Watch Damian Lillard drop 71 points with 13 3-pointers in Blazers win

Associated PressFeb 27, 2023, 1:19 AM EST
0 Comments

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard set franchise and career highs with 71 points – tied for the most in the NBA this season – and 13 3-pointers and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a two-game skid with a 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

Lillard tied Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell for the most points in a game this season after Mitchell also scored 71 in a win over Chicago on Jan. 2.

“I enjoy those moments in the game when I’m just going after people,” Lillard said, “when I’m in attack mode.”

And Lillard got drug tested by the league shortly after his performance – which kind of dampened the moment because Lillard is afraid of needles.

“I know I’ve got a lot of tattoos, but when you’re doing a blood draw, it’s different from tattoos. It brought me down from here to floor,” Lillard said gesturing from above his head and then dropping his hand.

Lillard broke his own franchise mark of 61 points, which he’d done twice, on a 3-pointer with 4:42 left that also topped his previous career record for 3s, which was 11.

Lillard’s 13 3-pointers were one shy of the NBA record set by Golden State’s Klay Thompson in 2018. Thompson’s Warriors teammate Stephen Curry (2016) and Chicago’s Zach LaVine (2019) also made 13 3s.

“I think any hooper enjoys those moments when you’re hot, you’re in attack mode, you’re feeling good,” Lillard said. “But it’s the stuff afterward that I struggle with, like when I walked off the court, was I supposed to be overly excited, or what?”

In the final minutes, the crowd at the Moda Center was on its feet, phones recording the moment, while chanting “MVP! MVP!”

Lillard left the game with 44 seconds left, tied with Mitchell, Elgin Baylor (1960) and David Robinson (1994) for the eighth-most points scored in a game in NBA history. Wilt Chamberlain owns the league record with 100 for Philadelphia against New York on March 2, 1962, at Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Lillard had 41 points and eight 3-pointers by halftime. It was a career high in a half for Lillard and the most points in a half for any player in the league this season. He had 50 by the start of the fourth quarter.

Lillard finished 22 of 38 from the floor and he hit on 13 of his 22 3-point attempts. He was also 14 of 14 from the foul line.

Jerami Grant added 13 points for the Blazers, who led by as many as 23. Portland is part of a cluster of eight Western Conference just four wins apart that are vying for playoff spots.

Alperen Sengun had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Rockets, sitting in last place in the Western Conference with just 13 overall wins and nine straight losses.

“It’s not like we didn’t give effort, he made some really tough shots,” said Rockets coach Stephen Silas, who sat Sengun midway through the third quarter for the rest of the game. “But we need everyone to give effort on the defensive end.”

Houston trailed 102-88 heading into the final quarter, but scored the first six points of the period to close the gap to 102-94. Grant’s 3-pointer for Portland extended the margin to 108-98.

Lillard’s 3, his 11th of the night to tie his career high, made it 113-103 with 6:43 left. He added a driving layup and a free throw. Houston could not catch up.

Lillard started after resting for Thursday night’s 133-116 loss to Sacramento. He participated in the NBA All-Star Game and won the 3-point contest the previous weekend.

But Portland remained without center Jusuf Nurkic (left calf) and guard Anfernee Simons (right ankle).

The Blazers led 73-58 at the break with Lillard the 10th player since the 1996-97 season with 40-plus points in a half.

Lillard has 15 games with 50 or more points, sixth-most in NBA history.

“It really, really was a masterful performance,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “It was a piece of art. That was incredible.”

Even Mitchell took notice.

Following reports Lillard was rallying his teammates for the final 23 games of the season, Billups was asked how he’s motivating his team for the stretch run.

“What I’m mostly always talking about is `Here’s where we are. Here’s how we got there. This is how we’ve got to climb out of it,”‘ Billups said.

