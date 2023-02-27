Report: LeBron James could miss “extended time” with foot injury

By Feb 27, 2023, 8:05 PM EST
LeBron James played through a sore foot in chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record and as soon as he broke the record he sat out three games in a row to rest it. He only played half of the All-Star Game (while that was officially for a finger injury nobody expected him to play a full game beforehand). He was clearly bothered by his foot while putting up 26 points Sunday against the Mavericks in a key Lakers win, then limped out of the arena after the game and had already been ruled out for their next game on Tuesday against Memphis.

Now comes a report LeBron could be out much longer than that, via Shams Charania of The Athletic.

There has been no official word from LeBron or the Lakers, however, he did post this on his Instagram story Monday afternoon.

The phrasing that he “miraculously” played through the injury hints Charania got this from LeBron’s camp. This is not a player prone to sitting out, LeBron has missed remarkably few games in his 20-year career and prepares himself physically as well or better than any player in the league, but at age 38 things catch up with everyone.

The Lakers, battling to get back into the postseason with an improved roster after the trade deadline, can ill afford an extended LeBron absence. He is playing at an All-NBA level this season averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. More importantly, they outscore opponents by 4 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court but get outscored by 7.2 when he sits. The Lakers are 5-9 in games LeBron has missed this season.

LaMelo Ball fractures ankle, likely out for remainder of season

A season that has been a disappointment in Charlotte just got worse.

LaMelo Ball fractured his ankle in a game against the Pistons Monday on a non-contact play.

Ball left the game after that, and the team announced the injury before the end of the game.

There are no details on what kind of ankle fracture this is, but LaMelo is undoubtedly done for the season. Considering the Hornets have the fourth worst record in the NBA — if that stands they have a 24.7% chance of landing a top-two pick.

The hope for the Hornets is that this will not linger over the offseason and into next summer. If it is what Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes suggests, it may not be that serious.

Ball has missed considerable time this season and is averaging 23.4 points per game, with 8.5 assists and 6.4 boards while shooting 36.7% from 3.

NBA, NBPA reportedly nearing new CBA deal. What are the key points?

By Feb 27, 2023, 5:54 PM EST
Both NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Tamika L. Tremaglio said during All-Star weekend they hoped to have a new Collective Bargaining Agreement in place before the recently reset March 31 deadline (where either side could opt out).

The sides have made a lot of progress in recent weeks and there is genuine optimism a deal can get done, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. This is a good thing for fans — no summer lockout that could spread into next season — and just smart business by the owners and players. Everyone is making a lot of money, revenues are up, don’t kill the golden goose.

What are the key points the sides are talking about? Here’s what we know, much of with Chrania provides updates on in his report.

• The Luxury Tax. This has been a sticking point for some time. Some owners want more punitive punishment for owners going deep into the luxury tax (although they have abandoned the “upper spending limit”/hard cap idea, fortunately). Talks have focused on raising the luxury tax number — making it harder to get into the tax — and not overly punishing teams just over the line, but increasing the hit on teams deep into the tax. From Charania:

Since everything about these dividing lines is completely up for negotiation in a new CBA, the two sides can redo them to make a small dip into the tax more manageable and then step up the charges for those franchises willing to dive head first into the tax.

That the sides are near a compromise on this issue may be the brightest sign a deal will get worked out.

• The Age Limit. The sides are moving toward making the NBA Draft eligibility age 18 again, allowing players to jump straight from high school to the NBA again — essentially ending the one-and-done rule. What the union — made up of veteran NBA players — is concerned about is the jobs of veteran NBA players. Shocking, isn’t it? From Charania:

“…but sources say the union is pushing for conditions that would facilitate veteran players providing tutelage and orientation to the high schoolers entering the league. The players union wants to maintain the presence of veteran players and not allow newcomers to replace them, especially in the cases of teams with high school prospects who enter the NBA.”

Precisely what that will look like is unclear. However, NBA teams are much better prepared to handle and develop young players this time than they were a couple of decades ago.

• Smoothing in of new revenue. In the next 18 months or so (give or take) a new national television and streaming rights deal will be worked out between the NBA and its broadcast partners, a deal expected to at least double the $2.6 billion a year the league currently gets from Disney/ABC and Turner Sports (TNT). The last time the television deal was signed the entire cap jumped up in one year, giving every team cap room and allowing the Warriors to sign Kevin Durant to a Finals roster. There were also some horrible contracts handed out in 2016 because of it. This time, that revenue increase will be smoothed into the cap over several years, avoiding one massive jump (don’t worry about the players, they will still get all their money).

• Contract extension changes. Expect changes to the contract extension rules that make it easier for teams to re-sign players. Right now, teams can only offer an extension that starts at 120% of the last year of a contract, but if that is a below-market deal — think Kyle Kuzma right now, in his breakout year — it means he has to become a free agent even if he wants to re-sign with his current team. That jump may be increased to 150% or more, giving teams some flexibility to keep players.

Reports: Browns owner Haslam agrees to buy 25% stake in Bucks

By Feb 27, 2023, 12:39 PM EST
Jimmy and Dee Haslam — the Haslam Sports Group, if you prefer — are about to buy a finished product, as much as any professional sports team is. The Milwaukee Bucks already have a new arena generating income, and on the court have the best player walking the face of the earth leading a title contender.

Haslem is about to buy a 25% stake in the Bucks from Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, according to reports from Tim Bontemps of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic. The team is valued at $3.5 billion for the sale, the second highest price ever for a team at sale (the Phoenix Suns were recently valued at $4 billion for its sale). That would put Haslem’s out-of-pocket cost at $875 million.

This sale still needs to be approved by the other league owners, although that is likely. Haslem also owns the NFL’s Cleveland Browns and the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer.

Haslem bought into this team knowing he would be shelling out some money in luxury tax to keep this team a contender — the Bucks are expected to have a $76 million luxury tax bill on top of their $178.2 million in payroll (the third-highest tax paid by a team this season, behind the Clippers and Warriors). There has been no balking by ownership to pay to keep the Bucks a contender — they have won 14 straight games as of this writing. It will get more expensive to keep this core together after this season with Brook Lopez a free agent (and going to get a raise from his $13.9 million) and Khris Middleton having a player option and likely looking for more years. Jrue Holiday has a player option in 2024.

It will be a nice profit for Lasry, who along with fellow New York investment firm executive Wesley Edens, bought the Bucks for a reported $550 million in 2014. While Lasry is selling his stake in the team, he is not giving up his real estate holdings around the Fiserv Forum and Deer District area, which is wise considering the growth in that part of Milwaukee.

Here's more on the Bucks

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo out Sunday vs. Suns due to right quad contusion
Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo starts despite wrist but leaves game with knee injury
Denver Nuggets v Philadelphia 76ers
Five storylines to watch down stretch of NBA season

NBA world reacts to Damian Lillard going off for 71 points

By Feb 27, 2023, 9:40 AM EST
Damian Lillard was on fire Sunday scoring 71 points — both a Trail Blazers franchise high and a career-best for the veteran. He knocked down 13 3-pointers and shot 22-of-38 overall on the night (13-of-22 from deep). It was an epic performance.

The NBA world took notice and reacted on social media, starting with Donovan Mitchell, who had his own 71-point game earlier in the season.

