Watch Jayson Tatum drain game-winner, complete Celtics comeback win vs. 76ers

By Feb 26, 2023, 12:44 AM EST
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Through three quarters, the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum had just 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting. It was not his night.

But as an MVP candidate must, when his team needed him he made the big plays — including a couple of big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and then the game-winner.

Joel Embiid almost hit the shot of the night, catapulting a heave from the opposite free-throw line that fell, but his shot came just after the buzzer and was waived off. The 110-107 loss ended Philly’s five-game win streak.

Embiid was the best player on the floor in this one, finishing with 41 points and 12 rebounds. He led the 76ers to a 17-point third-quarter lead, but by the middle of the fourth it was the Celtics with a double-digit lead. James Harden had 21 points and eight assists, while Tobias Harris chipped in 19.

Jaylen Brown was consistent all night and led the Celtics with 26 points, while Derrick White had 18 off the bench.

Raptors top Pistons for fourth straight win, Siakam scores 29

Feb 25, 2023, 5:56 PM EST
Toronto Raptors v Detroit Pistons
Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images
DETROIT (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 29 points and eight rebounds for the Toronto Raptors in their fourth straight win, a 95-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points and Scottie Barnes added 12, all in the second half, as the Raptors won for the seventh time in eight games. Precious Achiuwa chipped in 10 points off the bench.

“We just continue to play together, try to minimize the mistakes and fight through everything,” said Siakam, who scored eight points in the final 3:20. “It’s not going to be perfect but as long as we’re together we’ll help each other on defense.”

The Raptors shot 37.5% from the field, made 22 of 34 free throw attempts and were outrebounded 62-46. They survived by holding Detroit to 40.4% shooting and committing only eight turnovers.

“We’re playing pretty solidly at the defensive end with some intensity and some disruptiveness,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said.

Detroit’s Marvin Bagley III piled up a season-high 21 points and 18 rebounds in his first game since fracturing his right hand on Jan. 2.

“I love the way he played,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “Rebounding-wise, he had 13 in the first half and that was huge. It was great to have him back.”

Isaiah Livers, Hamidou Diallo and Bojan Bogdanovic had 11 points apiece for the Pistons, who lost their fourth straight. James Wiseman added 10 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out, and Jaden Ivey had 10 points and 10 assists.

Both teams scored 22 points in the first and second quarters, but the Raptors finished the third quarter on a 9-1 run to take a 71-70 lead. Toronto extended it to eight points but the Pistons answered with an 8-0 spurt to tie it again.

“We didn’t shoot it very well, we didn’t finish very well, we didn’t shoot free throws very well but I liked how we played,” Nurse said. “We were getting (the ball) to where it should go about 90% of the possessions.”

Trent’s 3-pointer with 2:38 remaining gave the Raptors an 89-86 advantage. Ivey made two free throws in the final minute to pull Detroit within a point.

Bagley missed a shot in the lane that could have given Detroit the lead before Siakam made two free throws with 11 seconds left.

Bagley split free throws with 4.1 seconds left and Siakam clinched Toronto’s win with two more free throws.

“Our defense was solid and physical but we fouled way too much,” Casey said. “I liked our toughness and aggressiveness. Our defense has gotten much better but with that we still have to be able to score in today’s game.”

The Raptors can reach the .500 mark for the first time since early December with a win in Cleveland on Sunday.

“We had a lot of games we could have won and been in a different spot,” Siakam said. “We put ourselves in this situation. That happens in life and we’ve just got to continue to focus on the task ahead.”

Has Brandon Miller’s draft stock fallen after news he delivered gun in shooting?

Feb 25, 2023, 4:48 PM EST
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 22 Alabama at South Carolina
David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Alabama freshman wing Brandon Miller is the top college player on many NBA teams’ draft boards and is expected to go in the top five in the NBA Draft next June.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Miller brought now-former teammate Darius Miles a gun that was given to Michael “Buzz” Davis and used in the murder of Jamea Jonae Harris near campus in January. Miller’s attorney says the young star “never touched the gun, was not involved in its exchange to Mr. Davis in any way, and never knew that illegal activity involving the gun would occur.” Miller has not been charged with a crime and is being treated as a witness, not a suspect, by police.

Does any of that impact Miller’s NBA Draft stock?

No.

Or at least not yet as teams want to see how the legal situation plays out and if there are any new revelations, according to multiple league sources who spoke to NBC Sports. If nothing changes with the police investigation into the shooting, nothing will change with Miller’s draft status. As noted above, Miller has not been charged with any crime and is not being treated as a suspect in the case. Alabama coach Nate Oats has not suspended Miller, who has played in both games since the news of his involvement became public.

