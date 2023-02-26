Giannis Antetokounmpo out Sunday vs. Suns due to right quad contusion

The nationally televised game between the Suns and Bucks Sunday — a rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals and a potential Finals preview for this year — will be missing a couple of stars. Kevin Durant is not yet making his debut for the Suns coming off his sprained knee, but that looks like it will be Wednesday.
Now comes word that Giannis Antetokounmpo is out with a bruised thigh from the previous game against the Heat.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters Giannis Antetokounmpo (right quad contusion) will not play today against the Suns.
Antetokounmpo was not on the floor for his normal pregame routine either.
— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 26, 2023
This is not a surprise, but the news could have been worse for the Bucks with it not looking like Antetokounmpo will miss extended time. The Bucks are 6-5 in games Antetokounmpo has sat out this season.
Antetokounmpo had returned more quickly than expected from a sprained wrist and suited up against the Heat in the first game out of the All-Star Break. But then at the end of the first quarter he asked out of the game and went straight to the Bucks’ locker room, not to return.
Giannis Antetokounmpo calls for a timeout and walks directly to the Bucks locker room. pic.twitter.com/GHMo3SwYpx
— Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) February 25, 2023
Antetokounmpo has played at an MVP level this season — averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists a game — and for the Bucks the priority is having him healthy for the playoffs.