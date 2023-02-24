Three things to Know: 76ers comeback to beat Grizzlies showed playoff resilience

1) 76ers’ comeback to beat Grizzlies showed playoff resilience

Defense. Resilience.

If the 76ers are going to threaten the Celtics and Bucks in May, they will need a lot of the two things they showed Thursday night in the first game back from the All-Star break.

Their offense couldn’t buy a bucket for much of the game — Joel Embiid finished 7-of-25 shooting, Tyrese Maxey 6-of-18 — but they played strong enough defense to hang around within striking distance. De'Anthony Melton led a defense that held All-Star Ja Morant to 3-of-16 shooting on the night, and Embiid had 17 defensive rebounds and six blocks — none bigger than this one late.

“I always think two-way is better than one-way,” Embiid said postgame, via the Associated Press. “In those type of nights, to be able to have an impact when you don’t have anything going on offensively, I think is nice.”

The Grizzlies led basically all game, seeming to have an answer for any Sixers mini-run, and that lead was at a dozen in the fourth. But in the fourth, James Harden started to take over — he finished the night with 31 points — and Tobias Harris hit a couple of big 3-pointers. In front of a raucous crowd the 76ers played one of their best quarters of the season against a quality opponent, went on a 22-8 run, closing the game on a 10-1 run to pick up the win.

Two things concern me with the Grizzlies going into the playoffs. First is their halfcourt offense, which can get bogged down and did in the fourth in this game (also the Grizzlies were 1-of-8 on 3-pointers in the fourth). Late-game offensive struggles are not new to this team and it’s something that could send them home early in the playoffs if not fixed.

The other concern is their road record — they have lost eight straight away from the FedEx Forum and fell to 11-18 on the road. Winning a series in the postseason means willing games on the road.

Memphis is a team on the cusp, but they need to clean up these areas. Especially heading into a West playoffs where there will be no easy rounds when you look at the teams that could be coming out of the play-in.

2) Celtics pick up OT win over Pacers

For just the second time this season, the Celtics rolled out the starting five they hope to use in the playoffs: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams. That didn’t mean rolling to an easy win.

Boston did lead by as many as 16 in the second quarter but hot shooting from All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and a blistering night from Myles Turner — he finished with 40 — brought the Pacers back and kept it close in the second half.

Boston got strong nights from their stars — Jayson Tatum dropped 31 points along with 12 rebounds and seven assists, while a masked Jaylen Brown added 30 points and 11 boards — but it was Malcolm Brogdon, returning to Indianapolis, who seemed to step up whenever the Celtics needed a big bucket.

It took overtime, but Boston added to their win total 142-138 in overtime.

3) Walker Kessler forces OT, where Jazz pick up win

Walker Kessler will not win Rookie of the Year — Paolo Banchero is running away with that award — but he will get a lot of top-three votes. And Kessler is a lock for First Team All-Rookie.

If you want evidence of the rookie’s impact, watch Kessler work inside to tie the game against the Thunder Wednesday with :04 left on the clock.

Then, when it looked like Isaiah Joe would win it for OKC, Kessler was there with the block.

Utah went on to get the win behind 43 from Lauri Markkanen. Jazz management may be dreaming of tanking for Victor Wembanyama, but this roster has enough talent to win some games down the stretch and mess with those odds a little.

Bonus Thing to Know: Watch Spurs rookie Blake Wesley inbound the ball off Luka Dončić and get a bucket.

The Mavs won comfortably, the first win for the Doncic/Kyrie Irving era, but this play was too good not to include in this roundup of the night.

Report: Paul George ‘drove decision’ for Clippers to bring in Westbrook

By Feb 24, 2023, 1:22 PM EST
0 Comments

LeBron James and Anthony Davis pushed for the Lakers to trade for Russell Westbrook, the Lakers front office was convinced by their arguments and went along with the plan. Later, when it backfired, Rob Pelinka was called out for not being the adult in the room who stood up to James and shot down what was obviously going to be a poor fit with the roster as constructed.

