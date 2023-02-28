Suns announce Durant expected to make debut Wednesday vs. Hornets

By Feb 28, 2023, 2:21 PM EST
By adding Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns became instant contenders.

Except we haven’t seen that yet — but we are about to. As expected, Durant is set to make his debut Wednesday against Charlotte, the Suns announced.

Adding Durant to Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton should make the Suns a contender in a West that feels wide open (even with Denver pulling away from the pack). Durant puts Phoenix on a contending tier because, when healthy this season, he has played at an MVP level averaging 30 points a game with a 67.5 true shooting percentage, plus adding 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists a night. Durant has been out since Jan. 9 with a sprained MCL — his trade to Phoenix happened while he was sidelined — but he has a history of coming back strong from injuries.

There are questions about what Phoenix will look like: Can they defend well enough to win? Is everyone willing to sacrifice parts of their game to make this all fit? Specifically, will Ayton be comfortable with his role shifting, getting fewer post touches and doing more pick setting, being asked to rebound and anchor the defense?

There isn’t a lot of time to get this team’s chemistry right — take a look at the Mavericks to see how it can be a challenge — but if the Suns are going to be the best team in the West we start to see that Wednesday night in Charlotte (against a shorthanded Hornets team without LaMelo Ball).

Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly reading “trash talk” to Jokić, Durant, LeBron is brilliant

By Feb 28, 2023, 12:19 PM EST
Phoenix Suns v Milwaukee Bucks
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
Giannis Antetokounmpo swung by Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with guest host Hasan Minhaj — a huge NBA fan — to promote the Charles Antetokounmpo Foundation and talk a little American culture (like Antetokounmpo’s first taste of classic American sweets).

But Minhaj wanted trash talk — which Minhaj wrote for Antetokounmpo targeting Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokić, Kevin Durant and LeBron James. Antetokounmpo played along and it is classic.

The best part of this is just how uncomfortable Antetokounmpo is with it, this does not come naturally to him.

No way this doesn’t come up again during the NBA playoffs.

Lillard on finishing his career in Portland: ‘I’m also willing to die on that hill’

By Feb 28, 2023, 10:34 AM EST
Damian Lillard has done nothing — in words or actions — to suggest he is anything but loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Yet every team has a list of “superstars that may come available” tucked away in a drawer (or in some cases, written on a whiteboard in view of everyone in the room), and Lillard is always near the top of it. And in an increasingly transaction-driven NBA, fans around the league are constantly eying him and asking questions.

Lillard’s answer to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes on this question is another lesson from him in loyalty.

Lillard seems to change, becoming more serious. He believes in the journey, as he says. He appreciates what he’s achieved. He knows there is more to do, and he makes eye contact, giving the sense that whatever he says next is something he believes down to the marrow of his bones. “To that point,” Lillard said, “I’m also willing to die on that hill.”

Portland has paid Lillard handsomely to be loyal, he has four years, $216.2 million guaranteed on his contract after this season, with the last year of that — his age 36 season — being about $63.2 million (the exact number depends on the salary cap when the contract extension he signed this summer kicks in). However, he would not be the first NBA superstar to take the money and then ask out of town soon after.

That’s just not how Lillard sees himself — he wants to win it all with the franchise he has been loyal to, the way Dirk Nowitzki did in Dallas or Giannis Antetokounmpo has in Milwaukee. Lillard said in the interview he doesn’t see jumping ship as a sure way to a title either.

Lillard considers the uncertainty from both angles, the good and the bad. “Then you look at Phoenix,” he said. “They lose a championship [2021], come back next year, have another great season, then they don’t make it out of the playoffs. Now, they’re struggling. They’re in the same boat as us. Boston lost last year, then they come out on fire, what if they come up short? What if somebody knocks them off in the first round or the second round after this great season? We’re struggling right now, but what if we hit our stride at the right time?”

Lillard has lived up to his massive contract this season, averaging 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per game, and his 3-point game is sharp as he showed during All-Star weekend. His insane 71-point performance over the weekend turned heads around the NBA.

The difference between the situations of Nowitzki and Antetokounmpo versus Lillard is those organizations built teams that could contend around their superstar. That hasn’t happened with Lillard in Portland. Or, at least not yet. This is a team poised this summer — with coveted young players such as Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons, not to mention plenty of draft picks — to be in the trade mix for the next superstar to become available. One that could fit with Lillard and lead Portland back to being a contender.

