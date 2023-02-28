Vanessa Bryant settles helicopter crash photos lawsuits for $28.9 million

By Feb 28, 2023, 11:58 PM EST

The legal drama over the improper sharing of photos by Los Angeles County sheriffs and firefighters from the fatal helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe Bryant and eight others has ended, with the county shelling out nearly $30 million to Bryant’s widow.

Vanessa Bryant has settled the remaining claims against Los Angeles County for a total of $28.9 million — which includes a previous jury verdict awarding her $15 million — and it ends all pending and future litigation, NBC News confirmed in a statement from Mira Hashmall, lead trial counsel for Los Angeles County in the case. The settlement is subject to court approval, but it is rare that it is not granted in the case of a settlement.

“We hope Ms. Bryant and her children continue to heal from their loss,” Hashmall said in a statement.

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct,” Bryant’s attorney, Luis Li, said in a statement to the USA Today. “She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice.”

Bryant had said after the first verdict she would donate the money to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, although it’s unclear if she will do this with this second part of the settlement.

LA County sheriff and fire departments employees took and shared photos on their phones from the tragic and gruesome crash site on Jan. 26, 2000. The images were shared primarily among fellow county employees, however, some were seen by spouses of workers at the site, one person showed the photos to people he spoke with at an awards banquet, and in another case the photos were shared with a bartender at a bar where a deputy was drinking.

Bryant testified during the previous trial that the news of the photos circulating added to her grief less than a month after the loss of her husband and daughter in that crash. She said she lived in fear of the photos popping up on social media and her daughters seeing them.

Raptors sign Will Barton to add wing depth for remainder of season

By Feb 28, 2023, 4:54 PM EST
Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Clippers

The Toronto Raptors wanted a little more depth at the two guard/wing spot for the rest of the season and have leaned into a guy that is proven offense to get it.

The Raptors will sign free agent Will Barton for the rest of the season, a story broken by both Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, and since confirmed by the Raptors. The Raptors waived Bo Cruz Juancho Hernangomez to create the roster spot.

The Wizards bought out Barton after the trade deadline. The 11-year NBA veteran brings some depth and shooting at the guard spot, he is hitting 38% from 3 this season and is well respected in the locker room. In some ways this feels like a trade-off of a more defensive-minded player who could not space the floor (Hernangomez) for an offensive player who will get them points but not be much of a defender (Barton).

Barton will come off the bench behind Gary Trent Jr. and O.G. Anunoby on the wing, with Otto Porter out for the season (foot surgery), minutes currently going to Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Joe Wieskamp.

Suns announce Durant expected to make debut Wednesday vs. Hornets

By Feb 28, 2023, 2:21 PM EST
By adding Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns became instant contenders.

Except we haven’t seen that yet — but we are about to. As expected, Durant is set to make his debut Wednesday against Charlotte, the Suns announced.

Adding Durant to Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton should make the Suns a contender in a West that feels wide open (even with Denver pulling away from the pack). Durant puts Phoenix on a contending tier because, when healthy this season, he has played at an MVP level averaging 30 points a game with a 67.5 true shooting percentage, plus adding 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists a night. Durant has been out since Jan. 9 with a sprained MCL — his trade to Phoenix happened while he was sidelined — but he has a history of coming back strong from injuries.

There are questions about what Phoenix will look like: Can they defend well enough to win? Is everyone willing to sacrifice parts of their game to make this all fit? Specifically, will Ayton be comfortable with his role shifting, getting fewer post touches and doing more pick setting, being asked to rebound and anchor the defense?

There isn’t a lot of time to get this team’s chemistry right — take a look at the Mavericks to see how it can be a challenge — but if the Suns are going to be the best team in the West we start to see that Wednesday night in Charlotte (against a shorthanded Hornets team without LaMelo Ball).

Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly reading “trash talk” to Jokić, Durant, LeBron is brilliant

By Feb 28, 2023, 12:19 PM EST
Phoenix Suns v Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo swung by Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with guest host Hasan Minhaj — a huge NBA fan — to promote the Charles Antetokounmpo Foundation and talk a little American culture (like Antetokounmpo’s first taste of classic American sweets).

But Minhaj wanted trash talk — which Minhaj wrote for Antetokounmpo targeting Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokić, Kevin Durant and LeBron James. Antetokounmpo played along and it is classic.

The best part of this is just how uncomfortable Antetokounmpo is with it, this does not come naturally to him.

No way this doesn’t come up again during the NBA playoffs.

Lillard on finishing his career in Portland: ‘I’m also willing to die on that hill’

By Feb 28, 2023, 10:34 AM EST
Damian Lillard has done nothing — in words or actions — to suggest he is anything but loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Yet every team has a list of “superstars that may come available” tucked away in a drawer (or in some cases, written on a whiteboard in view of everyone in the room), and Lillard is always near the top of it. And in an increasingly transaction-driven NBA, fans around the league are constantly eying him and asking questions.

Lillard’s answer to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes on this question is another lesson from him in loyalty.

Lillard seems to change, becoming more serious. He believes in the journey, as he says. He appreciates what he’s achieved. He knows there is more to do, and he makes eye contact, giving the sense that whatever he says next is something he believes down to the marrow of his bones. “To that point,” Lillard said, “I’m also willing to die on that hill.”

Portland has paid Lillard handsomely to be loyal, he has four years, $216.2 million guaranteed on his contract after this season, with the last year of that — his age 36 season — being about $63.2 million (the exact number depends on the salary cap when the contract extension he signed this summer kicks in). However, he would not be the first NBA superstar to take the money and then ask out of town soon after.

That’s just not how Lillard sees himself — he wants to win it all with the franchise he has been loyal to, the way Dirk Nowitzki did in Dallas or Giannis Antetokounmpo has in Milwaukee. Lillard said in the interview he doesn’t see jumping ship as a sure way to a title either.

Lillard considers the uncertainty from both angles, the good and the bad. “Then you look at Phoenix,” he said. “They lose a championship [2021], come back next year, have another great season, then they don’t make it out of the playoffs. Now, they’re struggling. They’re in the same boat as us. Boston lost last year, then they come out on fire, what if they come up short? What if somebody knocks them off in the first round or the second round after this great season? We’re struggling right now, but what if we hit our stride at the right time?”

Lillard has lived up to his massive contract this season, averaging 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per game, and his 3-point game is sharp as he showed during All-Star weekend. His insane 71-point performance over the weekend turned heads around the NBA.

The difference between the situations of Nowitzki and Antetokounmpo versus Lillard is those organizations built teams that could contend around their superstar. That hasn’t happened with Lillard in Portland. Or, at least not yet. This is a team poised this summer — with coveted young players such as Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons, not to mention plenty of draft picks — to be in the trade mix for the next superstar to become available. One that could fit with Lillard and lead Portland back to being a contender.

Maybe that sounds like a longshot to people outside the Pacific Northwest, but no longer a shot than Lillard leaving Portland.

