NBA, NBPA reportedly nearing new CBA deal. What are the key points?

By Feb 27, 2023, 5:54 PM EST
BASKET-NBA-ALLSTAR-PRESS-CONFERENCE
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
0 Comments

Both NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Tamika L. Tremaglio said during All-Star weekend they hoped to have a new Collective Bargaining Agreement in place before the recently reset March 31 deadline (where either side could opt out).

The sides have made a lot of progress in recent weeks and there is genuine optimism a deal can get done, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. This is a good thing for fans — no summer lockout that could spread into next season — and just smart business by the owners and players. Everyone is making a lot of money, revenues are up, don’t kill the golden goose.

What are the key points the sides are talking about? Here’s what we know, much of with Chrania provides updates on in his report.

• The Luxury Tax. This has been a sticking point for some time. Some owners want more punitive punishment for owners going deep into the luxury tax (although they have abandoned the “upper spending limit”/hard cap idea, fortunately). Talks have focused on raising the luxury tax number — making it harder to get into the tax — and not overly punishing teams just over the line, but increasing the hit on teams deep into the tax. From Charania:

Since everything about these dividing lines is completely up for negotiation in a new CBA, the two sides can redo them to make a small dip into the tax more manageable and then step up the charges for those franchises willing to dive head first into the tax.

That the sides are near a compromise on this issue may be the brightest sign a deal will get worked out.

• The Age Limit. The sides are moving toward making the NBA Draft eligibility age 18 again, allowing players to jump straight from high school to the NBA again — essentially ending the one-and-done rule. What the union — made up of veteran NBA players — is concerned about is the jobs of veteran NBA players. Shocking, isn’t it? From Charania:

“…but sources say the union is pushing for conditions that would facilitate veteran players providing tutelage and orientation to the high schoolers entering the league. The players union wants to maintain the presence of veteran players and not allow newcomers to replace them, especially in the cases of teams with high school prospects who enter the NBA.”

Precisely what that will look like is unclear. However, NBA teams are much better prepared to handle and develop young players this time than they were a couple of decades ago.

• Smoothing in of new revenue. In the next 18 months or so (give or take) a new national television and streaming rights deal will be worked out between the NBA and its broadcast partners, a deal expected to at least double the $2.6 billion a year the league currently gets from Disney/ABC and Turner Sports (TNT). The last time the television deal was signed the entire cap jumped up in one year, giving every team cap room and allowing the Warriors to sign Kevin Durant to a Finals roster. There were also some horrible contracts handed out in 2016 because of it. This time, that revenue increase will be smoothed into the cap over several years, avoiding one massive jump (don’t worry about the players, they will still get all their money).

• Contract extension changes. Expect changes to the contract extension rules that make it easier for teams to re-sign players. Right now, teams can only offer an extension that starts at 120% of the last year of a contract, but if that is a below-market deal — think Kyle Kuzma right now, in his breakout year — it means he has to become a free agent even if he wants to re-sign with his current team. That jump may be increased to 150% or more, giving teams some flexibility to keep players.

Reports: Browns owner Haslam agrees to buy 25% stake in Bucks

By Feb 27, 2023, 12:39 PM EST
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns
Jason Miller/Getty Images
0 Comments

Jimmy and Dee Haslam — the Haslam Sports Group, if you prefer — are about to buy a finished product, as much as any professional sports team is. The Milwaukee Bucks already have a new arena generating income, and on the court have the best player walking the face of the earth leading a title contender.

Haslem is about to buy a 25% stake in the Bucks from Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, according to reports from Tim Bontemps of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic. The team is valued at $3.5 billion for the sale, the second highest price ever for a team at sale (the Phoenix Suns were recently valued at $4 billion for its sale). That would put Haslem’s out-of-pocket cost at $875 million.

This sale still needs to be approved by the other league owners, although that is likely. Haslem also owns the NFL’s Cleveland Browns and the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer.

Haslem bought into this team knowing he would be shelling out some money in luxury tax to keep this team a contender — the Bucks are expected to have a $76 million luxury tax bill on top of their $178.2 million in payroll (the third-highest tax paid by a team this season, behind the Clippers and Warriors). There has been no balking by ownership to pay to keep the Bucks a contender — they have won 14 straight games as of this writing. It will get more expensive to keep this core together after this season with Brook Lopez a free agent (and going to get a raise from his $13.9 million) and Khris Middleton having a player option and likely looking for more years. Jrue Holiday has a player option in 2024.