Now Russell Westbrook has moved about 30 yards down the hall at the Crypto.com Arena to the Clippers’ locker room, with the other Los Angeles team signing him after the Lakers traded him to the Jazz, who bought him out. Another team where Westbrook’s game seems an uneasy fit, and the effort to sign him was driven by a player. In this case, Paul George, reports Brian Windhosrt on ESPN’s Hoop Collective podcast:

“The Clippers are pretty much admitting Paul George drove this decision. And from what I understand, they were internally against it at the start. Paul pushed for it publicly and privately. Kawhi supported it. And they looked more into it and they were like ‘Well, you know, there are some things he can potentially help us with. One of the things that’s a factor for us is we tend to kind of get a little loafy.’ They talked themselves into it is the long story short.”

While George was the public face and the most vocal, there was support for and a desire to bring in Westbrook up and down the Clippers roster — they are a player-friendly organization, and this was something the players wanted. The front office was not unanimous in supporting the move, but they came around enough to go for it.

“Russ’ strengths in terms of the force, the intensity, the rim pressure, the ability to get downhill, just his general style of play and just who he is we felt that those strengths can also help our team,” was how President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank put it.

Frank also said the Clippers had an “upfront, honest dialogue” with Westbrook about his role and expectations. The Lakers did that as well.

The advantage the Clippers have over the Lakers with Westbrook is they are not paying him $47 million — if things go sour with the Clippers they can just walk away and return to the existing roster that sits fourth in the Western Conference. The Clippers don’t need him. They can walk away.

Starting Friday night, however, the Russell Westbrook experiment with the Clippers begins. Which is what the players wanted.

USA beats Uruguay, officially clinches spot in 2023 FIBA World Cup

Associated PressFeb 24, 2023, 12:06 PM EST
0 Comments

USA Basketball is heading to this summer’s FIBA World Cup.

The Americans clinched their berth in the 32-team field on Thursday night, rallying for an 88-77 win at Uruguay. The U.S. secured one of the seven World Cup berths allocated to the FIBA Americas region.

Langston Galloway, who played in more qualifying games than any U.S. player in this cycle, took over down the stretch. He scored 11 consecutive fourth-quarter points for the Americans — part of that being a personal 8-0 run that included a four-point play — to help clinch the game, and the World Cup spot.

“Couldn’t be more proud about the group of guys that we have here,” Galloway said. “Just thankful for the opportunity. I’m getting to play and represent with the United States across my chest, and all the guys who have been part of this journey with me. … We accomplished the task at hand, which was qualifying for the World Cup.”

Galloway scored 21 points for the U.S., which plays its qualifying finale at Brazil on Sunday. The Americans will be in Manila for the entirety of the World Cup; other games will be played in Indonesia and Japan, but FIBA already decided the U.S. would stay in the Philippines for the tournament.

For the Americans, clinching capped a 15-month process — spanning 11 games, with six different rosters and utilizing 52 different players. It’s virtually certain that none of those players will be in the Philippines with the Americans this summer for the World Cup; G League or international-based players were primarily used in qualifying, but a roster of NBA players will be put together for the tournament.

The coaching staff will be different as well; Jim Boylen has led the Americans in all six of the two-game qualifying windows, but USA Basketball national team coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors — assisted by Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat, Tyronn Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers and Mark Few of Gonzaga — will lead the team this summer.

“I would like to just thank the seven assistant coaches we’ve had, I’d like to thank the 52 players that played for us,” Boylen said. “We had high-character, hard-working guys. They bought into our system, how we need to play. Our guys bought in and we’re just really thankful.”

The U.S. has won the World Cup, previously called the world championships, five times. But the team sent to the most recent World Cup at China in 2019 finished seventh — the worst finish ever by an American men’s team in a major tournament. The previous worst was sixth at the 2002 world championships.

The Americans bounced back at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, winning gold for the fourth consecutive time. And now the next U.S. team — the roster is unclear — will be tasked with bringing home gold from Manila.

Uruguay took control early, leading 18-7 after the first quarter and building a 41-27 lead with about a minute to go in the first half.

