Giannis Antetokounmpo out Sunday vs. Suns due to right quad contusion

By Feb 26, 2023, 12:43 PM EST
Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks
John Fisher/Getty Images
The nationally televised game between the Suns and Bucks Sunday — a rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals and a potential Finals preview for this year  — will be missing a couple of stars. Kevin Durant is not yet making his debut for the Suns coming off his sprained knee, but that looks like it will be Wednesday.

Now comes word that Giannis Antetokounmpo is out with a bruised thigh from the previous game against the Heat.

This is not a surprise, but the news could have been worse for the Bucks with it not looking like Antetokounmpo will miss extended time. The Bucks are 6-5 in games Antetokounmpo has sat out this season.

Antetokounmpo had returned more quickly than expected from a sprained wrist and suited up against the Heat in the first game out of the All-Star Break. But then at the end of the first quarter he asked out of the game and went straight to the Bucks’ locker room, not to return.

Antetokounmpo has played at an MVP level this season — averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists a game — and for the Bucks the priority is having him healthy for the playoffs.

Jimmy Butler: ‘I’m tired of losing… We’ve got to figure this out’

By Feb 26, 2023, 1:54 PM EST
Coming into this season, the Heat were seen as a team that came within a Jimmy Butler 3-pointer of a return to the Finals a season ago and could get back to that level if things broke their way.

Things have not broken their way.

The Heat have lost four straight and, at 32-29, have fallen into the play-in zone. Jimmy Butler is frustrated, as he said postgame Saturday, via Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald:

“I’m tired of losing,” forward Jimmy Butler said…

“I don’t think anybody in here wants to lose,” Butler said as he stood in front of his locker following Saturday’s loss in Charlotte. “We’ve got to figure this out very, very quickly.”

There are a few things that go into the Heat’s struggles on the season: Butler missing 15 games is part of that (although the team medical staff is driving part of that), Kyle Lowry‘s decline, the lack of secondary playmaking, and the lack of depth at the four (Kevin Love was bought out by the Cavaliers and is starting already for the Heat). Because of all this, the Heat have a bottom-five offense in the NBA this season (using NBA.com’s numbers).

However, the biggest issue of late is simply poor shooting, as Chiang points out.

During its current four-game skid, Miami has shot 40 of 139 (28.8 percent) from beyond the arc. That includes an alarming 15 of 59 (25.4 percent) shooting on wide open threes (when the closest defender is six or more feet away), according to NBA tracking stats.

Guys who typically make shots are not during this four-game stretch: Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson and Kevin Love are all shooting below 30% from the arc during this stretch (and Caleb Martin is at 30.8%). Simply making shots will help.

If Miami doesn’t find its groove on offense over the next month, they are going to be a lot more than a missed 3-pointer away from a return to the Finals.

Derrick Rose says he has not discussed buyout with Knicks

By Feb 26, 2023, 12:18 PM EST
New York Knicks v Washington Wizards
Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
When the report leaked out of Phoenix that the Suns would be interested in Derrick Rose if he were bought out, it was clearly an attempt by some around the Suns to put an idea in Rose’s head. He has fallen out of the Knicks rotation — the two minutes he played Saturday were his first of 2023 — and the suggestion he would have a bigger role in a lineup with Kevin Durant was clear (even if the Suns are set at the point).

That message didn’t get through to Rose. He seemed oblivious and uninterested in pregame comments Saturday, via Peter Botte of the New York Post.

“No, I haven’t talked to anybody about that. I haven’t talked to anyone,” Rose said… when asked if he had considered seeking a buyout. “I haven’t even thought about it. I’m locked in to my thing right now. It’s kind of hard to think about something that I’ve never pursued and never talked about with them.”

“No. Y’all heard something? I’ve just been locked in, doing my recovery. [I] talk to Thibs about the team, talk to Leon about the team, but other than that, I haven’t talked to them about [a buyout],” Rose said. “I think that we’ve been so transparent in the past that if I was thinking about moving, or they was to move me somewhere, they’d give me a heads up.”