Here's more on the Trail Blazers

2023 NBA All-Star - NBA All-Star Game
Highlights, notes, even injury updates from 2023 NBA All-Star Game
2023 NBA All Star Game
Giannis can’t wait to pick Morant as captains select All-Star teams
2023 NBA All Star - Starry 3-Point Contest
Lillard turns 3-point Contest into Dame Time with win

It’s official: Quin Snyder agrees to be new Hawks coach, will take over this season

By Feb 26, 2023, 7:52 PM EST
Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks - Game One
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
0 Comments

Atlanta moved quickly to get the best coach on the free agent market before other teams made their moves in the offseason, and it worked.

Quin Snyder has agreed to a five-year contract to be the new head coach of the Atlanta Hawks and he will take over this season, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and soon after confirmed by the Hawks.

“From our first conversation, it was clear that Quin had all the characteristics we were looking for in our next head coach,” Hawks GM Landry Fields said in a statement. “He has both an incredible basketball and emotional IQ, and we share the same core values and basketball philosophies of having honest communication and collaboration with players, tremendous attention to detail and placing a great emphasis on player development. We are excited to welcome him, his wife Amy and their family back to Atlanta.”

Snyder replaces the fired Nate McMillan (with Joe Prunty as a brief interim coach). McMillan was let go for multiple reasons, chief among them not living up to the high internal expectations ownership and management had for the team this season, as well as a fractured relationship with star Trae Young.

While Snyder has a lot of work to build a winning culture in Atlanta, that will start with his relationship with Young, who has not always bought into the system coaches have wanted him to play. This relationship will be different for Young because — with this contract and recruitment — Snyder walks in the door on equal footing. He can demand Young play in his system, which will feature a lot more 3-pointers but also ball and player movement, not Young pounding the ball into the floor out top for 10 seconds.

“I am thrilled to go back to Atlanta as the next head coach of the Hawks,” Snyder said in a statement released through the team. “Landry has a tremendous reputation as an incredibly bright, high character, high quality individual and it was quickly evident that we share a passion and commitment to building a winning team with a strong foundation and high standards. I am excited to collaborate with Landry to create a successful program that devoted Hawks fans are proud of and cheer for and am grateful to Tony, Jami and the Ressler family for this opportunity.”

Snyder could be on the bench in Atlanta as early as Tuesday, although there will be limits to how much he can change a system three quarters of the way into the season.

Check out more on the Hawks

2021 NBA Playoffs - Utah Jazz v LA Clippers
Hawks reportedly nearing deal to make Quin Snyder next head coach
Jazz coach Quin Snyder
Report: Hawks moving quickly, in talks to hire Quin Snyder as coach
Denver Nuggets v Philadelphia 76ers
Five storylines to watch down stretch of NBA season

Jimmy Butler: ‘I’m tired of losing… We’ve got to figure this out’

By Feb 26, 2023, 1:54 PM EST
0 Comments

Coming into this season, the Heat were seen as a team that came within a Jimmy Butler 3-pointer of a return to the Finals a season ago and could get back to that level if things broke their way.

Things have not broken their way.

The Heat have lost four straight and, at 32-29, have fallen into the play-in zone. Jimmy Butler is frustrated, as he said postgame Saturday, via Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald:

“I’m tired of losing,” forward Jimmy Butler said…

“I don’t think anybody in here wants to lose,” Butler said as he stood in front of his locker following Saturday’s loss in Charlotte. “We’ve got to figure this out very, very quickly.”

There are a few things that go into the Heat’s struggles on the season: Butler missing 15 games is part of that (although the team medical staff is driving part of that), Kyle Lowry‘s decline, the lack of secondary playmaking, and the lack of depth at the four (Kevin Love was bought out by the Cavaliers and is starting already for the Heat). Because of all this, the Heat have a bottom-five offense in the NBA this season (using NBA.com’s numbers).

However, the biggest issue of late is simply poor shooting, as Chiang points out.

During its current four-game skid, Miami has shot 40 of 139 (28.8 percent) from beyond the arc. That includes an alarming 15 of 59 (25.4 percent) shooting on wide open threes (when the closest defender is six or more feet away), according to NBA tracking stats.