Maybe that sounds like a longshot to people outside the Pacific Northwest, but no longer a shot than Lillard leaving Portland.

Three things to Know: Don’t look now but the Knicks have won six straight

By Feb 28, 2023, 9:39 AM EST
Three Things To Know is NBC's five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA.

1) Don’t look now but the Knicks have won six straight

February was a good month for the Knicks.

While they were relatively quiet at the trade deadline, they went 9-2 on the court — with a +8.4 net rating that is third-best in the league in that stretch — and have now won six straight after beating the Celtics at Madison Square Garden Monday (with help from some ice cold Boston shooting). As Knicks fans will quickly point out, they are 6-0 in the Josh Hart era, although Hart himself says to stop that talk.

The February run means the Knicks are not only the fifth seed in the East, but they should also be able to hold that position — the stripped-down Nets are sixth (the Knicks play them next), the up-and-down Heat are seventh 2.5 games back, and after that are the Hawks four games back. The Knicks have control of a top-five seed in their own hands.

What kind of night was it Monday for the Knicks and Jayson Tatum?

All-Star Julius Randle continued his run of strong play with 23 points, which was matched by the hot shooting of Immanuel Quickley off the bench (he was 4-of-7 from 3). Then there was the floor general Jalen Brunson, who didn’t have his best night (4-of-12 shooting) but this team still needs him as a steadying force. Plus, he just makes plays.

Jaylen Brown was out for Boston and Tatum continued his stretch of rough play (outside the final six minutes Saturday), finishing with 14 points on 6-of-18 shooting before getting ejected in the fourth quarter for arguing a call. But the better sign of how off the Celtics were is that after Al Horford made the team’s first 3-point attempt of the night, Boston missed its next 17 shots from beyond the arc. Malcolm Brogdon led the Celtics with 22 points off the bench (in a season where nobody is running away with Sixth Man of the Year, he remains in the mix).

The loss drops the Celtics percentage points behind the red-hot Bucks for the top seed in the East. Things do not get easier with the Cavaliers up on Wednesday, then these Knicks again on Sunday (and then the Cavs again next Monday on a back-to-back).

2) LeBron reportedly could miss weeks with foot issue

The Lakers had their fans dreaming not only postseason but also a playoff run the way they had looked with their improved post-deadline roster in recent games.

Then came the news that took the wind out of their sails — LeBron James could miss “extended time” with his foot injury. As in weeks. There have been no details related by LeBron or the team, although NBC Sports has learned he is seeing (or saw yesterday) a foot/leg specialist in the Los Angeles area. The only sign we know things are not good is what LeBron posted to his Instagram story.

The Lakers, sitting 12th in the West despite the recent run of strong play, are not the same team without LeBron. He is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. More importantly, the Lakers are 11.2 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court this season (and get outscored when he is off).

This injury has been building. LeBron played through a sore foot in his quest to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record — as soon as he set the record he sat out three games in a row. His foot was clearly bothering him while he scored 26 points Sunday against the Mavericks in a key Lakers win, then limped out of the arena after the game. He is officially out Tuesday vs. Memphis and there is nothing from the team yet beyond that.

This puts a lot more pressure on Anthony Davis, who has played brilliantly of late but is not a shot creator for others in the sense the Lakers can run the offense through him every time down. When D'Angelo Russell gets back more will fall on his shoulders, but he is not a ball-sharing floor general in the classic sense, which is one reason Minnesota was ready to move on from him.

The Lakers need to find a way to get wins while LeBron is out or their postseason dreams could be in jeopardy.

3) LaMelo Ball done for season with fractured ankle

The Charlotte Hornets have won five straight games, which not ideal for a team tanking for Wembanyama at this point, but this is also not how they wanted to slow down that hot streak.

LaMelo Ball fractured his ankle during the third quarter against the Pistons Monday on a non-contact play.

Ball left the game after that and the team soon announced the fracture. While there is no official timeline for his return, it’s hard to imagine he will set foot on the court again this season. There’s no point for Charlotte in bringing him back.

The team released no details on what kind of ankle fracture this is, if the injury is what Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes suggests, it may not be the kind of situation that lingers deep into the summer and maybe next season (but we just don’t know for sure).

Ball has missed considerable time this season (26 games, primarily due to ankle issues) and is averaging 23.4 points per game, with 8.5 assists and 6.4 boards while shooting 36.7% from 3.

Bonus thing to see: A Cody Zeller chasedown block on Joel Embiid? A Cody Zeller chasedown block on Joel Embiid.