However, several sources said this felt like “a yellow light” for teams who end up in his draft range after the lottery. Taking a player fifth in the NBA Draft means a more than $30 million commitment to that player over four years on their rookie contract (and teams hope that relationship goes on much longer), and before a franchise invests that much money they do an extensive background check on every player, including who they associate with. That investigation will be even more intense and thorough in Miller’s case.

Miller is 6’9″ and can play either forward spot. He is averaging 19.5 points and eight rebounds a game, and is one of the best shooters in college hoops, hitting 43.1% from three. Because of his size he can get his shot off over the top of most defenders. His ball handling and playmaking have improved, although they have a ways to go yet. He’s a little raw, but considered one of the higher-floor picks at the top of the draft.

This situation ultimately will have little to no impact on Miller’s draft status. Or — if new information comes to light — a dramatic impact, but not likely anything in between, several sources said. Miller is either going to stay the first (or one of the first) college player taken in this June’s NBA Draft or he is going to plummet way down the board because the situation changed, but he’s not going to just slip 10 spots.

Watch Kings outlast Clippers 176-175 in 2 OT, second highest scoring game in NBA history

Feb 25, 2023, 8:00 AM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — There were a couple of moments Friday night when Sacramento coach Mike Brown wishes he could have enjoyed being a part of the second-highest scoring game in NBA history.

Brown and his Kings though were able to savor something that is more important in the long run – a hard-fought victory.

Malik Monk scored a career-high 45 points, De'Aaron Fox had the go-ahead basket and finished with 42 and Sacramento outlasted the Los Angeles Clippers 176-175 in double overtime.

It is only the second time in the NBA’s 76-year history that both teams have scored at least 170 points. Detroit beat Denver 186-184 in triple overtime on Dec. 13, 1983, in what remains the highest-scoring NBA game.

The Kings are third on the scoring list with the 176 points and the Clippers fourth. A team has scored 170 points in a regular-season game only seven times.

“From a fan’s standpoint, I can see how this game would have been a lot of fun to watch,” Brown said. “There was unbelievable shot making and great defense. There was high-level talent that was on display. Kudos to the players.

Sacramento and Los Angeles also combined for 44 3-pointers, tied for the most in a game in NBA history.

Both teams also shot at least 58% from the field and were 80% or better from the foul line.

“I thought was a great game. A lot of momentum shifts,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said.

The Clippers had a 175-169 advantage with 1:57 remaining before the Kings scored the final seven points, including Fox’s jumper with 36.5 seconds remaining. The Clippers had the final shot, but Nico Batum missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Kings also overcame a 14-points deficit late in the fourth quarter and six-point deficits in both overtime periods.

“We just stuck with it. We got down 12 at one point but just had our heads up. We knew they were going to let us back in,” Monk said.

It was the first time in franchise history the Kings have had two players score at least 40 points in a game. It is the second time it has happened in an NBA game this season after Cleveland’s Caris LeVert and Donovan Mitchell did it against Boston.

Fox – who also had 12 assists and five steals – is just the 12th player since 1973-74 with 40 points, 10 assists and five steals in a game. The last to do it was James Harden in 2019.

“We just had to grind this game out. We were on the second night of a back-to-back but it is what it is. We have a younger team than them,” Fox said.

Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 44 points for Los Angeles and Paul George added 34. Leonard had 21 points in the third quarter, which tied his career high for points scored in a quarter.

“I thought he did a great job getting to a spot with the 3-point shots and attacking the basket,” Lue said about Leonard.

Russell Westbrook started and made his Clippers debut after he cleared waivers Wednesday. He had 17 points, 14 assists and five rebounds in 39 minutes before fouling out with 1:49 remaining in the second overtime.

Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis played only 31 minutes after being in foul trouble most of the night. He picked up his four fouls in the first half and then drew his fifth with 6:46 remaining in the third quarter.

Sabonis, who got his seventh triple-double in Thursday night’s win over Portland, fouled out with 3:09 remaining in the first overtime. He finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Watch Klay Thompson make history with 12 3-pointers in Warriors win

Feb 25, 2023, 3:19 AM EST
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were tied for the most games with 12+ 3-pointers in NBA history at two.

That is were — Thompson drained 12 3s against the Rockets, making him the NBA all-time leader with three such games.

Thompson shot 12-of-17 from 3 on his way to 42 points playing the second night of a back-to-back for only the second time this season.

The Warriors needed his buckets to pick up the 116-101 win over the Rockets (the Warriors remain without Stephen Curry). The win returned the Warriors to .500 at 30-30, and they still sit ninth in the Western Conference. Kevin Martin Jr. led the Rockets with 22 points.