But the U.S. offense came alive in the third, scoring 30 points in that 10-minute period — one more than the Americans managed in the first two quarters combined. It was 59-58 U.S. going into the fourth, and then Galloway and the Americans ran away.

Canada had already secured a spot from the FIBA Americas region. That leaves a wild final day of qualifying to come Sunday, with six teams — Argentina, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil — set to decide five spots.

Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell sprains ankle on bad luck play, leaves game not to return

By Feb 24, 2023, 9:31 AM EST
0 Comments

This was just unfortunate.

Midway through the first quarter Thursday night, the Warriors’ Donte DiVincenzo drove the lane for a layup, and his momentum carried him back into the stanchion. As he started to move back onto the court, the Lakers’ D'Angelo Russell stepped back to inbound the ball, and in doing so stepped on DiVincenzo’s foot and rolled his ankle. Russell left the game and did not return.

X-rays were negative and Russell was optimistic after the game it was not serious, although with ankle injuries it’s how they feel the next day that is telling. The Lakers are off until Sunday when they start a 3-game road trip in Dallas against the new-look Mavericks.

Dennis Schroder stepped up for the Lakers starting the second half, and the Lakers pulled away in the third to eventually get a comfortable 124-111 win over the Curry-less Warriors. Malik Beasley was the hot hand and led the Lakers with 25 in a game they needed to win over a team they will be fighting against for playoff/play-in positioning.

Watch Wendell Carter Jr. with game-winner putback, lifts Magic past Pistons

Associated PressFeb 24, 2023, 1:43 AM EST
0 Comments

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wendell Carter Jr. tipped in Paolo Banchero‘s missed layup at the buzzer to give the Orlando Magic a 108-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.

Franz Wagner led Orlando with 21 points, and Carter controlled the boards in the fourth quarter, finishing with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

“Tonight was his night – big-time rebounds, battling on the boards,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said.

“I didn’t want to go into overtime so I had to figure out something,” said Carter, who barely avoided reaching over the rim and getting called for basket interference. It took a review to confirm the non-call.

Jaden Ivey led Detroit with 25 points. He hit a 3-pointer with nine seconds left to tie it, but he missed two free throws with 51 seconds left and Detroit down by three.

“It just came down to the last possession,” said Ivey, who made 5 of 7 threes. “It could have been a different situation if I hit free throws, and I’ve just got to live with the consequences and learn from it.”

Alec Burks added 16 points for the Pistons, who stayed in the game with 17-of-34 3-point shooting.

Markelle Fultz had 14 points and eight assists for Orlando and Cole Anthony added 15 points off the bench.

Ivey and Burks combined on 6 of 7 3-point shooting in the first half, but 12 Pistons turnovers led to 11 Magic points and a 47-46 Orlando lead at the break. Detroit finished the game with 21 turnovers.

“We came out with a lot of energy, which is difficult to do after the All-Star break,” noted Pistons coach Dwayne Casey. “The timing, the rhythm, we did all that, except for the turnovers. Twenty-one (turnovers) for 21 points in a one-point game. We can’t gift them 21 points.”

Wagner and Fultz sparked a 15-0 Magic run early in the third quarter that netted a 14-point lead, the largest of the game. But Hamidou Diallo scored six of Detroit’s 14 straight points to get the Pistons right back in it.

Two free throws by Carter put the Magic up 104-99 with 1:36 left, but a hook shot by James Wiseman with 9.5 seconds left brought the Pistons within one. After two free throws by Wagner, Ivey hit a 26-footer to tie it.

The Magic are 20-15 since a 5-20 start, but still 13th in the East and hesitant to proclaim a rare playoff push.

“We believe we can be a playoff team and do something very special this year and that’s what we’re focused on – just trying to get better every day and let the results come,” said Fultz.

“Guys are talking about the play-in and the playoff push, and we understand that,” said Mosley. “But the most important thing is always going to be: Are we getting better? Are we improving? Are we focusing on little details, no matter the game, no matter the time of the year.”

