trade-off of a more defensive-minded player who could not space the floor (Hernangomez) for an offensive player who will get them points but not be much of a defender (Barton).

Barton will come off the bench behind Gary Trent Jr. and O.G. Anunoby on the wing, with Otto Porter out for the season (foot surgery), minutes currently going to Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Joe Wieskamp.