It will be a nice profit for Lasry, who along with fellow New York investment firm executive Wesley Edens, bought the Bucks for a reported $550 million in 2014. While Lasry is selling his stake in the team, he is not giving up his real estate holdings around the Fiserv Forum and Deer District area, which is wise considering the growth in that part of Milwaukee.

NBA world reacts to Damian Lillard going off for 71 points

By Feb 27, 2023, 9:40 AM EST
0 Comments

Damian Lillard was on fire Sunday scoring 71 points — both a Trail Blazers franchise high and a career-best for the veteran. He knocked down 13 3-pointers and shot 22-of-38 overall on the night (13-of-22 from deep). It was an epic performance.

The NBA world took notice and reacted on social media, starting with Donovan Mitchell, who had his own 71-point game earlier in the season.

Three things to Know: Takeaways from Lakers comeback win over Mavericks

By Feb 27, 2023, 8:29 AM EST
0 Comments

Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Three takeaways from Lakers’ 27-point comeback win over Mavericks

As if they needed it, this is the kind of win that is going to have Lakers nation exuberantly high on their remodeled team.

After starting ice cold from the floor — while the Mavs were blisteringly hot — and getting down by 27, the Lakers climbed back to beat the Mavericks 111-118. It was an affirming comeback for the Lakers, who did it despite shooting 6-of-34 from 3 on the night — they did it with defense and physicality, with some help from the Mavericks. For Dallas, this was a reminder of how far they have to go to live up to the promise of the Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving pairing.

Here are three quick takeaways from the game

1) This is the Anthony Davis the Lakers must have to win

“This is not going to work without AD… it’s going to be invaluable. He’s the centerpiece to that championship table we’re trying to build.”

That was Lakers coach Darvin Ham before the season and we agreed with him — these Lakers needed bubble Anthony Davis to be any kind of a threat in the West. That is the Davis the Lakers got on Sunday (and have gotten recently) as he finished with 30 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots.

If Davis can stay healthy and keep performing near this level, the Lakers will make the playoffs and be a team nobody wants to see in the first round.

2) The post-deadline Lakers bring much more size to the court

The consensus after GM Rob Pelinka’s moves at the trade deadline was “he finally put some shooting around LeBron James and Davis again.” And that’s true to a degree, Michael Beasley and D'Angelo Russell are big steps up in that department for Los Angeles (even if it didn’t show against the Mavs).

However, the Lakers also got bigger — Rui Hachimura at 6’8″, Jarred Vanderbilt at 6’9″, Mo Bamba at 7-foot, and both Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell are 6’4″ guards. That size has helped the Lakers’ defense and rebounding since the trade.

Vanderbilt was an essential addition and is a much better fit with his size and skill set — patricianly as a point of attack defender, he did well on Luka Dončić — next to Anthony Davis than he was in Utah, where he didn’t fit as naturally with rookie emerging center Walker Kessler. Vanderbilt is a natural five next to AD, who plays more of a four.

3) The Mavericks’ defense is a mess

Jason Kidd was a bit frustrated postgame, but he knows his player must figure this out, he can only do so much.

“I’m not the savior here… I’m watching, I’m not playing, I’m watching just like you guys. Us as a team we have to mature… We have to grow up if we want to win a championship.”

Part of the reason the Mavericks blew this game was that Luke Dončić and Kyrie Irving did not have the kind of offensive nights we expect from them, especially in the second half. But this team also struggles to get stops — they were bottom 10 in the league defensively before sending their best on-ball defender away to get Irving. Over their last four games, the Maverick’s non-garbage time defense is 2.7 points per 100 possessions worse than their season average. When they needed stops against the Lakers, they couldn’t get them.

Dallas can outscore teams, but that’s not a model for playoff success.

2) Damian Lillard goes off for 71 points in win

It was Damian Lillard’s night — he set both the Trail Blazers franchise high and a career-best dropping 71 points and hitting 13 3-pointers against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Lillard is now tied with Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell for the most points in a game this season.

“I enjoy those moments in the game when I’m just going after people,” Lillard said postgame, via the Associated Press, “when I’m in attack mode.”

With that big night, the Trail Blazers picked up a needed 131-114 victory over the Rockets. Portland remains half a game out of the final play-in spot in the West, with the surging Lakers right behind them.

3) Hawks hire new coach, Trae Young celebrates with game-winner

What had been expected became official on Sunday: Quin Snyder will take over as the new head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, likely starting this week.