Guys who typically make shots are not during this four-game stretch: Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson and Kevin Love are all shooting below 30% from the arc during this stretch (and Caleb Martin is at 30.8%). Simply making shots will help.

If Miami doesn’t find its groove on offense over the next month, they are going to be a lot more than a missed 3-pointer away from a return to the Finals.

Check out more on the Heat

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo starts despite wrist but leaves game with knee injury
2023 NBA All-Star - NBA All-Star Game
PBT Podcast: Unwatchable All-Star, buyout market, Hawks coaching search
Heat big Meyers Leonard
Bucks reportedly will give Meyers Leonard 10-day contract

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo out Sunday vs. Suns due to right quad contusion

By Feb 26, 2023, 12:43 PM EST
Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks
John Fisher/Getty Images
0 Comments

The nationally televised game between the Suns and Bucks Sunday — a rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals and a potential Finals preview for this year  — will be missing a couple of stars. Kevin Durant is not yet making his debut for the Suns coming off his sprained knee, but that looks like it will be Wednesday.

Now comes word that Giannis Antetokounmpo is out with a bruised thigh from the previous game against the Heat.

This is not a surprise, but the news could have been worse for the Bucks with it not looking like Antetokounmpo will miss extended time. The Bucks are 6-5 in games Antetokounmpo has sat out this season.

Antetokounmpo had returned more quickly than expected from a sprained wrist and suited up against the Heat in the first game out of the All-Star Break. But then at the end of the first quarter he asked out of the game and went straight to the Bucks’ locker room, not to return.

Antetokounmpo has played at an MVP level this season — averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists a game — and for the Bucks the priority is having him healthy for the playoffs.

Here's more on the Bucks

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo starts despite wrist but leaves game with knee injury
Denver Nuggets v Philadelphia 76ers
Five storylines to watch down stretch of NBA season
2023 NBA All-Star - NBA All-Star Game
PBT Podcast: Unwatchable All-Star, buyout market, Hawks coaching search

Derrick Rose says he has not discussed buyout with Knicks

By Feb 26, 2023, 12:18 PM EST
New York Knicks v Washington Wizards
Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

When the report leaked out of Phoenix that the Suns would be interested in Derrick Rose if he were bought out, it was clearly an attempt by some around the Suns to put an idea in Rose’s head. He has fallen out of the Knicks rotation — the two minutes he played Saturday were his first of 2023 — and the suggestion he would have a bigger role in a lineup with Kevin Durant was clear (even if the Suns are set at the point).

That message didn’t get through to Rose. He seemed oblivious and uninterested in pregame comments Saturday, via Peter Botte of the New York Post.

“No, I haven’t talked to anybody about that. I haven’t talked to anyone,” Rose said… when asked if he had considered seeking a buyout. “I haven’t even thought about it. I’m locked in to my thing right now. It’s kind of hard to think about something that I’ve never pursued and never talked about with them.”

“No. Y’all heard something? I’ve just been locked in, doing my recovery. [I] talk to Thibs about the team, talk to Leon about the team, but other than that, I haven’t talked to them about [a buyout],” Rose said. “I think that we’ve been so transparent in the past that if I was thinking about moving, or they was to move me somewhere, they’d give me a heads up.”

Rose said he was also not worried about being moved around the trade deadline, when he was dangled as a contract that could be traded, saying Leon Rose and team management didn’t talk to him.

Players must be waived by March 1 to be available for the playoff roster of any team that picks them up. It doesn’t sound like Rose or the Knicks are moving toward that outcome.

Rose likely will be a free agent this summer, it is highly unlikely the Knicks will pick up his $15.6 million team option for next season. The Suns can sign him then, if they still want.

Here's more on the Knicks

Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks
Suns reportedly eyeing Derrick Rose if Knicks buy him out
2023 NBA All-Star - NBA All-Star Game
PBT Podcast: Unwatchable All-Star, buyout market, Hawks coaching search
2023 NBA All Star Game
Giannis can’t wait to pick Morant as captains select All-Star teams