Giannis Antetokounmpo starts despite wrist but leaves game with knee injury

By Feb 24, 2023, 11:22 PM EST
Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks
John Fisher/Getty Images
The night started on a positive note for the Bucks — Giannis Antetokounmpo started the game despite a wrist injury suffered just more than a week before in the final game before the All-Star break.

However, by the end of the first quarter against the Heat he asked out of the game and went straight to the Bucks’ locker room. He did not return with the team saying he had knocked knees with an opponent.

After the game, coach Mike Budenholzer had little in terms of an update, saying they would see how he feels tomorrow and take it day by day.

Antetokounmpo has played at an MVP level this season — averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists a game — and for the Bucks the priority is having him healthy for the playoffs.

Even without their best player the Bucks blew the doors off the Heat and extended their winning streak to 13 games, 128-99, behind 24 points from Jrue Holiday.

Hawks reportedly nearing deal to make Quin Snyder next head coach

By Feb 24, 2023, 8:31 PM EST
While the timing of firing Nate McMillan and targeting a new coach with 23 games left in the season may have seemed odd at first, it gave Hawks management a clear field and the chance to land their top target — former Jazz coach Quin Snyder — before other teams moved on from their head coaches and that field got crowded.

It appears the Hawks are about to get their man, they are close to a deal with Snyder according to reports from both Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. This is not a surprise as the sides had been talking and moving quickly toward an agreement, which Charania reports will be in the $8 million a year range (in the upper echelon of NBA coach salaries).

Snyder helped establish a strong basketball culture in Utah, where the Jazz excelled at player development and had a distinct ball and player movement system. Hawks management reportedly sees Snyder as someone who can establish that same, team-first culture in Atlanta.

While there is much more to this, at its core this is a hire about an attempt to build a contender around Trae Young. It will be about the Young and Snyder relationship, but it will be one on equal footing. Young may be the team’s superstar, but this is the first coach who comes in with the gravitas and standing within the organization to stand toe-to-toe with him — management isn’t automatically siding with Young anymore. This is a hire about building a culture bigger than that.

There are things about Snyder’s system that will suit Young — more 3-pointers, especially ones in transition. Young also can be a gifted passer and the system will call for that. However, he can pound the ball and jack up shots, break offensive sets and is not a great defender — all things Snyder will call him on. Other players see Young as someone who doesn’t always put the team first, who can chase numbers and prioritize what’s best for himself. Young finished 12th among guards in voting by other players for the All-Star Game, behind an injured LaMelo Ball, Jalen Brunson and Darius Garland (while that is not the definitive way to define player popularity, it is a sign of what players think).

Speaking with reporters Friday afternoon, Young said he has “nothing but love and respect” for deposed Hawks coach Nate McMillan. Young was asked if people might see him as a coach killer after he had fraught relationships with both Lloyd Pierce and Nate McMillan. 

“People are going to say what they’ve got to say. A lot of players have played for a lot of coaches. I don’t look at it like that,” Young said, via the Associated Press. “I’m not looking at the next coach who comes in here. I’m trying to win a championship, whatever it is, I’m just trying to win.”

Snyder just wants to win too, and has a track record of putting together outstanding regular season teams, which is why the Hawks are offering him the head coaching job.

Suns reportedly eyeing Derrick Rose if Knicks buy him out

By Feb 24, 2023, 6:22 PM EST
Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks
Adam Hunger/Getty Images
Derrick Rose has not set foot on the court for the Knicks in 2023.

He played well for the Knicks the past couple of years before he was injured, but this season has seen very limited minutes and is currently well out of the rotation. That sparked some trade interest and curiosity around the league about whether he would get bought out. One of the teams wondering are the Phoenix Suns, reports Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT.

After swinging the deal of the season in acquiring Kevin Durant at the 2023 trade deadline, the Phoenix Suns are now surveying the market for another ball-handler to assist Chris Paul and Cameron Payne, league sources tell Bleacher Report….

However, there is a primary candidate the team is monitoring, according to sources: New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose… A buyout still feels unlikely, but sources close to the situation don’t believe the door is completely shut on the possibility.

Rose is a Tom Thibodeau favorite, the Knicks aren’t going to approach him about a buyout. Rose would have to initiate that himself. To this point he has not and, as Haynes notes, is not largely expected to.

Which is why this kind of leak happens — someone is trying to plant the idea of jumping to a contender in Rose’s head. The reality is with CP3 and Payne, the Suns can offer minimal minutes for Rose, especially in the playoffs. However, if a deep playoff run and an outside shot at a ring motivates Rose, that appears more likely in Phoenix than New York.

It’s something to watch over the final days of the buyout market. Players need to be waived by next Wednesday, March 1, to be eligible to be on a playoff roster for another team.