Snyder replaces the fired Nate McMillan (with Joe Prunty as a brief interim) and one of his first orders of business is to establish a strong relationship with Trae Young. It will not be easy (ask the last two Hawks coaches), and Young has not always bought into the system those coaches have wanted him to play. Young should like Snyder’s system (once it gets installed fully next season), which will feature a lot more 3-pointers but also ball and player movement, not Young pounding the ball into the floor out top for 10 seconds. There is going to be a spotlight on Young after this move.

Young thrived in that spotlight on Sunday, capping off a 31-point night with a pull-up game-winner from the elbow (with a nice pump fake thrown in) to beat Brooklyn.

The win moves the Hawks a game above .500 as the eighth seed in the East. While the goal should be climbing up to the top six in the final weeks of the season, making up that 3.5 games on the Knicks or Nets won’t be easy, it’s vital they at least hold on to the 7 or 8 seeds, meaning one win in the play-in gets them to the postseason.

Watch Damian Lillard drop 71 points with 13 3-pointers in Blazers win

Associated PressFeb 27, 2023, 1:19 AM EST
0 Comments

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard set franchise and career highs with 71 points – tied for the most in the NBA this season – and 13 3-pointers and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a two-game skid with a 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

Lillard tied Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell for the most points in a game this season after Mitchell also scored 71 in a win over Chicago on Jan. 2.

“I enjoy those moments in the game when I’m just going after people,” Lillard said, “when I’m in attack mode.”

And Lillard got drug tested by the league shortly after his performance – which kind of dampened the moment because Lillard is afraid of needles.

“I know I’ve got a lot of tattoos, but when you’re doing a blood draw, it’s different from tattoos. It brought me down from here to floor,” Lillard said gesturing from above his head and then dropping his hand.

Lillard broke his own franchise mark of 61 points, which he’d done twice, on a 3-pointer with 4:42 left that also topped his previous career record for 3s, which was 11.

Lillard’s 13 3-pointers were one shy of the NBA record set by Golden State’s Klay Thompson in 2018. Thompson’s Warriors teammate Stephen Curry (2016) and Chicago’s Zach LaVine (2019) also made 13 3s.

“I think any hooper enjoys those moments when you’re hot, you’re in attack mode, you’re feeling good,” Lillard said. “But it’s the stuff afterward that I struggle with, like when I walked off the court, was I supposed to be overly excited, or what?”

In the final minutes, the crowd at the Moda Center was on its feet, phones recording the moment, while chanting “MVP! MVP!”

Lillard left the game with 44 seconds left, tied with Mitchell, Elgin Baylor (1960) and David Robinson (1994) for the eighth-most points scored in a game in NBA history. Wilt Chamberlain owns the league record with 100 for Philadelphia against New York on March 2, 1962, at Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Lillard had 41 points and eight 3-pointers by halftime. It was a career high in a half for Lillard and the most points in a half for any player in the league this season. He had 50 by the start of the fourth quarter.

Lillard finished 22 of 38 from the floor and he hit on 13 of his 22 3-point attempts. He was also 14 of 14 from the foul line.

Jerami Grant added 13 points for the Blazers, who led by as many as 23. Portland is part of a cluster of eight Western Conference just four wins apart that are vying for playoff spots.

Alperen Sengun had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Rockets, sitting in last place in the Western Conference with just 13 overall wins and nine straight losses.

“It’s not like we didn’t give effort, he made some really tough shots,” said Rockets coach Stephen Silas, who sat Sengun midway through the third quarter for the rest of the game. “But we need everyone to give effort on the defensive end.”

Houston trailed 102-88 heading into the final quarter, but scored the first six points of the period to close the gap to 102-94. Grant’s 3-pointer for Portland extended the margin to 108-98.

Lillard’s 3, his 11th of the night to tie his career high, made it 113-103 with 6:43 left. He added a driving layup and a free throw. Houston could not catch up.

Lillard started after resting for Thursday night’s 133-116 loss to Sacramento. He participated in the NBA All-Star Game and won the 3-point contest the previous weekend.

But Portland remained without center Jusuf Nurkic (left calf) and guard Anfernee Simons (right ankle).

The Blazers led 73-58 at the break with Lillard the 10th player since the 1996-97 season with 40-plus points in a half.

Lillard has 15 games with 50 or more points, sixth-most in NBA history.

“It really, really was a masterful performance,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “It was a piece of art. That was incredible.”

Even Mitchell took notice.

Following reports Lillard was rallying his teammates for the final 23 games of the season, Billups was asked how he’s motivating his team for the stretch run.

“What I’m mostly always talking about is `Here’s where we are. Here’s how we got there. This is how we’ve got to climb out of it,”‘ Billups said.

