It’s official: Quin Snyder agrees to be new Hawks coach, will take over this season

By Feb 26, 2023, 7:52 PM EST
Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks - Game One
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
0 Comments

Atlanta moved quickly to get the best coach on the free agent market before other teams made their moves in the offseason, and it worked.

Quin Snyder has agreed to a five-year contract to be the new head coach of the Atlanta Hawks and he will take over this season, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and soon after confirmed by the Hawks.

“From our first conversation, it was clear that Quin had all the characteristics we were looking for in our next head coach,” Hawks GM Landry Fields said in a statement. “He has both an incredible basketball and emotional IQ, and we share the same core values and basketball philosophies of having honest communication and collaboration with players, tremendous attention to detail and placing a great emphasis on player development. We are excited to welcome him, his wife Amy and their family back to Atlanta.”

Snyder replaces the fired Nate McMillan (with Joe Prunty as a brief interim coach). McMillan was let go for multiple reasons, chief among them not living up to the high internal expectations ownership and management had for the team this season, as well as a fractured relationship with star Trae Young.

While Snyder has a lot of work to build a winning culture in Atlanta, that will start with his relationship with Young, who has not always bought into the system coaches have wanted him to play. This relationship will be different for Young because — with this contract and recruitment — Snyder walks in the door on equal footing. He can demand Young play in his system, which will feature a lot more 3-pointers but also ball and player movement, not Young pounding the ball into the floor out top for 10 seconds.

“I am thrilled to go back to Atlanta as the next head coach of the Hawks,” Snyder said in a statement released through the team. “Landry has a tremendous reputation as an incredibly bright, high character, high quality individual and it was quickly evident that we share a passion and commitment to building a winning team with a strong foundation and high standards. I am excited to collaborate with Landry to create a successful program that devoted Hawks fans are proud of and cheer for and am grateful to Tony, Jami and the Ressler family for this opportunity.”

Snyder could be on the bench in Atlanta as early as Tuesday, although there will be limits to how much he can change a system three quarters of the way into the season.

Check out more on the Hawks

2021 NBA Playoffs - Utah Jazz v LA Clippers
Hawks reportedly nearing deal to make Quin Snyder next head coach
Jazz coach Quin Snyder
Report: Hawks moving quickly, in talks to hire Quin Snyder as coach
Denver Nuggets v Philadelphia 76ers
Five storylines to watch down stretch of NBA season

Jimmy Butler: ‘I’m tired of losing… We’ve got to figure this out’

By Feb 26, 2023, 1:54 PM EST
0 Comments

Coming into this season, the Heat were seen as a team that came within a Jimmy Butler 3-pointer of a return to the Finals a season ago and could get back to that level if things broke their way.

Things have not broken their way.

The Heat have lost four straight and, at 32-29, have fallen into the play-in zone. Jimmy Butler is frustrated, as he said postgame Saturday, via Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald:

“I’m tired of losing,” forward Jimmy Butler said…

“I don’t think anybody in here wants to lose,” Butler said as he stood in front of his locker following Saturday’s loss in Charlotte. “We’ve got to figure this out very, very quickly.”

There are a few things that go into the Heat’s struggles on the season: Butler missing 15 games is part of that (although the team medical staff is driving part of that), Kyle Lowry‘s decline, the lack of secondary playmaking, and the lack of depth at the four (Kevin Love was bought out by the Cavaliers and is starting already for the Heat). Because of all this, the Heat have a bottom-five offense in the NBA this season (using NBA.com’s numbers).

However, the biggest issue of late is simply poor shooting, as Chiang points out.

During its current four-game skid, Miami has shot 40 of 139 (28.8 percent) from beyond the arc. That includes an alarming 15 of 59 (25.4 percent) shooting on wide open threes (when the closest defender is six or more feet away), according to NBA tracking stats.

Guys who typically make shots are not during this four-game stretch: Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson and Kevin Love are all shooting below 30% from the arc during this stretch (and Caleb Martin is at 30.8%). Simply making shots will help.

If Miami doesn’t find its groove on offense over the next month, they are going to be a lot more than a missed 3-pointer away from a return to the Finals.

Check out more on the Heat

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo starts despite wrist but leaves game with knee injury
2023 NBA All-Star - NBA All-Star Game
PBT Podcast: Unwatchable All-Star, buyout market, Hawks coaching search
Heat big Meyers Leonard
Bucks reportedly will give Meyers Leonard 10-day contract

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo out Sunday vs. Suns due to right quad contusion

By Feb 26, 2023, 12:43 PM EST
Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks
John Fisher/Getty Images
0 Comments

The nationally televised game between the Suns and Bucks Sunday — a rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals and a potential Finals preview for this year  — will be missing a couple of stars. Kevin Durant is not yet making his debut for the Suns coming off his sprained knee, but that looks like it will be Wednesday.

Now comes word that Giannis Antetokounmpo is out with a bruised thigh from the previous game against the Heat.

This is not a surprise, but the news could have been worse for the Bucks with it not looking like Antetokounmpo will miss extended time. The Bucks are 6-5 in games Antetokounmpo has sat out this season.

Antetokounmpo had returned more quickly than expected from a sprained wrist and suited up against the Heat in the first game out of the All-Star Break. But then at the end of the first quarter he asked out of the game and went straight to the Bucks’ locker room, not to return.