Report: Paul George ‘drove decision’ for Clippers to bring in Westbrook

By Feb 24, 2023, 1:22 PM EST
LeBron James and Anthony Davis pushed for the Lakers to trade for Russell Westbrook, the Lakers front office was convinced by their arguments and went along with the plan. Later, when it backfired, Rob Pelinka was called out for not being the adult in the room who stood up to James and shot down what was obviously going to be a poor fit with the roster as constructed.

Now Russell Westbrook has moved about 30 yards down the hall at the Crypto.com Arena to the Clippers’ locker room, with the other Los Angeles team signing him after the Lakers traded him to the Jazz, who bought him out. Another team where Westbrook’s game seems an uneasy fit, and the effort to sign him was driven by a player. In this case, Paul George, reports Brian Windhosrt on ESPN’s Hoop Collective podcast:

“The Clippers are pretty much admitting Paul George drove this decision. And from what I understand, they were internally against it at the start. Paul pushed for it publicly and privately. Kawhi supported it. And they looked more into it and they were like ‘Well, you know, there are some things he can potentially help us with. One of the things that’s a factor for us is we tend to kind of get a little loafy.’ They talked themselves into it is the long story short.”

While George was the public face and the most vocal, there was support for and a desire to bring in Westbrook up and down the Clippers roster — they are a player-friendly organization, and this was something the players wanted. The front office was not unanimous in supporting the move, but they came around enough to go for it.

“Russ’ strengths in terms of the force, the intensity, the rim pressure, the ability to get downhill, just his general style of play and just who he is we felt that those strengths can also help our team,” was how President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank put it.

Frank also said the Clippers had an “upfront, honest dialogue” with Westbrook about his role and expectations. The Lakers did that as well.

The advantage the Clippers have over the Lakers with Westbrook is they are not paying him $47 million — if things go sour with the Clippers they can just walk away and return to the existing roster that sits fourth in the Western Conference. The Clippers don’t need him. They can walk away.

Starting Friday night, however, the Russell Westbrook experiment with the Clippers begins. Which is what the players wanted.

USA beats Uruguay, officially clinches spot in 2023 FIBA World Cup

Associated PressFeb 24, 2023, 12:06 PM EST
USA Basketball is heading to this summer’s FIBA World Cup.

The Americans clinched their berth in the 32-team field on Thursday night, rallying for an 88-77 win at Uruguay. The U.S. secured one of the seven World Cup berths allocated to the FIBA Americas region.

Langston Galloway, who played in more qualifying games than any U.S. player in this cycle, took over down the stretch. He scored 11 consecutive fourth-quarter points for the Americans — part of that being a personal 8-0 run that included a four-point play — to help clinch the game, and the World Cup spot.

“Couldn’t be more proud about the group of guys that we have here,” Galloway said. “Just thankful for the opportunity. I’m getting to play and represent with the United States across my chest, and all the guys who have been part of this journey with me. … We accomplished the task at hand, which was qualifying for the World Cup.”

Galloway scored 21 points for the U.S., which plays its qualifying finale at Brazil on Sunday. The Americans will be in Manila for the entirety of the World Cup; other games will be played in Indonesia and Japan, but FIBA already decided the U.S. would stay in the Philippines for the tournament.

For the Americans, clinching capped a 15-month process — spanning 11 games, with six different rosters and utilizing 52 different players. It’s virtually certain that none of those players will be in the Philippines with the Americans this summer for the World Cup; G League or international-based players were primarily used in qualifying, but a roster of NBA players will be put together for the tournament.

The coaching staff will be different as well; Jim Boylen has led the Americans in all six of the two-game qualifying windows, but USA Basketball national team coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors — assisted by Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat, Tyronn Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers and Mark Few of Gonzaga — will lead the team this summer.

“I would like to just thank the seven assistant coaches we’ve had, I’d like to thank the 52 players that played for us,” Boylen said. “We had high-character, hard-working guys. They bought into our system, how we need to play. Our guys bought in and we’re just really thankful.”

The U.S. has won the World Cup, previously called the world championships, five times. But the team sent to the most recent World Cup at China in 2019 finished seventh — the worst finish ever by an American men’s team in a major tournament. The previous worst was sixth at the 2002 world championships.

The Americans bounced back at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, winning gold for the fourth consecutive time. And now the next U.S. team — the roster is unclear — will be tasked with bringing home gold from Manila.

Uruguay took control early, leading 18-7 after the first quarter and building a 41-27 lead with about a minute to go in the first half.

But the U.S. offense came alive in the third, scoring 30 points in that 10-minute period — one more than the Americans managed in the first two quarters combined. It was 59-58 U.S. going into the fourth, and then Galloway and the Americans ran away.

Canada had already secured a spot from the FIBA Americas region. That leaves a wild final day of qualifying to come Sunday, with six teams — Argentina, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil — set to decide five spots.