Rose said he was also not worried about being moved around the trade deadline, when he was dangled as a contract that could be traded, saying Leon Rose and team management didn’t talk to him.

Players must be waived by March 1 to be available for the playoff roster of any team that picks them up. It doesn’t sound like Rose or the Knicks are moving toward that outcome.

Rose likely will be a free agent this summer, it is highly unlikely the Knicks will pick up his $15.6 million team option for next season. The Suns can sign him then, if they still want.

Grizzlies rout Nuggets in showdown of top two teams in West

Associated PressFeb 26, 2023, 9:25 AM EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 23 points and seven rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies raced to an early lead and coasted to a 112-94 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night in a matchup of the Western Conference’s top teams.

Tyus Jones finished with 17 points, and Luke Kennard, Xavier Tillman and Dillon Brooks scored 12 apiece for Memphis, which trails Denver by six games in the conference race.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Jeff Green added 12 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Christian Braun each scored 11 points as Denver’s four-game winning streak came to an end. Denver was hampered by a 40% shooting game. The Nuggets’ starters were 17 of 47 from the field in the game.

Denver’s 94 total points was a season low.

“One of the biggest priorities was transition defense,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “I thought our urgency was phenomenal.”

The matchup of the West leaders had Denver entering while playing well and Memphis struggling, dropping six of its last 10 games and losing its grip on the second spot as the Sacramento Kings rose to third.

But Memphis came out with more intensity and defensive pressure, a continuation of the Grizzlies first post-All-Star break game — a last-minute loss at Philadelphia.

“They just played more physical than us,” Green said. “They treated it like a playoff game. We didn’t. We came out lackadaisical. They got a good lead, and we couldn’t bounce back.”

Nuggets coach Michael Malone added: “I felt like going into this game that (the Grizzlies) were going to approach this as a playoff game. We approached it as a game 61 or 62.”

The Grizzlies finished with 19 fast-break points and 60 points in the paint.

“They ran off misses. They ran off makes. They were sprinting. We just didn’t match that,” Malone said.

Memphis converted 56% of its shots in the first half and was 9 of 21 form outside the arc. Meanwhile, the Nuggets offense struggled, shooting 38% from the field and making only 3 of 16 3-pointers. Ten turnovers added to the Nuggets’ misery.

Memphis led by as many as 29 points in the first half and carried a 66-42 advantage at the break.

Memphis opened the second half with eight straight points, pushing the lead to 32 points. That catapulted the Grizzlies to a 94-62 advantage through three quarters. At that point, Memphis was still shooting better than 53%.

With Denver facing the second half of a back-to-back Sunday, Malone sat his starters in the fourth quarter.

The win gave Memphis a two-game cushion over third-place Sacramento after the Kings’ 176-175 win over the Clippers in double-overtime Friday night. But despite the rout of the Nuggets, Memphis didn’t consider the win a statement game.

“I think it’s too early to say,” Jones said. “It’s a good win. They’re a good team, but it’s also one game. Don’t try to look too much into it.”

Watch Jayson Tatum drain game-winner, complete Celtics comeback win vs. 76ers

By Feb 26, 2023, 12:44 AM EST
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Through three quarters, the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum had just 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting. It was not his night.

But as an MVP candidate must, when his team needed him he made the big plays — including a couple of big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and then the game-winner with 1.3 seconds on the clock.

Joel Embiid almost tied it with the shot of the night, catapulting a heave from the opposite free-throw line that fell, but his shot came just after the buzzer and was waived off. The 110-107 loss ended Philly’s five-game win streak.

Embiid was the best player on the floor in this one, finishing with 41 points and 12 rebounds. He led the 76ers to a 17-point third-quarter lead, but by the middle of the fourth it was the Celtics with a double-digit lead and trying to hang on. James Harden had 21 points and eight assists, while Tobias Harris chipped in 19.

Jaylen Brown was consistent all night and led the Celtics with 26 points, while Derrick White had 18 off the bench.