Antetokounmpo has played at an MVP level this season — averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists a game — and for the Bucks the priority is having him healthy for the playoffs.

Here's more on the Bucks

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo starts despite wrist but leaves game with knee injury
Denver Nuggets v Philadelphia 76ers
Five storylines to watch down stretch of NBA season
2023 NBA All-Star - NBA All-Star Game
PBT Podcast: Unwatchable All-Star, buyout market, Hawks coaching search

Derrick Rose says he has not discussed buyout with Knicks

By Feb 26, 2023, 12:18 PM EST
New York Knicks v Washington Wizards
Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

When the report leaked out of Phoenix that the Suns would be interested in Derrick Rose if he were bought out, it was clearly an attempt by some around the Suns to put an idea in Rose’s head. He has fallen out of the Knicks rotation — the two minutes he played Saturday were his first of 2023 — and the suggestion he would have a bigger role in a lineup with Kevin Durant was clear (even if the Suns are set at the point).

That message didn’t get through to Rose. He seemed oblivious and uninterested in pregame comments Saturday, via Peter Botte of the New York Post.

“No, I haven’t talked to anybody about that. I haven’t talked to anyone,” Rose said… when asked if he had considered seeking a buyout. “I haven’t even thought about it. I’m locked in to my thing right now. It’s kind of hard to think about something that I’ve never pursued and never talked about with them.”

“No. Y’all heard something? I’ve just been locked in, doing my recovery. [I] talk to Thibs about the team, talk to Leon about the team, but other than that, I haven’t talked to them about [a buyout],” Rose said. “I think that we’ve been so transparent in the past that if I was thinking about moving, or they was to move me somewhere, they’d give me a heads up.”

Rose said he was also not worried about being moved around the trade deadline, when he was dangled as a contract that could be traded, saying Leon Rose and team management didn’t talk to him.

Players must be waived by March 1 to be available for the playoff roster of any team that picks them up. It doesn’t sound like Rose or the Knicks are moving toward that outcome.

Rose likely will be a free agent this summer, it is highly unlikely the Knicks will pick up his $15.6 million team option for next season. The Suns can sign him then, if they still want.

Here's more on the Knicks

Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks
Suns reportedly eyeing Derrick Rose if Knicks buy him out
2023 NBA All-Star - NBA All-Star Game
PBT Podcast: Unwatchable All-Star, buyout market, Hawks coaching search
2023 NBA All Star Game
Giannis can’t wait to pick Morant as captains select All-Star teams

Grizzlies rout Nuggets in showdown of top two teams in West

Associated PressFeb 26, 2023, 9:25 AM EST
0 Comments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 23 points and seven rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies raced to an early lead and coasted to a 112-94 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night in a matchup of the Western Conference’s top teams.

Tyus Jones finished with 17 points, and Luke Kennard, Xavier Tillman and Dillon Brooks scored 12 apiece for Memphis, which trails Denver by six games in the conference race.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Jeff Green added 12 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Christian Braun each scored 11 points as Denver’s four-game winning streak came to an end. Denver was hampered by a 40% shooting game. The Nuggets’ starters were 17 of 47 from the field in the game.

Denver’s 94 total points was a season low.

“One of the biggest priorities was transition defense,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “I thought our urgency was phenomenal.”

The matchup of the West leaders had Denver entering while playing well and Memphis struggling, dropping six of its last 10 games and losing its grip on the second spot as the Sacramento Kings rose to third.

But Memphis came out with more intensity and defensive pressure, a continuation of the Grizzlies first post-All-Star break game — a last-minute loss at Philadelphia.

“They just played more physical than us,” Green said. “They treated it like a playoff game. We didn’t. We came out lackadaisical. They got a good lead, and we couldn’t bounce back.”

Nuggets coach Michael Malone added: “I felt like going into this game that (the Grizzlies) were going to approach this as a playoff game. We approached it as a game 61 or 62.”

The Grizzlies finished with 19 fast-break points and 60 points in the paint.

“They ran off misses. They ran off makes. They were sprinting. We just didn’t match that,” Malone said.

Memphis converted 56% of its shots in the first half and was 9 of 21 form outside the arc. Meanwhile, the Nuggets offense struggled, shooting 38% from the field and making only 3 of 16 3-pointers. Ten turnovers added to the Nuggets’ misery.

Memphis led by as many as 29 points in the first half and carried a 66-42 advantage at the break.

Memphis opened the second half with eight straight points, pushing the lead to 32 points. That catapulted the Grizzlies to a 94-62 advantage through three quarters. At that point, Memphis was still shooting better than 53%.

With Denver facing the second half of a back-to-back Sunday, Malone sat his starters in the fourth quarter.

The win gave Memphis a two-game cushion over third-place Sacramento after the Kings’ 176-175 win over the Clippers in double-overtime Friday night. But despite the rout of the Nuggets, Memphis didn’t consider the win a statement game.

“I think it’s too early to say,” Jones said. “It’s a good win. They’re a good team, but it’s also one game. Don’t try to look too much into it.”

Check out more on the Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers
Three things to Know: 76ers comeback to beat Grizzlies showed playoff resilience
Denver Nuggets v Philadelphia 76ers
Five storylines to watch down stretch of NBA season
2023 NBA All Star Game
Giannis can’t wait to pick Morant as captains select All-Star teams